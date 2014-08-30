STO Service du Travail Obligatoire

"Avec le temps, tout est possible, même l'invraisemblable, et de temps,

la nature ne manque pas. "

Chevalier Jean-Baptiste de Lamarck ( 1744-1829 )

Le film est déjà commencé

Le film n'est jamais terminé

Inutile de vous assoir

Rien ne peut y surseoir

Peluches, animaux

Substituts affectifs

La messe, robots

Autres substituts affectifs

Pinard, drogue, le faux

Encore des substituts affectifs

La vie sur Terre

Substitut affectif de la matière

Tous les militantismes

Manifestes ou subtils, substituts affectifs

18 milliards de milliards

Et plus, sur un échiquier, de grains de riz

La formule du légendaire Sissa

Comme si à l'échelle d'une année

La vie était répertoriée

Premier janvier

Formation du système solaire

Quinze janvier

Eau couverte d'océans

Février et Mars

Bombardement météoritique

Fin mars

Cyanobactéries

Cellules procaryotes sans noyau

Fin mars

Et jusqu'en septembre

Cellules eucaryotes

Novembre

Explosion du Cambrien

540 millions d'années

Et premiers poissons

22 novembre

Jusqu'au 26 décembre

Une succession d'extinctions

Cinq, c'est pas folichon

Nouveaux organismes en apparition

Plantes, reptiles, dinosaures

26 décembre

La dernière grande extinction

Avant la sixième, qu'en 2013, nous vivons !

Et donc, terminus pour les dinosaures

Mais, mammifères en apparition

28 décembre

Terres et mers en colonisation

Mammifères, insectivores, carnivores

La nature fait très fort

Entre le 28 et le 31 décembre !

Et le 31 décembre

Toumaï à 11h, Lucy à 18h

Les australopithèques pas si bêtes

Et quatre coups avant minuit

Homo sapiens sapiens

Coucou, nous voilà, il est 23h50

Pour la grotte Chauvet, il est 23h57

Pour le Christ hypothétique, il est 23h59 minutes et quelques secondes

Pour la guerre de 14/18 , il reste, 90 centièmes de seconde

Cela est autre chose que La Joconde

Sur une année féconde

Toute l'histoire de la vie du monde !

Souvent

Dans d'autres galaxies

Sur d'autres planètes, la vie

Au mois de mars

Fut brutalement arrêtée

Ailleurs, peut-être, elle put continuer

Des milliers de fois ?

Des millions de fois ?

Des milliards de fois ?

Ou très rarement...

Personne ne le sait exactement !

Tout est très rare, très fréquent

Février 1943, S.T.O. c'est feu (1883-1945) Pierre Laval

Service du travail obligatoire

Pour les jeunes, une obligation

En 2013, d'une autre façon !

Il y a quelques centièmes de seconde

Travailler

A toujours été une obligation

Pour telle ou telle nation

C'est aujourd'hui avec la mondialisation !

A l'échelle d'une année

De la vie écoulée

C'est hier, aujourd'hui, demain

Quelques centièmes de seconde

Toujours la même folie qui gronde !

Nous sommes à la fin de l'année

De l'histoire de la vie écoulée

Qui ne travaille pas

Aucun droit, pas de pain

Pas de femme, rien

Ou alors, des allocations, manger à peine à sa faim

Le travail de l'occupation

Est l'occupation du travail

C'est la meilleure des polices

Au système, pour entretenir tous les vices

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

"With time, everything is possible, even the improbable, and time,

Nature does not lack. "

Chevalier Jean-Baptiste de Lamarck (1744-1829)

The film is already started

The film is never finished

No need to sit back

Nothing can stand there

Cuddly toys, animals

Emotional Substitutes

The Mass, Robots

Other emotional substitutes

Pinard, drug, fake

Still emotional substitutes

Life on Earth

Emotional substitute of matter

All activism

Manifest or subtle, emotional substitutes

18 billion billions

And more, on a chessboard, grains of rice

The formula of the legendary Sissa

As if on the scale of a year

Life was listed

January 1

Formation of the solar system

Fifteen of January

Water covered by oceans

February and March

Meteorite bombing

End of March

cyanobacteria

Prokaryotic cells without nucleus

End of March

And until September

Eucaryotic cells

November

Explosion of the Cambrian

540 million years

And first fish

November 22

Until 26 December

A succession of extinctions

Five is not crazy

New organisms in appearance

Plants, reptiles, dinosaurs

December 26

The last great extinction

Before the sixth, that in 2013, we live!

And so, terminus for dinosaurs

But, mammals in appearance

December 28

Land and seas in colonization

Mammals, insectivores, carnivores

Nature is very strong

Between 28th and 31st December!

And on December 31

Toumaï at 11h, Lucy at 18h

Australopithecines not so stupid

And four strokes before midnight

Homo sapiens sapiens

Hello, here it is, it is 23:50

For the cave Chauvet, it is 23h57

For the hypothetical Christ, it is 23:59 minutes and a few seconds

For the war of 14/18, it remains, 90 hundredths of a second

This is something other than La Joconde

On a fertile year

The whole history of the life of the world!

Often

In other galaxies

On other planets, life

In March

Was brutally arrested

Elsewhere, perhaps, she could continue

Thousands of times?

Millions of times?

Billions of times?

Or very rarely ...

Nobody knows exactly!

Everything is very rare, very common

February 1943, S.T.O. It is fire (1883-1945) Pierre Laval

Compulsory labor service

For young people, an obligation

In 2013, in another way!

There are a few hundredths of a second

To work

Has always been an obligation

For this or that nation

Today is globalization!

At the scale of one year

Life

Yesterday, today, tomorrow

A few hundredths of a second

Always the same madness that growls!

We are at the end of the year

From the history of past life

Who does not work

No rights, no bread

No woman, nothing

Or else, allowances, eat hardly to his hunger

The work of occupation

Is occupation of work

This is the best font

To the system, to maintain all the vices

Pat Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"