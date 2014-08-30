Deep State Targets Duterte for Shaky Alliances, Not Drug Killings

The deep state is attempting to destabilize Duterte for his political instability, not his extrajudicial killings of civilians. The Philippines turning to Russia and China scares the intelligence community enough to use ISIS to stage a coup.

It is not because of comments like this by Mr. Duterte that there will soon be a greater U.S. military presence near the Philippines;

"Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now, there are three million drug addicts. I’d be happy to slaughter them. If Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have (me)."

― Rodrigo Duterte, September 30, 2016

https://www.hrw.org/report/2017/03/01/license-kill/philippine-police-killings-dutertes-war-drugs

It is comments like this one below and others leading up to it that have the U.S. military and deep state intelligence operations ready for a "changing of the regime" in the Pacific island nation;

"Duterte also made it clear in the interview that his foreign policy had “shifted from the pro-Western one.” “I am now working on an alliance with China and I hope to start a good working relationship with Russia,” he stated. At the the time of the chaos in Marawi, Duterte was visiting Moscow – assumably to negotiate an arms deal to replace one that has been stalled by the United States."

https://www.mintpressnews.com/philippine-president-duterte-fears-cia-assassination-blames-u-s-isis-presence/228179/

This same deep state strategy used to destabilize Syria will now be taking place in the Philippines;

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-05-23/secret-pentagon-report-reveals-us-created-isis-tool-overthrow-syrias-president-assad

It is believed by some that the deep state is acting on it's own volition and Trump crew are just along for the ride. The Duterte crisis was set off by his drug policy of extrajudicial killings. The friendly warning from then U.S. President Obama was brushed off rudely and the killings of Philippine civilians continued under the Duterte regime.

Despite the buffoon Trump calling to support Duterte's bloody rampage, cooler heads realized that eventually war crime charges will stick and want to avoid being tainted by association. That resulted in Duterte being considered an unstable ally as his earlier rejection of Obama had already led him closer to alliances with Russia and China. That is not acceptable from the intelligence community perspective, thus Duterte was deemed as a candidate of "due for some change" policy.

The other alternative explanation is that ISIS is simply taking recruitment advantage of the chaos begun by Duterte's vigilante killings of civilians accused of "drug crimes". This could benefit the deep state by the predictable response and greater global scrutiny of Duterte's extrajudicial killings.

The simple math is that every grieving family member of a drug user killed by vigilantes is another potential recruit for ISIS. One should not assume that all will be ready to watch their loved ones beaten to death by mobs of police backed vigilantes without exacting some physical response to settle the score. ISIS makes the perfect vehicle for enacted revenge after Duterte's extrajudicial killings. Duterte walked into a trap of his own making.

The anger Duterte feels for the injustice he suffered as a child at the hands of a Catholic priest should not be displaced to the most vulnerable of his people. Drug addicts are suffering and often are victims themselves, so Duterte is killing a part of himself whenever he orders the deaths of drug addicts. That is his choice, too bad he made the wrong one. Duterte's war on drugs is just a cruel joke on the poorest and weakest members who are beaten bloody by crazed police vigilante mobs. Duterte can explain himself to Satan when he says he was "trying to help his people", in fact only helping his psychopathic ego.

"Whoever is unjust let him be unjust still."

--Johnny Cash

"When the Man Comes Around"