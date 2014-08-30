The Shortwave Report 05/19/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and NHK Japan.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes starts with a report on the new French President Macron and his choice for a Prime Minister. Last month Turkey conducted airstrikes on Kurdish bases in both Syria and Iraq. The US State Department approved a $2 billion arms deal to the UAE as Trump gets ready to help sell $100 billion more weapons on his visit to Saudi Arabia. Yemen, the current target of the Saudi war effort, is facing its second deadly outbreak of cholera in less than a year.

From CUBA- Puerto Rican independence leader Oscar Lopez Rivera was released from US prison after 36 years. A controversial pension reform bill in Brazil has been delayed due to large protests. 76 of the hunger -striking Palestinian prisoners in Israel have been hospitalized. David Friedman, the new US ambassador to Israel, is a proponent of illegal Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory, and will be on hand when President Trump visits Israel this week.

From RUSSIA- On his show Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Ray Mcgovern, former CIA operative and a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity. They discussed the release of whistleblower Chelsea Manning whose release of videos from Iraq shocked the world. Ray talks about the UN being barred from visiting Chelsea in prison and new documents showing that the CIA has the ability to hack into computers and make it look like it was done by Russia or any other country.

From JAPAN- There has been a restart of a 4th nuclear reactor in Japan despite protests. A forest fire in a contaminated area near the devastated Fukushima nuke has raised alarm about further releases of radiation. Then an Insight on the different approach the new government of South Korea had to last weekend's missile launch by North Korea.

"We need young Frenchmen who want to become billionaires. I am not a socialist."

- Emmanuel Macron

