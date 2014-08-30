Eschatologie stochastique
Tout ce gaspillage d'argent
Le scandale des médicaments
Du Plavix, 37,11 euros, en France
18,23 euros en Italie, ô insolence
Et pour tant d'autres, l'administration ose
Car c'est souvent la même chose
Le plus odieux
C'est le Lucentis à 895 euros
Alors que l'Avastin à 25 euros
Contre la DMLA est aussi efficace
La pièce aux deux mêmes faces
Ce qui est un coût de 380 millions d'euros
Pour la sécurité sociale en France
Et tant d'autres outrecuidances
Ce qui fait des milliards d'euros
Tout cela
Pourrait être distribué
A toutes les pauvretés
Tout cela
Pourrait servir à embaucher
Du personnel formé et bien payé
Mais le capitalisme
Ne sait faire que dans l'illogisme
Ne sait plus gérer son capitalisme
Qui aboutit à son inéluctable logique
Gangstérisme du profit, cynique
Comme un tueur en série, pas empathique
Et toujours le fascisme
Dans les cervelles vides
Facile à comprendre, impavide
Et toujours le même cataclysme
De la jalousie, de la mesquinerie
De l'inculture, de la haine qui vomit
Et pourtant, la vie sur Terre
Un coup de chance cosmique
De la loterie astrophysique
Tant et tant de probabilités, pour le faire !
Mars pas la bonne taille
Peu de choses, pour que la vie s'en aille
Vénus trop chaude, si près du soleil
Et la vie a fait sans elle
Notre Terre orbite autour du soleil
A 100.000 km/heure, ce sont nos ailes
Personne n'est donc dans l'immobilité
C'est là le paradoxe de l'équanimité
Et 200 milliards d'étoiles dans notre voie lactée
Et pourtant, peut-être pas la vie
Voilà le charme de la spectrométrie
Tout dépend de la zone habitable
Ni trop proche, ni trop loin, fréquentable
Alpha du centaure et ses deux corps
Deux planètes Terre, c'est trop fort
Et si en zone habitable
Et si cela n'est pas une fable
De toutes façons
Si l'énergie sombre
Continue son accélération
Cette infatigable expansion
L'univers finira en évaporation
Après sa déchirure, après sa dislocation
La matière noire
Sans plus aucune cohésion
Plus de colle, plus de gravitation
Tant que ces deux phénomènes
Se tiennent la main
Tout va très bien
Mais arrive la discorde, le déséquilibre
C'est la fin, plus rien ne vibre
Dans cinquante milliards d'années
Heureusement c'est très éloigné
Et puis au fond
Ce ne sont que des spéculations
Qui au fil des années, subissent de singulières variations !
Mort thermique, l'univers glacé
Mort toute évaporée de même absurdité
Et pourtant notre Saturne
Dont la lumière met une heure
Pour nous parvenir, ainsi qu'à notre petite lune
En jours, en années, en heures
Tout naît et tout meurt
Comme la lumière émise par Andromède
2,3 millions d'années lumière pour nous parvenir
Le passé qui ne cesse de finir
Nous ne savons que dalle
La vie, la mort, peau de balle !
De l'infime bidule, tous les machins
Comme les 30.000 espèces d'acariens
Cela n'est pas rien
Aux étoiles de l'au-delà
Face à tout cela
Il faudrait profiter de la vie
Avec le plus grand fracas
Justement, ne jamais baisser les bras
Puisqu'il en est ainsi !
Et ne pas dire que cela va
Quand le moral est à l'agonie
Mais qui veut entendre cela ?
Personne, et c'est ainsi
Ainsi se fabrique l'automatisme, ça va, ça va, ça va
Personne n'allant vraiment bien
A qui se confier ? et personne ne dit rien
Cela va, ça va, ça va, ça va, ça va
Comme l'aurait dit feu ( 1944 - 1986 ) Michel Colucci
Finalement, bouffon, pas si greluche !
Cela ne va pas, c'est interdit
Pas de place, c'est fini
En ce domaine, c'est le même rififi
Et au fond c'est de la stochastique
En tous domaines, logique de l'illogique
Paradoxe de la société informationnelle
Qui produit du choc en retour, du déficit informationnel
Je sais ceci, tu ne sais pas cela
Tu ne sais pas ceci, je sais cela
Et nous faisons les fiers- à- bras !
Quoi que nous fassions
Des jalousies nous créons
Avec nos manies acquises de la comparaison
Toutes les rivalités, toutes les détestations
A ceux et celles
Q'un identique pacte scelle
Dans la détestation de mes textes
Mon indifférence est experte
Nous ne sommes pas sur la même route
Cela ne fait aucun doute !
Les scientistes
Sont des religieux
Pour eux, pour elles, la science c'est dieu
Refroidir le climat
La technologie y pourvoira
Nos trains de vie ne sont pas négociables
Pour un capitalisme fréquentable !
Formater Mars, plutôt la Terre
L'urgence des gaz à l'effet de serre
Bientôt, quatre degrés de plus, il faudra le faire !
Et qui va gérer le climat ?
De l'anthropocène en si mauvais état
Je donne ma langue au chat
Mais certainement, une dictature démocratique, pour cela
A l'avance programmée, on en discute déjà !
Voilà la géo-ingénierie pour que rien ne soit fini
Et toujours le football, soupape de sécurité
L'Italie fasciste qui sut remporter
En 1934 et 1938, deux coupes du monde
Sa griffe avait déjà su imposer !
L'espèce humaine est une anhédonie
L'espèce humaine éructe de la tragédie
De toute vie sur Terre, elle fait le gâchis
Baleines, cachalots, plancton
Tout massacrer, tout faire disparaître
Les crétins et crétines, ainsi font, font, font
Faire du profit, partout l'exploitation
Les diverses bourgeoisies
N'aiment pas mes textes
Elles les trouvent infects
Tant mieux !
Jeunes ou vieux
De moi vous n'aurez rien
Mon but est atteint
Si médiocre est notre époque
Tout s'achète, tout se vend, tout est du toc
Toujours baisser son froc
Pour pouvoir faire du troc
Il n'y a qu'un seul espoir
L'anarchie, pour tout revoir !
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
All this money wasting
The scandal of the drugs
Of Plavix, 37.11 euros, in France
18.23 euros in Italy, ô insolence
And for so much of others, the administration dares
Because it is often the same thing
Most odious
It is Lucentis with 895 euros
Whereas Avastin with 25 euros
Against the DMLA is also effective
The part with the two same faces
What is a cost of 380 million euros
For the social security in France
And so much of other impertinences
What makes billion euros
All that
Could be distributed
All poverties
All that
Could be used to engage
Of trained staff and paid well
But capitalism
Can make only in the inconsistancy
Cannot manage its capitalism any more
Who leads to his inescapable logic
Gangsterism of the profit, cynical
Like a serial killer, not empathic
And always Fascism
In the empty brains
Easy to understand, impassive
And always same cataclysm
Jealousy, meanness
Lack of culture, hatred which vomits
And yet, life on Earth
A cosmic stroke of luck
Astrophysical lottery
So many and so much probabilities, to do it!
March not good size
Few things, so that the life from goes away
Too hot Venus, so close to the sun
And the life made without it
Our Ground orbits around the sun
To 100,000 km/h, they are our wings
Nobody is thus in the immobility
It is the paradox of the equanimity there
And 200 billion stars in our Milky Way
And yet, perhaps not life
Here is the charm of spectrometry
All depends on the livable zone
Neither too near, nor too far, frequentable
Alpha of the centaur and its two bodies
Two planets Is in hiding, it is too strong
And so in livable zone
And if that is not a fable
In any case
If energy sinks
Continue its acceleration
This untiring expansion
The universe will finish in evaporation
After its tear, its dislocation
Black matter
Non-cohesive more any
More adhesive, more gravitation
As long as these two phenomena
Are held the hand
All is very well
But the discord, imbalance arrives
It is the end, plus nothing does not vibrate
In fifty billion years
Fortunately it is very distant
And then at the bottom
They are only speculations
Who over the years, undergo singular variations!
Died thermal, frozen universe
Died very evaporated of the same nonsense
And yet our Saturn
Whose light spends one hour
To reach us, like with our small moon
In days, in years, in hours
All is born and all dies
Like the light emitted by Andromède
2.3 million years light to reach us
The past which does not cease finishing
We know only flagstone
Life, death, skin of ball!
Negligible thingummy, all things
Like the 30,000 species of acarina
That is nothing
With stars of beyond
Vis-a-vis all that
It would be necessary to benefit from the life
With the greatest crash
, Never not to precisely lower the arms
Since it is thus!
And not to say that goes
When the moral one is with the anguish
But which wants to hear that?
Nobody, and it is thus
Thus manufactures the automatism, that goes, that goes, that goes
Nobody not going really well
With which to entrust? and nobody says anything
That goes, that goes, that goes, that goes, that goes
As would have said it fire (1944 - 1986) Michel Colucci
Finally, buffoon, not if greluche!
That does not go, it is prohibited
Pas de places, it is finished
In this field, it is the same trouble
And at the bottom it is the stochastic one
In all fields, logic of the illogical one
Paradox of the informational company
Who produces recoil, informational deficit
I know this, you do not know that
You do not know this, I know that
And we make the fire-eaters!
No matter what we do
Jealousies we create
With our acquired manias of the comparison
All competitions, all détestations
With those and those
Q' an identical pact seals
In the detestation of my texts
My indifference is expert
We are not on the same road
That is not any doubt!
The scientistic ones
Are of the monks
For them, for them, science it is god
To cool the climate
Technology will provide for it
Our ways of life are not negotiable
For a frequentable capitalism!
To format Mars, rather Earth
Urgency of gases to the greenhouse effect
Soon, four degrees moreover, it will have to be done!
And which will manage the climate?
Anthropocene in so bad condition
I give my language to the cat
But certainly, a democratic dictatorship, for that
In advance programmed, one discusses it already!
Here is géo-engineering so that nothing is finished
And always football, valve of security
Fascistic Italy which could gain
In 1934 and 1938, two world cups
Its claw had already known to impose!
The mankind is a anhédonie
The mankind eructs of the tragedy
Of any life on Earth, it makes the waste
Whales, cachalots, plankton
All to massacre, to do everything to disappear
The cretins and cretins, thus make, make, make
To make profit, everywhere exploitation
Various the bourgeoisies
Do not like my texts
They find them repugnant
Such an amount of better!
Young people or old man
Of me you will not have anything
My goal is reached
If poor is our time
Very buys itself, all is sold, all is fake
To always lower its trousers
To be able to make barter
There is one hope
Anarchy, for all to re-examine!
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
