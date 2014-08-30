Paraphysique du subversisme

Déjà un pied de chaussé

Il y a donc douze mille années

C'était en l'époque du Magdalénien

Si proche, si loin

Une empreinte fossilisée

Qui est là pour le prouver

En Ariège, j'y ai habité, la grotte de Fontanet

C'est une preuve par le fossile fait

Tout est d'hier

Comme avec l'araire

Pour fendre la terre

Rien n'est vraiment d'aujourd'hui

Et c'est une énorme ineptie

De penser le contraire

Et même si

Bientôt des machines moléculaires

C'est comme 30 cm en rapport à la distance Terre Lune

C'est ainsi très fun

Pour dans les corps, guérir

Pour dans les corps, détruire

Car il y a souvent derrière

Toute l'organisation militaire

Car notre société inhumaine est surtout guerrière

Comme toute élection, forcément réactionnaire

De l'individu à la famille

Et sur la planète Terre, c'est la guerre civile !

C'est ce que l'on appelle

Les rapports humains

C'est ce que j'appelle

Les rapports inhumains

Avec les gens qui se parlent de moins en moins

Tout le monde restant dans son coin

Chacun, chacune, sur son rail

Chacun, chacune y a son bail

Et surtout qu'il ne se passe rien

Même dans son rail de sexe

Tout un environnement qui s'y prête

Même dans son rail de boulot

Tout un environnement qui s'y prête

Même dans son rail des loisirs

Tout un environnement qui s'y prête

Même dans son rail des sports

Tout un environnement qui s'y prête

Même dans un rail des sciences

Tout un environnement qui s'y prête

Même dans un rail de ceci ou de cela

Comme un rail de cocaïne, c'est bien ça

J'ai le mien

Tu as le tien

Il ou elle a le sien

Mais cela n'est pas le rail

Que nous voulons forcément

C'est bien cela qui est embêtant !

Sniffer des vagins

M'enivrer de seins coquins

Je pus le faire avec quelques uns

Pas autant que je l'aurais souhaité

L'on est toujours plus ou moins frustré

Oser l'écrire, comme c'est vilain

Et hop, viré de chez " Mespoemes.net "

Censuré de partout, c'est pas honnête

Faut bien rêver un peu

C'est que je me fais vieux

Et puis dès la naissance

Je le dis en toute indécence

L'instinct sexuel est castré

Certes

Il n' y a pas que la sexualité

Mais l'inhumanité en est obsédée

Et à la caisse, il faut passer

Elles sont chères les petites pépées

Seuls les riches peuvent se les payer

Ou alors des gens de notoriété

Dans les hiérarchies, il faut s'élever

La société du profit peut ainsi les récompenser

Tout ce qui génère du fric

Tout ce qui génère du flic

Ne peut que la consolider

Ne peut que la caparaçonner

Et chacun et chacune

Pas l'aucun, pas l'aucune

Avec sa cuirasse caractérielle

Et chacun et chacune

Pas l'aucun, pas l'aucune

Avec sa misère confidentielle !

Salut mec

Tu es de quel rail ?

Gaucho, bolcho, facho, capitalo, anarcho

Salut la nana

Tu es de quel rail ?

Gaucho, bolcho, facho, capitalo, anarcho

Avec des mots particuliers

Avec des maux particuliers

Mais

C'est l'anarcho que je préfère

Mais

C'est le vrai révolutionnaire que je préfère

La vérité n'est pas sectaire

C'est le mensonge qui est sectaire

Mais le pire de tout

C'est de devenir connu

Car là c'est vraiment foutu

Devenir une image, un produit, c'est fou

Et les femelles

Pas forcément les plus belles

Des objets de la concurrence entre mâles dominants

Des hommes connus, des hommes qui ont de l'argent

Le capitalisme est la pire des saloperies

Nous en sommes les vies

Car c'est seulement lui qui nous vit !

L'espèce humaine

N'est pas intelligente

Et le pire ennemi de l'espèce humaine

C'est tout simplement l'espèce humaine

Nous n'avons pas voulu l'anarchie

Mais moi, si, je la voulais, oui, oui, oui

Nous avons l'ineptie et la tragédie

Comme à la prétendue libération

Pour un changement d'oppression

En France

20 à 40 mille femmes tondues

Pour de la collaboration de cul

Mais contre la collaboration économique

Des entreprises, patrons, travailleurs, travailleuses, aucune critique

Ce sont surtout les patrons

Qu'il aurait fallu tondre

Et pas de pauvres femmes

Une vengeance de refoulement sexuel, l'éternel drame

Tous et toutes

Au capital, nous participons

Tous et toutes

Au capital, nous collaborons

De gré ou de force, soit, c'est selon

Ou alors

Ne mangeons plus

L'électricité ne la payons plus

Les taxes ne les payons plus

Ne buvons plus

Ne procréons plus

( je n'ai pas voulu procréer )

Ne votons plus

( je n'ai jamais voté )

Et surtout, ne travaillons plus

( j'ai si peu travaillé )

Ou alors

Se suicider dans un total refus !

De moi, l'on médit

Et avec ce que j'écris

Forcément, l'on me fuit

Forcément, l'on me chie

Toutes les bombes réactionnaires

Tombent d'un seul homme sur le vrai révolutionnaire

Car TOUT est à foutre en l'air

Place, place, place, à la société égalitaire, donc libertaire

Juin 1944 à mai 1945

Les chers bombardements alliés

63000 tonnes de bombes lâchées

Sur la France, et environ 60.000 civils tués

Caen, Le Havre, de la carte, villes rayées

Dommages collatéraux de la zone occupée

Pourtant, chacun, chacune, chez soi, rien n'a changé

Ainsi, en 2013, la population faible d'immigrés

Suède : 15,9 pour cent

Espagne : 14,6 pour cent

Allemagne : 13,1 pour cent

Angleterre : 12,4 pour cent

France : 11,6 pour cent

Italie : 9 pour cent

Mais cela a un petit peu changé, depuis

L'Allemagne ou autre avec le contexte de la Syrie

Vive l'anationalisme

Au poteau tout nationalisme

Et le corail qui est un être vivant

Qui disparaît progressivement

Tout est vraiment relié, décidément

Donc, ne croyez pas à un égarement !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Already a foot of fitted

Thus twelve thousand years ago

It was in the time of Magdalénien

So near, so far

A fossilized print

Who is there to prove it

In Ariège, I lived there, the cave of Fontanet

It is a proof by the made fossil

All is of yesterday

As with the swing-plough

To split the ground

Nothing is really of today

And it is an enormous ineptitude

To think the opposite

And even if

Soon molecular machines

It is like 30 cm in connection with the distance Terre Lune

It is thus very fun

For in the bodies, to cure

For in the bodies, to destroy

Because there is often behind

All the military organization

Because our inhuman company is especially warlike

Like any election, inevitably reactionary

Of the individual to the family

And on planet Is in hiding, it is the civil war!

It is what one calls

Human reports

It is what I call

Inhuman reports

With people who speak each other less and less

Everyone remaining in its corner

Each one, each one, on its rail

Each one, each one has its lease there

And especially that it does not occur anything

Even in its rail of sex

A whole environment which lends itself to it

Even in its rail of job

A whole environment which lends itself to it

Even in its rail of the leisures

A whole environment which lends itself to it

Even in its rail of the sports

A whole environment which lends itself to it

Even in a rail of sciences

A whole environment which lends itself to it

Even in a rail of this or that

Like a rail of cocaine, it is well that

I have mine

You have hold it

It or it has to it his

But that is not the rail

That we want inevitably

It is well that which is annoying!

To snort vaginae

To make drunk me of centres rascals

I pus to do it with some

Not as much as I would have wished it

One is always more or less frustrated

To dare to write it, as it is unpleasant

And hop, transferred at “Mespoemes.net”

Censured everywhere, it is not honest

Is necessary well to dream a little

It is that I get old

And then as of the birth

I say it in all indecency

The sexual instinct is castrated

Admittedly

There is not only sexuality

But inhumanity is obsessed by it

And for the case, it is necessary to pass

They are expensive the small chicks

Only the rich person can treat to them

Or then of people of notoriety

In the hierarchies, it is necessary to rise

The company of the profit can thus reward them

All that generates money

All that generates of the cop

Can only consolidate it

Can only caparison it

And each one and each one

Pas l' no, not none

With its characterial armour

And each one and each one

Pas l' no, not none

With its confidential misery!

Hello guy

You are of which rail?

Gaucho, bolcho, fascist, capitalo, anarchist

Hello the chick

You are of which rail?

Gaucho, bolcho, fascist, capitalo, anarchist

With particular words

With particular evils

But

It is the anarchist which I prefer

But

It is the true revolutionist whom I prefer

The truth is not sectarian

It is the lie which is sectarian

But the worst of all

It is to become known

Because there it is really ruined

To become an image, a product, it is insane

And females

Not inevitably most beautiful

Objects of competition between dominant males

Known men, men who have money

Capitalism is worst filths

We are the lives

Because it is only him who lives us!

The mankind

Is not intelligent

And the worst enemy of the mankind

It is quite simply the mankind

We did not want anarchy

But me, if, I wanted it, yes, yes, yes

We have ineptitude and the tragedy

As with the alleged release

For a change of oppression

In France

20 to 40 thousand mowed women

For collaboration of bottom

But against economic collaboration

Companies, owners, workers, workers, no critic

They are especially the owners

That it would have been necessary to mow

And not of poor women

A revenge on sexual repression, the eternal drama

All and all

With the capital, we take part

All and all

With the capital, we collaborate

Of liking or force, that is to say, it is according to

Or then

Let us not eat any more

Electricity let us not pay it any more

The taxes let us not pay them any more

Let us not drink any more

Let us not procreate any more

(I did not want to procreate)

Let us not vote any more

(I never voted)

And especially, let us not work any more

(I have if little worked)

Or then

To commit suicide in a total refusal!

Of me, one slanders

And with what I write

Inevitably, me am fled

Inevitably, me am shit

All the bombs reactionaries

Fall from only one man on the true revolutionist

Because ALL is to be given in the air

Place, place, place, at the levelling company, therefore libertarian

June 1944 to May 1945

Dear allied bombardments

63000 tons of released bombs

On France, and approximately 60,000 killed civilians

Caen, Le Havre, of the map, cities striped

Collateral damages of the occupied zone

However, each one, each one, at home, nothing changed

Thus, in 2013, weak population of immigrants

Sweden: 15.9 percent

Spain: 14.6 percent

Germany: 13.1 percent

England: 12.4 percent

France: 11.6 percent

Italy: 9 percent

But that changed a little bit, since

Germany or other with the context of Syria

Live the anationalism

With the post any nationalism

And the coral which is a living being

Who disappears gradually

All is really connected, definitely

Therefore, do not believe in a mislaying!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”