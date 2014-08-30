Le culte de la charogne
" Dans les organisations en état d'urgence, l'unité de temps est optimisé et le temps entièrement absorbé au service de la performance. Tout aléa induit donc systématiquement un syndrome de manque de temps. "
Nicole Aubert " Le culte de l'urgence. La société malade du temps. " Ed: Flammarion
Le couple
Une entité qui passe à côté
De la masturbation pas si souple
Puisque 20 pour cent, seulement, osent le raconter
L'on ne connaît rien
A son conjoint
La guerre de ceci
La guerre fait des petits
La guerre de cela
Des guerres pleins les bras
La fameuse de 14/18
Avec ses 30 pour cent de bombes non explosées
Attention, c'est sous nos pieds
La suiveuse de 39/45
Aux armes plus perfectionnées
Et ses fous pour nous gazer
La culture de masse
Nous fait boire la tasse
La pensée du conditionnement
Apathique, léthargique, nous rend
Et notre intelligence nous prend
Kitsch, la culture de la charogne
Big data, l'humanité devenue borgne
L'éthique n'est plus qu'informatique
Et déjà l'ordinateur quantique
Qui rendra tout esprit cynique
Et l'humain toujours plus éloigné
D'un autre être humain, cet étranger
Dans un temps toujours pressé
Il faut faire vite, cibler
Et même pour pisser
55 secondes en moyenne, pour les hommes
A Paris, Pékin, Alger ou Rome
Nous ne prenons plus le temps
D'avoir un peu de temps
De temps pour ne rien faire
Du temps pour prendre l'air
Mais il faut de la performance
Mais il faut de l'excellence
Comme les écoles de commerce
De l'argent on célèbre la kermesse
Lycées, écoles, universités
Pour surtout ne rien changer
Et des traditions aliénées, pour perpétuer
Et chaque être humain
Est ainsi fragmenté, dissocié, exproprié
Et chaque être humain
N'a plus accès à son humanité
Il n'est que la société
Il est ainsi, homme et femme
Jeune ou vieux, avec ou sans
Car il faut tenir son rang
Chacun et chacune avec sa canne
De gauche ou de droite
D'extrême gauche, d'extrême droite
Du centre ou du parti des bêtes
Chaque être humain
Est un peu tout cela
Quel mélange,oh là là !
Ce qui explique
Que tout se complique
Quand il s'agit d'interpréter
Telle ou telle grande pensée
D'une de nos idoles recensées
Et de tous leurs disciples opposés
Prêts à huer, prêts à tuer
Les uns, les unes
Ne retenant que la gauche de sa pensée
Les uns, les unes
Ne retenant que la droite de sa pensée
Les uns, les unes
Ne retenant que l'extrême gauche de sa pensée
Les uns, les unes
Ne retenant que l'extrême droite de sa pensée
Nous ne mémorisons
Que ce qui nous arrange
Nous ne mémorisons pas
Ce qui nous dérange
Ainsi tous les courants trotskistes
Ainsi tous les courants staliniens
Ainsi tous les courants anarchistes
Ainsi tous les courants capitalistes
Ainsi tous les courants religieux
Ainsi tous les courants spiritualistes
Ainsi tous les courants nationalistes
Ainsi tous les courants fascistes
Ainsi tous les courants nazis
Il faudrait refuser tous les courants
Mais du matin au soir
Consciemment ou inconsciemment
Nous nageons en plein dedans
Et si nous le voulions vraiment
Cela serait l'anarchie depuis longtemps
L'égalité, la fraternité, la liberté
Et partout une ludique simplicité !
Ce moi divisé
Par la pensée conditionnée
Comme feu ( 1893- 1944 ) Violette Morris
Championne de sport, pas vraiment une miss
Une des premières femmes féministes
Qui devint une ardente fasciste
Adepte de la Gestapo, sadique
Elle torturait, humiliait, sardonique
La résistance la fit abattre
A la liberté, elle était marâtre !
C'est l'extrême droite de sa personnalité
Qui finit par l'emporter
Qui finit par s'imposer
La vérité est rude
Et nous paraît absurde
Tout est ainsi à repenser
Tout est ainsi à revoir
L'anarchie ne doit pas être organisée
Elle n'a pas besoin d'être étiquetée
Car la révolte qui se groupe
Devient très vite une troupe
Et tout est à recommencer !
Sur tous les murs du capitalisme
Une inscription subliminale
" Vive la mort, mort aux gens "
C'est cela sa morale !
Comme la déforestation
Qui est un véritable génocide
Tout est en disparition
Et même la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, prend des rides !
Ah ! vivre sur une île déserte
Avec des femmes aux vulves ouvertes
Et le corps toujours en fête !
Mais je suis misanthrope
De cette fausse humanité, au rabais, polope
Le temps de vivre
Est colonisé par le temps du travail
Est colonisé par le temps du sport
Est colonisé par le temps des loisirs
Est colonisé par le temps des arts
Est colonisé par le temps des études
Est colonisé par le temps de la culture
Est colonisé par le temps de la science
Est colonisé par la technologie
Est colonisé par le commerce, par l'industrie
Comme les mots
Colonisent nos comportements
Comme les mots
Nous font irrespectueux ou déférents
Tout mot dans sa hiérarchie
Le mot autorité
Fait le soumis
Le mot génie
Fait le respect, fait l'autre petit
Chaque mot a son codage
Qui fait ou défait notre plumage
La plupart des mots
Sont les mots de la domination
Pour ou contre, nous les employons
Tous les mots pressés
Tous les mots stressés
Tous les mots qui servent à dominer
Il faut s'en débarrasser
En inventer d'autres, beaucoup en laisser
Si nous voulons vraiment révolutionner !
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“In the organizations in emergency state, the unit of time is optimized and the time entirely absorptive with the service of the performance. Any thus induced risk systematically a syndrome of lack of time. ”
Nicole Aubert “the worship of the urgency. The sick company of time. ” ED: Flammarion
The couple
An entity which passes to side
Masturbation not so flexible
Since 20 percent, only, dare to say it
Anything is not known
With its spouse
The war of this
The war makes the small ones
The war of that
Wars full arms
The famous one of 14/18
With its 30 percent of not exploded bombs
Attention, it is under our feet
The following one of 39/45
With the more sophisticated weapons
And its insane to gas us
Mass culture
We makes drink the cup
The thought of conditioning
Apathetic, lethargic, returns to us
And our intelligence takes to us
Kitsch, culture of the carrion
Big dated, humanity become one-eyed
Ethics is nothing any more but data-processing
And already the quantum computer
Who will make any spirit cynical
And human increasingly the most distant
From another human being, this abroad
In a time always in a hurry
It is necessary to make quickly, to target
And to even piss
55 seconds on average, for the men
In Paris, Beijing, Algiers or Rome
We do not take any more the time
To have a little time
Time nothing to make
Time to take the air
But performance is needed
But excellence is needed
Like the business schools
Money one celebrates the village fair
High schools, schools, universities
For especially nothing to change
And of the alienated traditions, to perpetuate
And each human being
Thus is split up, dissociated, expropriated
And each human being
Any more access to its humanity does not have
It is only the company
It is thus, man and woman
Young person or old man, with or without
Because its row should be held
Each one and each one with its cane
Of left or right-hand side
Of far left, far right
Center or party of the animals
Each human being
Is a little all that
What a mixture, oh there there!
What explains
That all becomes complicated
When it is a question of interpreting
Such or such great thought
Of one of our listed idols
And of all their opposite disciples
Loans to be hooted, ready to kill
Ones, ones
Retaining only the left of its thought
Ones, ones
Retaining only the line of its thought
Ones, ones
Retaining only the far left of its thought
Ones, ones
Retaining only the far right of its thought
We do not memorize
That what arranges us
We do not memorize
What disturbs us
Thus all Trotskyist currents
Thus all Stalinist currents
Thus all anarchistic currents
Thus all capitalist currents
Thus all religious currents
Thus all spiritualistic currents
Thus all nationalist currents
Thus all fascistic currents
Thus all current Nazis
All the currents would have to be refused
But of the morning at the evening
Consciously or unconsciously
We swim in full inside
And if we really want it
That would be anarchy for a long time
Equality, fraternity, freedom
And everywhere a ludic simplicity!
This me divided
By the conditioned thought
Like fire (1893 - 1944) Violette Morris
Champion of sport, not really a miss
One of the first feminist women
Who became a burning fascist
Follower of Gestapo, sadist
She tortured, humiliated, sardonic
Resistance made it cut down
With freedom, it was mantle!
It is the far right of its personality
Who ends up carrying it
Who ends up asserting himself
The truth is hard
And appears absurd to us
All is thus to reconsider
All is thus to re-examine
Anarchy should not be organized
It does not need to be labelled
Because the revolt which groups
Very quickly becomes a troop
And all is to be started again!
On all the walls of capitalism
A subliminal registration
“Death lives, dead with people”
It is that its morals!
Like deforestation
Who is a true genocide
All is in disappearance
And even Papua New Guinea, takes wrinkles!
Ah! to live on a desert island
With women with the open vulvas
And the body always in festival!
But I am misanthropist
Of this false humanity, with the discount, polope
Time to live
Is colonized by the time of work
Is colonized by the time of the sport
Is colonized by the time of the leisures
Is colonized by the time of arts
Is colonized by the time of the studies
Is colonized by the time of the culture
Is colonized by the time of science
Is colonized by technology
Is colonized by the trade, by industry
Like the words
Our behaviors colonize
Like the words
We make disrespectful or deferent
Any word in its hierarchy
The word authority
Subjected fact
The word genius
Fact the respect, makes the other small one
Each word has its coding
Who makes or demolishes our plumage
Most words
Are the words of the domination
For or against, we employ them
All words in a hurry
All stressed words
All the words which are used to dominate
It is necessary to get rid some
In inventing others, leaving some much
If we want to really revolutionize!
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
Add new comment