The Shortwave Report 06/16/17 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- Selected UK Prime Minister Theresa May called for an election that would show that she had support for her leadership in the upcoming Brexit negotiations. She failed to get the majority she expected and Labor opponent Jeremy Corbyn has called for her resignation. May's power in the terms of the UK withdrawal from the EU is seriously diminished, and there is likely another general election in the not distant future.

From CUBA- The Donald Trump administration has called for reversing the improved relations with Cuba- businesses that have developed relations with the island are leading a coalition to continue working with instead of against the Cuban people. A two-day environmental summit of the G7 focused on the efforts against global warming in spite of the US proposed withdrawal from the Paris agreement, and discussed the environmental impact of wasting one third of the food produced for human consumption.

From JAPAN- The Japanese government has enacted a controversial bill that criminalizes the act of planning serious crimes, to thwart terror attacks and organized crime including drug smuggling. Protests against the new legislation focus on pushing the bill through without public support and the extension of police powers. The second round of negotiations on a proposed international treaty to ban nuclear weapons is opening this week at the UN. China is stressing that stability in improving in the South China Sea through dialogue despite military pressure from the US.

From RUSSIA- Neil Clark interviewed journalist Matt Kennard about his book called "The Racket." Kennard wrote for the Financial Times, where he gathered information on how a handful of people control global economics. He says that most politicians are puppets for finance capital which is run like a mafia. He describes how Latin American leaders have been manipulated if they fail to allow resources to be exploited through development banks and many government agencies. He says journalists who do not support the global elite are forced out of the mainstream.

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"You can't separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom."

- Malcolm X

