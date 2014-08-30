Antispécisme et holisme contre réductionnisme
L'illusion religieuse
Dans toute idéologie, aussi fumeuse
C'est le grand soir
C'est la révolution, on va voir
Il y a effectivement, dans l'anarchisme
Une sorte de réplique du christianisme
L'anarchie comme complément du paradis
Des anarchistes individualistes l'ont déjà dit
Nietzsche aussi l'avait compris
Ce qui n'empêche, cela dit
Hors l'illusion religieuse
Hors l'illusion idéologique
Donc sans aucune illusion fumeuse
Simplement contre une société hideuse
Hors toute pensée magique
Et donc avant tout pour soi
Du capitalisme, renverser toutes les lois
Pour des vies qui valent la peine d'être vécues
Et ainsi pouvoir se rencontrer dans la rue
Mais
Les gens ne se parlent plus
Mais
Les gens ne s'écoutent plus
La fragmentation de la fausse conscience
Divers partis, divers syndicats, diverses organisations, en conséquence
Confortant l'Etat et le capital, en irradiance !
Des blocs politiques rivaux
Avec des discours logiques faux
Mais aux mêmes finalités, pas si idiots
Et sans cesse
Pouvant s'interchanger
Et sans cesse
Pouvant se supplanter
Pour la politique du capital, mieux la continuer
Je ne me lasse pas de le ressasser
C'est comme un jeu de mauvaise société
Avec une mafia des quatre familles
Sachant bien mélanger leurs billes
Gauche, extrême gauche
Droite, extrême droite
Et même du centre, c'est marrant
La schizophrénie du capital, c'est dément
Le capital sait changer de vêtements
Comme une permanente palinodie
Qui a toujours son égérie
Mussolini eut Margherita Sarfatti
Elle écrivait même pour lui
Pendant 22 ans, elle le conseilla
Mais juive, il la congédia, voilà
Le fascisme mussolinien, n'aurait rien pu, sans son mécénat
Mussolini fut son pantin, c'est bien cela
Il y a des paradoxes historiques
La finance juive finança le fascisme italien, c'est tragicomique
Déjà donc
Le socialisme autoritaire enfanta le fascisme
Ailleurs aussi, donc
Le socialisme autoritaire enfanta le stalinisme !
Et nous voudrions exporter nos horreurs
Dans d'autres systèmes solaires, ô malheur
Pour que partout cela soit la terreur
Déjà, Rosetta/Philae, 12 novembre 2014
Déjà, 17h03, heure de Paris, un robot sur la comète 67P
Philae, quelque part caché
Mais
Si la planète Terre est en lococentrisme
L'Univers lui est en acentrisme
Toute la fausseté du narcissisme
La vie sur Terre devenant très problématique
Allons donc dans l'espace, c'est dramatique
Déjà aussi
1810, les abattoirs, voici Napoléon
Les animaux pas oubliés
Avec les soldats, les charniers des batailles, à égalité
Sur une société cela en dit long
Même si tout est affaire de l'interprétation
Ce que l'on appelle aussi récupération
De la réalité, toute une déformation
Comme l'antifascisme
Qui ne fait pas dans l'antispécisme
Tragédie de la séparation
Ainsi, des faits paradoxaux
Le premier mai, en origine des anarchistes martyrs de Chicago
Qui fut transformé en fête du travail, pas sot
De riches juives et juifs d'Italie
Qui financèrent le fascisme de Mussolini
Nietzsche qui fut en fait philosémite
Qui avec sa soeur falsificatrice devint antisémite
Et tout est comme cela
Tout être humain apporte sa déformation, voilà
Toute écriture est ainsi expropriée
De son originalité, de sa pensée
En philosophie, en économie, en poésie
Dans tout le reste aussi
Restant juste quelques plates formules
Restant juste quelques réducteurs préambules
Toute théorie est ainsi pillée, vidée
De sa texture, de tout son signifié
Pour le déplorer, pas besoin d'aulx
Comme une mécanique quantique du cerveau
Le fait fossile forcément manipulé
Par un encéphale qui va l'analyser
Il ne peut y avoir de neutralité
Vraies ou fausses, nos expériences savent nous modeler
Bien avant nous, d'autres hominidés
Il y a presque deux millions d'années
Culturellement et techniquement, surent innover
Alors que bien avant
Il y eut la planète des singes, c'est étonnant
De 23 à 5,5 millions d'années, au miocène
Pourtant, l'espèce humaine devra bientôt quitter la scène !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
The religious illusion
In any ideology, also smoky
It's the big night
It is the revolution, we will see
There is indeed, in anarchism
A kind of replica of Christianity
Anarchy as a complement to Paradise
Individualist anarchists have already said
Nietzsche also understood it
But that said,
Outside the religious illusion
Apart from the ideological illusion
So without any smoky illusion
Simply against a hideous society
Out of all magic thinking
And therefore foremost for oneself
From capitalism, overthrow all laws
For lives that are worth living
And so be able to meet in the street
But
People are no longer talking to each other
But
People are no longer listening
Fragmentation of false consciousness
Various parties, various trade unions, various organizations, accordingly
Conforting the state and capital, in irradiance!
Rival political blocs
With false logical discourse
But for the same purposes, not so idiots
And constantly
Can interchange
And constantly
Can be supplanted
For capital policy, the better to continue it
I never get tired of stirring it
It's like a bad company game
With a mafia of the four families
Knowing how to mix their balls
Left, extreme left
Right, extreme right
And even from the center, it's fun
The schizophrenia of capital is mad
Capital knows how to change clothes
Like a permanent palinodie
Who always has his muse
Mussolini had Margherita Sarfatti
She even wrote for him
For 22 years she advised him
But Jewish, he dismissed her,
Mussolini's fascism could have done nothing, without its patronage
Mussolini was his puppet.
There are historical paradoxes
Jewish finance financed Italian fascism, it is tragicomic
So already
Authoritarian Socialism Born Fascism
Elsewhere, therefore,
Authoritarian socialism gave birth to Stalinism!
And we would like to export our horrors
In other solar systems, O misfortune
For everywhere to be terror
Already, Rosetta / Philae, November 12, 2014
Already, 17h03, Paris time, a robot on the comet 67P
Philae, somewhere hidden
But
If the planet Earth is in lococentrism
The Universe is in acentrism
All the falsity of narcissism
Life on Earth becoming very problematic
So let's go into space, it's dramatic
Already
1810, the slaughterhouses, here Napoleon
Animals not forgotten
With the soldiers, the mass graves of the battles, tied
On a company it says a lot
Even if everything is a matter of interpretation
What is also called recovery
From reality, a whole deformation
Like antifascism
Who does not do in antispecism
Separation tragedy
Thus, paradoxical facts
May 1, originally anarchist martyrs of Chicago
Which was transformed into a festival of work, not a fool
Rich Jews and Jews from Italy
Who financed the fascism of Mussolini
Nietzsche, who was in fact a philosopher
Who with his falsifying sister became anti-Semitic
And everything is like that
Every human being brings his deformation,
Any writing is thus expropriated
Of its originality, of its thought
In philosophy, economics, poetry
In all the rest also
Remaining just a few flat formulas
Remaining just a few preamble reducers
Every theory is thus pillaged, emptied
Of its texture, of all its signified
To deplore it, no need for garlic
As a quantum mechanics of the brain
The fossil fact necessarily manipulated
By an encephalon that will analyze it
There can be no neutrality
True or false, our experiences know how to model us
Long before us, other hominids
Almost two million years ago
Culturally and technically, were able to innovate
While well before
There was the planet of the apes, it is amazing
From 23 to 5.5 million years ago, in the Miocene
Yet the human species will soon leave the stage!
Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
