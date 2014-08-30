Detective Guevara's Witnesses

Author: 
Buzzfeed

A Chicago cop is accused of framing 51 people for murder. Now, the fight for justice.

Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara is accused of framing at least 51 people for murder. When a group of mothers, aunts and sisters found that no officials — not the state's attorney's office, not the mayor's office — wanted to take up their cause, the women went in search of justice themselves. Next week a man convicted in one of Guevara’s most dubious cases will be in court for what could be his last chance at freedom. Will prosecutors continue fighting to keep Roberto Almodovar behind bars?

https://www.buzzfeed.com/melissasegura/detective-guevaras-witnesses

