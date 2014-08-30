Les neurones miroirs
" Darwin n'a pas été le premier à penser que l'évolution transforme
les êtres vivants, mais il a été celui qui en a apporté l'explication la
plus poussée et la plus étayée d'exemples. "
Marc Giraud ( Darwin c'est tout bête ! ) Ed: Robert Laffont
Les neurones miroirs
Découverts en 1996, ce réservoir
A toutes les suggestions
A toutes les imitations
C'est du cannibalisme psychologique
Sauf pour l'autisme non mimétique
Les animaux non humains
En ce domaine aussi, sont nos cousins
Encore un cerveau
Dans tous les cerveaux
A tous les étages de l'encéphale
A tous les âges de l'encéphale
Tu me sers la main
Je te serre la main
Tu me donnes un coup de poing
Je te donne un coup de poing
Comme jadis, un concours de sosies
De feu ( 1889-1977 ) Chaplin Charlie
Où il fut classé troisième, deux autres furent devant lui !
Autre nom de l'apprentissage
Autre nom du même adage
Et toujours feu ( 1914-1995 ) Henri Laborit
Que l'on copie, que l'on oublie
Sans de lui, avoir le souci !
Et l'on nous ressort des placards
Le désir mimétique de ( né en 1923 ) René Girard
L'on ne désire pas une femme
L'on a envie d'une femme
On nous la montre, c'est une envie
Le désir c'est l'imaginaire, du vrai art
Mais la philosophie
Ne rime pas vraiment avec biologie !
Tout s'accommode à toutes les sauces
Comme l'ocytocine
L'hormone du plaisir, de l'amour
Comme la dopamine
Pour le bien-être toujours
Mais l'hormonal
Est sous la contrainte du tout va mal
Sous la dictature de l'organisation sociale
Les hormones mettent en relation
Tout ce que nous vivons
Tous les vecteurs et facteurs
Tant intérieurs qu'extérieurs, de toute relation !
Pour qui aime le film documentaire
La chaîne LCP Public Sénat, peut plaire
Comme " Lutter... ici et maintenant "
De l'histoire politique et sociale d'avant
Je pourrais même m'y voir
Lors des manifestations de l'espoir
Comme cette banderole clandestine
D'une amitié maligne
Tout à fait mutine
De fenêtre à fenêtre, ô cousines
Un premier mai 1977 ou approchant
Comme ce fut marrant
Et les staliniens de la CGT
Comme les flics, leurs alliés
En restèrent la bouche bée
" Fête de l'aliénation "
La gauche et l'extrême gauche du capital
De leur morgue, firent entendre leur râle
Joyeux souvenir face à cette horde fatale !
Oui, pouvoir diriger ses rêves
Est une grande faveur
Pour que toutes les oppressions crèvent
Faire l'amour à toutes les heures
Avec qui l'on veut
Et quand on le veut
Construire et défaire les mondes
Là où aucune pensée ne féconde
Et puis toutes nos classifications
Et puis toutes nos définitions
Qui nous amenuisent
Qui nous réduisent
Qui nous figent !
Ouvrier, employé, cadre, savant
Artiste, philosophe, écrivain, artisan
Grand, petit, triste, joyeux
Idiot, intelligent, courageux, peureux
Faible, fort, militant, astucieux
Laid, beau, lent, curieux
Rapide, doué, retardé, charmant
Ceci, cela, sensé, dément
Derrière les barreaux
De la prison de tous les mots !
Au masculin et au féminin
Car le langage ne le permet point
Toutes les nationalités
Sont là pour nous séparer
L'être humain
N'est ni de tel ou tel pays
La planète Terre est sa seule patrie
La planète Terre est sa seule mie !
Certes
Ils ou elles peuvent parler telle ou telle langue
Mais, c'est la planète Terre qui les tangue !
Comme horrible digression
Pourtant la masturbation
Hélas pas assez répandue
Car pour la santé, cela est très bon
Avec ou sans l'absence d'un cul !
L'énergie sexuelle
Ne disparaît qu'avec la mort
Mais la morale lui fait un sort
La sexologie le sait, c'est naturel
Se masturber, pour l'équilibre, pour le sommeil
Et la prostate à bon port !
Mais les diverses cultures sont là pour nous séparer
Et avec tout le monde, l'on ne peut discuter
Comme aussi avec la monnaie
Sang du monde, séparation s'il en est !
Et US GO HOME, c'est pas pour demain
87 pour cent des transaction financières
Se font en dollars sur la planète Terre
C'est dans notre espace mental
Qu'il faut voyager, pas ailleurs
Comètes, astéroïdes, sondes, n'ont aucune valeur
Pour ceux et celles, qui sur la Terre, vivent mal !
Les êtres humains
Ne se sont jamais rencontrés
Depuis l'apparition de la notion de propriété
Ils et elles se sont toujours bagarrés !
Technocrates, bureaucrates, banquiers
Religieux, idéologues, toutes les compétitivités
Sont le tombeau de l'humanité !
Et où on est dedans
Ou on fiche le camp
Dans l'imaginaire, son seul temps !
Car partout sur la Terre, se lit
Le triomphe de toutes les bourgeoisies
Et de l'érudition sans aucune vie !
La création
Cela n'est pas la science
Cela n'est pas l'art, la peinture, la poésie
Cela n'est pas la musique, la technologie
Cela n'est pas un lexique ou l'industrie
Cela n'est pas du sport ou de la philosophie
C'est l'aliénation de la création
Qui est l'aliénation de la création
C'est l'import-export de la souffrance
Toutes les stases sexuelles qui dansent
La création sans imagination
Est sans imagination pour la création
La création n'est jamais en représentation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
"Darwin was not the first to think that evolution is transforming
The living beings, but he was the one who brought the explanation
More detailed and more detailed. "
Marc Giraud (Darwin is stupid!) Ed: Robert Laffont
Mirror neurons
Discovered in 1996, this reservoir
All suggestions
To all imitations
This is psychological cannibalism
Except for non-mimetic autism
Non-human animals
In this area too, are our cousins
Another brain
In all brains
At all stages of the encephalon
At all ages of the encephalon
You serve me
I shake your hand
You give me a punch
I give you a punch
As in the past, a doubles contest
Of Fire (1889-1977) Chaplin Charlie
Where he was ranked third, two others were before him!
Other Name of Apprenticeship
Other name of the same adage
And always fire (1914-1995) Henri Laborit
That one copy, that one forgets
Without him, have the worry!
And we come out of the closets
The mimetic desire of (born in 1923) René Girard
You do not want a woman
One wants a woman
We are shown it, it is a desire
Desire is the imaginary, true art
But philosophy
Do not really rhyme with biology!
Everything suits all the sauces
Like oxytocin
The hormone of pleasure, love
Like dopamine
For well-being
But the hormonal
Is under the constraint of everything goes wrong
Under the dictatorship of social organization
Hormones link
Everything we live
All vectors and factors
Both inside and outside, of any relationship!
For those who love documentary film
The LCP Public Senate channel can please
Like "Fighting ... here and now"
From the political and social history of
I could even see
At the demonstrations of hope
Like this clandestine banner
From a malicious friendship
Very mutinous
From window to window, o cousins
First May 1977 or nearer
As it was funny
And the Stalinists of the CGT
Like the cops, their allies
There remained the gaping mouth
"Feast of alienation"
The left and the extreme left of the capital
From their morgue, they heard their rattle
Happy memory of this fatal horde!
Yes, being able to direct your dreams
Is a great favor
For all oppressions to burst
Make love every hour
Who we want
And when you want
Building and Defeating the Worlds
Where no thought fertilizes
And then all our classifications
And then all our definitions
Who we are
Who reduce us
Who freeze us!
Worker, employee, executive, scientist
Artist, philosopher, writer, artisan
Large, small, sad, cheerful
Idiot, intelligent, courageous, timid
Weak, strong, militant, astute
Laid, beautiful, slow, curious
Fast, gifted, retarded, charming
This, sensible, demented
Behind bars
From the prison of all words!
In the masculine and feminine
For language does not permit it
All nationalities
Are there to separate us
Human being
Is not from any country
Planet Earth is its only homeland
Planet Earth is his only mie!
Certainly
They can speak a particular language
But, it is the planet Earth that pitch them!
As horrible digression
Yet masturbation
Unfortunately not widespread
Because for health, this is very good
With or without the absence of an ass!
Sexual energy
Only disappears with death
But morality makes him a fate
Sexology knows it, it's natural
Masturbate, for balance, for sleep
And the prostate is safe!
But the different cultures are there to separate us
And with everyone, we can not argue
As also with the currency
Blood of the world, separation if any!
And US GO HOME, it's not for tomorrow
87 per cent of financial transactions
Are made in dollars on planet Earth
It is in our mental space
That we must travel, not elsewhere
Comets, asteroids, probes, have no value
For those who, on Earth, live badly!
Human beings
Never met
Since the emergence of the concept of
They and they always brawled!
Technocrats, bureaucrats, bankers
Religious, ideologues, all competitiveness
Are the tomb of humanity!
And where we are in
Or we take the field
In the imagination, its only time!
For everywhere on Earth,
The triumph of all the bourgeoisies
And erudition without life!
Creation
This is not science
This is not art, painting, poetry
This is not music, technology
This is not a lexicon or industry
This is not sport or philosophy
It is the alienation of creation
Who is the alienation of creation
It is the import-export of suffering
All sexual stases that dance
Creation without imagination
Is unimaginative for creation
Creation is never in representation!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http: // patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
