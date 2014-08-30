L'échelle de Kardachev
Patafioler
Tous les deux ans
Autant de données
Que toute l'histoire de l'humanité
Des flux numériques
Pour réguler la société économique
Nous sommes le numérique
Nous l'informons, nous sommes ses flics
Personne ne peut s'épanouir
Dans une société d'argent
Personne ne peut se respecter
Dans une société de compétition
Toutes les hiérarchies sont idiotes
Riches ou pauvres, jamais, cela n'est le jackpot
Personne n'est doué
Tout le monde est conditionné
A une activité particulière
A un certain savoir-faire
Savoir-faire des affaires
Gagner de l'argent
C'est-à-dire perdre son temps !
Ce que font beaucoup de gens
Comme ( né en 1962 ) Jordan Belfort
Le courtier financier si fort
Certes, ces affairistes sont admirés
Avec pour récompense recherchée
Des femelles soumises aux cuisses écartées
C'est pourtant d'une grande médiocrité !
Ceux et celles
Qui ne savent ou ne veulent pas faire des affaires
Et qui sont des dominés ou des exploités
Sans se révolter, sont de la complicité !
L'humanité
A le monde qu'elle mérité
Qui sur sa bêtise, jamais ne médite
Il y a tant de bureaucrates
Qui me traitent de psychopathe
Les staliniens, les gauchistes, les fascistes
Les démocrates, les libéraux, tous les capitalistes
Les communistes et même de prétendus anarchistes
Tant mieux, car je suis d'ailleurs
Pour l'amour et pour les fleurs
Mais un couple qui fait l'amour
C'est maintenant pornographique
Pour ne pas dire pédophilique
C'est la sempiternelle morale religieuse !
Ce qui est étonnant
C'est le peu de guerres civiles
A bien y réfléchir, finalement !
Tout seul sur ma barricade
Et l'anarchie que je sers fièrement
Face à toutes les organisations si fades
Je vous envoie quelques canonnades !
J'imagine un poing sur nos gueules
De la vérité, à un contre un, toute seule
Mais vous êtes des bandes
Mais nous sommes des bandes
Pour mettre tout à l'amende !
Les tyrans sont vénérés
Les truands sont admirés
Les violents sont encensés
Les arrivistes sont sélectionnés
Les dominants et dominantes
Sont dans toutes les organisations
Les gouvernants et les gouvernantes
Sont de toutes les abominations
Personne ne veut les annihiler
Tout le monde veut les remplacer !
Et si feu ( 1925-2013 ) Margaret Thatcher, si fasciste
Ne portait pas la minijupe si peu féministe
C'est qu'on lui aurait vu les couilles
De faire la répression, elle n'avait aucune trouille
C'était un vrai mec, qui jamais ne mouille !
Finalement, c'était dans le milieu
De la pornographie, tolérée, oui mon vieux
En 1974/1975 sous ( né en 1926 ) Valéry Giscard d'Estaing
Libéralisme avancé, censure tempérée
Avec ses salles de cinéma, oh ! c'est vilain
Comme je le disais, par dérision, à de jeunes copains
Que l'actrice bisexuelle était bien rémunérée
L'acteur lui était un objet de gratuité
Mais toujours la femme payée
Pour le service de sexualité
Cependant
Rien ne peut-être généralisé
Sans être certain de se tromper !
Et pour bien rire
Il suffirait de relire
L'officiel des spectacles de Paris en 1974
Avec les films pornographiques, à l'affiche, à l'époque
Et leurs résumés si baroques
Mais si je le raconte, l'on se moque !
L'ordre moral
Quatre pas en arrière, un pas en avant
Le sexe représenté, c'est mal
La morale sexuelle c'est pourtant navrant !
C'est pas comme la morale nucléaire
Qui pollue tout pour des millénaires
Et tant que l'on respire de l'air !
Saint-Laurent des-Eaux en 1969
Three Mile Island en 1979
Tchernobyl en 1986
Fukushima en 2011
Les fontes accidentelles
Dans le palpitant des réacteurs
Commencent enfin à faire peur
De l'électricité nucléaire, démons et merveilles
De la mort qui peut devenir réelle
L'humanité est une
Et donc sept milliards à la une
Moi, toi, lui, elles, eux
Jeunes ou vieux
Feu ( 1900-1980 ) Eric Fromm, cet oublié
Pensait que savoir aimer
Devait pouvoir se passer de télévision
De radio ou autre représentation
Mais qui peut, totalement, se passer de ces addictions ?
Il faudrait boycotter
Toutes les informations spectacularisées
Elles sont toutes des aliénations
Des propagandes de la désinformation
Environ six mille langues sur notre Terre
La plus utilisée en seconde langue, étant l'anglais
C'est la langue du commerce, du fret
Les rares langues universelles
Ne sont pas apprises, c'est sans appel
C'est pas comme la viande de l'insecte
Déjà en vente à Auchan, à Carrefour
En pâté ou en petits fours
Grillons, mouches, coléoptères
Sauterelles, fourmis, vers
Plus personne, cela ne débecte
2 kilos de végétaux
Pour obtenir 1 kilo d'insectes
8 kilos de végétaux
Pour obtenir un kilo de viande
L'insecte facile à élever, à produire
L'industrie le prend en mire !
Et toutes les façons de faire
De tous les peuples de l'univers ?
Nous n'en savons rien
Déficit informationnel, qui nous fait crétines et crétins
A, de 1 à 4, ( 1964 ) l'échelle de l'astronome ( né en 1932 ) Nikolaï Kardashev
La planète Terre n'est pas à 1 de civilisation
Et au-delà, peut-être souvent la destruction
Si l'anarchie de la technologie
N'est pas la technologie de l'anarchie
Peut-être ainsi
Des tas de monde d'anarchie
Des mondes avec ou sans technologie
Où toute vie
Est toute la vie reliée
Rien n'étant séparé
Rien n'étant dissocié
Rien n'étant représenté
Je ne suis pas lacarien, pardon, pas lacanien
Il y a bien des rapports sexuels sur la planète Terre
Simplement sans aucun lien spirituel, sur la planète Terre
Le déficit informationnel
Est la misère de tous nos rituels
De toutes nos religions, idéologies, croyances, tout ce qui nous désespère !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Patafioler
Every two years
As many data
That all history of humanity
Digital flows
To control the economic company
We are the digital one
We inform it, we are its cops
Nobody can open out
In a money company
Nobody can respect himself
In a company of competition
All the hierarchies are idiots
Rich person or the poor, never, that is not the jackpot
Nobody is gifted
Everyone is conditioned
With a particular activity
With a certain know-how
Know-how of the business
To earn money
I.e. to waste its time!
What does many people
Like (born in 1962) Jordan Belfort
The financial broker so extremely
Admittedly, these racketeers are admired
With for required reward
Females subjected to the isolated thighs
It is however of a great mediocrity!
Those and those
Who do not know or do not want to get bargains
And which is dominated or exploited
Without revolting, are complicity!
Humanity
With the world that it deserved
Who on his silly thing, never does not meditate
There are so many bureaucrats
Who treat me of psychopath
The Stalinist ones, leftists, fascists
Democrats, liberals, all capitalists
Communists and even of alleged anarchists
Such an amount of better, because I am besides
For the love and the flowers
But a couple which makes love
It is now pornographic
Not to say pedophilic
It is sempiternal religious morals!
What is astonishing
It is the little of civil wars
With good to think of it, finally!
All alone on my barricade
And the anarchy which I serve proudly
Vis-a-vis all the so insipid organizations
I send some cannonades to you!
I imagine a fist on our mouths
Truth, with against one, all alone
But you are bands
But we are bands
To put all at the fine!
The tyrants are venerated
The gangsters are admired
The violent ones are incensed
The go-getters are selected
Dominant and dominant ones
Are in all the organizations
Controlling and controlling them
Are of all the abominations
Nobody wants to destroy them
Everyone wants to replace them!
And if fire (1925-2013) Margaret Thatcher, so fascistic
Did not carry the miniskirt if not very feminist
It is that him the testicles would have been seen
To make repression, it did not have any jitter
It was a true guy, who never does not wet!
Finally, it was in the medium
Pornography, tolerated, yes my old man
In 1974 /1975 under (born in 1926) Valery Giscard d'Estaing
Advanced liberalism, censures moderate
With its cinemas, oh! it is unpleasant
As I said it, by derision, with young buddies
That the bisexual actress was well remunerated
The actor was to him an object of exemption from payment
But always the paid woman
For the service of sexuality
However
Nothing perhaps generalized
Without being certain to be mistaken!
And for good laughter
It would be enough to read again
The official one of the shows of Paris in 1974
With the pornographic films, with the poster, at the time
And their so baroque summaries
But if I say it, one makes fun!
The moral order
Four steps behind, a step ahead
The sex represented, it is badly
Sexual morals it is however disturbing!
It is not like nuclear morals
Who pollutes very for millenia
And as long as one breathes of the air!
The St. Lawrence of-Water in 1969
Three Mile Island in 1979
Tchernobyl in 1986
Fukushima in 2011
Pig iron and cast iron accidental
In the palpitating one of the engines
Finally start to frighten
Nuclear power, demons and wonders
Death which can become real
Humanity is one
And thus seven billion headlines
Me, you, him, they, them
Young people or old man
Fire (1900-1980) Eric Fromm, this forgotten
Thought that to know to like
Was to be able to do without television
Radio or another representation
But which can, completely, to do without these addictions?
It would be necessary to boycott
All spectacularized information
They all are of alienations
Propaganda of the misinformation
Approximately six thousand languages on our Earth
The most used in second language, being English
It is the language of the trade, of freight
Rare universal languages
Are not learned, it is without call
It is not as the meat of the insect
Already on sale in Auchan, Crossroads
Out of pie or petit four
Crickets, flies, coleopters
Grasshoppers, ants, towards
More nobody, that débecte
2 kilos of plants
To obtain 1 kilo of insects
8 kilos of plants
To obtain one kilo of meat
The insect easy to raise, produce
Industry takes it in test card!
And all ways of making
Of all the people of the universe?
We do not know anything of it
Informational deficit, which makes us cretins and cretins
To, from 1 to 4, (1964) the scale of the astronomer (born in 1932) Nikolaï Kardashev
The planet Ground is not to 1 of civilisation
And beyond, perhaps often destruction
If the anarchy of technology
Is not the technology of anarchy
Perhaps thus
Heaps of world of anarchy
Worlds with or without technology
Where any life
Is all the life connected
Nothing not being separate
Nothing being dissociated
Nothing being represented
I am not lacarien, forgiveness, not lacanien
There are sexual intercourses on planet Is in hiding
Simply without any spiritual link, on planet Is in hiding
The informational deficit
Is the misery of all our ritual
Of all our religions, ideologies, beliefs, all that despairs us!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
