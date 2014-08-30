Antispécisme et holisme contre réductionnisme

L'illusion religieuse

Dans toute idéologie, aussi fumeuse

C'est le grand soir

C'est la révolution, on va voir

Il y a effectivement, dans l'anarchisme

Une sorte de réplique du christianisme

L'anarchie comme complément du paradis

Des anarchistes individualistes l'ont déjà dit

Nietzsche aussi l'avait compris

Ce qui n'empêche, cela dit

Hors l'illusion religieuse

Hors l'illusion idéologique

Donc sans aucune illusion fumeuse

Simplement contre une société hideuse

Hors toute pensée magique

Et donc avant tout pour soi

Du capitalisme, renverser toutes les lois

Pour des vies qui valent la peine d'être vécues

Et ainsi pouvoir se rencontrer dans la rue

Mais

Les gens ne se parlent plus

Mais

Les gens ne s'écoutent plus

La fragmentation de la fausse conscience

Divers partis, divers syndicats, diverses organisations, en conséquence

Confortant l'Etat et le capital, en irradiance !

Des blocs politiques rivaux

Avec des discours logiques faux

Mais aux mêmes finalités, pas si idiots

Et sans cesse

Pouvant s'interchanger

Et sans cesse

Pouvant se supplanter

Pour la politique du capital, mieux la continuer

Je ne me lasse pas de le ressasser

C'est comme un jeu de mauvaise société

Avec une mafia des quatre familles

Sachant bien mélanger leurs billes

Gauche, extrême gauche

Droite, extrême droite

Et même du centre, c'est marrant

La schizophrénie du capital, c'est dément

Le capital sait changer de vêtements

Comme une permanente palinodie

Qui a toujours son égérie

Mussolini eut Margherita Sarfatti

Elle écrivait même pour lui

Pendant 22 ans, elle le conseilla

Mais juive, il la congédia, voilà

Le fascisme mussolinien, n'aurait rien pu, sans son mécénat

Mussolini fut son pantin, c'est bien cela

Il y a des paradoxes historiques

La finance juive finança le fascisme italien, c'est tragicomique

Déjà donc

Le socialisme autoritaire enfanta le fascisme

Ailleurs aussi, donc

Le socialisme autoritaire enfanta le stalinisme !

Et nous voudrions exporter nos horreurs

Dans d'autres systèmes solaires, ô malheur

Pour que partout cela soit la terreur

Déjà, Rosetta/Philae, 12 novembre 2014

Déjà, 17h03, heure de Paris, un robot sur la comète 67P

Philae, quelque part caché

Mais

Si la planète Terre est en lococentrisme

L'Univers lui est en acentrisme

Toute la fausseté du narcissisme

La vie sur Terre devenant très problématique

Allons donc dans l'espace, c'est dramatique

Déjà aussi

1810, les abattoirs, voici Napoléon

Les animaux pas oubliés

Avec les soldats, les charniers des batailles, à égalité

Sur une société cela en dit long

Même si tout est affaire de l'interprétation

Ce que l'on appelle aussi récupération

De la réalité, toute une déformation

Comme l'antifascisme

Qui ne fait pas dans l'antispécisme

Tragédie de la séparation

Ainsi, des faits paradoxaux

Le premier mai, en origine des anarchistes martyrs de Chicago

Qui fut transformé en fête du travail, pas sot

De riches juives et juifs d'Italie

Qui financèrent le fascisme de Mussolini

Nietzsche qui fut en fait philosémite

Qui avec sa soeur falsificatrice devint antisémite

Et tout est comme cela

Tout être humain apporte sa déformation, voilà

Toute écriture est ainsi expropriée

De son originalité, de sa pensée

En philosophie, en économie, en poésie

Dans tout le reste aussi

Restant juste quelques plates formules

Restant juste quelques réducteurs préambules

Toute théorie est ainsi pillée, vidée

De sa texture, de tout son signifié

Pour le déplorer, pas besoin d'aulx

Comme une mécanique quantique du cerveau

Le fait fossile forcément manipulé

Par un encéphale qui va l'analyser

Il ne peut y avoir de neutralité

Vraies ou fausses, nos expériences savent nous modeler

Bien avant nous, d'autres hominidés

Il y a presque deux millions d'années

Culturellement et techniquement, surent innover

Alors que bien avant

Il y eut la planète des singes, c'est étonnant

De 23 à 5,5 millions d'années, au miocène

Pourtant, l'espèce humaine devra bientôt quitter la scène !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

The religious illusion

In any ideology, also smoky

It's the big night

It is the revolution, we will see

There is indeed, in anarchism

A kind of replica of Christianity

Anarchy as a complement to Paradise

Individualist anarchists have already said

Nietzsche also understood it

But that said,

Outside the religious illusion

Apart from the ideological illusion

So without any smoky illusion

Simply against a hideous society

Out of all magic thinking

And therefore foremost for oneself

From capitalism, overthrow all laws

For lives that are worth living

And so be able to meet in the street

But

People are no longer talking to each other

But

People are no longer listening

Fragmentation of false consciousness

Various parties, various trade unions, various organizations, accordingly

Conforting the state and capital, in irradiance!

Rival political blocs

With false logical discourse

But for the same purposes, not so idiots

And constantly

Can interchange

And constantly

Can be supplanted

For capital policy, the better to continue it

I never get tired of stirring it

It's like a bad company game

With a mafia of the four families

Knowing how to mix their balls

Left, extreme left

Right, extreme right

And even from the center, it's fun

The schizophrenia of capital is mad

Capital knows how to change clothes

Like a permanent palinodie

Who always has his muse

Mussolini had Margherita Sarfatti

She even wrote for him

For 22 years she advised him

But Jewish, he dismissed her,

Mussolini's fascism could have done nothing, without its patronage

Mussolini was his puppet.

There are historical paradoxes

Jewish finance financed Italian fascism, it is tragicomic

So already

Authoritarian Socialism Born Fascism

Elsewhere, therefore,

Authoritarian socialism gave birth to Stalinism!

And we would like to export our horrors

In other solar systems, O misfortune

For everywhere to be terror

Already, Rosetta / Philae, November 12, 2014

Already, 17h03, Paris time, a robot on the comet 67P

Philae, somewhere hidden

But

If the planet Earth is in lococentrism

The Universe is in acentrism

All the falsity of narcissism

Life on Earth becoming very problematic

So let's go into space, it's dramatic

Already

1810, the slaughterhouses, here Napoleon

Animals not forgotten

With the soldiers, the mass graves of the battles, tied

On a company it says a lot

Even if everything is a matter of interpretation

What is also called recovery

From reality, a whole deformation

Like antifascism

Who does not do in antispecism

Separation tragedy

Thus, paradoxical facts

May 1, originally anarchist martyrs of Chicago

Which was transformed into a festival of work, not a fool

Rich Jews and Jews from Italy

Who financed the fascism of Mussolini

Nietzsche, who was in fact a philosopher

Who with his falsifying sister became anti-Semitic

And everything is like that

Every human being brings his deformation,

Any writing is thus expropriated

Of its originality, of its thought

In philosophy, economics, poetry

In all the rest also

Remaining just a few flat formulas

Remaining just a few preamble reducers

Every theory is thus pillaged, emptied

Of its texture, of all its signified

To deplore it, no need for garlic

As a quantum mechanics of the brain

The fossil fact necessarily manipulated

By an encephalon that will analyze it

There can be no neutrality

True or false, our experiences know how to model us

Long before us, other hominids

Almost two million years ago

Culturally and technically, were able to innovate

While well before

There was the planet of the apes, it is amazing

From 23 to 5.5 million years ago, in the Miocene

Yet the human species will soon leave the stage!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)