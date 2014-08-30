" Nous avons plus d'ADN bactérien que nous n'avons d'ADN humain. On pourrait dire que nous sommes un véhicule à bactéries. "

Stephen M.Collins ( chercheur en gastro-entérologie )

Toute espèce vivante

Même innombrable peut disparaître

Comme cette histoire pas marrante

Du pigeon migrateur américain, en multitude, pour paraître

En 1810, 2 millions de volatiles, dans un seul nuage

En 1914, s'éteint son dernier représentant, ô saccage

Et il y a tant d'autres exemples

Le veau d'or sort du même temple

Déjà en 2014

Drones, exosquelettes, infrarouges, ordinateurs quantiques

Logiciels, autres nouveautés technologiques

En 2114

Cela sera de la toute petite bricole

Enfer ou paradis, la vie sera folle !

Peut-être des magasins sans aucun emballage

Le plastique c'est 400 ans d'âge

Mais attention à l'effet Fort

De feu ( 1874-1932 ) l'écrivain Charles Fort

Et de son livre des damnés

Par d'autres forfaitures, le remplacer

Mais lui doutait de tout

Il n'était pas si fou !

Et la réalité

Ne sait plus, sa place, trouver

Comme tous les astéroïdes entre Mars et Jupiter

630.000 répertoriés, 1000 km à un micron

Et des millions non catalogués, c'est pas du bidon

Ce système originel du stellaire

Qui en planètes ne purent se transformer

Comme les 100 mille milliards de bactéries

Dans notre ventre, ce deuxième cerveau

Avec 200 millions de neurones, comme un animal de compagnie

C'est le sosie du cerveau du haut

Le chercheur Michael Gershon nous le dit

Cerveau du bas, cerveau du haut

C'est le nervus vagus qui les relie !

Mais 95 pour cent de la sérotonine

C'est le cerveau du bas qui la produit

Le cerveau entérique est bien notre bibine

Cerveau du bas, cerveau du haut, des sosies !

Comme

Il y a 100 fois plus de bactéries

Dans un ventre humain

Que de cellules dans le corps humains

Comme

Il y a 1000 fois plus de bactéries

Dans chaque être humain

Que d'étoiles dans la galaxie

Et cela n'est pas de l'effet Fort

Qu'il faut jeter par-dessus bord

Il y a des groupes sanguins

Il y a trois entérotypes, pour les intestins

Tout cela, c'est de l'anarchie

Où rien n'est séparé, TOUT se lie, TOUT est uni !

Microbiote, énergétique anatomie

Tout est écosystème, du petit à l'infini

Nous mourrons

De plus en plus jeunes, naturellement

Mais nous vivrons

De plus en plus vieux et vieilles, artificiellement

La loi de compensation

Qui est de toute généralisation

Au niveau de la technologisation

Nous ne prêchons qu'aux gens déjà convaincus

Ce qui est strictement inutile

Cela nous donne de l'importance, mais c'est futile

Il faut seulement convaincre, les non convaincus

Mais cela dérange notre organisation mentale

Et ne rentre pas dans notre signifiant

Et c'est rejeté comme aberrant !

A la révolution globale, le discours logique est fatal

Et l'anarchie, dans le grenier

De tous les fascismes déguisés

Fascisme libéral ou fascisme militarisé

Fascisme démocratisé, les noms peuvent changer

Mais jamais vraiment sa réalité

Des gauches, des droites, les peuples toujours bernés

Les polices, les armées, les divers services secrets

Les médias en sont le ciment, c'est un fait !

Et l'être humain finalement

Ne vit pas si longtemps

Comme le perroquet Kakapo

Ce vraiment drôle d'oiseau

Qui peut vivre au moins jusqu'à 90 ans !

Il mâche une sorte de chewing-gum, utilise des mégaphones

Mais comme trop souvent, ce perroquet-hibou, de sa faune

Est en voie d'extinction

Encore les bienfaits de la civilisation !

Mais il bien s'adapter

Au fascisme, fascistes vous serez

Au stalinisme, staliniens, staliniennes, vous serez

Au capitalisme, capitalistes vous serez

A toutes les horreurs vous participez

Moi aussi, vous pouvez vous rassurer

Toutes les ignominies participatives

De tous bords, de toutes rives

Hommes et femmes politiques, au poteau

Et douze balles dans la peau !

Pour toutes les dominantes, tous les dominants

Même programme, même topo, c'est saignant

L'humour noir du renouveau !

5500 espèces de mammifères

Dont le quart pour les chiroptères

La pire étant l'être humain, fléau de la Terre !

90 pour cent des enfants chinois

Sont myopes, qui le croit ?

Encore une affaire d'environnement

Et des marchés du temps

En effet, l'oculomotricité

Est dépendante des activités

La plasticité visuelle est un apprentissage

Le cerveau construit l'image

Voies visuelles et voies cérébrales

Vont au même bal !

Le créationnisme est une saloperie

Très en vogue aux Etats-Unis

Quelques présidents de ce pays

Hélas, en ont fait partie

Cette théorie débile est aveugle

Elle a des yeux, mais elle meugle !

Comme les cellules sensorielles

15 à 20.000 dans nos oreilles

Pour entendre tant de bêtises

Que la surdité nous délivre de la sottise

Et la panspermie cosmique

Que toutes les religions, est plus logique !

Même si une lune de Jupiter

Qui en compte environ 60, c'est peu ordinaire

Europe, n'abrite pas de la vie sous-glaciaire

Nonobstant, qui connait

Les phoques du lac Baïkal

Qui mangent le poisson coméphore

A travers lui, on peut lire un journal

L'extraordinaire est sur notre Terre, d'abord !

Et si tout a une signification

Si rien n'est anodin, tout a un plan

Comme l'horreur nucléaire, en cas d'accident

Ainsi, il y a des accents sociaux, c'est évident !

L'accent régional, l'accent social

De sa région, de sa classe sociale

Les deux en même temps, au final

Même si tout est dilué

Dans la confusion du TOUT mélangé

Certes, ma prose est une halitose

Ce que vous détestez, elle ose

L'humain naturel va disparaître

L'humain artificiel est en train d'apparaître

TOUT dans l'uniformité

La soumission respectable, bien zélée

De tous les conformismes éduqués

Pas un cheveu de travers ne doit dépasser

Pour dans cette société se faire accepter !

Et ces faux ennemis du système

Que toutes les tyrannies aiment

Antisémites, nostalgiques réactionnaires, tous ces faux révoltés

A qui la réaction fait tant de publicité !

De l'extrême gauche du capital

A l'extrême droite du capital

Et l'extrême gauche du capital

Ne serait pas forcément le moindre mal

A la vie jamais vraiment commencée

Parfois restreinte, jamais généralisée

Tout ce qui fige est un mal

Au jeu de la vie, toujours fatal !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“We have more bacterial DNA than we do not have a human DNA. One could say that we are a bacterium vehicle. ”

Stephen M.Collins (enquiring in gastro-enterology)

Any alive species

Even innumerable can disappear

Like this history not funny

American migrating pigeon, in multitude, to appear

In 1810, 2 million birds, in only one cloud

In 1914, dies out its last representative, ô confusion

And there are so many of other examples

The golden calf leaves the same temple

Already in 2014

Quantum drones, exoskeletons, infra-reds, computers

Software, other new technical things

In 2114

That will be all small trifle

Hell or paradise, the life will be insane!

Perhaps stores without any packing

The plastic it is 400 years of age

But attention with the Strong effect

Of fire (1874-1932) the writer Charles Fort

And of its book of the cursed ones

By other breaches, to replace it

But doubted to him all

It was not so insane!

And reality

Does not know any more, its place, to find

Like all the asteroids between Mars and Jupiter

630,000 indexed, 1000 km with one micron

And of the not catalogued million, it is not can

This original system of the stellar one

Who out of planets could not change

Like the 100 thousand billion bacteria

In our belly, this second brain

With 200 million neurons, like a pet

It is the double of the brain top

The researcher Michael Gershon tells it to us

Brain of bottom, brain top

It is the nervus vagus which connects them!

But 95 percent of serotonin

It is the brain of the bottom which produces it

The enteric brain is well our plonk

Brain of bottom, brain top, doubles!

Like

There are 100 times more bacteria

In a human belly

That cells in the human bodies

Like

There are 1000 times more bacteria

In each human being

That stars in the galaxy

And that is not Strong effect

That it is necessary to throw over edge

There are blood groups

There are three entérotypes, for the intestines

All that, it is anarchy

Where nothing is separated, ALL binds, ALL is plain!

Microbiote, energy anatomy

All is ecosystem, of small ad infinitum

We will die

Increasingly young people, naturally

But we will live

Increasingly old and old, artificially

The law of compensation

Who is of any generalization

On the level of the technologisation

We preach only with already convinced people

What is strictly useless

That gives us importance, but it is futile

It is only necessary to convince, not convinced

But that disturbs our mental organization

And does not return in our meaning

And it is rejected like aberrant!

With the total revolution, the logical speech is fatal

And anarchy, in the attic

Of all disguised Fascisms

Liberal Fascism or militarized Fascism

Democratized Fascism, the names can change

But never really its reality

Always fooled lefts, right-hands side, people

The police, armies, various secret services

The media is cement, it is a fact!

And the human being finally

Does not live so a long time

Like the Kakapo parrot

This really funny of bird

Who can live at least up to 90 years!

He chews a kind of chewing-gum, uses loud-hailers

But like too often, this parrot-owl, of its fauna

Is in process of extinction

Still benefits of the civilisation!

But it to adapt well

With Fascism, fascists you will be

With Stalinism, Stalinist, Stalinist, you will be

With capitalism, capitalists you will be

All the horrors you take part

Also you can reassure yourselves

All participative ignominies

Of all edges, all banks

Political men and women, with the post

And twelve balls in the skin!

For all the dominant ones, all the dominant ones

Even program, even report, it is bleeding

The black humour of the revival!

5500 species of mammals

Of which the quarter for the chiroptères

The worst being the human being, plague of the Earth!

90 percent of the Chinese children

Are short-sighted, which believes it?

Still a business of environment

And of the markets of time

Indeed, oculomotricity

Is dependent on the activities

Visual plasticity is a training

The brain builds the image

Visual ways and cerebral ways

Go to the same ball!

The creationnism is a filth

Sails very about it in the United States

Some presidents of this country

Alas, were part of it

This weak theory is blind

It has eyes, but it moos!

Like the sensory cells

15 to 20,000 in our ears

To understand so many silly things

That deafness delivers us stupidity

And cosmic panspermy

How all the religions, is more logical!

Even if the Jupiter moon

Who counts approximately 60 of them, it is not very ordinary

Europe, does not shelter subglacial life

Notwithstanding, which knows

Seals of the lake Baïkal

Who eat the fish coméphore

Through him, one can read a newspaper

The extraordinary one is on our Earth, initially!

And if all has a meaning

If nothing is pain-killer, all has a plan

Like the nuclear horror, in the event of accident

Thus, there are social accents, it is obvious!

The regional accent, the social accent

Of its area, its social class

Both at the same time, with the final one

Even if all is diluted

In the confusion of the mixed WHOLE

Admittedly, my prose is a halitose

What you hate, it dares

The human naturalness will disappear

The human artificial one is appearing

ALL in the uniformity

The sizeable, quite dedicated tender

Of all educated conformisms

Not a hair of through should not exceed

For in this company being made accept!

And these false enemies of the system

That all tyrannies like

Anti-semites, nostalgic reactionaries, all these revolted forgeries

With which it reaction does such an amount of publicity!

Far left of the capital

With the far right of the capital

And the far left of the capital

Would not be inevitably the least evil

With the life never really started

Sometimes restricted, ever generalized

All that solidifies is an evil

With the game of the life, always fatal!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr "