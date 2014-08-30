Senate approves elected school board measure

Author: 
Hyde Park Herald

The Illinois Senate approved a bill, last week, that would, with Governor Bruce Rauner’s approval, change the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) Board of Education from a mayor-appointed school board to an elected school board.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate, on Thursday, June 1, would allow for 15 members to serve as the district’s elected school board. The bill also calls for the creation of an independent commission who would draw district maps.

The approved Senate bill would go into effect in 2023, and the final vote for the bill in the Senate was 53-2.

