Your Guide To May Day [2017] Rallies And Actions Citywide

CTU School Rallies

7:15 a.m. - Seward Elementary

4600 S. Hermitage

7:25 a.m. - Hubbard High School

6200 S. Hamlin

7:30 a.m. - Roosevelt High School

3436 W. Wilson

8:15 a.m. - Mollison Elementary

4415 S. King

8:30 a.m. - Hanson Park Elementary

5411 W. Fullerton

10:00 a.m. - All out for May Day - Pilsen March to Union Park

Plaza Tenochtitlan - 1519 W. Cullerton

10:30 a.m. - Lucia Gonzalez Parsons Way Sign Unveiling

Kedzie and George St - 3200 W. George St.

11 a.m. - Resist.Reimagine.Rebuild Coalition May Day Morning March to Union Park

Roosevelt and Ogden - March to Union Park for Citywide march

11:30 a.m. - SEIU Local 73 rally outside UI Hospital

1740 W. Taylor

11:30 a.m. - SEIU Local 73 rally on the UIC quad

750 S. Halsted

11:30 a.m. - Loyola Speak Out! Morning Rally

Meet at the Loyola Red Line Stop. Leave to Union Park afterwards

12 p.m. - Illinois Labor History Society May Day Celebration

Union Park - Haymarket Martyrs’ Memorial

With guest speaker Pinar Ozcan, representing the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions

1 p.m. - Rally for Immigration Justice

Union Park, 1501 W Randolph St

2 p.m. - March from Union Park to Daley Plaza (route map)

4 p.m. - Rally at Daley Plaza

http://chicagoist.com/2017/04/28/your_guide_to_may_day_rallies_and_a.php