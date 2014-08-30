Coquecigrues politiciennes
L'anarchie
C'est la fin du salariat
L'anarchie
C'est la fin du patronat
L'anarchie
C'est la fin du prolétariat
C'est donc la fin du travail aliéné
Toute activité étant de même utilité
L'anarchie
C'est la fin de toute notion hiérarchisée
Seul important un bien-être généralisé
L'anarchie
C'est la fin de la propriété privée
Tout étant socialisé, tout étant partagé
Beaucoup de gens à rééduquer
Beaucoup de gens à reprogrammer
Le faisant d'eux-mêmes, d'ailleurs, pour pouvoir s'intégrer
L'anarchie
N'a pas besoin de police
L'anarchie voit disparaître tous les vices
Le contraire, c'est être comme complice
L'anarchie
N'a pas besoin d'armée
L'anarchie
N'a pas besoin de patrie
L'anarchie
N'a pas besoin de pays !
En anarchie
Tous les transports sont gratuits
En anarchie
Plus aucun dépit, plus aucun conflit
En anarchie
Il n'y a plus aucune autorité
En anarchie
Toutes les mentalités sont transformées
Et c'est vraiment la liberté
Et c'est vraiment l'égalité
Et c'est vraiment la fraternité
En anarchie
Plus aucune souffrance animale
Manger des fruits et des légumes, c'est banal
En 1001
Des Vikings découvrirent l'Amérique
Mais le seul monde pourtant idyllique
Qui reste encore à découvrir, c'est l'anarchie
Assouvissant toutes les envies
Rendant tout le monde gentil
Le seul monde vivable vraiment possible
Que l'on s'accorde à dire impossible
L'anarchie devra pourtant s'imposer
Sinon, ce sera la fin de l'humanité
Permanence des guerres, des famines, des massacres, des divisions
Dont le capital est toujours le larron !
Les gens ne font que répéter
Ce qu'ils lisent dans la presse muselée
Les gens ne font que répéter
Toute la propagande de publicité, de radio et de télé
Ainsi, en France
Comme un truisme, comme une évidence
Sept hommes d'affaires
Au service d'une information réactionnaire
Possèdent et donc contrôlent la presse, ô répugnance
Et c'est encore canal plus, qui finance
Pour cinquante pour cent le cinéma français
Avec son " Contre le cinéma " feu Debord était dans le vrai
Tout un cinéma de pacotille
Avec ou sans les nichons des filles
Car il s'agit là de conforter le monde
Le Capital donc tout capital, du mensonge permanent
Avec tout son personnel qui ment
Ainsi
La place du Trocadéro à Paris
Ne peut contenir que 40.000 personnes
L'organisateur lui, annonce 200.000 personnes
Ainsi
La place de la République à Paris
Il n'y a même plus de République, c'est là qu'on rit
Ne peut contenir que 60.000 personnes
L'organisateur lui, annonce 200.000 personnes !
Et au fond
C'est quoi le paradis ?
Et oui, c'est l'anarchie !
Quand plus rien n'est séparé
Quand tout est unifié
Quand même disparaît toute idée
De mort lente, plus personne de sacrifiée
Juin 1848, France, le peuple martyrisé
Environ 3000 morts, des milliers de blessés
C'était le Paris de la révolte et du pavé
Et la réaction contre les ouvriers, la réaction déchaînée
Et à la baïonnette, au canon
Contre les barricadiers, contre des hommes bons
De la Garde nationale
Et il referait la même chose, le " Front national "
Et donc, avec les troupes du répugnant feu le général Cavaignac
Chaque temps avec son éthique patraque
Baudelaire, Flaubert
Furent neutres sans être pourtant des réactionnaires
Comme d'ailleurs, en 1871, donc plus tard
Zola applaudira au massacre des communards
Il ne fut pas le seul
Tant d'autres furent aussi veules
Comme quoi, surtout, de toute célébrité
De tous lieux, de tous temps, il faut se méfier
Certes, tant de vies, parfois, en une seule vie
C'est justement cela l'anarchie
Femmes, enfants, hommes, des vies dans l'infini !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
The anarchy
This is the end of the wage-earning
The anarchy
This is the end of the bosses
The anarchy
This is the end of the proletariat
It is therefore the end of alienated labor
Any activity being of equal utility
The anarchy
This is the end of any hierarchical notion
Only widespread well-being
The anarchy
This is the end of private property
All being socialized, all being shared
Many people to re-educate
Many people to reprogram
Indeed, by themselves, in order to be able to integrate
The anarchy
Does not need font
Anarchy sees all vices disappear
The opposite is to be an accomplice
The anarchy
Does not need army
The anarchy
Does not need homeland
The anarchy
Do not need a country!
In anarchy
All transport is free
In anarchy
No more spite, no more conflict
In anarchy
There is no longer any authority
In anarchy
All mentalities are transformed
And it is really freedom
And it is really equality
And it is truly fraternity
In anarchy
No more animal suffering
Eating fruits and vegetables is commonplace
In 1001
Vikings discovered America
But the only world yet idyllic
What remains to be discovered is anarchy
Satisfying all desires
Making everyone nice
The only liveable world really possible
That it is agreed that
Anarchy, however,
Otherwise, it will be the end of humanity
Permanence of wars, famines, massacres, divisions
Whose capital is always the thief!
People are just repeating
What they read in the muzzled press
People are just repeating
All advertising, radio and television propaganda
Thus, in France
As a truism, as an obvious
Seven businessmen
At the service of reactionary information
Possess and therefore control the press, oh repugnance
And it's still more channel, which finances
For fifty percent of French cinema
With his "Against the cinema" the late Debord was in the real
A whole cinema of shoddy
With or without girls' tits
For this is about strengthening the world
Capital therefore all capital, permanent lie
With all his staff who lie
So
The Place du Trocadero in Paris
Can hold only 40,000 people
The organizer him, announces 200,000 people
So
The Place of the Republic in Paris
There is not even a Republic anymore, that's where we laugh
Can hold only 60,000 people
The organizer, announcing 200,000 people!
And at the bottom
What is paradise?
And yes, it is anarchy!
When nothing is separated
When everything is unified
Any idea disappears
Slow death, nobody sacrificed
June 1848, France, the martyred people
About 3,000 dead, thousands injured
It was the Paris of revolt and pavement
And the reaction against the workers, the reaction unleashed
And with the bayonet, the canon
Against barricaders, against good men
From the National Guard
And he would do the same thing, the "Front National"
And so, with the troops of the disgusting fire General Cavaignac
Every time with its ethereal trick
Baudelaire, Flaubert
They were neutral but not reactionary
Likewise, in 1871, and later
Zola applauds massacre of communards
He was not the only one
So many others were also idle
Like what, above all, celebrity
Of all places, of all times, one must be wary
Certainly, so many lives, sometimes, in a single life
It is precisely this anarchy
Women, children, men, lives in the infinite!
Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Add new comment