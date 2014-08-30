The Shortwave Report 06/30/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- An update on the UN nuclear weapons ban treaty which continues to be boycotted by countries possessing nuclear weapons. Japan is going to take 40 years to decommission aging nuclear reactors. South Korea is suspending construction of 2 nuclear reactors while the country holds a national debate on the future of nuclear power. A human rights group says a US coaltion airstrike killed at least 42 civilians in Syria.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the White House claims that Syria is preparing a mass murder attack using chemical weapons- no evidence has been shown to date that the Syrian government used chemical weapons last April or in 2013. Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh wrote an investigative report on the alleged Syrian chemical attack, but needed to have a German magazine print it. He found no evidence that Syria used any chemical weapons which led to the Tomahawk missile attack by the US. Over the past three months the US has made three attacks on Syrian forces and Iranian backed militia, shot down a Syrian drone and jet.

From CUBA- Russia has dismissed the US military claims that Syria is preparing a chemical attack. Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans marched in support of the Maduro government following an attack by a stolen helicopter on government buildings. Brazilian President Temer says nothing will destroy him as he faces possible impeachment for corruption. The Israeli military has carried out aerial assaults on Syrian forces in the Golan Heights and also against Hamas brigades in the Gaza Strip.

From RUSSIA- Several pieces from Afshin Rattansi's program called Going Underground. Lembit Opik talks about the causes of the cholera outbreak in Yemen. Afshin compares coverage of the horrible Grenfell Tower fires in London. And Sebastian Pacher talks about Trump's broken promises which serve the military-industrial-complex.

"I say openly that I am an anti-war person, with the point being, show me some reason not to be against this war. You have to be sort of asleep at the switch not to be critical of it. And the parallel between one quagmire we went through in Vietnam and the one we're in now is clear for everybody to see."

- Seymour Hersh

