" Darwin n'a pas été le premier à penser que l'évolution transforme

les êtres vivants, mais il a été celui qui en a apporté l'explication la

plus poussée et la plus étayée d'exemples. "

Marc Giraud ( Darwin c'est tout bête ! ) Ed: Robert Laffont

Les neurones miroirs

Découverts en 1996, ce réservoir

A toutes les suggestions

A toutes les imitations

C'est du cannibalisme psychologique

Sauf pour l'autisme non mimétique

Les animaux non humains

En ce domaine aussi, sont nos cousins

Encore un cerveau

Dans tous les cerveaux

A tous les étages de l'encéphale

A tous les âges de l'encéphale

Tu me sers la main

Je te serre la main

Tu me donnes un coup de poing

Je te donne un coup de poing

Comme jadis, un concours de sosies

De feu ( 1889-1977 ) Chaplin Charlie

Où il fut classé troisième, deux autres furent devant lui !

Autre nom de l'apprentissage

Autre nom du même adage

Et toujours feu ( 1914-1995 ) Henri Laborit

Que l'on copie, que l'on oublie

Sans de lui, avoir le souci !

Et l'on nous ressort des placards

Le désir mimétique de ( né en 1923 ) René Girard

L'on ne désire pas une femme

L'on a envie d'une femme

On nous la montre, c'est une envie

Le désir c'est l'imaginaire, du vrai art

Mais la philosophie

Ne rime pas vraiment avec biologie !

Tout s'accommode à toutes les sauces

Comme l'ocytocine

L'hormone du plaisir, de l'amour

Comme la dopamine

Pour le bien-être toujours

Mais l'hormonal

Est sous la contrainte du tout va mal

Sous la dictature de l'organisation sociale

Les hormones mettent en relation

Tout ce que nous vivons

Tous les vecteurs et facteurs

Tant intérieurs qu'extérieurs, de toute relation !

Pour qui aime le film documentaire

La chaîne LCP Public Sénat, peut plaire

Comme " Lutter... ici et maintenant "

De l'histoire politique et sociale d'avant

Je pourrais même m'y voir

Lors des manifestations de l'espoir

Comme cette banderole clandestine

D'une amitié maligne

Tout à fait mutine

De fenêtre à fenêtre, ô cousines

Un premier mai 1977 ou approchant

Comme ce fut marrant

Et les staliniens de la CGT

Comme les flics, leurs alliés

En restèrent la bouche bée

" Fête de l'aliénation "

La gauche et l'extrême gauche du capital

De leur morgue, firent entendre leur râle

Joyeux souvenir face à cette horde fatale !

Oui, pouvoir diriger ses rêves

Est une grande faveur

Pour que toutes les oppressions crèvent

Faire l'amour à toutes les heures

Avec qui l'on veut

Et quand on le veut

Construire et défaire les mondes

Là où aucune pensée ne féconde

Et puis toutes nos classifications

Et puis toutes nos définitions

Qui nous amenuisent

Qui nous réduisent

Qui nous figent !

Ouvrier, employé, cadre, savant

Artiste, philosophe, écrivain, artisan

Grand, petit, triste, joyeux

Idiot, intelligent, courageux, peureux

Faible, fort, militant, astucieux

Laid, beau, lent, curieux

Rapide, doué, retardé, charmant

Ceci, cela, sensé, dément

Derrière les barreaux

De la prison de tous les mots !

Au masculin et au féminin

Car le langage ne le permet point

Toutes les nationalités

Sont là pour nous séparer

L'être humain

N'est ni de tel ou tel pays

La planète Terre est sa seule patrie

La planète Terre est sa seule mie !

Certes

Ils ou elles peuvent parler telle ou telle langue

Mais, c'est la planète Terre qui les tangue !

Comme horrible digression

Pourtant la masturbation

Hélas pas assez répandue

Car pour la santé, cela est très bon

Avec ou sans l'absence d'un cul !

L'énergie sexuelle

Ne disparaît qu'avec la mort

Mais la morale lui fait un sort

La sexologie le sait, c'est naturel

Se masturber, pour l'équilibre, pour le sommeil

Et la prostate à bon port !

Mais les diverses cultures sont là pour nous séparer

Et avec tout le monde, l'on ne peut discuter

Comme aussi avec la monnaie

Sang du monde, séparation s'il en est !

Et US GO HOME, c'est pas pour demain

87 pour cent des transaction financières

Se font en dollars sur la planète Terre

C'est dans notre espace mental

Qu'il faut voyager, pas ailleurs

Comètes, astéroïdes, sondes, n'ont aucune valeur

Pour ceux et celles, qui sur la Terre, vivent mal !

Les êtres humains

Ne se sont jamais rencontrés

Depuis l'apparition de la notion de propriété

Ils et elles se sont toujours bagarrés !

Technocrates, bureaucrates, banquiers

Religieux, idéologues, toutes les compétitivités

Sont le tombeau de l'humanité !

Et où on est dedans

Ou on fiche le camp

Dans l'imaginaire, son seul temps !

Car partout sur la Terre, se lit

Le triomphe de toutes les bourgeoisies

Et de l'érudition sans aucune vie !

La création

Cela n'est pas la science

Cela n'est pas l'art, la peinture, la poésie

Cela n'est pas la musique, la technologie

Cela n'est pas un lexique ou l'industrie

Cela n'est pas du sport ou de la philosophie

C'est l'aliénation de la création

Qui est l'aliénation de la création

C'est l'import-export de la souffrance

Toutes les stases sexuelles qui dansent

La création sans imagination

Est sans imagination pour la création

La création n'est jamais en représentation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

"Darwin was not the first to think that evolution is transforming

The living beings, but he was the one who brought the explanation

More detailed and more detailed. "

Marc Giraud (Darwin is stupid!) Ed: Robert Laffont

Mirror neurons

Discovered in 1996, this reservoir

All suggestions

To all imitations

This is psychological cannibalism

Except for non-mimetic autism

Non-human animals

In this area too, are our cousins

Another brain

In all brains

At all stages of the encephalon

At all ages of the encephalon

You serve me

I shake your hand

You give me a punch

I give you a punch

As in the past, a doubles contest

Of Fire (1889-1977) Chaplin Charlie

Where he was ranked third, two others were before him!

Other Name of Apprenticeship

Other name of the same adage

And always fire (1914-1995) Henri Laborit

That one copy, that one forgets

Without him, have the worry!

And we come out of the closets

The mimetic desire of (born in 1923) René Girard

You do not want a woman

One wants a woman

We are shown it, it is a desire

Desire is the imaginary, true art

But philosophy

Do not really rhyme with biology!

Everything suits all the sauces

Like oxytocin

The hormone of pleasure, love

Like dopamine

For well-being

But the hormonal

Is under the constraint of everything goes wrong

Under the dictatorship of social organization

Hormones link

Everything we live

All vectors and factors

Both inside and outside, of any relationship!

For those who love documentary film

The LCP Public Senate channel can please

Like "Fighting ... here and now"

From the political and social history of

I could even see

At the demonstrations of hope

Like this clandestine banner

From a malicious friendship

Very mutinous

From window to window, o cousins

First May 1977 or nearer

As it was funny

And the Stalinists of the CGT

Like the cops, their allies

There remained the gaping mouth

"Feast of alienation"

The left and the extreme left of the capital

From their morgue, they heard their rattle

Happy memory of this fatal horde!

Yes, being able to direct your dreams

Is a great favor

For all oppressions to burst

Make love every hour

Who we want

And when you want

Building and Defeating the Worlds

Where no thought fertilizes

And then all our classifications

And then all our definitions

Who we are

Who reduce us

Who freeze us!

Worker, employee, executive, scientist

Artist, philosopher, writer, artisan

Large, small, sad, cheerful

Idiot, intelligent, courageous, timid

Weak, strong, militant, astute

Laid, beautiful, slow, curious

Fast, gifted, retarded, charming

This, sensible, demented

Behind bars

From the prison of all words!

In the masculine and feminine

For language does not permit it

All nationalities

Are there to separate us

Human being

Is not from any country

Planet Earth is its only homeland

Planet Earth is his only mie!

Certainly

They can speak a particular language

But, it is the planet Earth that pitch them!

As horrible digression

Yet masturbation

Unfortunately not widespread

Because for health, this is very good

With or without the absence of an ass!

Sexual energy

Only disappears with death

But morality makes him a fate

Sexology knows it, it's natural

Masturbate, for balance, for sleep

And the prostate is safe!

But the different cultures are there to separate us

And with everyone, we can not argue

As also with the currency

Blood of the world, separation if any!

And US GO HOME, it's not for tomorrow

87 per cent of financial transactions

Are made in dollars on planet Earth

It is in our mental space

That we must travel, not elsewhere

Comets, asteroids, probes, have no value

For those who, on Earth, live badly!

Human beings

Never met

Since the emergence of the concept of

They and they always brawled!

Technocrats, bureaucrats, bankers

Religious, ideologues, all competitiveness

Are the tomb of humanity!

And where we are in

Or we take the field

In the imagination, its only time!

For everywhere on Earth,

The triumph of all the bourgeoisies

And erudition without life!

Creation

This is not science

This is not art, painting, poetry

This is not music, technology

This is not a lexicon or industry

This is not sport or philosophy

It is the alienation of creation

Who is the alienation of creation

It is the import-export of suffering

All sexual stases that dance

Creation without imagination

Is unimaginative for creation

Creation is never in representation!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http: // patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "