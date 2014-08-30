Your Guide To May Day [2017] Rallies And Actions Citywide
CTU School Rallies
7:15 a.m. - Seward Elementary
4600 S. Hermitage
7:25 a.m. - Hubbard High School
6200 S. Hamlin
7:30 a.m. - Roosevelt High School
3436 W. Wilson
8:15 a.m. - Mollison Elementary
4415 S. King
8:30 a.m. - Hanson Park Elementary
5411 W. Fullerton
10:00 a.m. - All out for May Day - Pilsen March to Union Park
Plaza Tenochtitlan - 1519 W. Cullerton
10:30 a.m. - Lucia Gonzalez Parsons Way Sign Unveiling
Kedzie and George St - 3200 W. George St.
11 a.m. - Resist.Reimagine.Rebuild Coalition May Day Morning March to Union Park
Roosevelt and Ogden - March to Union Park for Citywide march
11:30 a.m. - SEIU Local 73 rally outside UI Hospital
1740 W. Taylor
11:30 a.m. - SEIU Local 73 rally on the UIC quad
750 S. Halsted
11:30 a.m. - Loyola Speak Out! Morning Rally
Meet at the Loyola Red Line Stop. Leave to Union Park afterwards
12 p.m. - Illinois Labor History Society May Day Celebration
Union Park - Haymarket Martyrs’ Memorial
With guest speaker Pinar Ozcan, representing the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions
1 p.m. - Rally for Immigration Justice
Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St
2 p.m. - March from Union Park to Daley Plaza (route map)
4 p.m. - Rally at Daley Plaza
http://chicagoist.com/2017/04/28/your_guide_to_may_day_rallies_and_a.php
Add new comment