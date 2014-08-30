The Shortwave Report 04/14/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (April 14) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From RUSSIA- On Afshin Rattansi's program "Going Underground," it starts with some history of false accusations that the Syrian government deployed chemical weapons in 2013. Afshin then interviews journalist Peter Oborne a few hours before the US launched 59 Tomahawk missiles into Syria. Oborne says that intelligence agencies often release false information such as WMDs in Iraq, the reasons given for the Libyan intervention, and the 2013 claims of a chemical attack by Syrian forces in 2013. Oborne agrees with Sy Hersch that it would make no sense for Syria to use such weapons, yet the media refuses to question the so-called intelligence reports.

From SPAIN- The day following the US bombing in Syria, Alison Hughes created a special on the lead up to the attack, and the history of military actions based on biased information. The Syrian government denies using chemical weapons, saying that the rebels must have been producing such weapons in a building that Syrian forces bombed. Photographs and videos of people suffering the effects of chemical weapons were supplied to the media and the bombing began without investigation. Alison played clips of Tony Blair, Colin Powell, and GW Bush asserting the presence of WMDs in Iraq which proved to be fabrications.

From CUBA- In Chile students and teachers have taken to the streets to demand education reforms preventing the privatization of schools. Following weeks of protests in Argentina, President Macri is looking into purchasing high-tech anti-protest equipment like the kinds used in the US. Dilma Rousseff, deposed Brazilian president, expressed hope that an election in 2018 will restore democracy to her country.

From JAPAN- Russia vetoed a UN draft resolution condemning the suspected use of chemical weapons in Syria, while calling for an independent investigation of the event. According to polls, 51% of Americans support the missile strikes, while 55% of Japanese opposed the attack. North Korea condemned the US for sending an aircraft carrier close to the Korean peninsula. G7 energy ministers failed to adopt a joint declaration because the US is reviewing its policies. Japanese environment ministry is set to promote renewable energy up to 24% by 2030.

There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves



I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://radio.mediageek.net

All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >

I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr170414.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_04_14_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_04_14_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts."

- Daniel Patrick Moynihan

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net