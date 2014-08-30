Coquecigrues politiciennes

L'anarchie

C'est la fin du salariat

L'anarchie

C'est la fin du patronat

L'anarchie

C'est la fin du prolétariat

C'est donc la fin du travail aliéné

Toute activité étant de même utilité

L'anarchie

C'est la fin de toute notion hiérarchisée

Seul important un bien-être généralisé

L'anarchie

C'est la fin de la propriété privée

Tout étant socialisé, tout étant partagé

Beaucoup de gens à rééduquer

Beaucoup de gens à reprogrammer

Le faisant d'eux-mêmes, d'ailleurs, pour pouvoir s'intégrer

L'anarchie

N'a pas besoin de police

L'anarchie voit disparaître tous les vices

Le contraire, c'est être comme complice

L'anarchie

N'a pas besoin d'armée

L'anarchie

N'a pas besoin de patrie

L'anarchie

N'a pas besoin de pays !

En anarchie

Tous les transports sont gratuits

En anarchie

Plus aucun dépit, plus aucun conflit

En anarchie

Il n'y a plus aucune autorité

En anarchie

Toutes les mentalités sont transformées

Et c'est vraiment la liberté

Et c'est vraiment l'égalité

Et c'est vraiment la fraternité

En anarchie

Plus aucune souffrance animale

Manger des fruits et des légumes, c'est banal

En 1001

Des Vikings découvrirent l'Amérique

Mais le seul monde pourtant idyllique

Qui reste encore à découvrir, c'est l'anarchie

Assouvissant toutes les envies

Rendant tout le monde gentil

Le seul monde vivable vraiment possible

Que l'on s'accorde à dire impossible

L'anarchie devra pourtant s'imposer

Sinon, ce sera la fin de l'humanité

Permanence des guerres, des famines, des massacres, des divisions

Dont le capital est toujours le larron !

Les gens ne font que répéter

Ce qu'ils lisent dans la presse muselée

Les gens ne font que répéter

Toute la propagande de publicité, de radio et de télé

Ainsi, en France

Comme un truisme, comme une évidence

Sept hommes d'affaires

Au service d'une information réactionnaire

Possèdent et donc contrôlent la presse, ô répugnance

Et c'est encore canal plus, qui finance

Pour cinquante pour cent le cinéma français

Avec son " Contre le cinéma " feu Debord était dans le vrai

Tout un cinéma de pacotille

Avec ou sans les nichons des filles

Car il s'agit là de conforter le monde

Le Capital donc tout capital, du mensonge permanent

Avec tout son personnel qui ment

Ainsi

La place du Trocadéro à Paris

Ne peut contenir que 40.000 personnes

L'organisateur lui, annonce 200.000 personnes

Ainsi

La place de la République à Paris

Il n'y a même plus de République, c'est là qu'on rit

Ne peut contenir que 60.000 personnes

L'organisateur lui, annonce 200.000 personnes !

Et au fond

C'est quoi le paradis ?

Et oui, c'est l'anarchie !

Quand plus rien n'est séparé

Quand tout est unifié

Quand même disparaît toute idée

De mort lente, plus personne de sacrifiée

Juin 1848, France, le peuple martyrisé

Environ 3000 morts, des milliers de blessés

C'était le Paris de la révolte et du pavé

Et la réaction contre les ouvriers, la réaction déchaînée

Et à la baïonnette, au canon

Contre les barricadiers, contre des hommes bons

De la Garde nationale

Et il referait la même chose, le " Front national "

Et donc, avec les troupes du répugnant feu le général Cavaignac

Chaque temps avec son éthique patraque

Baudelaire, Flaubert

Furent neutres sans être pourtant des réactionnaires

Comme d'ailleurs, en 1871, donc plus tard

Zola applaudira au massacre des communards

Il ne fut pas le seul

Tant d'autres furent aussi veules

Comme quoi, surtout, de toute célébrité

De tous lieux, de tous temps, il faut se méfier

Certes, tant de vies, parfois, en une seule vie

C'est justement cela l'anarchie

Femmes, enfants, hommes, des vies dans l'infini !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

The anarchy

This is the end of the wage-earning

The anarchy

This is the end of the bosses

The anarchy

This is the end of the proletariat

It is therefore the end of alienated labor

Any activity being of equal utility

The anarchy

This is the end of any hierarchical notion

Only widespread well-being

The anarchy

This is the end of private property

All being socialized, all being shared

Many people to re-educate

Many people to reprogram

Indeed, by themselves, in order to be able to integrate

The anarchy

Does not need font

Anarchy sees all vices disappear

The opposite is to be an accomplice

The anarchy

Does not need army

The anarchy

Does not need homeland

The anarchy

Do not need a country!

In anarchy

All transport is free

In anarchy

No more spite, no more conflict

In anarchy

There is no longer any authority

In anarchy

All mentalities are transformed

And it is really freedom

And it is really equality

And it is truly fraternity

In anarchy

No more animal suffering

Eating fruits and vegetables is commonplace

In 1001

Vikings discovered America

But the only world yet idyllic

What remains to be discovered is anarchy

Satisfying all desires

Making everyone nice

The only liveable world really possible

That it is agreed that

Anarchy, however,

Otherwise, it will be the end of humanity

Permanence of wars, famines, massacres, divisions

Whose capital is always the thief!

People are just repeating

What they read in the muzzled press

People are just repeating

All advertising, radio and television propaganda

Thus, in France

As a truism, as an obvious

Seven businessmen

At the service of reactionary information

Possess and therefore control the press, oh repugnance

And it's still more channel, which finances

For fifty percent of French cinema

With his "Against the cinema" the late Debord was in the real

A whole cinema of shoddy

With or without girls' tits

For this is about strengthening the world

Capital therefore all capital, permanent lie

With all his staff who lie

So

The Place du Trocadero in Paris

Can hold only 40,000 people

The organizer him, announces 200,000 people

So

The Place of the Republic in Paris

There is not even a Republic anymore, that's where we laugh

Can hold only 60,000 people

The organizer, announcing 200,000 people!

And at the bottom

What is paradise?

And yes, it is anarchy!

When nothing is separated

When everything is unified

Any idea disappears

Slow death, nobody sacrificed

June 1848, France, the martyred people

About 3,000 dead, thousands injured

It was the Paris of revolt and pavement

And the reaction against the workers, the reaction unleashed

And with the bayonet, the canon

Against barricaders, against good men

From the National Guard

And he would do the same thing, the "Front National"

And so, with the troops of the disgusting fire General Cavaignac

Every time with its ethereal trick

Baudelaire, Flaubert

They were neutral but not reactionary

Likewise, in 1871, and later

Zola applauds massacre of communards

He was not the only one

So many others were also idle

Like what, above all, celebrity

Of all places, of all times, one must be wary

Certainly, so many lives, sometimes, in a single life

It is precisely this anarchy

Women, children, men, lives in the infinite!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)