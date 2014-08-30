The Shortwave Report 04/28/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- In Okinawa there are growing conflicts between the US military and the local citizens and government. A parachuting drill in an area adjacent to civilians and the start up of construction on a new US military base have been receiving complaints and resulting in demonstrations. Meanwhile US and South Korean forces held a massive drill near the demilitarized zone to prepare for a possible war with North Korea. Then an Insight on the provocative actions being taken by the Koreas and the US military. Information about Japanese national security is being revealed in documents released by Edward Snowden. Reporters Without Borders released its annual press freedom index, saying that media freedom is declining even in developed nations- both the US and UK dropped in their rankings.

From CUBA- At the UN, Cuba denounced the continued subversive radio and television broadcasts from the US intended to overthrow the Cuban government. In Brazil 3000 indigenous people protested in front of Congress, saying that the theft of their land and resources has worsened under unelected President Temer- a recent poll shows Temer has a 5% approval rating in the country. The Venezuelan Foreign Minister has again threatened to withdraw from the OAS, that is the Organization of American States.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the first round of the French Presidential election which eliminated the country's two traditional parties, leaving a newly formed party and neoliberal candidate, Macron, to face anti-immigration nationalist Marine LePen on May 7th. Widespread demonstrations against both candidates followed in the streets. This election is important to the future of the EU. Then Alison reviews the global March for Science which took place in more than 600 cities from Australia to Europe to the US.

All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home.

I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station.

"Leaving the E.U. would mean the 'Guernseyfication' of the U.K., which would then be a little country on the world scale. It would isolate itself and become a trading post and arbitration place at Europe's border."

- Emmanuel Macron, French Presidential candidate

Dan Roberts

