STO Service du Travail Obligatoire
"Avec le temps, tout est possible, même l'invraisemblable, et de temps,
la nature ne manque pas. "
Chevalier Jean-Baptiste de Lamarck ( 1744-1829 )
Le film est déjà commencé
Le film n'est jamais terminé
Inutile de vous assoir
Rien ne peut y surseoir
Peluches, animaux
Substituts affectifs
La messe, robots
Autres substituts affectifs
Pinard, drogue, le faux
Encore des substituts affectifs
La vie sur Terre
Substitut affectif de la matière
Tous les militantismes
Manifestes ou subtils, substituts affectifs
18 milliards de milliards
Et plus, sur un échiquier, de grains de riz
La formule du légendaire Sissa
Comme si à l'échelle d'une année
La vie était répertoriée
Premier janvier
Formation du système solaire
Quinze janvier
Eau couverte d'océans
Février et Mars
Bombardement météoritique
Fin mars
Cyanobactéries
Cellules procaryotes sans noyau
Fin mars
Et jusqu'en septembre
Cellules eucaryotes
Novembre
Explosion du Cambrien
540 millions d'années
Et premiers poissons
22 novembre
Jusqu'au 26 décembre
Une succession d'extinctions
Cinq, c'est pas folichon
Nouveaux organismes en apparition
Plantes, reptiles, dinosaures
26 décembre
La dernière grande extinction
Avant la sixième, qu'en 2013, nous vivons !
Et donc, terminus pour les dinosaures
Mais, mammifères en apparition
28 décembre
Terres et mers en colonisation
Mammifères, insectivores, carnivores
La nature fait très fort
Entre le 28 et le 31 décembre !
Et le 31 décembre
Toumaï à 11h, Lucy à 18h
Les australopithèques pas si bêtes
Et quatre coups avant minuit
Homo sapiens sapiens
Coucou, nous voilà, il est 23h50
Pour la grotte Chauvet, il est 23h57
Pour le Christ hypothétique, il est 23h59 minutes et quelques secondes
Pour la guerre de 14/18 , il reste, 90 centièmes de seconde
Cela est autre chose que La Joconde
Sur une année féconde
Toute l'histoire de la vie du monde !
Souvent
Dans d'autres galaxies
Sur d'autres planètes, la vie
Au mois de mars
Fut brutalement arrêtée
Ailleurs, peut-être, elle put continuer
Des milliers de fois ?
Des millions de fois ?
Des milliards de fois ?
Ou très rarement...
Personne ne le sait exactement !
Tout est très rare, très fréquent
Février 1943, S.T.O. c'est feu (1883-1945) Pierre Laval
Service du travail obligatoire
Pour les jeunes, une obligation
En 2013, d'une autre façon !
Il y a quelques centièmes de seconde
Travailler
A toujours été une obligation
Pour telle ou telle nation
C'est aujourd'hui avec la mondialisation !
A l'échelle d'une année
De la vie écoulée
C'est hier, aujourd'hui, demain
Quelques centièmes de seconde
Toujours la même folie qui gronde !
Nous sommes à la fin de l'année
De l'histoire de la vie écoulée
Qui ne travaille pas
Aucun droit, pas de pain
Pas de femme, rien
Ou alors, des allocations, manger à peine à sa faim
Le travail de l'occupation
Est l'occupation du travail
C'est la meilleure des polices
Au système, pour entretenir tous les vices
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
"With time, everything is possible, even the improbable, and time,
Nature does not lack. "
Chevalier Jean-Baptiste de Lamarck (1744-1829)
The film is already started
The film is never finished
No need to sit back
Nothing can stand there
Cuddly toys, animals
Emotional Substitutes
The Mass, Robots
Other emotional substitutes
Pinard, drug, fake
Still emotional substitutes
Life on Earth
Emotional substitute of matter
All activism
Manifest or subtle, emotional substitutes
18 billion billions
And more, on a chessboard, grains of rice
The formula of the legendary Sissa
As if on the scale of a year
Life was listed
January 1
Formation of the solar system
Fifteen of January
Water covered by oceans
February and March
Meteorite bombing
End of March
cyanobacteria
Prokaryotic cells without nucleus
End of March
And until September
Eucaryotic cells
November
Explosion of the Cambrian
540 million years
And first fish
November 22
Until 26 December
A succession of extinctions
Five is not crazy
New organisms in appearance
Plants, reptiles, dinosaurs
December 26
The last great extinction
Before the sixth, that in 2013, we live!
And so, terminus for dinosaurs
But, mammals in appearance
December 28
Land and seas in colonization
Mammals, insectivores, carnivores
Nature is very strong
Between 28th and 31st December!
And on December 31
Toumaï at 11h, Lucy at 18h
Australopithecines not so stupid
And four strokes before midnight
Homo sapiens sapiens
Hello, here it is, it is 23:50
For the cave Chauvet, it is 23h57
For the hypothetical Christ, it is 23:59 minutes and a few seconds
For the war of 14/18, it remains, 90 hundredths of a second
This is something other than La Joconde
On a fertile year
The whole history of the life of the world!
Often
In other galaxies
On other planets, life
In March
Was brutally arrested
Elsewhere, perhaps, she could continue
Thousands of times?
Millions of times?
Billions of times?
Or very rarely ...
Nobody knows exactly!
Everything is very rare, very common
February 1943, S.T.O. It is fire (1883-1945) Pierre Laval
Compulsory labor service
For young people, an obligation
In 2013, in another way!
There are a few hundredths of a second
To work
Has always been an obligation
For this or that nation
Today is globalization!
At the scale of one year
Life
Yesterday, today, tomorrow
A few hundredths of a second
Always the same madness that growls!
We are at the end of the year
From the history of past life
Who does not work
No rights, no bread
No woman, nothing
Or else, allowances, eat hardly to his hunger
The work of occupation
Is occupation of work
This is the best font
To the system, to maintain all the vices
Pat Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"
