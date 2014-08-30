Eschatologie stochastique

Tout ce gaspillage d'argent

Le scandale des médicaments

Du Plavix, 37,11 euros, en France

18,23 euros en Italie, ô insolence

Et pour tant d'autres, l'administration ose

Car c'est souvent la même chose

Le plus odieux

C'est le Lucentis à 895 euros

Alors que l'Avastin à 25 euros

Contre la DMLA est aussi efficace

La pièce aux deux mêmes faces

Ce qui est un coût de 380 millions d'euros

Pour la sécurité sociale en France

Et tant d'autres outrecuidances

Ce qui fait des milliards d'euros

Tout cela

Pourrait être distribué

A toutes les pauvretés

Tout cela

Pourrait servir à embaucher

Du personnel formé et bien payé

Mais le capitalisme

Ne sait faire que dans l'illogisme

Ne sait plus gérer son capitalisme

Qui aboutit à son inéluctable logique

Gangstérisme du profit, cynique

Comme un tueur en série, pas empathique

Et toujours le fascisme

Dans les cervelles vides

Facile à comprendre, impavide

Et toujours le même cataclysme

De la jalousie, de la mesquinerie

De l'inculture, de la haine qui vomit

Et pourtant, la vie sur Terre

Un coup de chance cosmique

De la loterie astrophysique

Tant et tant de probabilités, pour le faire !

Mars pas la bonne taille

Peu de choses, pour que la vie s'en aille

Vénus trop chaude, si près du soleil

Et la vie a fait sans elle

Notre Terre orbite autour du soleil

A 100.000 km/heure, ce sont nos ailes

Personne n'est donc dans l'immobilité

C'est là le paradoxe de l'équanimité

Et 200 milliards d'étoiles dans notre voie lactée

Et pourtant, peut-être pas la vie

Voilà le charme de la spectrométrie

Tout dépend de la zone habitable

Ni trop proche, ni trop loin, fréquentable

Alpha du centaure et ses deux corps

Deux planètes Terre, c'est trop fort

Et si en zone habitable

Et si cela n'est pas une fable

De toutes façons

Si l'énergie sombre

Continue son accélération

Cette infatigable expansion

L'univers finira en évaporation

Après sa déchirure, après sa dislocation

La matière noire

Sans plus aucune cohésion

Plus de colle, plus de gravitation

Tant que ces deux phénomènes

Se tiennent la main

Tout va très bien

Mais arrive la discorde, le déséquilibre

C'est la fin, plus rien ne vibre

Dans cinquante milliards d'années

Heureusement c'est très éloigné

Et puis au fond

Ce ne sont que des spéculations

Qui au fil des années, subissent de singulières variations !

Mort thermique, l'univers glacé

Mort toute évaporée de même absurdité

Et pourtant notre Saturne

Dont la lumière met une heure

Pour nous parvenir, ainsi qu'à notre petite lune

En jours, en années, en heures

Tout naît et tout meurt

Comme la lumière émise par Andromède

2,3 millions d'années lumière pour nous parvenir

Le passé qui ne cesse de finir

Nous ne savons que dalle

La vie, la mort, peau de balle !

De l'infime bidule, tous les machins

Comme les 30.000 espèces d'acariens

Cela n'est pas rien

Aux étoiles de l'au-delà

Face à tout cela

Il faudrait profiter de la vie

Avec le plus grand fracas

Justement, ne jamais baisser les bras

Puisqu'il en est ainsi !

Et ne pas dire que cela va

Quand le moral est à l'agonie

Mais qui veut entendre cela ?

Personne, et c'est ainsi

Ainsi se fabrique l'automatisme, ça va, ça va, ça va

Personne n'allant vraiment bien

A qui se confier ? et personne ne dit rien

Cela va, ça va, ça va, ça va, ça va

Comme l'aurait dit feu ( 1944 - 1986 ) Michel Colucci

Finalement, bouffon, pas si greluche !

Cela ne va pas, c'est interdit

Pas de place, c'est fini

En ce domaine, c'est le même rififi

Et au fond c'est de la stochastique

En tous domaines, logique de l'illogique

Paradoxe de la société informationnelle

Qui produit du choc en retour, du déficit informationnel

Je sais ceci, tu ne sais pas cela

Tu ne sais pas ceci, je sais cela

Et nous faisons les fiers- à- bras !

Quoi que nous fassions

Des jalousies nous créons

Avec nos manies acquises de la comparaison

Toutes les rivalités, toutes les détestations

A ceux et celles

Q'un identique pacte scelle

Dans la détestation de mes textes

Mon indifférence est experte

Nous ne sommes pas sur la même route

Cela ne fait aucun doute !

Les scientistes

Sont des religieux

Pour eux, pour elles, la science c'est dieu

Refroidir le climat

La technologie y pourvoira

Nos trains de vie ne sont pas négociables

Pour un capitalisme fréquentable !

Formater Mars, plutôt la Terre

L'urgence des gaz à l'effet de serre

Bientôt, quatre degrés de plus, il faudra le faire !

Et qui va gérer le climat ?

De l'anthropocène en si mauvais état

Je donne ma langue au chat

Mais certainement, une dictature démocratique, pour cela

A l'avance programmée, on en discute déjà !

Voilà la géo-ingénierie pour que rien ne soit fini

Et toujours le football, soupape de sécurité

L'Italie fasciste qui sut remporter

En 1934 et 1938, deux coupes du monde

Sa griffe avait déjà su imposer !

L'espèce humaine est une anhédonie

L'espèce humaine éructe de la tragédie

De toute vie sur Terre, elle fait le gâchis

Baleines, cachalots, plancton

Tout massacrer, tout faire disparaître

Les crétins et crétines, ainsi font, font, font

Faire du profit, partout l'exploitation

Les diverses bourgeoisies

N'aiment pas mes textes

Elles les trouvent infects

Tant mieux !

Jeunes ou vieux

De moi vous n'aurez rien

Mon but est atteint

Si médiocre est notre époque

Tout s'achète, tout se vend, tout est du toc

Toujours baisser son froc

Pour pouvoir faire du troc

Il n'y a qu'un seul espoir

L'anarchie, pour tout revoir !

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

All this money wasting

The scandal of the drugs

Of Plavix, 37.11 euros, in France

18.23 euros in Italy, ô insolence

And for so much of others, the administration dares

Because it is often the same thing

Most odious

It is Lucentis with 895 euros

Whereas Avastin with 25 euros

Against the DMLA is also effective

The part with the two same faces

What is a cost of 380 million euros

For the social security in France

And so much of other impertinences

What makes billion euros

All that

Could be distributed

All poverties

All that

Could be used to engage

Of trained staff and paid well

But capitalism

Can make only in the inconsistancy

Cannot manage its capitalism any more

Who leads to his inescapable logic

Gangsterism of the profit, cynical

Like a serial killer, not empathic

And always Fascism

In the empty brains

Easy to understand, impassive

And always same cataclysm

Jealousy, meanness

Lack of culture, hatred which vomits

And yet, life on Earth

A cosmic stroke of luck

Astrophysical lottery

So many and so much probabilities, to do it!

March not good size

Few things, so that the life from goes away

Too hot Venus, so close to the sun

And the life made without it

Our Ground orbits around the sun

To 100,000 km/h, they are our wings

Nobody is thus in the immobility

It is the paradox of the equanimity there

And 200 billion stars in our Milky Way

And yet, perhaps not life

Here is the charm of spectrometry

All depends on the livable zone

Neither too near, nor too far, frequentable

Alpha of the centaur and its two bodies

Two planets Is in hiding, it is too strong

And so in livable zone

And if that is not a fable

In any case

If energy sinks

Continue its acceleration

This untiring expansion

The universe will finish in evaporation

After its tear, its dislocation

Black matter

Non-cohesive more any

More adhesive, more gravitation

As long as these two phenomena

Are held the hand

All is very well

But the discord, imbalance arrives

It is the end, plus nothing does not vibrate

In fifty billion years

Fortunately it is very distant

And then at the bottom

They are only speculations

Who over the years, undergo singular variations!

Died thermal, frozen universe

Died very evaporated of the same nonsense

And yet our Saturn

Whose light spends one hour

To reach us, like with our small moon

In days, in years, in hours

All is born and all dies

Like the light emitted by Andromède

2.3 million years light to reach us

The past which does not cease finishing

We know only flagstone

Life, death, skin of ball!

Negligible thingummy, all things

Like the 30,000 species of acarina

That is nothing

With stars of beyond

Vis-a-vis all that

It would be necessary to benefit from the life

With the greatest crash

, Never not to precisely lower the arms

Since it is thus!

And not to say that goes

When the moral one is with the anguish

But which wants to hear that?

Nobody, and it is thus

Thus manufactures the automatism, that goes, that goes, that goes

Nobody not going really well

With which to entrust? and nobody says anything

That goes, that goes, that goes, that goes, that goes

As would have said it fire (1944 - 1986) Michel Colucci

Finally, buffoon, not if greluche!

That does not go, it is prohibited

Pas de places, it is finished

In this field, it is the same trouble

And at the bottom it is the stochastic one

In all fields, logic of the illogical one

Paradox of the informational company

Who produces recoil, informational deficit

I know this, you do not know that

You do not know this, I know that

And we make the fire-eaters!

No matter what we do

Jealousies we create

With our acquired manias of the comparison

All competitions, all détestations

With those and those

Q' an identical pact seals

In the detestation of my texts

My indifference is expert

We are not on the same road

That is not any doubt!

The scientistic ones

Are of the monks

For them, for them, science it is god

To cool the climate

Technology will provide for it

Our ways of life are not negotiable

For a frequentable capitalism!

To format Mars, rather Earth

Urgency of gases to the greenhouse effect

Soon, four degrees moreover, it will have to be done!

And which will manage the climate?

Anthropocene in so bad condition

I give my language to the cat

But certainly, a democratic dictatorship, for that

In advance programmed, one discusses it already!

Here is géo-engineering so that nothing is finished

And always football, valve of security

Fascistic Italy which could gain

In 1934 and 1938, two world cups

Its claw had already known to impose!

The mankind is a anhédonie

The mankind eructs of the tragedy

Of any life on Earth, it makes the waste

Whales, cachalots, plankton

All to massacre, to do everything to disappear

The cretins and cretins, thus make, make, make

To make profit, everywhere exploitation

Various the bourgeoisies

Do not like my texts

They find them repugnant

Such an amount of better!

Young people or old man

Of me you will not have anything

My goal is reached

If poor is our time

Very buys itself, all is sold, all is fake

To always lower its trousers

To be able to make barter

There is one hope

Anarchy, for all to re-examine!

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”