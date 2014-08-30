Biomimétisme techno-industriel

“The public authorities encourage this new activity, they help the investment fund to maximize their appreciation while enabling them to deduce from their taxes, the interests of the loans which they contracted”

The voice of the markets

Meriens and meriennes

Floating villages and floating cities of tomorrow

Whole buildings, houses

But life not inevitably more beautiful

With the rise of water, seas and oceans

But all will not be inevitably more beautiful

Others or same problems, but on water

And the laws of the capital always there, the capital is cunning

Admittedly

A whole recycling of the plastics

With all waste, nothing really chimerical

With same of the plantations under water

With vegetable gardens, at the beginning, funnier

Autonomy for some populations

Autonomy for some individuals

Already the case in Holland, a little in England

One day, perhaps, it will be necessary to live on the sea

We will use marine worms

As at present, the sand-dwelling one, mention very well

For the grafts

For transplantations

This blood of marine worm

That human blood is much more malignant

Being able, him, to preserve itself

In the form of powder, several years

Biomimetism

Nature, we very copied!

Thus

Ailerons of the humpback whales

And here are the pale ones of the wind mills

Thus

The nozzle of the kingfisher

Feathers of the owl

And here is the very fast train

Thus

Against the shock anaphylactic

The secrecy of the venom of a jellyfish

Nature better than Doctor Mabuse

I know, the paraphysic poetic one, always, misuses

Thus

With regard to phagocytosis

And yes, still I dare it

Because one must say thank you to starfish

Thus

On the transmission of the nerve impulse

Without squid, one would be always snotty-nosed kid

Thus

Chitin, it is not the crab shopping cart

For optical fiber, the sponge is more than sponge

And all is like that

But let us be unaware of we it, here

Like the infinitely small

Who of the reefs, however, built

As on the island of Noirmoutier, Barbâtre

Where I sometimes walked, without in being the idolater!

And it is also all Krill

Small prawn, cultural color of the girl

Mass of these prawns, I in decile

Approximately five hundred million tons

It is approximately also, the mass of the human population

Me, that astonishes me

Because to protect itself from the inhuman species

After a fashion, nature thrashes about

Moreover, with climate warming

Disappearance of Krill, for the whales, it is dramatic

Because everywhere present

In the seas and the oceans

Euphausia superba

Up to 3000 meters of depth

But flour of Krill, oil of Krill, that nauseates

Because is played there, already, our elsewhere

Like a living organism

Hundreds of kilometers length per bench

But also, during this unit of time

60,000 cargo liners which surf, it is lunatic

Maritime transport at low prices

Trousers, clothing, buttons, all products

It is well that, of the market, of the capital, the economy

Goods having forwarded everywhere

Thousands of kilometers per product, it is insane

Gas, oil, opacity especially, ore

Fruits, vegetables, cars, furniture, hifi, cereals, all is there!

Of underpaid staff

Especially Filipinos, and reinjected money

In their country, capitalism is malignant

Seas and oceans, on water, all that we consume

90 percent of the total machine, all that we marry

Discrete containers, it is the lethal weapon

So well in opacity, joker of the capital

With a whole sound pollution

And all Cetacea and whales which the inhuman activity, dishonours

Degasification, by some 400 meters length boats

18000 containers per boat

Sometimes, 800 million bananas per boat

Sulphur oxides like 50 million cars

Fine particles, we have the hard ear

And thus, each day, are poured

Five thousand tons of toxic products

In the oceans and the seas, already a critical point

Goods of energy

The energy of the goods

Oceans, seas, grounds

Nothing will be livable any more

When to live in a dustbin

Will not be any more for anybody, desirable

Humanity inhumanity will have produced the insupportable one

One will not be able to put a table at it any more

And this taboo of the taboos, the bomb overpopulation

Who gives birth to all pollution!

