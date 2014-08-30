L'échelle de Kardachev

Patafioler

Tous les deux ans

Autant de données

Que toute l'histoire de l'humanité

Des flux numériques

Pour réguler la société économique

Nous sommes le numérique

Nous l'informons, nous sommes ses flics

Personne ne peut s'épanouir

Dans une société d'argent

Personne ne peut se respecter

Dans une société de compétition

Toutes les hiérarchies sont idiotes

Riches ou pauvres, jamais, cela n'est le jackpot

Personne n'est doué

Tout le monde est conditionné

A une activité particulière

A un certain savoir-faire

Savoir-faire des affaires

Gagner de l'argent

C'est-à-dire perdre son temps !

Ce que font beaucoup de gens

Comme ( né en 1962 ) Jordan Belfort

Le courtier financier si fort

Certes, ces affairistes sont admirés

Avec pour récompense recherchée

Des femelles soumises aux cuisses écartées

C'est pourtant d'une grande médiocrité !

Ceux et celles

Qui ne savent ou ne veulent pas faire des affaires

Et qui sont des dominés ou des exploités

Sans se révolter, sont de la complicité !

L'humanité

A le monde qu'elle mérité

Qui sur sa bêtise, jamais ne médite

Il y a tant de bureaucrates

Qui me traitent de psychopathe

Les staliniens, les gauchistes, les fascistes

Les démocrates, les libéraux, tous les capitalistes

Les communistes et même de prétendus anarchistes

Tant mieux, car je suis d'ailleurs

Pour l'amour et pour les fleurs

Mais un couple qui fait l'amour

C'est maintenant pornographique

Pour ne pas dire pédophilique

C'est la sempiternelle morale religieuse !

Ce qui est étonnant

C'est le peu de guerres civiles

A bien y réfléchir, finalement !

Tout seul sur ma barricade

Et l'anarchie que je sers fièrement

Face à toutes les organisations si fades

Je vous envoie quelques canonnades !

J'imagine un poing sur nos gueules

De la vérité, à un contre un, toute seule

Mais vous êtes des bandes

Mais nous sommes des bandes

Pour mettre tout à l'amende !

Les tyrans sont vénérés

Les truands sont admirés

Les violents sont encensés

Les arrivistes sont sélectionnés

Les dominants et dominantes

Sont dans toutes les organisations

Les gouvernants et les gouvernantes

Sont de toutes les abominations

Personne ne veut les annihiler

Tout le monde veut les remplacer !

Et si feu ( 1925-2013 ) Margaret Thatcher, si fasciste

Ne portait pas la minijupe si peu féministe

C'est qu'on lui aurait vu les couilles

De faire la répression, elle n'avait aucune trouille

C'était un vrai mec, qui jamais ne mouille !

Finalement, c'était dans le milieu

De la pornographie, tolérée, oui mon vieux

En 1974/1975 sous ( né en 1926 ) Valéry Giscard d'Estaing

Libéralisme avancé, censure tempérée

Avec ses salles de cinéma, oh ! c'est vilain

Comme je le disais, par dérision, à de jeunes copains

Que l'actrice bisexuelle était bien rémunérée

L'acteur lui était un objet de gratuité

Mais toujours la femme payée

Pour le service de sexualité

Cependant

Rien ne peut-être généralisé

Sans être certain de se tromper !

Et pour bien rire

Il suffirait de relire

L'officiel des spectacles de Paris en 1974

Avec les films pornographiques, à l'affiche, à l'époque

Et leurs résumés si baroques

Mais si je le raconte, l'on se moque !

L'ordre moral

Quatre pas en arrière, un pas en avant

Le sexe représenté, c'est mal

La morale sexuelle c'est pourtant navrant !

C'est pas comme la morale nucléaire

Qui pollue tout pour des millénaires

Et tant que l'on respire de l'air !

Saint-Laurent des-Eaux en 1969

Three Mile Island en 1979

Tchernobyl en 1986

Fukushima en 2011

Les fontes accidentelles

Dans le palpitant des réacteurs

Commencent enfin à faire peur

De l'électricité nucléaire, démons et merveilles

De la mort qui peut devenir réelle

L'humanité est une

Et donc sept milliards à la une

Moi, toi, lui, elles, eux

Jeunes ou vieux

Feu ( 1900-1980 ) Eric Fromm, cet oublié

Pensait que savoir aimer

Devait pouvoir se passer de télévision

De radio ou autre représentation

Mais qui peut, totalement, se passer de ces addictions ?

Il faudrait boycotter

Toutes les informations spectacularisées

Elles sont toutes des aliénations

Des propagandes de la désinformation

Environ six mille langues sur notre Terre

La plus utilisée en seconde langue, étant l'anglais

C'est la langue du commerce, du fret

Les rares langues universelles

Ne sont pas apprises, c'est sans appel

C'est pas comme la viande de l'insecte

Déjà en vente à Auchan, à Carrefour

En pâté ou en petits fours

Grillons, mouches, coléoptères

Sauterelles, fourmis, vers

Plus personne, cela ne débecte

2 kilos de végétaux

Pour obtenir 1 kilo d'insectes

8 kilos de végétaux

Pour obtenir un kilo de viande

L'insecte facile à élever, à produire

L'industrie le prend en mire !

Et toutes les façons de faire

De tous les peuples de l'univers ?

Nous n'en savons rien

Déficit informationnel, qui nous fait crétines et crétins

A, de 1 à 4, ( 1964 ) l'échelle de l'astronome ( né en 1932 ) Nikolaï Kardashev

La planète Terre n'est pas à 1 de civilisation

Et au-delà, peut-être souvent la destruction

Si l'anarchie de la technologie

N'est pas la technologie de l'anarchie

Peut-être ainsi

Des tas de monde d'anarchie

Des mondes avec ou sans technologie

Où toute vie

Est toute la vie reliée

Rien n'étant séparé

Rien n'étant dissocié

Rien n'étant représenté

Je ne suis pas lacarien, pardon, pas lacanien

Il y a bien des rapports sexuels sur la planète Terre

Simplement sans aucun lien spirituel, sur la planète Terre

Le déficit informationnel

Est la misère de tous nos rituels

De toutes nos religions, idéologies, croyances, tout ce qui nous désespère !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Patafioler

Every two years

As many data

That all history of humanity

Digital flows

To control the economic company

We are the digital one

We inform it, we are its cops

Nobody can open out

In a money company

Nobody can respect himself

In a company of competition

All the hierarchies are idiots

Rich person or the poor, never, that is not the jackpot

Nobody is gifted

Everyone is conditioned

With a particular activity

With a certain know-how

Know-how of the business

To earn money

I.e. to waste its time!

What does many people

Like (born in 1962) Jordan Belfort

The financial broker so extremely

Admittedly, these racketeers are admired

With for required reward

Females subjected to the isolated thighs

It is however of a great mediocrity!

Those and those

Who do not know or do not want to get bargains

And which is dominated or exploited

Without revolting, are complicity!

Humanity

With the world that it deserved

Who on his silly thing, never does not meditate

There are so many bureaucrats

Who treat me of psychopath

The Stalinist ones, leftists, fascists

Democrats, liberals, all capitalists

Communists and even of alleged anarchists

Such an amount of better, because I am besides

For the love and the flowers

But a couple which makes love

It is now pornographic

Not to say pedophilic

It is sempiternal religious morals!

What is astonishing

It is the little of civil wars

With good to think of it, finally!

All alone on my barricade

And the anarchy which I serve proudly

Vis-a-vis all the so insipid organizations

I send some cannonades to you!

I imagine a fist on our mouths

Truth, with against one, all alone

But you are bands

But we are bands

To put all at the fine!

The tyrants are venerated

The gangsters are admired

The violent ones are incensed

The go-getters are selected

Dominant and dominant ones

Are in all the organizations

Controlling and controlling them

Are of all the abominations

Nobody wants to destroy them

Everyone wants to replace them!

And if fire (1925-2013) Margaret Thatcher, so fascistic

Did not carry the miniskirt if not very feminist

It is that him the testicles would have been seen

To make repression, it did not have any jitter

It was a true guy, who never does not wet!

Finally, it was in the medium

Pornography, tolerated, yes my old man

In 1974 /1975 under (born in 1926) Valery Giscard d'Estaing

Advanced liberalism, censures moderate

With its cinemas, oh! it is unpleasant

As I said it, by derision, with young buddies

That the bisexual actress was well remunerated

The actor was to him an object of exemption from payment

But always the paid woman

For the service of sexuality

However

Nothing perhaps generalized

Without being certain to be mistaken!

And for good laughter

It would be enough to read again

The official one of the shows of Paris in 1974

With the pornographic films, with the poster, at the time

And their so baroque summaries

But if I say it, one makes fun!

The moral order

Four steps behind, a step ahead

The sex represented, it is badly

Sexual morals it is however disturbing!

It is not like nuclear morals

Who pollutes very for millenia

And as long as one breathes of the air!

The St. Lawrence of-Water in 1969

Three Mile Island in 1979

Tchernobyl in 1986

Fukushima in 2011

Pig iron and cast iron accidental

In the palpitating one of the engines

Finally start to frighten

Nuclear power, demons and wonders

Death which can become real

Humanity is one

And thus seven billion headlines

Me, you, him, they, them

Young people or old man

Fire (1900-1980) Eric Fromm, this forgotten

Thought that to know to like

Was to be able to do without television

Radio or another representation

But which can, completely, to do without these addictions?

It would be necessary to boycott

All spectacularized information

They all are of alienations

Propaganda of the misinformation

Approximately six thousand languages on our Earth

The most used in second language, being English

It is the language of the trade, of freight

Rare universal languages

Are not learned, it is without call

It is not as the meat of the insect

Already on sale in Auchan, Crossroads

Out of pie or petit four

Crickets, flies, coleopters

Grasshoppers, ants, towards

More nobody, that débecte

2 kilos of plants

To obtain 1 kilo of insects

8 kilos of plants

To obtain one kilo of meat

The insect easy to raise, produce

Industry takes it in test card!

And all ways of making

Of all the people of the universe?

We do not know anything of it

Informational deficit, which makes us cretins and cretins

To, from 1 to 4, (1964) the scale of the astronomer (born in 1932) Nikolaï Kardashev

The planet Ground is not to 1 of civilisation

And beyond, perhaps often destruction

If the anarchy of technology

Is not the technology of anarchy

Perhaps thus

Heaps of world of anarchy

Worlds with or without technology

Where any life

Is all the life connected

Nothing not being separate

Nothing being dissociated

Nothing being represented

I am not lacarien, forgiveness, not lacanien

There are sexual intercourses on planet Is in hiding

Simply without any spiritual link, on planet Is in hiding

The informational deficit

Is the misery of all our ritual

Of all our religions, ideologies, beliefs, all that despairs us!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”