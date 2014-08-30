Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
Oui, comme le chantait, Léo Ferré
Jadis, ils ont voté, et puis après ?
En serez-vous moins niais ?
L'extrême gauche du capital
Les élections seraient annulées
La gauche du capital
Si c'est la droite du capital
La droite du capital
Est toujours la droite du capital
L'extrême droite du capital
Et la bêtise fait très mal
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
En 2012, Léo Ferré
Ne pourrait plus chanter
En 2012, Georges Brassens
Ne pourrait plus rimer
Place, place, à la médiocrité
Comme dans les manifestations
Où la seule unité, est l'ennemi commun
Ce qui empêche, la foire aux horions
Ce qui neutralise les gnons
Et il faudrait uniquement des policiers
Pour que les manifestants / manifestantes soient empêchés
De se distribuer des marrons
Pleins les gueules
Car soyons bons
Ne nous montrons pas bégueules
En vérité
Les gens ne s'aiment pas
En vérité
Les gens ne se supportent pas
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
Et l'on entretient la farce
Qui évite peut-être un grand massacre
Anarchistes contre gauchistes
Staliniens contre communistes
Droitistes contre fascistes
Abstentionnistes contre électoralistes
Individualistes contre collectivistes
Et tout le monde contre tout le monde
La séparation sort sa fronde
C'est la vie aliénée qui gronde !
Et sans aucune hypocrisie
Et sans aucun chichi
Alors finie la farce
C'est le grand massacre
Préparez vos chaînes de vélo
Huilez bien vos biscoteaux
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
L'extrême gauche du capital
Les élections seraient annulées
La gauche du capital
Si c'est la droite du capital
La droite du capital
Est toujours la droite du capital
L'extrême droite du capital
Et la bêtise fait très mal
Ils ont voté, et puis après ?
Oui, comme le clamait, Léo Ferré
C'est bien toujours pareil
Aucune nouveauté, sous le soleil
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Yes, as he sang, Léo Ferré
Formerly, they voted, and then?
Would you be less foolish?
The extreme left of capital
The elections would be canceled
The left of capital
If it is the right of the capital
The right of capital
Is always the right of the capital
The extreme right of capital
And the stupidity does very badly
They voted, and then?
In 2012, Léo Ferré
Can not sing anymore
In 2012, Georges Brassens
Could not rhyme anymore
Place, place, mediocrity
As in the demonstrations
Where the only unit is the common enemy
What prevents, the horion fair
What neutralizes the gnons
And it would only require police officers
For protesters to be prevented
To distribute chestnuts
Full Gules
Because we are good
Do not show us stubs
In truth
People do not love each other
In truth
People do not support themselves
They voted, and then?
And we maintain the farce
Who avoids perhaps a great massacre
Anarchists Against Leftists
Stalinists against Communists
Droitists against fascists
Abstentionists against electoralists
Individualists versus collectivists
And everyone against everyone
Separation pulls out his sling
It is alienated life that scolds!
And without any hypocrisy
And without any fuss
Then finished the farce
This is the great massacre
Prepare your bike chains
Oil your biscotals well
They voted, and then after?
The extreme left of capital
The elections would be canceled
The left of capital
If it is the right of the capital
The right of capital
Is always the right of the capital
The extreme right of capital
And the stupidity does very badly
They voted, and then?
Yes, as was claimed, Léo Ferré
It's always the same
No news, under the sun
Pat Patrice Faubert (2012) Pat Pouche, the poet, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"
