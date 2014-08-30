Paraphysique de procrastination

Performances paraphysiques

Comme Patrick Malandain

53 ans, un humain, un terrien

3861 km en 38 jours et 12 heures

Fin 2013, un truc hors du commun

De Sydney à Perth, le continent australien

C'est pas le football, pas le rugby

Sur cela, pas un mot, pas un bruit

Comme la Belgica antarctica

Une mouche de 6 mm de l'Antarctique

Qui vit avec moins 50 sous le zéro

Un mois sans oxygène peut faire dodo

Pas besoin d'aller là-haut

Dans l'espace, si froid, c'est idiot

Tout sur Terre

Est absolument si extraordinaire

En vérité tout est panchronique

La panthère des neiges qui saute à 10 mètres de hauteur

Face à cela nos records sont menteurs

En réalité tout est pandémique

Le tout est dans la partie

La partie est dans le tout

C'est ainsi

Qu'il n'y a pas la malédiction des pharaons

Mais la malédiction des champignons

D'une invisible contamination

La nature toujours forte

Jamais vraiment morte

Et 57, 8 degrés en record de chaleur

Sur la planète Terre, tout à son heure

Mais sur Vénus c'est plus de 500 degrés

Un four de cuisine est à plus de 260 degrés

Neptune c'est moins 200 degrés

Partout se niche la relativité

Mais sur notre bonne vieille Terre

Du vent à 500 km/heure

Mais le chaud et le froid, les contraires

C'est la tornade, 1000 décès par an, aux USA

Des SS et des SA

De la physique à la politique

Feu Joseph Gabcik ( 1912-1942 ) le slovaque

Feu ( 1913-1942 ) Jan Kubis le tchèque

Qui surent éliminer le chef nazi, horrible mec

Dans sa tête totalement patraque

Feu ( 1904-1942 ) Reinhard Heydrich

L'odieux boucher de Prague

Et docteur de la schlague

Champion d'escrime et du crime

Partout il mettait des micros

Pour faire parler les gogos

Belles espionnes, femmes du lit

Et cela ne fait pas un pli

Les staliniens le faisaient aussi !

Finalement l'Histoire sent mauvais

Une odeur de poisson pas frais

De temps en temps, une éclaircie

Et c'est la commune de Paris !

De temps en temps, un sourire

Et c'est l'Espagne libertaire de Juillet 1936, qui sait, justement, lire

Ou alors, c'est le fait divers

Vraiment pas ordinaire

Comme feu ( 1881-1925 ) Vincenzo Peruggia

Qui vola en 1911, Mona Lisa

En fait feu ( 1479-1503/1506 ) Lisa Gherardini

La Joconde, qui tout le monde, ravit

Un vol Erostratien et opportun

Qui immortalisa ce portrait, sans dépit

Et quand on pense, oh là là

Qu'en un seul éjaculat

L'homme crache 300 millions de spermatozoïdes

Pendant le rapport sexuel, c'est rapide

Ce qui, en théorie

Peut engendrer 25 mille milliards d'enfants différents

Tout l'univers est en hologramme sur Terre, c'est évident

Tout est dans un

Tout se tient

C'est le charbon du carbonifère

Qui est le plus utilisé, ce permien

Le pétrole se croyait plus malin

Mais finalement c'est le contraire !

C'est aussi la sédentarité

Qui plus que le tabac a tué

Et voici en dixième position

La sédentarité, la maladie de la technologisation

Le temps assis est en augmentation !

Nous mourrons de plus en plus jeunes

Sédentarité, obésité, immobilité

La capacité physique va diminuer

C'est une grande évidence, la réalité tonne !

Sauf l'activité physique de haut niveau

Presque tous les jours, pour tenter de rester beau

Moi, je pratique la marche athlétique

C'est ma drogue, 4 fois par semaine, c'est mon tic

Se perd le bon sens

Le bon sens est devenu du mauvais sens

De la signification sans aucune signification !

Si nous étions tous nus

Si nous étions toutes nues

La hiérarchie de l'attirance

Ne serait plus la même danse

L'argent cache les misères

Et la fausse puissance pécuniaire

Comprendre tout ce qui est caché

En prenant connaissance de ce qui ne l'est pas

C'est toute l'organisation sociale qui est empoisonnée

Pas seulement le Diesel ou le commerce Amazon, et autres saletés

Tout est devenu du cas par cas

Mais une totalité du même caca !

L'inhumanité se met en scène

L'inhumanité a de la peine

Documentaires, films, conférences

Les mentalités doivent s'anarchiser

Sinon c'est de la fausse confidence

La réalité de la vie

Qui est la vie de la réalité

De nos idées de la réalité

Qui n'est que la réalité de nos idées

Tant que vous confondrez vulgarisation

Avec le terme plus respectueux de grande diffusion

Vous serez toujours dans la compétition

Nous serons toujours dans l'aliénation

La réalité de nos idées

Ne peut que nous diviser

Car cela n'est pas la réalité

Cela n'est que la réalité de nos idées

Et pour supporter les folies de notre société

Les benzodiazépines, par millions, sont consommées

En Europe, dans le monde, chaque année

Tout y participe, son alimentation technologique

Qui se transforme et devient psychologique

La nourriture du capital

Extrême gauche, gauche, droite, extrême droite, du capital

C'est cela qui nous veut du mal !

Les vagues de la vie nous déferlent

Deuils, accidents, maladies, décès, aucune perle

Aucune idée ne peut y résister

Aucune amitié ne peut s'y forger

Aucun amour n' y est né

Et la détresse pour toute unité !

Dans le capitalisme

Tout autre est un enfer

L'enfer de l'autre

Avec l'anarchie

L'autre serait un paradis

Le paradis de l'autre

Qui étendrait le sien à l'infini !

Vous pouvez me traiter de banane

Dont l'être humain a 50 pour cent de gènes en commun

Non cela n'est pas une vanne

Comme quoi, nous ne savons rien !

Tout est dans de petites cases

Tout se réduit à de petites phrases

A toutes les réalités, tout est bibine

A toutes les vérités, tout est guillotine

La psychiatrie a même son orthorexie

Et toujours la procrastination de la vie

Cela aurait pu être si simple, si jouissif

Cela aurait pu être si épanouissant, sans possessif

L'apprentissage d'une autre vie

L'apprentissage de l'anarchie

Pour aller toujours plus loin

Pour ne jamais s'ennuyer, pour des plaisirs sans fin !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Paraphysic performances

Comme Patrick Malandain

53 years, human, land

3861 km in 38 days and 12 hours

At the end of 2013, a trick out of commun run

From Sydney with Perth, the Australian continent

It is not football, not Rugby

On that, not a word, not a noise

Like Belgica antarctica

A fly of 6 mm of the Antarctic

Who lives with less 50 pennies the zero

One month without oxygen can make sleep

Not need to go up there

In space, so cold, it is idiotic

All on Earth

Is absolutely so extraordinary

In truth all is panchronic

The panther of snows which jumps to 10 meters height

Vis-a-vis that our records are lying

Actually all is pandemic

The whole is in the part

The part is in the whole

It is thus

That there is not the curse of the Pharaons

But curse of mushrooms

Of an invisible contamination

Always strong nature

Never really dead

And 57.8 degrees in record of heat

On planet Is in hiding, all at its hour

But on Venus it is more than 500 degrees

An oven of kitchen is with more than 260 degrees

Neptune it is less 200 degrees

Everywhere nest relativity

But on our good old Is in hiding

Wind to 500 km/h

But heat and cold, opposites

It is the tornado, 1000 deaths a year, in the USA

SS and SA

Physics with the policy

Fire Joseph Gabcik (1912-1942) the Slovak one

Fire (1913-1942) Jan Kubis Czech

Who could eliminate the chief Nazi, horrible guy

In its completely out of sorts head

Fire (1904-1942) Reinhard Heydrich

The odious butcher of Prague

And doctor of the schlague

Champion of fencing and the crime

Everywhere it put microphones

To make speak the suckers

Beautiful spies, women of the bed

And that does not make a fold

The Stalinist ones did it too!

Finally the History feels bad

A fish odor not fresh

From time to time, a break

And it is the commune of Paris!

From time to time, a smile

And it is libertarian Spain of July 1936, which knows, precisely, lira

Or then, it is the news in brief

Really not ordinary

Like fire (1881-1925) Vincenzo Peruggia

Who flew in 1911, Mona Lisa

In fact fire (1479-1503/1506) Lisa Gherardini

The Mona Lisa, which everyone, charms

A flight Erostratien and convenient

Who immortalized this portrait, without spite

And when one thinks, oh there there

That into only one éjaculat

The man spits 300 million spermatozoïdes

During the sexual intercourse, it is fast

What, in theory

Can generate 25 thousand billion different children

All the universe is in hologram on Earth, it is obvious

All is in one

All is held

It is the coal of the carboniferous one

Who is used the most, this Permian

Oil was believed more malignant

But finally it is the opposite!

It is also sedentariness

Who more than the tobacco killed

And here in tenth position

Sedentariness, the disease of the technologisation

Sitted time is in increase!

We will die increasingly young people

Sedentariness, obesity, immobility

The physical capacity will decrease

It is a great obviousness, reality thunders!

Except the high level physical-activity

Almost the every day, to try to remain beautiful

Me, I practise athletic walk

It is my drug, 4 times per week, it is my tic

The good sense is lost

The good sense became bad direction

Significance without any significance!

If we all were naked

If we all were naked

The hierarchy of attraction

Would not be any more the same dance

The money hides miseries

And distorts it pecuniary power

To understand all that is hidden

By becoming acquainted with what is not it

It is all the social organization who is poisoned

Not only the Diesel or the Amazon trade, and other dirtinesses

All became individually

But a totality of the same excrement!

Inhumanity is put in scene

Inhumanity is sad

Documentaries, films, conferences

Mentalities must be anarchized

If not it is false confidence

The reality of the life

Who is the life of reality

Of our ideas of reality

Who is only the reality of our ideas

As long as you will confuse popularization

With the more respectful term of great diffusion

You will be always in the competition

We will be always in alienation

The reality of our ideas

Can only divide us

Because that is not reality

That is only the reality of our ideas

And to support the madnesses of our company

Benzodiazepines, by million, are consumed

In Europe, in the world, each year

All takes part in it, its technological food

Who changes and becomes psychological

The food of the capital

Far left, left, right-hand side, far right, of the capital

It is that which wants us evil!

The waves of the life break us

Mournings, accidents, diseases, death, no pearl

No idea can resist it

No friendship can there be forged

No love was born there

And unweaves it for any unit!

In capitalism

Very other is a hell

The hell of the other

With anarchy

The other would be a paradise

The paradise of the other

Who would extend to it his ad infinitum!

You can treat me banana

Whose human being has 50 percent of joint genes

Not that is not a valve

How what, we do not know anything!

All is in small boxes

All is reduced to short phrases

All realities, all is plonk

All the truths, all is guillotine

Psychiatry has even its orthorexie

And always the procrastination of the life

That could have been so simple, if great

That could have been if opening out, without possessive

The training of another life

The training of anarchy

To go always further

Never to be bored, for pleasures without end!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr