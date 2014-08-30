Chicago Independent Television goes on hiatus

From the newswire: "Chicago Independent Television (CITV), the monthly television series of Chicago Indymedia, is going on hiatus effective July 2017.

"CITV debuted in January 2004 and has produced 120 half-hour episodes in its thirteen-and-a-half years pre-hiatus production run. Chicago Access Network Television, CAN TV, has been a broadcast partner with CITV for its entire pre-hiatus production run. In 2005, Free Speech TV joined as an additional broadcast partner and has been airing episodes on national satellite television on both DirecTV and Dish Network. Episodes are also posted to YouTube and to the Internet Archive." Read more.