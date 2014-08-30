The Shortwave Report 06/02/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and NHK Japan.

From RUSSIA- Sophie Shevardnadze interviewed Adnan Amin, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency. They discuss the transformation of energy sources to solar and wind, dispelling a number of myths about the cost, environmental impact, and effectiveness of renewable energy. Adnan points out that it is a done deal that renewables will be the primary energy source in the near future, but that transportation with electric cars is essential to actually control the climatic effects of carbon in the atmosphere. Then Afshin Rattansi talks about the death of Manuel Noriega and the US invasion of Panama. The Trump family is building a resort in the country and the scandal around the Panama Papers came and disappeared.

From CUBA- At the National Indigenous Congress in Mexico, representatives picked Maria Jesus Patricio Martinez as the country's first indigenous female presidential candidate. More than 70 political organizations from around the world sent a solidarity message to the Venezuelan government, denouncing the violent actions carried out by the opposition. Israeli authorities have reportedly agreed make a deal with the Palestinian prisoners who have been on a hunger strike for the past 40 days. In Syria, US airstrikes killed more than 100 civilians in two days. Some global reviews on Trump's first global tour.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with European responses to Trump's meetings with NATO allies in Brussels and with the G7 in Sicily. Journalist Aron Lund wrote an analysis on the complex battle for control in eastern Syria. Last Monday North Korea launched the third rocket in three weeks provoking the new president of South Korea Moon Jae-in. President Moon has ordered an investigation after he learned that four more launchers for the controversial THAAD anti-missile system had been brought into his country covertly.

From JAPAN- Two US aircraft carriers is doing a joint drill with Japanese defense forces off the Korean peninsula. Officials in Okinawa are preparing to take legal action against a US military base being relocated in the prefecture. Three mile Island nuclear power plant will close in 2019 for financial reasons.

links for this week's edition-

"The corporate grip on opinion in the United States is one of the wonders of the Western world. No First World country has ever managed to eliminate so entirely from its media all objectivity - much less dissent."

- Gore Vidal

