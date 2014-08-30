The People's Summit 2017 in Chicago

On the weekend of June 9th through June 11th, 2017, Chicago is hosting The People's Summit -- a summit to "enhance and expand issue campaigns and hold all elected officials accountable to popular demands for justice, equality and freedom" and to "deepen...the relationship between participating organizations rooted in principled anti-corporate politics, development of community leaders, direct action not based on partisan identification, and strategic organizing to build power"-- at McCormick Place.