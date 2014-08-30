U. of C. student library employees win election to unionize

University of Chicago (U. of C.) student library employees won an election to unionize, Thursday, June 8, with 80 percent of voters supporting affiliation with Teamsters Local 74.

Teamsters Local 74 is a local labor union and assisted the collective organized by Student Library Employees Union (SLEU). Teamsters Local 74 delivered the SLEU’s interest cards to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) offices in Chicago last month.

http://hpherald.com/2017/06/09/u-c-student-library-employees-win-election-unionize/