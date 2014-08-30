The Shortwave Report 03/24/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- Japan and Germany agreed to a joint project on renewable energy, focusing on large storage facilities. North Korea criticized Rex Tillerson over his threats of military action over nuclear weapon capability, then went and did a failed missile test. Record numbers of refugees are attempting to reach Europe this year across the Mediterranean.

From CUBA- At the UN General Assembly, Cuba spoke about the rising racism and xenophobia in many parts of the world. Venezuelan President Maduro accused the US of pressuring foreign governments to support US meddling in Venezuelan affairs. There was an attempted assassination of former Haitian president Aristide.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with selected Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that the UK withdrawal from the EU will begin on March 29. Then a report on the fighting in Syria with jihadists killing non-combatants. Israeli fighter jets bombed sites in Syria and denied losing a jet to a missile. A UN official resigned in protest over pressure to withdraw a report describing Israeli treatment of Palestinians as a system of apartheid. In the battle for Mosul in Iraq, the UN announced a humanitarian crisis because 350,000 civilians are displaced by the fighting, leading to shortages of food and water.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi interviewed former British MP George Galloway about the 14th anniversary of the start of the 2003 war on Iraq. George has produced a film called "The Killings of Tony Blair," which presents evidence of war crimes committed by the former Prime Minister. They discuss why Blair has not been charged and now he continues to claim Iraq is better off than under Saddam. George blames the lies that led to the Iraq invasion for creating the growing right-wing populism as well as the growth of terrorism.

"There are people who still think that the compromises that were made along the way were unacceptable. But sometimes politics is about that in order to achieve a better end -- and there are always two kinds of people in politics -- those who stand aside and commentate and those who get their hands dirty and do."

-Tony Blair

