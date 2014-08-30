Paraphysique de procrastination
Performances paraphysiques
Comme Patrick Malandain
53 ans, un humain, un terrien
3861 km en 38 jours et 12 heures
Fin 2013, un truc hors du commun
De Sydney à Perth, le continent australien
C'est pas le football, pas le rugby
Sur cela, pas un mot, pas un bruit
Comme la Belgica antarctica
Une mouche de 6 mm de l'Antarctique
Qui vit avec moins 50 sous le zéro
Un mois sans oxygène peut faire dodo
Pas besoin d'aller là-haut
Dans l'espace, si froid, c'est idiot
Tout sur Terre
Est absolument si extraordinaire
En vérité tout est panchronique
La panthère des neiges qui saute à 10 mètres de hauteur
Face à cela nos records sont menteurs
En réalité tout est pandémique
Le tout est dans la partie
La partie est dans le tout
C'est ainsi
Qu'il n'y a pas la malédiction des pharaons
Mais la malédiction des champignons
D'une invisible contamination
La nature toujours forte
Jamais vraiment morte
Et 57, 8 degrés en record de chaleur
Sur la planète Terre, tout à son heure
Mais sur Vénus c'est plus de 500 degrés
Un four de cuisine est à plus de 260 degrés
Neptune c'est moins 200 degrés
Partout se niche la relativité
Mais sur notre bonne vieille Terre
Du vent à 500 km/heure
Mais le chaud et le froid, les contraires
C'est la tornade, 1000 décès par an, aux USA
Des SS et des SA
De la physique à la politique
Feu Joseph Gabcik ( 1912-1942 ) le slovaque
Feu ( 1913-1942 ) Jan Kubis le tchèque
Qui surent éliminer le chef nazi, horrible mec
Dans sa tête totalement patraque
Feu ( 1904-1942 ) Reinhard Heydrich
L'odieux boucher de Prague
Et docteur de la schlague
Champion d'escrime et du crime
Partout il mettait des micros
Pour faire parler les gogos
Belles espionnes, femmes du lit
Et cela ne fait pas un pli
Les staliniens le faisaient aussi !
Finalement l'Histoire sent mauvais
Une odeur de poisson pas frais
De temps en temps, une éclaircie
Et c'est la commune de Paris !
De temps en temps, un sourire
Et c'est l'Espagne libertaire de Juillet 1936, qui sait, justement, lire
Ou alors, c'est le fait divers
Vraiment pas ordinaire
Comme feu ( 1881-1925 ) Vincenzo Peruggia
Qui vola en 1911, Mona Lisa
En fait feu ( 1479-1503/1506 ) Lisa Gherardini
La Joconde, qui tout le monde, ravit
Un vol Erostratien et opportun
Qui immortalisa ce portrait, sans dépit
Et quand on pense, oh là là
Qu'en un seul éjaculat
L'homme crache 300 millions de spermatozoïdes
Pendant le rapport sexuel, c'est rapide
Ce qui, en théorie
Peut engendrer 25 mille milliards d'enfants différents
Tout l'univers est en hologramme sur Terre, c'est évident
Tout est dans un
Tout se tient
C'est le charbon du carbonifère
Qui est le plus utilisé, ce permien
Le pétrole se croyait plus malin
Mais finalement c'est le contraire !
C'est aussi la sédentarité
Qui plus que le tabac a tué
Et voici en dixième position
La sédentarité, la maladie de la technologisation
Le temps assis est en augmentation !
Nous mourrons de plus en plus jeunes
Sédentarité, obésité, immobilité
La capacité physique va diminuer
C'est une grande évidence, la réalité tonne !
Sauf l'activité physique de haut niveau
Presque tous les jours, pour tenter de rester beau
Moi, je pratique la marche athlétique
C'est ma drogue, 4 fois par semaine, c'est mon tic
Se perd le bon sens
Le bon sens est devenu du mauvais sens
De la signification sans aucune signification !
Si nous étions tous nus
Si nous étions toutes nues
La hiérarchie de l'attirance
Ne serait plus la même danse
L'argent cache les misères
Et la fausse puissance pécuniaire
Comprendre tout ce qui est caché
En prenant connaissance de ce qui ne l'est pas
C'est toute l'organisation sociale qui est empoisonnée
Pas seulement le Diesel ou le commerce Amazon, et autres saletés
Tout est devenu du cas par cas
Mais une totalité du même caca !
L'inhumanité se met en scène
L'inhumanité a de la peine
Documentaires, films, conférences
Les mentalités doivent s'anarchiser
Sinon c'est de la fausse confidence
La réalité de la vie
Qui est la vie de la réalité
De nos idées de la réalité
Qui n'est que la réalité de nos idées
Tant que vous confondrez vulgarisation
Avec le terme plus respectueux de grande diffusion
Vous serez toujours dans la compétition
Nous serons toujours dans l'aliénation
La réalité de nos idées
Ne peut que nous diviser
Car cela n'est pas la réalité
Cela n'est que la réalité de nos idées
Et pour supporter les folies de notre société
Les benzodiazépines, par millions, sont consommées
En Europe, dans le monde, chaque année
Tout y participe, son alimentation technologique
Qui se transforme et devient psychologique
La nourriture du capital
Extrême gauche, gauche, droite, extrême droite, du capital
C'est cela qui nous veut du mal !
Les vagues de la vie nous déferlent
Deuils, accidents, maladies, décès, aucune perle
Aucune idée ne peut y résister
Aucune amitié ne peut s'y forger
Aucun amour n' y est né
Et la détresse pour toute unité !
Dans le capitalisme
Tout autre est un enfer
L'enfer de l'autre
Avec l'anarchie
L'autre serait un paradis
Le paradis de l'autre
Qui étendrait le sien à l'infini !
Vous pouvez me traiter de banane
Dont l'être humain a 50 pour cent de gènes en commun
Non cela n'est pas une vanne
Comme quoi, nous ne savons rien !
Tout est dans de petites cases
Tout se réduit à de petites phrases
A toutes les réalités, tout est bibine
A toutes les vérités, tout est guillotine
La psychiatrie a même son orthorexie
Et toujours la procrastination de la vie
Cela aurait pu être si simple, si jouissif
Cela aurait pu être si épanouissant, sans possessif
L'apprentissage d'une autre vie
L'apprentissage de l'anarchie
Pour aller toujours plus loin
Pour ne jamais s'ennuyer, pour des plaisirs sans fin !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Paraphysic performances
Comme Patrick Malandain
53 years, human, land
3861 km in 38 days and 12 hours
At the end of 2013, a trick out of commun run
From Sydney with Perth, the Australian continent
It is not football, not Rugby
On that, not a word, not a noise
Like Belgica antarctica
A fly of 6 mm of the Antarctic
Who lives with less 50 pennies the zero
One month without oxygen can make sleep
Not need to go up there
In space, so cold, it is idiotic
All on Earth
Is absolutely so extraordinary
In truth all is panchronic
The panther of snows which jumps to 10 meters height
Vis-a-vis that our records are lying
Actually all is pandemic
The whole is in the part
The part is in the whole
It is thus
That there is not the curse of the Pharaons
But curse of mushrooms
Of an invisible contamination
Always strong nature
Never really dead
And 57.8 degrees in record of heat
On planet Is in hiding, all at its hour
But on Venus it is more than 500 degrees
An oven of kitchen is with more than 260 degrees
Neptune it is less 200 degrees
Everywhere nest relativity
But on our good old Is in hiding
Wind to 500 km/h
But heat and cold, opposites
It is the tornado, 1000 deaths a year, in the USA
SS and SA
Physics with the policy
Fire Joseph Gabcik (1912-1942) the Slovak one
Fire (1913-1942) Jan Kubis Czech
Who could eliminate the chief Nazi, horrible guy
In its completely out of sorts head
Fire (1904-1942) Reinhard Heydrich
The odious butcher of Prague
And doctor of the schlague
Champion of fencing and the crime
Everywhere it put microphones
To make speak the suckers
Beautiful spies, women of the bed
And that does not make a fold
The Stalinist ones did it too!
Finally the History feels bad
A fish odor not fresh
From time to time, a break
And it is the commune of Paris!
From time to time, a smile
And it is libertarian Spain of July 1936, which knows, precisely, lira
Or then, it is the news in brief
Really not ordinary
Like fire (1881-1925) Vincenzo Peruggia
Who flew in 1911, Mona Lisa
In fact fire (1479-1503/1506) Lisa Gherardini
The Mona Lisa, which everyone, charms
A flight Erostratien and convenient
Who immortalized this portrait, without spite
And when one thinks, oh there there
That into only one éjaculat
The man spits 300 million spermatozoïdes
During the sexual intercourse, it is fast
What, in theory
Can generate 25 thousand billion different children
All the universe is in hologram on Earth, it is obvious
All is in one
All is held
It is the coal of the carboniferous one
Who is used the most, this Permian
Oil was believed more malignant
But finally it is the opposite!
It is also sedentariness
Who more than the tobacco killed
And here in tenth position
Sedentariness, the disease of the technologisation
Sitted time is in increase!
We will die increasingly young people
Sedentariness, obesity, immobility
The physical capacity will decrease
It is a great obviousness, reality thunders!
Except the high level physical-activity
Almost the every day, to try to remain beautiful
Me, I practise athletic walk
It is my drug, 4 times per week, it is my tic
The good sense is lost
The good sense became bad direction
Significance without any significance!
If we all were naked
If we all were naked
The hierarchy of attraction
Would not be any more the same dance
The money hides miseries
And distorts it pecuniary power
To understand all that is hidden
By becoming acquainted with what is not it
It is all the social organization who is poisoned
Not only the Diesel or the Amazon trade, and other dirtinesses
All became individually
But a totality of the same excrement!
Inhumanity is put in scene
Inhumanity is sad
Documentaries, films, conferences
Mentalities must be anarchized
If not it is false confidence
The reality of the life
Who is the life of reality
Of our ideas of reality
Who is only the reality of our ideas
As long as you will confuse popularization
With the more respectful term of great diffusion
You will be always in the competition
We will be always in alienation
The reality of our ideas
Can only divide us
Because that is not reality
That is only the reality of our ideas
And to support the madnesses of our company
Benzodiazepines, by million, are consumed
In Europe, in the world, each year
All takes part in it, its technological food
Who changes and becomes psychological
The food of the capital
Far left, left, right-hand side, far right, of the capital
It is that which wants us evil!
The waves of the life break us
Mournings, accidents, diseases, death, no pearl
No idea can resist it
No friendship can there be forged
No love was born there
And unweaves it for any unit!
In capitalism
Very other is a hell
The hell of the other
With anarchy
The other would be a paradise
The paradise of the other
Who would extend to it his ad infinitum!
You can treat me banana
Whose human being has 50 percent of joint genes
Not that is not a valve
How what, we do not know anything!
All is in small boxes
All is reduced to short phrases
All realities, all is plonk
All the truths, all is guillotine
Psychiatry has even its orthorexie
And always the procrastination of the life
That could have been so simple, if great
That could have been if opening out, without possessive
The training of another life
The training of anarchy
To go always further
Never to be bored, for pleasures without end!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr
Add new comment