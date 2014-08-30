Paraphysique du subversisme
Déjà un pied de chaussé
Il y a donc douze mille années
C'était en l'époque du Magdalénien
Si proche, si loin
Une empreinte fossilisée
Qui est là pour le prouver
En Ariège, j'y ai habité, la grotte de Fontanet
C'est une preuve par le fossile fait
Tout est d'hier
Comme avec l'araire
Pour fendre la terre
Rien n'est vraiment d'aujourd'hui
Et c'est une énorme ineptie
De penser le contraire
Et même si
Bientôt des machines moléculaires
C'est comme 30 cm en rapport à la distance Terre Lune
C'est ainsi très fun
Pour dans les corps, guérir
Pour dans les corps, détruire
Car il y a souvent derrière
Toute l'organisation militaire
Car notre société inhumaine est surtout guerrière
Comme toute élection, forcément réactionnaire
De l'individu à la famille
Et sur la planète Terre, c'est la guerre civile !
C'est ce que l'on appelle
Les rapports humains
C'est ce que j'appelle
Les rapports inhumains
Avec les gens qui se parlent de moins en moins
Tout le monde restant dans son coin
Chacun, chacune, sur son rail
Chacun, chacune y a son bail
Et surtout qu'il ne se passe rien
Même dans son rail de sexe
Tout un environnement qui s'y prête
Même dans son rail de boulot
Tout un environnement qui s'y prête
Même dans son rail des loisirs
Tout un environnement qui s'y prête
Même dans son rail des sports
Tout un environnement qui s'y prête
Même dans un rail des sciences
Tout un environnement qui s'y prête
Même dans un rail de ceci ou de cela
Comme un rail de cocaïne, c'est bien ça
J'ai le mien
Tu as le tien
Il ou elle a le sien
Mais cela n'est pas le rail
Que nous voulons forcément
C'est bien cela qui est embêtant !
Sniffer des vagins
M'enivrer de seins coquins
Je pus le faire avec quelques uns
Pas autant que je l'aurais souhaité
L'on est toujours plus ou moins frustré
Oser l'écrire, comme c'est vilain
Et hop, viré de chez " Mespoemes.net "
Censuré de partout, c'est pas honnête
Faut bien rêver un peu
C'est que je me fais vieux
Et puis dès la naissance
Je le dis en toute indécence
L'instinct sexuel est castré
Certes
Il n' y a pas que la sexualité
Mais l'inhumanité en est obsédée
Et à la caisse, il faut passer
Elles sont chères les petites pépées
Seuls les riches peuvent se les payer
Ou alors des gens de notoriété
Dans les hiérarchies, il faut s'élever
La société du profit peut ainsi les récompenser
Tout ce qui génère du fric
Tout ce qui génère du flic
Ne peut que la consolider
Ne peut que la caparaçonner
Et chacun et chacune
Pas l'aucun, pas l'aucune
Avec sa cuirasse caractérielle
Et chacun et chacune
Pas l'aucun, pas l'aucune
Avec sa misère confidentielle !
Salut mec
Tu es de quel rail ?
Gaucho, bolcho, facho, capitalo, anarcho
Salut la nana
Tu es de quel rail ?
Gaucho, bolcho, facho, capitalo, anarcho
Avec des mots particuliers
Avec des maux particuliers
Mais
C'est l'anarcho que je préfère
Mais
C'est le vrai révolutionnaire que je préfère
La vérité n'est pas sectaire
C'est le mensonge qui est sectaire
Mais le pire de tout
C'est de devenir connu
Car là c'est vraiment foutu
Devenir une image, un produit, c'est fou
Et les femelles
Pas forcément les plus belles
Des objets de la concurrence entre mâles dominants
Des hommes connus, des hommes qui ont de l'argent
Le capitalisme est la pire des saloperies
Nous en sommes les vies
Car c'est seulement lui qui nous vit !
L'espèce humaine
N'est pas intelligente
Et le pire ennemi de l'espèce humaine
C'est tout simplement l'espèce humaine
Nous n'avons pas voulu l'anarchie
Mais moi, si, je la voulais, oui, oui, oui
Nous avons l'ineptie et la tragédie
Comme à la prétendue libération
Pour un changement d'oppression
En France
20 à 40 mille femmes tondues
Pour de la collaboration de cul
Mais contre la collaboration économique
Des entreprises, patrons, travailleurs, travailleuses, aucune critique
Ce sont surtout les patrons
Qu'il aurait fallu tondre
Et pas de pauvres femmes
Une vengeance de refoulement sexuel, l'éternel drame
Tous et toutes
Au capital, nous participons
Tous et toutes
Au capital, nous collaborons
De gré ou de force, soit, c'est selon
Ou alors
Ne mangeons plus
L'électricité ne la payons plus
Les taxes ne les payons plus
Ne buvons plus
Ne procréons plus
( je n'ai pas voulu procréer )
Ne votons plus
( je n'ai jamais voté )
Et surtout, ne travaillons plus
( j'ai si peu travaillé )
Ou alors
Se suicider dans un total refus !
De moi, l'on médit
Et avec ce que j'écris
Forcément, l'on me fuit
Forcément, l'on me chie
Toutes les bombes réactionnaires
Tombent d'un seul homme sur le vrai révolutionnaire
Car TOUT est à foutre en l'air
Place, place, place, à la société égalitaire, donc libertaire
Juin 1944 à mai 1945
Les chers bombardements alliés
63000 tonnes de bombes lâchées
Sur la France, et environ 60.000 civils tués
Caen, Le Havre, de la carte, villes rayées
Dommages collatéraux de la zone occupée
Pourtant, chacun, chacune, chez soi, rien n'a changé
Ainsi, en 2013, la population faible d'immigrés
Suède : 15,9 pour cent
Espagne : 14,6 pour cent
Allemagne : 13,1 pour cent
Angleterre : 12,4 pour cent
France : 11,6 pour cent
Italie : 9 pour cent
Mais cela a un petit peu changé, depuis
L'Allemagne ou autre avec le contexte de la Syrie
Vive l'anationalisme
Au poteau tout nationalisme
Et le corail qui est un être vivant
Qui disparaît progressivement
Tout est vraiment relié, décidément
Donc, ne croyez pas à un égarement !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Already a foot of fitted
Thus twelve thousand years ago
It was in the time of Magdalénien
So near, so far
A fossilized print
Who is there to prove it
In Ariège, I lived there, the cave of Fontanet
It is a proof by the made fossil
All is of yesterday
As with the swing-plough
To split the ground
Nothing is really of today
And it is an enormous ineptitude
To think the opposite
And even if
Soon molecular machines
It is like 30 cm in connection with the distance Terre Lune
It is thus very fun
For in the bodies, to cure
For in the bodies, to destroy
Because there is often behind
All the military organization
Because our inhuman company is especially warlike
Like any election, inevitably reactionary
Of the individual to the family
And on planet Is in hiding, it is the civil war!
It is what one calls
Human reports
It is what I call
Inhuman reports
With people who speak each other less and less
Everyone remaining in its corner
Each one, each one, on its rail
Each one, each one has its lease there
And especially that it does not occur anything
Even in its rail of sex
A whole environment which lends itself to it
Even in its rail of job
A whole environment which lends itself to it
Even in its rail of the leisures
A whole environment which lends itself to it
Even in its rail of the sports
A whole environment which lends itself to it
Even in a rail of sciences
A whole environment which lends itself to it
Even in a rail of this or that
Like a rail of cocaine, it is well that
I have mine
You have hold it
It or it has to it his
But that is not the rail
That we want inevitably
It is well that which is annoying!
To snort vaginae
To make drunk me of centres rascals
I pus to do it with some
Not as much as I would have wished it
One is always more or less frustrated
To dare to write it, as it is unpleasant
And hop, transferred at “Mespoemes.net”
Censured everywhere, it is not honest
Is necessary well to dream a little
It is that I get old
And then as of the birth
I say it in all indecency
The sexual instinct is castrated
Admittedly
There is not only sexuality
But inhumanity is obsessed by it
And for the case, it is necessary to pass
They are expensive the small chicks
Only the rich person can treat to them
Or then of people of notoriety
In the hierarchies, it is necessary to rise
The company of the profit can thus reward them
All that generates money
All that generates of the cop
Can only consolidate it
Can only caparison it
And each one and each one
Pas l' no, not none
With its characterial armour
And each one and each one
Pas l' no, not none
With its confidential misery!
Hello guy
You are of which rail?
Gaucho, bolcho, fascist, capitalo, anarchist
Hello the chick
You are of which rail?
Gaucho, bolcho, fascist, capitalo, anarchist
With particular words
With particular evils
But
It is the anarchist which I prefer
But
It is the true revolutionist whom I prefer
The truth is not sectarian
It is the lie which is sectarian
But the worst of all
It is to become known
Because there it is really ruined
To become an image, a product, it is insane
And females
Not inevitably most beautiful
Objects of competition between dominant males
Known men, men who have money
Capitalism is worst filths
We are the lives
Because it is only him who lives us!
The mankind
Is not intelligent
And the worst enemy of the mankind
It is quite simply the mankind
We did not want anarchy
But me, if, I wanted it, yes, yes, yes
We have ineptitude and the tragedy
As with the alleged release
For a change of oppression
In France
20 to 40 thousand mowed women
For collaboration of bottom
But against economic collaboration
Companies, owners, workers, workers, no critic
They are especially the owners
That it would have been necessary to mow
And not of poor women
A revenge on sexual repression, the eternal drama
All and all
With the capital, we take part
All and all
With the capital, we collaborate
Of liking or force, that is to say, it is according to
Or then
Let us not eat any more
Electricity let us not pay it any more
The taxes let us not pay them any more
Let us not drink any more
Let us not procreate any more
(I did not want to procreate)
Let us not vote any more
(I never voted)
And especially, let us not work any more
(I have if little worked)
Or then
To commit suicide in a total refusal!
Of me, one slanders
And with what I write
Inevitably, me am fled
Inevitably, me am shit
All the bombs reactionaries
Fall from only one man on the true revolutionist
Because ALL is to be given in the air
Place, place, place, at the levelling company, therefore libertarian
June 1944 to May 1945
Dear allied bombardments
63000 tons of released bombs
On France, and approximately 60,000 killed civilians
Caen, Le Havre, of the map, cities striped
Collateral damages of the occupied zone
However, each one, each one, at home, nothing changed
Thus, in 2013, weak population of immigrants
Sweden: 15.9 percent
Spain: 14.6 percent
Germany: 13.1 percent
England: 12.4 percent
France: 11.6 percent
Italy: 9 percent
But that changed a little bit, since
Germany or other with the context of Syria
Live the anationalism
With the post any nationalism
And the coral which is a living being
Who disappears gradually
All is really connected, definitely
Therefore, do not believe in a mislaying!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
