Chicago Takes Giant Step Towards Becoming 100% Renewable

The city of Chicago announced this week [April 13, 2017] that renewable energy will power 100 percent of all of its government buildings by 2025, making the Windy City the country's largest to make that pledge.

That's no small feat: With more than 900 city-owned buildings—including public schools and colleges, park district fieldhouses and buildings owned by the Chicago Housing Authority—Chicago has the country's largest fleet of public buildings. Last year, they accounted for eight percent of all electricity use in Chicago.

