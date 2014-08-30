Zapping, surfing, flashes, clips
Dix mille nouvelles espèces
Découvertes chaque année
384 espèces de poissons électriques
Et feu ( 1882-1969 ) Emile Anthoine
Une espèce en voie de disparition
Aux performances actuelles, il dame le pion
10h15 pour 100 km de marche
7h25 pour 100 km de course
Mais c'était en 1902, c'est la frousse
Aux chronomètres rangés dans nos trousses
En 2013, des temps qui sont encore au top !
Mais un jour, la mort lui dit stop
En 1926, il fonda Paris-Strasbourg, marche de grand fond
Mais la machine humaine a ses limites
Avec ou sans dopage, un record a ses rites
Si nous pouvions
Ressentir ce que les autres ressentent
Dans nos chairs, sans les mots qui mentent
Si nous pouvions
Savoir quand les autres mentent
Si nous pouvions
Recueillir toutes leurs confidences
Si nous pouvions
Imaginer toutes les violences
Si nous pouvions
Vivre toutes les souffrances
La bonté nous submergerait
Immédiatement tout changerait !
Nous nous remplirions
De tous les bonheurs
Au lieu de nous remplir
De tous nos malheurs
C'est ainsi
Qu'en écrivant
Nous nous vidons
C'est ainsi qu'en peignant
Nous nous vidons
C'est ainsi qu'en jouant de la musique
Du sport et autres mimiques
Comme la maladie politique
Nous nous vidons de ce que nous sommes
De nos vies, nous faisons un somme !
Les choses vraiment étonnantes
Sont passées sous silence
En sport, en politique, en art, en science
Comme ( né en 1928 ) le marcheur Robert Schoukens
Qui à l'âge de 85 ans, ô étonnante prouesse
2h 54minutes pour 21km500, à 7,682 de l'heure
Un piéton rapide est à 6 de l'heure
Record sans aucune ferveur
Trop paraphysique, pas assez spectaculaire, le marcheur
La bourgeoisie sportive
N'aime que le football, le rugby
Où toute l'imagination est captive
Pour un seul objectif, le premier prix
Le sport
Est aux mains des bourgeoisies
Avec son dopage qui est sa lie
De l'amateurisme, il n'y a plus l'esprit
Il faut gagner à n'importe quel prix
En toutes activités, tout est concurrentiel
Tout ce qui fait notre monde démentiel !
Tout être humain
Devrait en valoir un autre
Mais en vérité, il n'en est rien
De la hiérarchie des humains, trop d'apôtres
Et pourtant
Dans nos discours trompeurs
L'égalité, reçoit toutes les faveurs
Et nous faisons parler
Des dominantes et des dominants
Celles et ceux du moment
Les autres doivent se taire
Les autres doivent laisser faire
Et toujours sont invités
A la radio, à la télévision
Des dominantes et des dominants
Celles et ceux du moment
Les autres doivent se taire
Les autres doivent laisser faire
Ils et elles ne peuvent s'exprimer
Elles et ils ne peuvent être écoutés
A part voter
Ce qui équivaut à ramper !
Les dominantes et les dominants
D'une époque, d'un lieu, d'un moment
Artistes, écrivains, sportifs, savants, journalistes
Qui sur la réalité, sont forcément des ignorants
Le droit de parler
Le droit d'être écouté
Ce sont les dominantes et les dominants
Celles qui croient tout savoir
Ceux qui croient tout savoir
Et qui ne sont que les autres
Tous les savoirs des autres !
Halte à l'imposture
A la conscience, c'est une déchirure
D'autant plus
Que 95 pour cent de l'Univers
Nous est complètement inconnu
Plus encore que la composition de l'air
Avec les organismes pluricellulaires
Du Gabon, il y a environ 2 milliards d'années...
Et ce qui est poison au départ
Est bienfait à l'arrivée
Et notre composition de l'air
Avec 21 pour cent d'oxygène
L'effet yoyo est sans gène
Comme la danse des abeilles
Des abeilles, des dialectes, pure merveille
Les pensées de nos mots
Sont les mots de nos pensées
Des mots de la hiérarchie
Des mots de la compétition
Des mots de toutes les bourgeoisies
Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui
Les mots sont attachés à des idées
Sous des tutelles, il faut les délivrer !
Beaucoup de gens
Disent les mêmes choses
Avec des mots différents
Séparation, comparaison, compétition
Beaucoup de gens
Disent des choses différentes
Avec des mots semblables, à la signification récurrente
Séparation, comparaison, compétition
La ( Suncus étruscus ) musaraigne étrusque
Si extraordinairement petite, ( 3 à 5 cm / 2 g ) que tout mot l'offusque
A ce qui est, tout mot truque !
Comme les gens de notoriété
Qui devraient dénoncer toutes les inégalités
Au lieu de s'y étaler
Ce qui démontre une vénale complicité !
Tout ce qui paraît dans le spectacle
Partie prenante, à sa critique, il renâcle !
Toutes les prostitutions
Naissent de la misère matérielle
Affective et sexuelle
Car il faut bien manger
Il faut boire, il faut forniquer
Et ainsi, travailler est une obligation
Travaux forcés à perpétuité
Ou alors c'est la déportation
Dans le chômage, dans la pauvreté, dans la prison, dans la mendicité
Mais si nous en croquons
Bien sûr nous nous taisons !
La sexualité assouvie et épanouie
Sauf dans l'anarchie
C'est pour les riches
Ou alors, cela serait l'anarchie
Toutes et tous dans la même niche !
Savants, artistes, sportifs, vedettes
Complices du capitalisme en fête
De toutes les horreurs, ils et elles sont la dette
Le mensonge spectaculaire se lit sur leurs têtes
Et qui sans sourciller est à son écoute
Ne fait que tracer sa route
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Ten thousand new species
Discovered each year
384 electric fish species
And fire (1882-1969) Emile Anthoine
A species in the process of disappearance
With the current performances, it rams the pawn
10:15 for 100 km of walk
7:25 for 100 km of race
But it was in 1902, it is the fun
With the stop watches arranged in our cases
In 2013, times which are still in top form!
But one day, death tells him stop
In 1926, it founded Paris-Strasbourg, walk of deep sea
But the human body has its limits
With or without doping, a record has its rites
If we could
To feel what the others feel
In our flesh, without the words which lie
If we could
To know when the others lie
If we could
To collect all their confidences
If we could
To imagine all violences
If we could
To live all the sufferings
Kindness would submerge us
Immediately all would change!
We would fill
Of all happinesses
Instead of us to fill
Of all our misfortunes
It is thus
That while writing
We empty ourselves
Thus while painting
We empty ourselves
Thus while playing of the music
Sport and other mimicry
Like the political disease
We empty ourselves of what we are
Of our lives, we make a nap!
Really astonishing things
Overlooked
In sport, policy, art, science
Like (born in 1928) the walker Robert Schoukens
Who at the 85 years age, ô astonishing prowess
2:54 minutes for 21km500, to 7.682 of the hour
A fast pedestrian is to 6 of the hour
Record without any enthusiasm
Too much paraphysic, not spectacular enough, the walker
Sporting middle-class
Like only football, Rugby
Where all imagination is captive
For only one objective, the first price
The sport
Is with the hands of the bourgeoisies
With its doping which is its dregs
Amateurism, it has there no more the spirit
It is necessary to gain at any price
In all activities, all is competing
All that makes our irrational world!
Any human being
Should be worth another of them
But in truth, it of it is nothing
Hierarchy of human, too many apostles
And yet
In our misleading speeches
The equality, receives all the favours
And we make speak
The dominant ones and the dominant ones
Those and those of the moment
The others must be keep silent
The others must let make
And always are invited
With the radio, on television
The dominant ones and the dominant ones
Those and those of the moment
The others must be keep silent
The others must let make
They and they cannot be expressed
They and they cannot be listened
Except for voting
What is equivalent crawling!
The dominant ones and the dominant ones
From one time, a place, one moment
Artists, writers, sportsmen, scientists, journalists
Who on reality, are inevitably ignoramuses
Right to speak
Right to be listened
They are the dominant ones and the dominant ones
Those which believe any knowledge
Those which believe any knowledge
And which is only the different ones
All knowledge of the others!
Halt with imposture
With the conscience, it is a tear
All the more
That 95 percent of the Universe
We is completely unknown
More still than the composition of the air
With the pluricellular organizations
From Gabon, there is approximately 2 billion years…
And what is poison at the beginning
Is benefit on arrival
And our composition of the air
With 21 percent of oxygen
The yoyo effect is without gene
Like the dance of the bees
Bees, dialects, pure wonder
Thoughts of our words
Are the words of our thoughts
Words of the hierarchy
Words of the competition
Words of all bourgeoisies
Me, you, them, they, him
The words are attached to ideas
Under supervisions, they should be delivered!
Many people
The same things say
With different words
Separation, comparison, competition
Many people
Say different things
With similar words, with the recurring significance
Separation, comparison, competition
(Suncus étruscus) the Etruscan shrew
So extraordinarily small, (3 to 5 cm/2 G) that any word offends it
With what is, any word fakes!
Like people of notoriety
Who should denounce all the inequalities
Instead of being spread out there
What shows a venal complicity!
All that appears in the show
Recipient, with its criticism, it snorts!
All prostitutions
Are born from material misery
Emotional and sexual
Because it is necessary well to eat
It is necessary to drink, it is necessary to fornicate
And thus, to work is an obligation
Forced labors with perpetuity
Or then it is the deportation
In unemployment, poverty, the prison, the begging
But if we crunch some
Of course we keep silent ourselves!
Appeased and opened out sexuality
Except in anarchy
It is for the rich person
Or then, that would be anarchy
All and all in the same niche!
Scientists, artists, sportsmen, stars
Accomplices of capitalism in festival
Of all the horrors, they and they are the debt
The spectacular lie is read on their heads
And which without frowning is with its listening
Does nothing but trace its road
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
Add new comment