Report: The State of Racial Justice in Chicago

"The central finding of this report is that racial and ethnic inequities in Chicago remain pervasive, persistent, and consequential. These inequities affect the lives of Chicagoans in every neighborhood; they have not just spatial but also deep historical roots and are embedded in our social, economic, political, and cultural institutions; and they have powerful effects on the experiences and opportunities of all Chicagoans."

-- Report from the Institute for Research on Race & Public Policy, University of Illinois at Chicago.

http://stateofracialjusticechicago.com/