The Shortwave Report 03/31/17 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From RUSSIA- George interviewed Peter Ford, former British ambassador to Syria, the day after the one man terror attack on Westminster Bridge and in the House of Commons. Peter says he was surprised by the remarks of the selected PM Theresa May who defined the attack as an attack on British values. He says the attack was a clear result of British bombing in the Middle East. They discuss the western support of jihadists in Syria when it serves in the attempt to overthrow the elected government. They discuss what propels Britain into perpetual attacks and occupation of other people's lands. Peter says Britain has post-imperialist spasms and kowtows to America. To stop attacks like Westminster requires a halt to demonizing Middle Eastern leaders. And to recognize that western involvement in overthrowing all the secular governments in the region is creating the rise of religious fanatic warriors.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes relates a report from Airwars.org which tracks civilian casualties caused by airstrikes in the Middle East. Pro-Palestinian activists demonstrated in Washington outside a conference for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, saying that the organization does not represent the majority of American Jews. UNICEF released a report called "Falling Through The Cracks," about the fate of children in the Saudi led war on Yemen- UNICEF calls for an immediate political solution to the war, restoring the rights of children and massive response to combat malnutrition there. The US Defense Secretary Mattis has asked to lift restrictions on military support of Saudi operations in Yemen.

From CUBA- There was a conference in New York to work on normalizing relations between the US and Cuba. At the UN conference on eliminating all 15,000 nuclear weapons, which the US and other countries possessing such weapons boycotted, it was pointed out that they are the only weapons of mass destruction that have not yet been banned. Venezuela accused the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States of being at the service of imperial powers in his campaign against Maduro.

All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home.

I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station.

"Arguing that you don't care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don't care about free speech because you have nothing to say."

-Edward Snowden

