Paraphysique de l'anomie

Toute époque

Et ce sans équivoque

A son propre langage

A ses propres outrages

Tous les mots nous façonnent

Le langage nous maçonne

Aucun mot n'est innocent

Aucun mot jamais ne ment

Il est toujours à sa place

Il n'est d'aucune race

Les mots s'amusent avec nous

Aux idées, ils tordent le cou

Les mots sont ceux du capital

En bien ou en mal

Les mots de toutes les bourgeoisies

La procrastination de toutes les ignominies

Le mot meilleur

Nous indique la compétition, la comparaison, la séparation

Le mot voleur

Nous indique la notion de propriété

Les mots nous trahissent

Les mots nous sévissent

Les mots nous ravissent

Toutes les religions

Toutes les idéologies

Toutes les croyances

Se servent des mêmes mots

Et sont dans le faux

Le mot meilleur disparaîtra

Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire

Le mot voleur disparaîtra

Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire

Le mot premier disparaîtra

Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire

Le mot dernier disparaîtra

Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire

Le mot hiérarchie disparaîtra

Quand il ne voudra plus rien dire

Comme les mots, compétition, propriété, gouvernement

Et tous les mots de séparation, de nos cerveaux déments

Pour une nouvelle civilisation

Qui des mots et donc des comportements

Aura su faire une révolution !

L'anarchiste qui utilise le mot meilleur

Ou le mot voleur

De ses idées

Est déjà totalement exproprié

Et l'exemple peut se généraliser !

Ou le fasciste

Qui emploie le mot de tolérance

De ses idées

Est déjà totalement expulsé

Et l'exemple peut se généraliser !

Un fait pas si contraire

Du mathématicien ( né en 1966 ) Grigori Perelman

Qui sur l'internet, résolut la conjecture de Poincaré

Le reclus de Saint-Pétesbourg, cet enfermé

Qui vit chez sa mère, sans syndrome d'Asperger

Mais, scandaleusement, il refusa tous les prix

Dont un million de dollars, ô hérésie !

Il y a là un petit quelque chose

De ce dont je vous cause

A vous de trouver

Ce qui peut s'y rattacher !

Dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Aucun mot n'est en dehors d'elle

Tout mot est son ciment

Toute phrase est son amant

Artistes, intellectuels, ouvriers, savants

Techniciens, employés, ingénieurs, artisans

Femmes, hommes, jeunes, vieux, enfants

En sont les briques, en sont le fondement

Chaque corporation a ses mots

Qui sont l'histoire de la corporation

Mais toujours dans la compétition

Et donc toujours dans la séparation

Nous nous servons des mêmes mots

Une langue ou six mille langues

Peu importe, c'est le même radeau

Les mots veulent nos peaux

Tout mot est colonisé

Par ses colons, administré

Comme un pays, comme une région

Le mot comme du café, du tabac, du coton

L'espèce humaine

Fut intelligente avec la loi matrilinéaire

L'espèce humaine

Devint inintelligente avec la loi du père

Se faire

Tout le temps la guerre

Est un signal de profonde inintelligence

Pour toutes sortes de diverses raisons

Toujours les idéologies, croyances, religions

Les jalousies, les rivalités, les compétitions

Tous nos apprentissages, toutes nos aberrations

A cela

La télévision nous conditionne

La radio nous conditionne

Le cinéma nous conditionne

Les journaux nous conditionnent

Toutes nos lectures nous conditionnent

A 36000 vérités

Qui se concurrencent dans la fausseté !

Voilà aussi pourquoi

Nous pratiquons l'expérimentation animale

Pour la recherche médicale

Mais, voilà aussi pourquoi

Tous les êtres humains sont des cobayes humains

Avec la publicité subliminale

Et tous les médicaments

Que les laboratoires expérimentent sur des gens

Contre de l'argent, pour déculpabiliser ce mal !

La vie est apparue

Un premier janvier

Le 31 décembre

Est apparu le chimpanzé

Au tard de l'après-midi

Et à ce moment précis

C'était la planète des singes

Du cinéma à la réalité, rien ne fait fi !

Comme feu ( 1918-2013 ) Nelson Mandela

Beaucoup de blabla pour les hommes d'Etat

Blancs, jaunes, noirs, c'est toujours du caca

Et puis en 1995 déjà

Fut organisée et truquée

La coupe du monde de rugby

L'Afrique du Sud de Mandela devait l'emporter

Les bourgeoisies noires et blanches le voulurent ainsi !

Comme tous les militants

Comme toutes les militantes

Qui doivent fourguer leur fourbi

Leur religion et leur idéologie

Pour nous empêcher de vivre

Nous les contre tout

Nous les pour rien

Nous ne tendons pas l'autre joue !

Les mafias, les escrocs, les criminels, les méchants, les névropathes, les salauds

Les voleurs, les falsificateurs, les menteurs, les psychopathes, les bourreaux

Sont dans tous les gouvernements

Mais aussi dans toutes les sectes

Sur la route, au stade, au travail, chez soi, tout devient infect !

La représentation de la vie

Est la vie de la représentation

La vie non vécue

Est toujours représentée

Par le sport, l'art, la science, la religion

Notre cinéma, notre théâtre, notre télévision

La vie vécue

Aurait autre chose à faire

Que le déjà fait, le déjà vu

Faire l'amour avec sa voisine

Se promener avec son voisin

Être en même temps, enfant, adulte, jeune, libertaire

Vieux, en famille, célibataire

Femme, homme, tout et rien

Toujours en forme, toujours bonne mine

Et plus aucune maladie

La vraie harmonie la congédie !

C'est seulement cela la vie

C'est seulement cela l'anarchie

Tout le reste est de la bureaucratie !

Il suffirait de le vouloir

Pour simplement le pouvoir

Ainsi, les cellules humaines en culture

Les organoïdes qui usurpent la nature

Peuvent remplacer l'expérimentation animale

Mais cela n'est pas de la philanthropie

Demain, pour les riches qui se pavanent

De nouveaux organes

Mais une vie toujours aussi morne

Qu'un manque d'humanité borne !

Je le dis

Je le redis

Nous sommes programmés

Par ce que nous entendons

Par ce que nous lisons

Par ce que nous voyons

Par toutes nos conversations

Par toutes nos activités

Par toutes nos contrariétés

Et non pas par nos gènes

Qui ne font que s'adapter

Qui ne font que configurer

Des corps, et encore des corps

En fonction du climat, du temps

L'esprit de l'environnement

Est l'environnement de l'esprit

De son temps, l'esprit est le produit

L'esprit produit de la technologie

La technologie produit de l'esprit

La pensée du divertissement

Qui n'est pas le divertissement de la pensée

Est le produit de l'ennui

Il lui faut une culture

Pour imposer cette imposture

Pour cela, le décrochage du sens moral

De la cruauté, de la méchanceté, permettent la cavale

Films, livres, cinéma, télévision

Et toutes sortes d'inventions

Le conformisme de toutes les opinions

Le poids du groupe est une belle croupe !

Pour qu'ainsi tout se vive par procuration

Pour qu'ainsi soit reine l'anomie

Qui est le contraire, justement, de l'anarchie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Any time

And this unambiguous

With its own language

With its own insults

All the words work us

The language builds us

No word is innocent

No word never lies

It is always in its place

It is not of any race

The words have fun with us

With the ideas, they twist the neck

The words are those of the capital

In good or evil

Words of all bourgeoisies

The procrastination of all the ignominies

The better word

We indicates the competition, the comparison, the separation

The word robber

We indicates the concept of property

The words betray us

The words prevail us

The words charm us

All religions

All ideologies

All beliefs

Make use of the same words

And are in the forgery

The better word will disappear

When he wants nothing any more to say

The word robber will disappear

When he wants nothing any more to say

The word first will disappear

When he wants nothing any more to say

The last word will disappear

When he wants nothing any more to say

The word hierarchy will disappear

When he wants nothing any more to say

Like the words, competition, property, government

And all words of separation, our brains demented person

For a new civilisation

Who of the words and thus of the behaviors

Will have known to make a revolution!

The anarchist who uses the better word

Or the word robber

Of its ideas

Is already completely expropriated

And the example can spread!

Or the fascist

Who employs the word of tolerance

Of its ideas

Is already completely expelled

And the example can spread!

A fact not so contrary

Of the mathematician (born in 1966) Grigori Perelman

Who on the Internet, solved the conjecture of Poincaré

The recluse of Saint-Pétesbourg, this locked up

Who lives in his mother, without syndrome To sprinkle

But, scandalously, he refused all the prices

Of which a million dollars, ô heresy!

There is small something

That of which I cause you

With you to find

What can to it be attached!

In the techno-industrial commercial spectacular company

No word is apart from it

Any word is its cement

Any sentence is his/her lover

Artists, intellectuals, blue-collar workers, scientists

Technicians, employees, engineers, craftsmen

Women, men, young people, old man, children

In are the bricks, are the base

Each corporation has its words

Who are the history of the corporation

But always in the competition

And thus always in the separation

We make use of the same words

A language or six thousand languages

It does not matter, it is the same raft

The words want our skins

Any word is colonized

By its colonists, managed

Like a country, an area

The word like coffee, tobacco, cotton

The mankind

Was intelligent with the matrilinear law

The mankind

Became unintelligent with the law of the father

To be done

All the time the war

Is a signal of deep obtuseness

For all kinds of various reasons

Always ideologies, beliefs, religions

Jealousies, competitions, competitions

All our trainings, all our aberrations

With that

Television conditions us

The radio conditions us

The cinema conditions us

The newspapers condition us

All our readings condition us

With 36000 truths

Who compete with themselves in falseness!

Here also why

We practise the animal experimentation

For the medical research

But, here also why

All the human beings are human guinea-pigs

With subliminal publicity

And all drugs

That the laboratories test on people

Against money, to take the blame off this evil!

The life appeared

January first

On December 31st

The chimpanzee appeared

With late of the afternoon

And at this time precise

It was the planet of the monkeys

Cinema with reality, nothing despises!

Like fire (1918-2013) Nelson Mandela

Much blah for the statesmen

White, yellows, blacks, it is always excrement

And then in 1995 already

Was organized and faked

World cup of Rugby

South Africa of Mandela was to carry it

The black and white bourgeoisies wanted it thus!

Like all the militants

Like all the militant ones

Who must fence furbished to them

Their religion and their ideology

To prevent us from living

Us them against all

Us them for nothing

We do not tighten the other plays!

Mafias, swindlers, criminals, the malicious ones, neuropaths, bastards

Robbers, falsifiers, liars, psychopaths, torturers

Are in all the governments

But also in all the sects

On the road, at the stage, work, at home, all becomes repugnant!

The representation of the life

Is the life of the representation

Not lived life

Is always represented

By the sport, art, science, the religion

Our cinema, our theatre, our television

Lived life

Would have another thing to make

That already made, already considering

To make love with its neighbor

To walk with its neighbor

To be at the same time, child, adult, young person, libertarian

Old man, in family, single person

Woman, man, all and nothing

Always forms some, always good mine

And more no disease

The true harmony dismisses it!

It is only that the life

It is only that anarchy

All the rest is bureaucracy!

It would be enough to want it

For simply the power

Thus, human cells in culture

The organoïdes which usurp nature

Can replace the animal experimentation

But that is not philanthropy

Tomorrow, for the rich person who strut about

New bodies

But life always such a dull

How one lack of humanity limits!

I say it

I repeat it

We are programmed

By what we hear

By what we read

By what we see

By all our conversations

By all our activities

By all our contrarieties

And not by our genes

Who nothing but do adapt

Who do nothing but configure

Bodies, and still of the bodies

According to the climate, time

The spirit of the environment

Is the environment of the spirit

From its time, the spirit is the product

The produced spirit of technology

Technology produces spirit

The thought of the entertainment

Who is not the entertainment of the thought

Is the product of the trouble

It needs a culture

To impose this imposture

For that, the unhooking of the moral direction

Cruelty, spite, allow the mare

Films, books, cinema, television

And all kinds of inventions

The conformism of all the opinions

The weight of the group is a beautiful croup!

So that thus all is lived by procuration

So that thus the saddle-oyster is queen

Who is the opposite, precisely, of anarchy!

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”