Chicago’s Top Prosecutor Minces No Words on His Way Out

Submitted by Anonymous on Mon, 2017-05-08 11:46
Author: 
New York Times

On his last day in office, the chief federal prosecutor in Chicago made an impassioned plea for big changes to combat the city’s soaring violence, departing from the Justice Department’s usual button-down tone to criticize the local political culture, federal budget cuts and would-be reformers.

In a five-page statement issued as he resigned on Monday [March 13, 2017], Zachary Fardon, the United States attorney for Northern Illinois, outlined a plan for taking on crime and the ills of the Chicago Police Department, including a pattern of excessive force that was documented by the Justice Department in January [2017]. Most of all, he said, the Chicago police need a major increase in resources and a court-ordered consent decree, with a monitor, to make sure change occurs.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/14/us/chicagos-top-prosecutor-minces-no-words-on-his-way-out.html

