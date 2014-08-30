Biomimétisme techno-industriel
“The public authorities encourage this new activity, they help the investment fund to maximize their appreciation while enabling them to deduce from their taxes, the interests of the loans which they contracted”
The voice of the markets
Meriens and meriennes
Floating villages and floating cities of tomorrow
Whole buildings, houses
But life not inevitably more beautiful
With the rise of water, seas and oceans
But all will not be inevitably more beautiful
Others or same problems, but on water
And the laws of the capital always there, the capital is cunning
Admittedly
A whole recycling of the plastics
With all waste, nothing really chimerical
With same of the plantations under water
With vegetable gardens, at the beginning, funnier
Autonomy for some populations
Autonomy for some individuals
Already the case in Holland, a little in England
One day, perhaps, it will be necessary to live on the sea
We will use marine worms
As at present, the sand-dwelling one, mention very well
For the grafts
For transplantations
This blood of marine worm
That human blood is much more malignant
Being able, him, to preserve itself
In the form of powder, several years
Biomimetism
Nature, we very copied!
Thus
Ailerons of the humpback whales
And here are the pale ones of the wind mills
Thus
The nozzle of the kingfisher
Feathers of the owl
And here is the very fast train
Thus
Against the shock anaphylactic
The secrecy of the venom of a jellyfish
Nature better than Doctor Mabuse
I know, the paraphysic poetic one, always, misuses
Thus
With regard to phagocytosis
And yes, still I dare it
Because one must say thank you to starfish
Thus
On the transmission of the nerve impulse
Without squid, one would be always snotty-nosed kid
Thus
Chitin, it is not the crab shopping cart
For optical fiber, the sponge is more than sponge
And all is like that
But let us be unaware of we it, here
Like the infinitely small
Who of the reefs, however, built
As on the island of Noirmoutier, Barbâtre
Where I sometimes walked, without in being the idolater!
And it is also all Krill
Small prawn, cultural color of the girl
Mass of these prawns, I in decile
Approximately five hundred million tons
It is approximately also, the mass of the human population
Me, that astonishes me
Because to protect itself from the inhuman species
After a fashion, nature thrashes about
Moreover, with climate warming
Disappearance of Krill, for the whales, it is dramatic
Because everywhere present
In the seas and the oceans
Euphausia superba
Up to 3000 meters of depth
But flour of Krill, oil of Krill, that nauseates
Because is played there, already, our elsewhere
Like a living organism
Hundreds of kilometers length per bench
But also, during this unit of time
60,000 cargo liners which surf, it is lunatic
Maritime transport at low prices
Trousers, clothing, buttons, all products
It is well that, of the market, of the capital, the economy
Goods having forwarded everywhere
Thousands of kilometers per product, it is insane
Gas, oil, opacity especially, ore
Fruits, vegetables, cars, furniture, hifi, cereals, all is there!
Of underpaid staff
Especially Filipinos, and reinjected money
In their country, capitalism is malignant
Seas and oceans, on water, all that we consume
90 percent of the total machine, all that we marry
Discrete containers, it is the lethal weapon
So well in opacity, joker of the capital
With a whole sound pollution
And all Cetacea and whales which the inhuman activity, dishonours
Degasification, by some 400 meters length boats
18000 containers per boat
Sometimes, 800 million bananas per boat
Sulphur oxides like 50 million cars
Fine particles, we have the hard ear
And thus, each day, are poured
Five thousand tons of toxic products
In the oceans and the seas, already a critical point
Goods of energy
The energy of the goods
Oceans, seas, grounds
Nothing will be livable any more
When to live in a dustbin
Will not be any more for anybody, desirable
Humanity inhumanity will have produced the insupportable one
One will not be able to put a table at it any more
And this taboo of the taboos, the bomb overpopulation
Who gives birth to all pollution!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
