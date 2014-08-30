Paraphysique de l'anomie
Toute époque
Et ce sans équivoque
A son propre langage
A ses propres outrages
Tous les mots nous façonnent
Le langage nous maçonne
Aucun mot n'est innocent
Aucun mot jamais ne ment
Il est toujours à sa place
Il n'est d'aucune race
Les mots s'amusent avec nous
Aux idées, ils tordent le cou
Les mots sont ceux du capital
En bien ou en mal
Les mots de toutes les bourgeoisies
La procrastination de toutes les ignominies
Le mot meilleur
Nous indique la compétition, la comparaison, la séparation
Le mot voleur
Nous indique la notion de propriété
Les mots nous trahissent
Les mots nous sévissent
Les mots nous ravissent
Toutes les religions
Toutes les idéologies
Toutes les croyances
Se servent des mêmes mots
Et sont dans le faux
Le mot meilleur disparaîtra
Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire
Le mot voleur disparaîtra
Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire
Le mot premier disparaîtra
Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire
Le mot dernier disparaîtra
Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire
Le mot hiérarchie disparaîtra
Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire
Comme les mots, compétition, propriété, gouvernement
Et tous les mots de séparation, de nos cerveaux déments
Pour une nouvelle civilisation
Qui des mots et donc des comportements
Aura su faire une révolution !
L'anarchiste qui utilise le mot meilleur
Ou le mot voleur
De ses idées
Est déjà totalement exproprié
Et l'exemple peut se généraliser !
Ou le fasciste
Qui emploie le mot de tolérance
De ses idées
Est déjà totalement expulsé
Et l'exemple peut se généraliser !
Un fait pas si contraire
Du mathématicien ( né en 1966 ) Grigori Perelman
Qui sur l'internet, résolut la conjecture de Poincaré
Le reclus de Saint-Pétesbourg, cet enfermé
Qui vit chez sa mère, sans syndrome d'Asperger
Mais, scandaleusement, il refusa tous les prix
Dont un million de dollars, ô hérésie !
Il y a là un petit quelque chose
De ce dont je vous cause
A vous de trouver
Ce qui peut s'y rattacher !
Dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Aucun mot n'est en dehors d'elle
Tout mot est son ciment
Toute phrase est son amant
Artistes, intellectuels, ouvriers, savants
Techniciens, employés, ingénieurs, artisans
Femmes, hommes, jeunes, vieux, enfants
En sont les briques, en sont le fondement
Chaque corporation a ses mots
Qui sont l'histoire de la corporation
Mais toujours dans la compétition
Et donc toujours dans la séparation
Nous nous servons des mêmes mots
Une langue ou six mille langues
Peu importe, c'est le même radeau
Les mots veulent nos peaux
Tout mot est colonisé
Par ses colons, administré
Comme un pays, comme une région
Le mot comme du café, du tabac, du coton
L'espèce humaine
Fut intelligente avec la loi matrilinéaire
L'espèce humaine
Devint inintelligente avec la loi du père
Se faire
Tout le temps la guerre
Est un signal de profonde inintelligence
Pour toutes sortes de diverses raisons
Toujours les idéologies, croyances, religions
Les jalousies, les rivalités, les compétitions
Tous nos apprentissages, toutes nos aberrations
A cela
La télévision nous conditionne
La radio nous conditionne
Le cinéma nous conditionne
Les journaux nous conditionnent
Toutes nos lectures nous conditionnent
A 36000 vérités
Qui se concurrencent dans la fausseté !
Voilà aussi pourquoi
Nous pratiquons l'expérimentation animale
Pour la recherche médicale
Mais, voilà aussi pourquoi
Tous les êtres humains sont des cobayes humains
Avec la publicité subliminale
Et tous les médicaments
Que les laboratoires expérimentent sur des gens
Contre de l'argent, pour déculpabiliser ce mal !
La vie est apparue
Un premier janvier
Le 31 décembre
Est apparu le chimpanzé
Au tard de l'après-midi
Et à ce moment précis
C'était la planète des singes
Du cinéma à la réalité, rien ne fait fi !
Comme feu ( 1918-2013 ) Nelson Mandela
Beaucoup de blabla pour les hommes d'Etat
Blancs, jaunes, noirs, c'est toujours du caca
Et puis en 1995 déjà
Fut organisée et truquée
La coupe du monde de rugby
L'Afrique du Sud de Mandela devait l'emporter
Les bourgeoisies noires et blanches le voulurent ainsi !
Comme tous les militants
Comme toutes les militantes
Qui doivent fourguer leur fourbi
Leur religion et leur idéologie
Pour nous empêcher de vivre
Nous les contre tout
Nous les pour rien
Nous ne tendons pas l'autre joue !
Les mafias, les escrocs, les criminels, les méchants, les névropathes, les salauds
Les voleurs, les falsificateurs, les menteurs, les psychopathes, les bourreaux
Sont dans tous les gouvernements
Mais aussi dans toutes les sectes
Sur la route, au stade, au travail, chez soi, tout devient infect !
La représentation de la vie
Est la vie de la représentation
La vie non vécue
Est toujours représentée
Par le sport, l'art, la science, la religion
Notre cinéma, notre théâtre, notre télévision
La vie vécue
Aurait autre chose à faire
Que le déjà fait, le déjà vu
Faire l'amour avec sa voisine
Se promener avec son voisin
Être en même temps, enfant, adulte, jeune, libertaire
Vieux, en famille, célibataire
Femme, homme, tout et rien
Toujours en forme, toujours bonne mine
Et plus aucune maladie
La vraie harmonie la congédie !
C'est seulement cela la vie
C'est seulement cela l'anarchie
Tout le reste est de la bureaucratie !
Il suffirait de le vouloir
Pour simplement le pouvoir
Ainsi, les cellules humaines en culture
Les organoïdes qui usurpent la nature
Peuvent remplacer l'expérimentation animale
Mais cela n'est pas de la philanthropie
Demain, pour les riches qui se pavanent
De nouveaux organes
Mais une vie toujours aussi morne
Qu'un manque d'humanité borne !
Je le dis
Je le redis
Nous sommes programmés
Par ce que nous entendons
Par ce que nous lisons
Par ce que nous voyons
Par toutes nos conversations
Par toutes nos activités
Par toutes nos contrariétés
Et non pas par nos gènes
Qui ne font que s'adapter
Qui ne font que configurer
Des corps, et encore des corps
En fonction du climat, du temps
L'esprit de l'environnement
Est l'environnement de l'esprit
De son temps, l'esprit est le produit
L'esprit produit de la technologie
La technologie produit de l'esprit
La pensée du divertissement
Qui n'est pas le divertissement de la pensée
Est le produit de l'ennui
Il lui faut une culture
Pour imposer cette imposture
Pour cela, le décrochage du sens moral
De la cruauté, de la méchanceté, permettent la cavale
Films, livres, cinéma, télévision
Et toutes sortes d'inventions
Le conformisme de toutes les opinions
Le poids du groupe est une belle croupe !
Pour qu'ainsi tout se vive par procuration
Pour qu'ainsi soit reine l'anomie
Qui est le contraire, justement, de l'anarchie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Any time
And this unambiguous
With its own language
With its own insults
All the words work us
The language builds us
No word is innocent
No word never lies
It is always in its place
It is not of any race
The words have fun with us
With the ideas, they twist the neck
The words are those of the capital
In good or evil
Words of all bourgeoisies
The procrastination of all the ignominies
The better word
We indicates the competition, the comparison, the separation
The word robber
We indicates the concept of property
The words betray us
The words prevail us
The words charm us
All religions
All ideologies
All beliefs
Make use of the same words
And are in the forgery
The better word will disappear
When he wants nothing any more to say
The word robber will disappear
When he wants nothing any more to say
The word first will disappear
When he wants nothing any more to say
The last word will disappear
When he wants nothing any more to say
The word hierarchy will disappear
When he wants nothing any more to say
Like the words, competition, property, government
And all words of separation, our brains demented person
For a new civilisation
Who of the words and thus of the behaviors
Will have known to make a revolution!
The anarchist who uses the better word
Or the word robber
Of its ideas
Is already completely expropriated
And the example can spread!
Or the fascist
Who employs the word of tolerance
Of its ideas
Is already completely expelled
And the example can spread!
A fact not so contrary
Of the mathematician (born in 1966) Grigori Perelman
Who on the Internet, solved the conjecture of Poincaré
The recluse of Saint-Pétesbourg, this locked up
Who lives in his mother, without syndrome To sprinkle
But, scandalously, he refused all the prices
Of which a million dollars, ô heresy!
There is small something
That of which I cause you
With you to find
What can to it be attached!
In the techno-industrial commercial spectacular company
No word is apart from it
Any word is its cement
Any sentence is his/her lover
Artists, intellectuals, blue-collar workers, scientists
Technicians, employees, engineers, craftsmen
Women, men, young people, old man, children
In are the bricks, are the base
Each corporation has its words
Who are the history of the corporation
But always in the competition
And thus always in the separation
We make use of the same words
A language or six thousand languages
It does not matter, it is the same raft
The words want our skins
Any word is colonized
By its colonists, managed
Like a country, an area
The word like coffee, tobacco, cotton
The mankind
Was intelligent with the matrilinear law
The mankind
Became unintelligent with the law of the father
To be done
All the time the war
Is a signal of deep obtuseness
For all kinds of various reasons
Always ideologies, beliefs, religions
Jealousies, competitions, competitions
All our trainings, all our aberrations
With that
Television conditions us
The radio conditions us
The cinema conditions us
The newspapers condition us
All our readings condition us
With 36000 truths
Who compete with themselves in falseness!
Here also why
We practise the animal experimentation
For the medical research
But, here also why
All the human beings are human guinea-pigs
With subliminal publicity
And all drugs
That the laboratories test on people
Against money, to take the blame off this evil!
The life appeared
January first
On December 31st
The chimpanzee appeared
With late of the afternoon
And at this time precise
It was the planet of the monkeys
Cinema with reality, nothing despises!
Like fire (1918-2013) Nelson Mandela
Much blah for the statesmen
White, yellows, blacks, it is always excrement
And then in 1995 already
Was organized and faked
World cup of Rugby
South Africa of Mandela was to carry it
The black and white bourgeoisies wanted it thus!
Like all the militants
Like all the militant ones
Who must fence furbished to them
Their religion and their ideology
To prevent us from living
Us them against all
Us them for nothing
We do not tighten the other plays!
Mafias, swindlers, criminals, the malicious ones, neuropaths, bastards
Robbers, falsifiers, liars, psychopaths, torturers
Are in all the governments
But also in all the sects
On the road, at the stage, work, at home, all becomes repugnant!
The representation of the life
Is the life of the representation
Not lived life
Is always represented
By the sport, art, science, the religion
Our cinema, our theatre, our television
Lived life
Would have another thing to make
That already made, already considering
To make love with its neighbor
To walk with its neighbor
To be at the same time, child, adult, young person, libertarian
Old man, in family, single person
Woman, man, all and nothing
Always forms some, always good mine
And more no disease
The true harmony dismisses it!
It is only that the life
It is only that anarchy
All the rest is bureaucracy!
It would be enough to want it
For simply the power
Thus, human cells in culture
The organoïdes which usurp nature
Can replace the animal experimentation
But that is not philanthropy
Tomorrow, for the rich person who strut about
New bodies
But life always such a dull
How one lack of humanity limits!
I say it
I repeat it
We are programmed
By what we hear
By what we read
By what we see
By all our conversations
By all our activities
By all our contrarieties
And not by our genes
Who nothing but do adapt
Who do nothing but configure
Bodies, and still of the bodies
According to the climate, time
The spirit of the environment
Is the environment of the spirit
From its time, the spirit is the product
The produced spirit of technology
Technology produces spirit
The thought of the entertainment
Who is not the entertainment of the thought
Is the product of the trouble
It needs a culture
To impose this imposture
For that, the unhooking of the moral direction
Cruelty, spite, allow the mare
Films, books, cinema, television
And all kinds of inventions
The conformism of all the opinions
The weight of the group is a beautiful croup!
So that thus all is lived by procuration
So that thus the saddle-oyster is queen
Who is the opposite, precisely, of anarchy!
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
