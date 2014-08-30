Zapping, surfing, flashes, clips

Dix mille nouvelles espèces

Découvertes chaque année

384 espèces de poissons électriques

Et feu ( 1882-1969 ) Emile Anthoine

Une espèce en voie de disparition

Aux performances actuelles, il dame le pion

10h15 pour 100 km de marche

7h25 pour 100 km de course

Mais c'était en 1902, c'est la frousse

Aux chronomètres rangés dans nos trousses

En 2013, des temps qui sont encore au top !

Mais un jour, la mort lui dit stop

En 1926, il fonda Paris-Strasbourg, marche de grand fond

Mais la machine humaine a ses limites

Avec ou sans dopage, un record a ses rites

Si nous pouvions

Ressentir ce que les autres ressentent

Dans nos chairs, sans les mots qui mentent

Si nous pouvions

Savoir quand les autres mentent

Si nous pouvions

Recueillir toutes leurs confidences

Si nous pouvions

Imaginer toutes les violences

Si nous pouvions

Vivre toutes les souffrances

La bonté nous submergerait

Immédiatement tout changerait !

Nous nous remplirions

De tous les bonheurs

Au lieu de nous remplir

De tous nos malheurs

C'est ainsi

Qu'en écrivant

Nous nous vidons

C'est ainsi qu'en peignant

Nous nous vidons

C'est ainsi qu'en jouant de la musique

Du sport et autres mimiques

Comme la maladie politique

Nous nous vidons de ce que nous sommes

De nos vies, nous faisons un somme !

Les choses vraiment étonnantes

Sont passées sous silence

En sport, en politique, en art, en science

Comme ( né en 1928 ) le marcheur Robert Schoukens

Qui à l'âge de 85 ans, ô étonnante prouesse

2h 54minutes pour 21km500, à 7,682 de l'heure

Un piéton rapide est à 6 de l'heure

Record sans aucune ferveur

Trop paraphysique, pas assez spectaculaire, le marcheur

La bourgeoisie sportive

N'aime que le football, le rugby

Où toute l'imagination est captive

Pour un seul objectif, le premier prix

Le sport

Est aux mains des bourgeoisies

Avec son dopage qui est sa lie

De l'amateurisme, il n'y a plus l'esprit

Il faut gagner à n'importe quel prix

En toutes activités, tout est concurrentiel

Tout ce qui fait notre monde démentiel !

Tout être humain

Devrait en valoir un autre

Mais en vérité, il n'en est rien

De la hiérarchie des humains, trop d'apôtres

Et pourtant

Dans nos discours trompeurs

L'égalité, reçoit toutes les faveurs

Et nous faisons parler

Des dominantes et des dominants

Celles et ceux du moment

Les autres doivent se taire

Les autres doivent laisser faire

Et toujours sont invités

A la radio, à la télévision

Des dominantes et des dominants

Celles et ceux du moment

Les autres doivent se taire

Les autres doivent laisser faire

Ils et elles ne peuvent s'exprimer

Elles et ils ne peuvent être écoutés

A part voter

Ce qui équivaut à ramper !

Les dominantes et les dominants

D'une époque, d'un lieu, d'un moment

Artistes, écrivains, sportifs, savants, journalistes

Qui sur la réalité, sont forcément des ignorants

Le droit de parler

Le droit d'être écouté

Ce sont les dominantes et les dominants

Celles qui croient tout savoir

Ceux qui croient tout savoir

Et qui ne sont que les autres

Tous les savoirs des autres !

Halte à l'imposture

A la conscience, c'est une déchirure

D'autant plus

Que 95 pour cent de l'Univers

Nous est complètement inconnu

Plus encore que la composition de l'air

Avec les organismes pluricellulaires

Du Gabon, il y a environ 2 milliards d'années...

Et ce qui est poison au départ

Est bienfait à l'arrivée

Et notre composition de l'air

Avec 21 pour cent d'oxygène

L'effet yoyo est sans gène

Comme la danse des abeilles

Des abeilles, des dialectes, pure merveille

Les pensées de nos mots

Sont les mots de nos pensées

Des mots de la hiérarchie

Des mots de la compétition

Des mots de toutes les bourgeoisies

Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui

Les mots sont attachés à des idées

Sous des tutelles, il faut les délivrer !

Beaucoup de gens

Disent les mêmes choses

Avec des mots différents

Séparation, comparaison, compétition

Beaucoup de gens

Disent des choses différentes

Avec des mots semblables, à la signification récurrente

Séparation, comparaison, compétition

La ( Suncus étruscus ) musaraigne étrusque

Si extraordinairement petite, ( 3 à 5 cm / 2 g ) que tout mot l'offusque

A ce qui est, tout mot truque !

Comme les gens de notoriété

Qui devraient dénoncer toutes les inégalités

Au lieu de s'y étaler

Ce qui démontre une vénale complicité !

Tout ce qui paraît dans le spectacle

Partie prenante, à sa critique, il renâcle !

Toutes les prostitutions

Naissent de la misère matérielle

Affective et sexuelle

Car il faut bien manger

Il faut boire, il faut forniquer

Et ainsi, travailler est une obligation

Travaux forcés à perpétuité

Ou alors c'est la déportation

Dans le chômage, dans la pauvreté, dans la prison, dans la mendicité

Mais si nous en croquons

Bien sûr nous nous taisons !

La sexualité assouvie et épanouie

Sauf dans l'anarchie

C'est pour les riches

Ou alors, cela serait l'anarchie

Toutes et tous dans la même niche !

Savants, artistes, sportifs, vedettes

Complices du capitalisme en fête

De toutes les horreurs, ils et elles sont la dette

Le mensonge spectaculaire se lit sur leurs têtes

Et qui sans sourciller est à son écoute

Ne fait que tracer sa route

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Ten thousand new species

Discovered each year

384 electric fish species

And fire (1882-1969) Emile Anthoine

A species in the process of disappearance

With the current performances, it rams the pawn

10:15 for 100 km of walk

7:25 for 100 km of race

But it was in 1902, it is the fun

With the stop watches arranged in our cases

In 2013, times which are still in top form!

But one day, death tells him stop

In 1926, it founded Paris-Strasbourg, walk of deep sea

But the human body has its limits

With or without doping, a record has its rites

If we could

To feel what the others feel

In our flesh, without the words which lie

If we could

To know when the others lie

If we could

To collect all their confidences

If we could

To imagine all violences

If we could

To live all the sufferings

Kindness would submerge us

Immediately all would change!

We would fill

Of all happinesses

Instead of us to fill

Of all our misfortunes

It is thus

That while writing

We empty ourselves

Thus while painting

We empty ourselves

Thus while playing of the music

Sport and other mimicry

Like the political disease

We empty ourselves of what we are

Of our lives, we make a nap!

Really astonishing things

Overlooked

In sport, policy, art, science

Like (born in 1928) the walker Robert Schoukens

Who at the 85 years age, ô astonishing prowess

2:54 minutes for 21km500, to 7.682 of the hour

A fast pedestrian is to 6 of the hour

Record without any enthusiasm

Too much paraphysic, not spectacular enough, the walker

Sporting middle-class

Like only football, Rugby

Where all imagination is captive

For only one objective, the first price

The sport

Is with the hands of the bourgeoisies

With its doping which is its dregs

Amateurism, it has there no more the spirit

It is necessary to gain at any price

In all activities, all is competing

All that makes our irrational world!

Any human being

Should be worth another of them

But in truth, it of it is nothing

Hierarchy of human, too many apostles

And yet

In our misleading speeches

The equality, receives all the favours

And we make speak

The dominant ones and the dominant ones

Those and those of the moment

The others must be keep silent

The others must let make

And always are invited

With the radio, on television

The dominant ones and the dominant ones

Those and those of the moment

The others must be keep silent

The others must let make

They and they cannot be expressed

They and they cannot be listened

Except for voting

What is equivalent crawling!

The dominant ones and the dominant ones

From one time, a place, one moment

Artists, writers, sportsmen, scientists, journalists

Who on reality, are inevitably ignoramuses

Right to speak

Right to be listened

They are the dominant ones and the dominant ones

Those which believe any knowledge

Those which believe any knowledge

And which is only the different ones

All knowledge of the others!

Halt with imposture

With the conscience, it is a tear

All the more

That 95 percent of the Universe

We is completely unknown

More still than the composition of the air

With the pluricellular organizations

From Gabon, there is approximately 2 billion years…

And what is poison at the beginning

Is benefit on arrival

And our composition of the air

With 21 percent of oxygen

The yoyo effect is without gene

Like the dance of the bees

Bees, dialects, pure wonder

Thoughts of our words

Are the words of our thoughts

Words of the hierarchy

Words of the competition

Words of all bourgeoisies

Me, you, them, they, him

The words are attached to ideas

Under supervisions, they should be delivered!

Many people

The same things say

With different words

Separation, comparison, competition

Many people

Say different things

With similar words, with the recurring significance

Separation, comparison, competition

(Suncus étruscus) the Etruscan shrew

So extraordinarily small, (3 to 5 cm/2 G) that any word offends it

With what is, any word fakes!

Like people of notoriety

Who should denounce all the inequalities

Instead of being spread out there

What shows a venal complicity!

All that appears in the show

Recipient, with its criticism, it snorts!

All prostitutions

Are born from material misery

Emotional and sexual

Because it is necessary well to eat

It is necessary to drink, it is necessary to fornicate

And thus, to work is an obligation

Forced labors with perpetuity

Or then it is the deportation

In unemployment, poverty, the prison, the begging

But if we crunch some

Of course we keep silent ourselves!

Appeased and opened out sexuality

Except in anarchy

It is for the rich person

Or then, that would be anarchy

All and all in the same niche!

Scientists, artists, sportsmen, stars

Accomplices of capitalism in festival

Of all the horrors, they and they are the debt

The spectacular lie is read on their heads

And which without frowning is with its listening

Does nothing but trace its road

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”