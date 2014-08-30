Oui, comme le chantait, Léo Ferré

Jadis, ils ont voté, et puis après ?

En serez-vous moins niais ?

L'extrême gauche du capital

Les élections seraient annulées

La gauche du capital

Si c'est la droite du capital

La droite du capital

Est toujours la droite du capital

L'extrême droite du capital

Et la bêtise fait très mal

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

En 2012, Léo Ferré

Ne pourrait plus chanter

En 2012, Georges Brassens

Ne pourrait plus rimer

Place, place, à la médiocrité

Comme dans les manifestations

Où la seule unité, est l'ennemi commun

Ce qui empêche, la foire aux horions

Ce qui neutralise les gnons

Et il faudrait uniquement des policiers

Pour que les manifestants / manifestantes soient empêchés

De se distribuer des marrons

Pleins les gueules

Car soyons bons

Ne nous montrons pas bégueules

En vérité

Les gens ne s'aiment pas

En vérité

Les gens ne se supportent pas

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

Et l'on entretient la farce

Qui évite peut-être un grand massacre

Anarchistes contre gauchistes

Staliniens contre communistes

Droitistes contre fascistes

Abstentionnistes contre électoralistes

Individualistes contre collectivistes

Et tout le monde contre tout le monde

La séparation sort sa fronde

C'est la vie aliénée qui gronde !

Et sans aucune hypocrisie

Et sans aucun chichi

Alors finie la farce

C'est le grand massacre

Préparez vos chaînes de vélo

Huilez bien vos biscoteaux

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

L'extrême gauche du capital

Les élections seraient annulées

La gauche du capital

Si c'est la droite du capital

La droite du capital

Est toujours la droite du capital

L'extrême droite du capital

Et la bêtise fait très mal

Ils ont voté, et puis après ?

Oui, comme le clamait, Léo Ferré

C'est bien toujours pareil

Aucune nouveauté, sous le soleil

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Yes, as he sang, Léo Ferré

Formerly, they voted, and then?

Would you be less foolish?

The extreme left of capital

The elections would be canceled

The left of capital

If it is the right of the capital

The right of capital

Is always the right of the capital

The extreme right of capital

And the stupidity does very badly

They voted, and then?

In 2012, Léo Ferré

Can not sing anymore

In 2012, Georges Brassens

Could not rhyme anymore

Place, place, mediocrity

As in the demonstrations

Where the only unit is the common enemy

What prevents, the horion fair

What neutralizes the gnons

And it would only require police officers

For protesters to be prevented

To distribute chestnuts

Full Gules

Because we are good

Do not show us stubs

In truth

People do not love each other

In truth

People do not support themselves

They voted, and then?

And we maintain the farce

Who avoids perhaps a great massacre

Anarchists Against Leftists

Stalinists against Communists

Droitists against fascists

Abstentionists against electoralists

Individualists versus collectivists

And everyone against everyone

Separation pulls out his sling

It is alienated life that scolds!

And without any hypocrisy

And without any fuss

Then finished the farce

This is the great massacre

Prepare your bike chains

Oil your biscotals well

They voted, and then after?

The extreme left of capital

The elections would be canceled

The left of capital

If it is the right of the capital

The right of capital

Is always the right of the capital

The extreme right of capital

And the stupidity does very badly

They voted, and then?

Yes, as was claimed, Léo Ferré

It's always the same

No news, under the sun

Pat Patrice Faubert (2012) Pat Pouche, the poet, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"