Halitose
" Nous avons plus d'ADN bactérien que nous n'avons d'ADN humain. On pourrait dire que nous sommes un véhicule à bactéries. "
Stephen M.Collins ( chercheur en gastro-entérologie )
Toute espèce vivante
Même innombrable peut disparaître
Comme cette histoire pas marrante
Du pigeon migrateur américain, en multitude, pour paraître
En 1810, 2 millions de volatiles, dans un seul nuage
En 1914, s'éteint son dernier représentant, ô saccage
Et il y a tant d'autres exemples
Le veau d'or sort du même temple
Déjà en 2014
Drones, exosquelettes, infrarouges, ordinateurs quantiques
Logiciels, autres nouveautés technologiques
En 2114
Cela sera de la toute petite bricole
Enfer ou paradis, la vie sera folle !
Peut-être des magasins sans aucun emballage
Le plastique c'est 400 ans d'âge
Mais attention à l'effet Fort
De feu ( 1874-1932 ) l'écrivain Charles Fort
Et de son livre des damnés
Par d'autres forfaitures, le remplacer
Mais lui doutait de tout
Il n'était pas si fou !
Et la réalité
Ne sait plus, sa place, trouver
Comme tous les astéroïdes entre Mars et Jupiter
630.000 répertoriés, 1000 km à un micron
Et des millions non catalogués, c'est pas du bidon
Ce système originel du stellaire
Qui en planètes ne purent se transformer
Comme les 100 mille milliards de bactéries
Dans notre ventre, ce deuxième cerveau
Avec 200 millions de neurones, comme un animal de compagnie
C'est le sosie du cerveau du haut
Le chercheur Michael Gershon nous le dit
Cerveau du bas, cerveau du haut
C'est le nervus vagus qui les relie !
Mais 95 pour cent de la sérotonine
C'est le cerveau du bas qui la produit
Le cerveau entérique est bien notre bibine
Cerveau du bas, cerveau du haut, des sosies !
Comme
Il y a 100 fois plus de bactéries
Dans un ventre humain
Que de cellules dans le corps humains
Comme
Il y a 1000 fois plus de bactéries
Dans chaque être humain
Que d'étoiles dans la galaxie
Et cela n'est pas de l'effet Fort
Qu'il faut jeter par-dessus bord
Il y a des groupes sanguins
Il y a trois entérotypes, pour les intestins
Tout cela, c'est de l'anarchie
Où rien n'est séparé, TOUT se lie, TOUT est uni !
Microbiote, énergétique anatomie
Tout est écosystème, du petit à l'infini
Nous mourrons
De plus en plus jeunes, naturellement
Mais nous vivrons
De plus en plus vieux et vieilles, artificiellement
La loi de compensation
Qui est de toute généralisation
Au niveau de la technologisation
Nous ne prêchons qu'aux gens déjà convaincus
Ce qui est strictement inutile
Cela nous donne de l'importance, mais c'est futile
Il faut seulement convaincre, les non convaincus
Mais cela dérange notre organisation mentale
Et ne rentre pas dans notre signifiant
Et c'est rejeté comme aberrant !
A la révolution globale, le discours logique est fatal
Et l'anarchie, dans le grenier
De tous les fascismes déguisés
Fascisme libéral ou fascisme militarisé
Fascisme démocratisé, les noms peuvent changer
Mais jamais vraiment sa réalité
Des gauches, des droites, les peuples toujours bernés
Les polices, les armées, les divers services secrets
Les médias en sont le ciment, c'est un fait !
Et l'être humain finalement
Ne vit pas si longtemps
Comme le perroquet Kakapo
Ce vraiment drôle d'oiseau
Qui peut vivre au moins jusqu'à 90 ans !
Il mâche une sorte de chewing-gum, utilise des mégaphones
Mais comme trop souvent, ce perroquet-hibou, de sa faune
Est en voie d'extinction
Encore les bienfaits de la civilisation !
Mais il bien s'adapter
Au fascisme, fascistes vous serez
Au stalinisme, staliniens, staliniennes, vous serez
Au capitalisme, capitalistes vous serez
A toutes les horreurs vous participez
Moi aussi, vous pouvez vous rassurer
Toutes les ignominies participatives
De tous bords, de toutes rives
Hommes et femmes politiques, au poteau
Et douze balles dans la peau !
Pour toutes les dominantes, tous les dominants
Même programme, même topo, c'est saignant
L'humour noir du renouveau !
5500 espèces de mammifères
Dont le quart pour les chiroptères
La pire étant l'être humain, fléau de la Terre !
90 pour cent des enfants chinois
Sont myopes, qui le croit ?
Encore une affaire d'environnement
Et des marchés du temps
En effet, l'oculomotricité
Est dépendante des activités
La plasticité visuelle est un apprentissage
Le cerveau construit l'image
Voies visuelles et voies cérébrales
Vont au même bal !
Le créationnisme est une saloperie
Très en vogue aux Etats-Unis
Quelques présidents de ce pays
Hélas, en ont fait partie
Cette théorie débile est aveugle
Elle a des yeux, mais elle meugle !
Comme les cellules sensorielles
15 à 20.000 dans nos oreilles
Pour entendre tant de bêtises
Que la surdité nous délivre de la sottise
Et la panspermie cosmique
Que toutes les religions, est plus logique !
Même si une lune de Jupiter
Qui en compte environ 60, c'est peu ordinaire
Europe, n'abrite pas de la vie sous-glaciaire
Nonobstant, qui connait
Les phoques du lac Baïkal
Qui mangent le poisson coméphore
A travers lui, on peut lire un journal
L'extraordinaire est sur notre Terre, d'abord !
Et si tout a une signification
Si rien n'est anodin, tout a un plan
Comme l'horreur nucléaire, en cas d'accident
Ainsi, il y a des accents sociaux, c'est évident !
L'accent régional, l'accent social
De sa région, de sa classe sociale
Les deux en même temps, au final
Même si tout est dilué
Dans la confusion du TOUT mélangé
Certes, ma prose est une halitose
Ce que vous détestez, elle ose
L'humain naturel va disparaître
L'humain artificiel est en train d'apparaître
TOUT dans l'uniformité
La soumission respectable, bien zélée
De tous les conformismes éduqués
Pas un cheveu de travers ne doit dépasser
Pour dans cette société se faire accepter !
Et ces faux ennemis du système
Que toutes les tyrannies aiment
Antisémites, nostalgiques réactionnaires, tous ces faux révoltés
A qui la réaction fait tant de publicité !
De l'extrême gauche du capital
A l'extrême droite du capital
Et l'extrême gauche du capital
Ne serait pas forcément le moindre mal
A la vie jamais vraiment commencée
Parfois restreinte, jamais généralisée
Tout ce qui fige est un mal
Au jeu de la vie, toujours fatal !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“We have more bacterial DNA than we do not have a human DNA. One could say that we are a bacterium vehicle. ”
Stephen M.Collins (enquiring in gastro-enterology)
Any alive species
Even innumerable can disappear
Like this history not funny
American migrating pigeon, in multitude, to appear
In 1810, 2 million birds, in only one cloud
In 1914, dies out its last representative, ô confusion
And there are so many of other examples
The golden calf leaves the same temple
Already in 2014
Quantum drones, exoskeletons, infra-reds, computers
Software, other new technical things
In 2114
That will be all small trifle
Hell or paradise, the life will be insane!
Perhaps stores without any packing
The plastic it is 400 years of age
But attention with the Strong effect
Of fire (1874-1932) the writer Charles Fort
And of its book of the cursed ones
By other breaches, to replace it
But doubted to him all
It was not so insane!
And reality
Does not know any more, its place, to find
Like all the asteroids between Mars and Jupiter
630,000 indexed, 1000 km with one micron
And of the not catalogued million, it is not can
This original system of the stellar one
Who out of planets could not change
Like the 100 thousand billion bacteria
In our belly, this second brain
With 200 million neurons, like a pet
It is the double of the brain top
The researcher Michael Gershon tells it to us
Brain of bottom, brain top
It is the nervus vagus which connects them!
But 95 percent of serotonin
It is the brain of the bottom which produces it
The enteric brain is well our plonk
Brain of bottom, brain top, doubles!
Like
There are 100 times more bacteria
In a human belly
That cells in the human bodies
Like
There are 1000 times more bacteria
In each human being
That stars in the galaxy
And that is not Strong effect
That it is necessary to throw over edge
There are blood groups
There are three entérotypes, for the intestines
All that, it is anarchy
Where nothing is separated, ALL binds, ALL is plain!
Microbiote, energy anatomy
All is ecosystem, of small ad infinitum
We will die
Increasingly young people, naturally
But we will live
Increasingly old and old, artificially
The law of compensation
Who is of any generalization
On the level of the technologisation
We preach only with already convinced people
What is strictly useless
That gives us importance, but it is futile
It is only necessary to convince, not convinced
But that disturbs our mental organization
And does not return in our meaning
And it is rejected like aberrant!
With the total revolution, the logical speech is fatal
And anarchy, in the attic
Of all disguised Fascisms
Liberal Fascism or militarized Fascism
Democratized Fascism, the names can change
But never really its reality
Always fooled lefts, right-hands side, people
The police, armies, various secret services
The media is cement, it is a fact!
And the human being finally
Does not live so a long time
Like the Kakapo parrot
This really funny of bird
Who can live at least up to 90 years!
He chews a kind of chewing-gum, uses loud-hailers
But like too often, this parrot-owl, of its fauna
Is in process of extinction
Still benefits of the civilisation!
But it to adapt well
With Fascism, fascists you will be
With Stalinism, Stalinist, Stalinist, you will be
With capitalism, capitalists you will be
All the horrors you take part
Also you can reassure yourselves
All participative ignominies
Of all edges, all banks
Political men and women, with the post
And twelve balls in the skin!
For all the dominant ones, all the dominant ones
Even program, even report, it is bleeding
The black humour of the revival!
5500 species of mammals
Of which the quarter for the chiroptères
The worst being the human being, plague of the Earth!
90 percent of the Chinese children
Are short-sighted, which believes it?
Still a business of environment
And of the markets of time
Indeed, oculomotricity
Is dependent on the activities
Visual plasticity is a training
The brain builds the image
Visual ways and cerebral ways
Go to the same ball!
The creationnism is a filth
Sails very about it in the United States
Some presidents of this country
Alas, were part of it
This weak theory is blind
It has eyes, but it moos!
Like the sensory cells
15 to 20,000 in our ears
To understand so many silly things
That deafness delivers us stupidity
And cosmic panspermy
How all the religions, is more logical!
Even if the Jupiter moon
Who counts approximately 60 of them, it is not very ordinary
Europe, does not shelter subglacial life
Notwithstanding, which knows
Seals of the lake Baïkal
Who eat the fish coméphore
Through him, one can read a newspaper
The extraordinary one is on our Earth, initially!
And if all has a meaning
If nothing is pain-killer, all has a plan
Like the nuclear horror, in the event of accident
Thus, there are social accents, it is obvious!
The regional accent, the social accent
Of its area, its social class
Both at the same time, with the final one
Even if all is diluted
In the confusion of the mixed WHOLE
Admittedly, my prose is a halitose
What you hate, it dares
The human naturalness will disappear
The human artificial one is appearing
ALL in the uniformity
The sizeable, quite dedicated tender
Of all educated conformisms
Not a hair of through should not exceed
For in this company being made accept!
And these false enemies of the system
That all tyrannies like
Anti-semites, nostalgic reactionaries, all these revolted forgeries
With which it reaction does such an amount of publicity!
Far left of the capital
With the far right of the capital
And the far left of the capital
Would not be inevitably the least evil
With the life never really started
Sometimes restricted, ever generalized
All that solidifies is an evil
With the game of the life, always fatal!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr "
