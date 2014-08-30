Report: The State of Racial Justice in Chicago

Submitted by Anonymous on Wed, 2017-05-17 10:43
Author: 
UIC Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy

"The central finding of this report is that racial and ethnic inequities in Chicago remain pervasive, persistent, and consequential. These inequities affect the lives of Chicagoans in every neighborhood; they have not just spatial but also deep historical roots and are embedded in our social, economic, political, and cultural institutions; and they have powerful effects on the experiences and opportunities of all Chicagoans."
-- Report from the Institute for Research on Race & Public Policy, University of Illinois at Chicago.

http://stateofracialjusticechicago.com/

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.