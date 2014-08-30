Le culte de la charogne

" Dans les organisations en état d'urgence, l'unité de temps est optimisé et le temps entièrement absorbé au service de la performance. Tout aléa induit donc systématiquement un syndrome de manque de temps. "

Nicole Aubert " Le culte de l'urgence. La société malade du temps. " Ed: Flammarion

Le couple

Une entité qui passe à côté

De la masturbation pas si souple

Puisque 20 pour cent, seulement, osent le raconter

L'on ne connaît rien

A son conjoint

La guerre de ceci

La guerre fait des petits

La guerre de cela

Des guerres pleins les bras

La fameuse de 14/18

Avec ses 30 pour cent de bombes non explosées

Attention, c'est sous nos pieds

La suiveuse de 39/45

Aux armes plus perfectionnées

Et ses fous pour nous gazer

La culture de masse

Nous fait boire la tasse

La pensée du conditionnement

Apathique, léthargique, nous rend

Et notre intelligence nous prend

Kitsch, la culture de la charogne

Big data, l'humanité devenue borgne

L'éthique n'est plus qu'informatique

Et déjà l'ordinateur quantique

Qui rendra tout esprit cynique

Et l'humain toujours plus éloigné

D'un autre être humain, cet étranger

Dans un temps toujours pressé

Il faut faire vite, cibler

Et même pour pisser

55 secondes en moyenne, pour les hommes

A Paris, Pékin, Alger ou Rome

Nous ne prenons plus le temps

D'avoir un peu de temps

De temps pour ne rien faire

Du temps pour prendre l'air

Mais il faut de la performance

Mais il faut de l'excellence

Comme les écoles de commerce

De l'argent on célèbre la kermesse

Lycées, écoles, universités

Pour surtout ne rien changer

Et des traditions aliénées, pour perpétuer

Et chaque être humain

Est ainsi fragmenté, dissocié, exproprié

Et chaque être humain

N'a plus accès à son humanité

Il n'est que la société

Il est ainsi, homme et femme

Jeune ou vieux, avec ou sans

Car il faut tenir son rang

Chacun et chacune avec sa canne

De gauche ou de droite

D'extrême gauche, d'extrême droite

Du centre ou du parti des bêtes

Chaque être humain

Est un peu tout cela

Quel mélange,oh là là !

Ce qui explique

Que tout se complique

Quand il s'agit d'interpréter

Telle ou telle grande pensée

D'une de nos idoles recensées

Et de tous leurs disciples opposés

Prêts à huer, prêts à tuer

Les uns, les unes

Ne retenant que la gauche de sa pensée

Les uns, les unes

Ne retenant que la droite de sa pensée

Les uns, les unes

Ne retenant que l'extrême gauche de sa pensée

Les uns, les unes

Ne retenant que l'extrême droite de sa pensée

Nous ne mémorisons

Que ce qui nous arrange

Nous ne mémorisons pas

Ce qui nous dérange

Ainsi tous les courants trotskistes

Ainsi tous les courants staliniens

Ainsi tous les courants anarchistes

Ainsi tous les courants capitalistes

Ainsi tous les courants religieux

Ainsi tous les courants spiritualistes

Ainsi tous les courants nationalistes

Ainsi tous les courants fascistes

Ainsi tous les courants nazis

Il faudrait refuser tous les courants

Mais du matin au soir

Consciemment ou inconsciemment

Nous nageons en plein dedans

Et si nous le voulions vraiment

Cela serait l'anarchie depuis longtemps

L'égalité, la fraternité, la liberté

Et partout une ludique simplicité !

Ce moi divisé

Par la pensée conditionnée

Comme feu ( 1893- 1944 ) Violette Morris

Championne de sport, pas vraiment une miss

Une des premières femmes féministes

Qui devint une ardente fasciste

Adepte de la Gestapo, sadique

Elle torturait, humiliait, sardonique

La résistance la fit abattre

A la liberté, elle était marâtre !

C'est l'extrême droite de sa personnalité

Qui finit par l'emporter

Qui finit par s'imposer

La vérité est rude

Et nous paraît absurde

Tout est ainsi à repenser

Tout est ainsi à revoir

L'anarchie ne doit pas être organisée

Elle n'a pas besoin d'être étiquetée

Car la révolte qui se groupe

Devient très vite une troupe

Et tout est à recommencer !

Sur tous les murs du capitalisme

Une inscription subliminale

" Vive la mort, mort aux gens "

C'est cela sa morale !

Comme la déforestation

Qui est un véritable génocide

Tout est en disparition

Et même la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, prend des rides !

Ah ! vivre sur une île déserte

Avec des femmes aux vulves ouvertes

Et le corps toujours en fête !

Mais je suis misanthrope

De cette fausse humanité, au rabais, polope

Le temps de vivre

Est colonisé par le temps du travail

Est colonisé par le temps du sport

Est colonisé par le temps des loisirs

Est colonisé par le temps des arts

Est colonisé par le temps des études

Est colonisé par le temps de la culture

Est colonisé par le temps de la science

Est colonisé par la technologie

Est colonisé par le commerce, par l'industrie

Comme les mots

Colonisent nos comportements

Comme les mots

Nous font irrespectueux ou déférents

Tout mot dans sa hiérarchie

Le mot autorité

Fait le soumis

Le mot génie

Fait le respect, fait l'autre petit

Chaque mot a son codage

Qui fait ou défait notre plumage

La plupart des mots

Sont les mots de la domination

Pour ou contre, nous les employons

Tous les mots pressés

Tous les mots stressés

Tous les mots qui servent à dominer

Il faut s'en débarrasser

En inventer d'autres, beaucoup en laisser

Si nous voulons vraiment révolutionner !

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“In the organizations in emergency state, the unit of time is optimized and the time entirely absorptive with the service of the performance. Any thus induced risk systematically a syndrome of lack of time. ”

Nicole Aubert “the worship of the urgency. The sick company of time. ” ED: Flammarion

The couple

An entity which passes to side

Masturbation not so flexible

Since 20 percent, only, dare to say it

Anything is not known

With its spouse

The war of this

The war makes the small ones

The war of that

Wars full arms

The famous one of 14/18

With its 30 percent of not exploded bombs

Attention, it is under our feet

The following one of 39/45

With the more sophisticated weapons

And its insane to gas us

Mass culture

We makes drink the cup

The thought of conditioning

Apathetic, lethargic, returns to us

And our intelligence takes to us

Kitsch, culture of the carrion

Big dated, humanity become one-eyed

Ethics is nothing any more but data-processing

And already the quantum computer

Who will make any spirit cynical

And human increasingly the most distant

From another human being, this abroad

In a time always in a hurry

It is necessary to make quickly, to target

And to even piss

55 seconds on average, for the men

In Paris, Beijing, Algiers or Rome

We do not take any more the time

To have a little time

Time nothing to make

Time to take the air

But performance is needed

But excellence is needed

Like the business schools

Money one celebrates the village fair

High schools, schools, universities

For especially nothing to change

And of the alienated traditions, to perpetuate

And each human being

Thus is split up, dissociated, expropriated

And each human being

Any more access to its humanity does not have

It is only the company

It is thus, man and woman

Young person or old man, with or without

Because its row should be held

Each one and each one with its cane

Of left or right-hand side

Of far left, far right

Center or party of the animals

Each human being

Is a little all that

What a mixture, oh there there!

What explains

That all becomes complicated

When it is a question of interpreting

Such or such great thought

Of one of our listed idols

And of all their opposite disciples

Loans to be hooted, ready to kill

Ones, ones

Retaining only the left of its thought

Ones, ones

Retaining only the line of its thought

Ones, ones

Retaining only the far left of its thought

Ones, ones

Retaining only the far right of its thought

We do not memorize

That what arranges us

We do not memorize

What disturbs us

Thus all Trotskyist currents

Thus all Stalinist currents

Thus all anarchistic currents

Thus all capitalist currents

Thus all religious currents

Thus all spiritualistic currents

Thus all nationalist currents

Thus all fascistic currents

Thus all current Nazis

All the currents would have to be refused

But of the morning at the evening

Consciously or unconsciously

We swim in full inside

And if we really want it

That would be anarchy for a long time

Equality, fraternity, freedom

And everywhere a ludic simplicity!

This me divided

By the conditioned thought

Like fire (1893 - 1944) Violette Morris

Champion of sport, not really a miss

One of the first feminist women

Who became a burning fascist

Follower of Gestapo, sadist

She tortured, humiliated, sardonic

Resistance made it cut down

With freedom, it was mantle!

It is the far right of its personality

Who ends up carrying it

Who ends up asserting himself

The truth is hard

And appears absurd to us

All is thus to reconsider

All is thus to re-examine

Anarchy should not be organized

It does not need to be labelled

Because the revolt which groups

Very quickly becomes a troop

And all is to be started again!

On all the walls of capitalism

A subliminal registration

“Death lives, dead with people”

It is that its morals!

Like deforestation

Who is a true genocide

All is in disappearance

And even Papua New Guinea, takes wrinkles!

Ah! to live on a desert island

With women with the open vulvas

And the body always in festival!

But I am misanthropist

Of this false humanity, with the discount, polope

Time to live

Is colonized by the time of work

Is colonized by the time of the sport

Is colonized by the time of the leisures

Is colonized by the time of arts

Is colonized by the time of the studies

Is colonized by the time of the culture

Is colonized by the time of science

Is colonized by technology

Is colonized by the trade, by industry

Like the words

Our behaviors colonize

Like the words

We make disrespectful or deferent

Any word in its hierarchy

The word authority

Subjected fact

The word genius

Fact the respect, makes the other small one

Each word has its coding

Who makes or demolishes our plumage

Most words

Are the words of the domination

For or against, we employ them

All words in a hurry

All stressed words

All the words which are used to dominate

It is necessary to get rid some

In inventing others, leaving some much

If we want to really revolutionize!

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”