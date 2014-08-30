Paraphysique du déterminisme

" En ce qui touche les hommes, leur existence se lie au langage. Chaque personne imagine, partant connaît, son existence à l ' aide de mots. Les mots lui viennent dans la tête chargés de la multitude d ' existences humaines - ou non humaines - par rapport à laquelle existe son existence privée. "

Georges Bataille ( 1897 - 1962 ) " L ' expérience intérieure " , Ed : TEL Gallimard .

" J'ai toujours cru avoir saisi la fortune par les cheveux et je me suis toujours aperçu qu'elle n ' avait qu'une perruque ", se rendit compte feu le chevalier D'Eon ( 1728 - 1810 ), le célèbre Tonnerrois agent secret de feu Louis le quinzième ( 1710 - 1774 ). Et oui, l'un des plus grands agents secrets français de tous les temps était né à Tonnerre, dans l'Yonne, petite ville où je suis domicilié ... c'est finalement la force des habitudes qui fait tourner la machine du monde.

Cette force des habitudes qui fait que l'on finit par accepter ce que l ' on refuse. Cette force des habitudes qui fait que les habitudes nous font voter à gauche ou à droite, ou ne pas voter du tout. Cette force des habitudes qui nous fait aussi nous abstenir de nous inscrire sur les listes électorales. Cette force des habitudes qui fait et défait nos comportements. Cette force des habitudes qui fait nos manies. Cette force des habitudes qui nous fait nous marier ou divorcer. Cette force des habitudes qui nous fait vivre et mourir.

La force des habitudes se joue de nous. Et si nous remplaçons le mot habitude par le mot automatisme, tout devient clair. La force des automatismes. Quoi que nous fassions, nous le faisons automatiquement. Certes, il est toujours préférable de dénoncer la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle, même si cela est un automatisme, même si cela reste un automatisme conceptuel, et un automatisme est privé de conscience d ' être justement un automatisme. Nos mariages sont des automatismes. Nos divorces sont des automatismes. Nos amitiés sont des automatismes. Nos amours sont des automatismes.

Nos séparations sont des automatismes . Nos critiques sont des automatismes .

Nos idées politiques sont des automatismes. D'où l'expression, chassez le " naturel " ( les automatismes ) et le " naturel " ( les automatismes ) revient au galop ...

Il faut donc nous poser les bonnes questions. Pourquoi sommes - nous ou croyons - nous êtres des gauchistes, des fascistes libéraux, des staliniens, des anarchistes, etc.

" Anne, regardez! ce cendrier a été totalement désintégré pendant un dix millionième de seconde. A un moment, il n'existait plus! Parti, plus rien, absolument plus rien! Seulement des atomes voyageant à la vitesse de la lumière entre deux appareils! Et l'instant d'après, les atomes s'étaient de nouveau rassemblés pour reformer ce cendrier. "

George Langelaan ( 1908 - 1972 ) " La mouche " , ( nouvelles de l ' anti - monde ) Ed : Marabout .

Pourquoi ne pas avoir compris que le secret de l'immortalité cellulaire est chez le triton ( urodèles ), qui voit repousser certains membres, une fois ceux - ci coupés? ou qui voit la régénération de certains organes, une fois ceux - ci altérés? le secret de l'immortalité de la cellule est dans la cellule cancéreuse elle - même, aussi ...

Encore la force des automatismes qui nous empêche d ' innover. Et qui nous fait, être, des ceci ou cela, sans aucune imagination, des êtres de seconde main, puisque nous ne faisons que répéter ce qu'ont dit avant nous, les grands penseurs et grandes penseuses ...

Des dieux et déesses que nous avons sacralisés!

Top, pas touche ...

La force des automatismes qui nous fait réfléchir comme nous réfléchissons. Il nous faut tenter de prendre conscience de ces automatismes pour être un peu moins des automates, car nous sommes tous et toutes des automates.

La force des habitudes, la force des automatismes.

La force des conditionnements, qui sont les forces qui meuvent le monde.

Il en a été ainsi dans le passé, dans le présent, dans le futur.

Avec ou sans futur. Quand un policier au service du fascisme libéral ou capitalisme, matraque un manifestant ou une manifestante, il le fait par automatisme.

Il obéit à des ordres, mais il va matraquer d'une façon automatique, sans la moindre réflexion.

Et ce qui est fait sans la moindre réflexion, est un automatisme. L'on a plus à y penser pour le faire, ce qui est pratique pour la conduite d'une automobile, ou matraquer les contestataires. Mais nonobstant, l'automatisme est libertaire et l'automatisme ne connaît point la hiérarchie. Et de fait, un automatisme reste un automatisme. Il n'est ni de gauche ni de droite, même s'il y a des automatismes / déterminismes de gauche ou de droite .

" En 2647 , la Terre possédait quelques centaines de colonies, des protectorats et des mondes occupés, des camps de concentration et des bagnes perdus, des banlieues lointaines et des parcs nationaux. Et, bien entendu, la plupart de ces mondes étaient de véritables mines industrielles ou commerciales, dont le fond, en dépit des incroyables distances, était relié à un unique réceptacle. "

Jacques Sternberg ( 1923 - 2006 ) " Univers zéro et autres nouvelles " Ed : Marabout .

Sauf que le coup de matraque, fait plus de mal à la tête, que l'automatisme langagier, quoique ...

Ainsi, un simple médecin, même inculte, est mieux perçu qu ' un chômeur même cultivé. N' est - il pas vrai? Une femme médecin ou un homme médecin, un enseignant ou une enseignante, par rapport à un chômeur ou une chômeuse, cela code déjà pour des interprétations automatiques car inconscientes de l ' être ...

Aucune révolution globale ne pourra se faire en faisant l'économie des automatismes et des déterminismes, car cela est absolument fondamental. Car la théorie révolutionnaire est réellement là et pas ailleurs ...

Donc, ne nous le cachons pas, comme nous voulons dominer pour être aimés / aimées , nous sommes déterminés / déterminées par nos automatismes inconscients. Et ce à au moins quatre vingt quinze pour cent. La vérité se trouve dans les cinq pour cent restant ...

Les associations d'idées procèdent aussi par automatismes inconscients, tout automatisme étant inconscient, ainsi le mot fasciste code pour des automatismes idéels, le mot stalinien code pour des automatismes idéels. Le mot policier code pour des automatismes idéels. Le mot terroriste code pour des automatismes idéels. Tous les mots que nous voulons, en fait. Tous procèdent du déterminisme et de l ' automatisme. Nous ne sommes libres de rien, c'est bien irréfutable! Et ce sont des processus ( des puces culturelles ) tout à fait inconscients. Le milieu politique, comme le milieu psychologique, vont déterminer nos réponses politiques ou psychologiques, à tel ou tel type de situation ou à tel type de question.

Ainsi dans le milieu du cinéma ou assimilé , les couples se font et se défont plus vite encore qu ' ailleurs ... mais lorsqu'on est homme et que l'on est entouré de jeunes et jolies femmes, aux vêtements érotisés, cela ne doit pas être facile de ne pas succomber à la tentation sexuelle. Idem pour la femme, vis à vis des hommes ...

" Le Japon venait de succomber. Le fatalisme oriental attribuant à une volonté supérieure l'accession des mouches à l'intelligence, s'était abandonné à l'invasion après une lutte brève mais héroïque : l'empereur et tous les dignitaires avaient fait hara-kiri devant le portrait de leurs ancêtres, offrant leurs intestins aux trompes de l'envahisseur."

Jacques Spitz ( 1896 - 1963 ) " La guerre des mouches " , Ed : Marabout .

Un milieu particulier peut donc déterminer des réponses comportementales spécifiques à ce milieu. Et cela est valable pour la sexualité, la politique, l' idéologie, la religion, la spiritualité, etc.

Et au fond, pour paraphraser feu Albert Einstein ( 1879 - 1955 ) " Le plus incompréhensible c'est que le monde soit compréhensible ". Ainsi, être entouré de femmes sensuelles donnent l'envie de faire l'amour, être entouré de livres donne l'envie de lire, être entouré de policiers donne l'envie de fuir, être entouré d'imbéciles rend imbécile, être entouré de gens intelligents rend intelligents, l'entourage nous entoure, et nous détermine.

Les déterminismes et les automatismes en tous les domaines, conscients et surtout inconscients, nous fabriquent d'une implacable façon. Bien sûr, un universitaire, une universitaire, un intellectuel, une intellectuelle, ne savent pas le plus souvent, ce qu'est un automatisme.

Mais la plupart de ces gens - là, ne savent d'ailleurs pas grand - chose.

Alors qu'un ouvrier ou une ouvrière savent parfaitement ce qu'est un automatisme, de par leur métier ...surtout les ouvriers spécialisés et ouvrières spécialisées, et les manoeuvres.

Ce qui peut sembler paradoxal. Et les gens, pour la plupart, savent sans le savoir qu ' ils / elles le savent, lorsqu'ils / elles disent : " Oh , à sa place, j'aurais fait la même chose, j'aurais agi de la même façon " ... L'engrammation neuronale engendrant le même type de réponse psychologique ou motrice à un stimulus,selon le stimulus en cause.

Quand nous faisons quelque chose, n'importe quoi, posons - nous la question, pourquoi le faisons - nous?

Pourquoi fais - je cela? Interrogeons - nous! cela correspond à quoi, au niveau de nos trois cerveaux? Quel est l'histoire de nos déterminismes et de nos automatismes, ce que nous appelons la personnalité humaine? Qui ne sont que les automatismes et déterminismes de l'histoire. Même si la seule raison d'être, de toute forme de vie, c'est d ' être ...

" Des preuves anatomiques et comportementales montrent clairement que, si les circuits nerveux du cerveau ne fonctionnent pas à certains moments critiques du développement, ils ne pourront plus jamais fonctionner. Des chimpanzés élevés dans l'obscurité peuvent rester à jamais aveugles. Si l'empathie n'est pas apprise à un âge critique, il est impossible qu'elle ne puisse jamais se développer pleinement. "

Paul D.Maclean ( 1913 - 2007 ) "Découvreur du cerveau reptilien ou cerveau de Maclean"

Et l'on pourrait écrire une histoire des déterminismes, à travers l'histoire des automatismes, certains automatismes renvoyant à des politiques précises de l'histoire.

Chaque temps socioculturel ayant ses propres déterminismes et automatismes de langage, de moeurs, de police, de bienséance, de concept, d'hygiène de vie. Fini le temps, par exemple, où l'on déféquait à plusieurs, en conversant de ceci ou cela ...

Nous sommes donc des étrangers et étrangères à nous - mêmes et aux autres. Des étrangers et étrangères à ce que nous croyons être.

Encore une fois, si nous voulons une révolution holiste, il faut nous dès maintenant réapprendre à penser, réapprendre à réfléchir, réapprendre à observer, réapprendre à concevoir, réapprendre à nous écouter, réapprendre à nous juger, etc. Sinon, aucune révolution globale ne verra jamais le jour, ni demain, ni jamais. Nous resterons dans la prison des automatismes déterminés par l'époque dans laquelle nous vivons.

Et nous referons toujours éternellement, les automatismes des déterminismes, qui ne sont que les déterminismes des automatismes. Cela est si simple, n'est - ce pas?

Nous les animaux humains, nous croyons tout savoir. Ce qui prouve bien que nous ne savons rien. Regardons - nous, regardons nos relations, et nous voyons que nous pensons tous et toutes savoir des choses. Et nous ne pourrons jamais rien apprendre, tant que nous croirons tout savoir. La prétention appauvrit, car elle n'apprend jamais rien, ni sur elle - même, ni sur les autres .Et nous sommes tous et toutes, dans la prétention.

Nous croyons que nous connaissons les étoiles parce que nous les voyons dans le ciel. Et ce qui est valable pour les étoiles, l'est pour tout le reste. Plus nous sommes ignorants et ignorantes, et plus nous nous croyons des lumières. Car, l'on apprend à dire je sais et l'on apprend pas à dire je ne sais pas ... Dire je ne sais pas, fait passer pour un idiot ou une idiote, n'est - ce pas?

" Le regard plongé dans l'obscurité profonde, je demeurai longtemps saisi par l'émerveillement, l'effroi, le doute, rêvant des rêves que nul mortel n'osa jamais rêver . "

Edgar Allan Poe ( 1809 - 1849 )

Et oui, nous sommes encore dans la compétition des relations humaines qui ne sont que les relations humaines de la compétition. Et dans cette compétition là, ne peut exister ni amour ni amitié. Et même la personne seule est en compétition avec elle - même! Encore une fois, nous voulons tous et toutes dominer, et aucune faiblesse n'est tolérée dans la recherche de dominance. Ainsi nous mentons en permanence, en faisant croire que nous savons des choses, alors que nous ne savons rien ou si peu.

Par contre, nous savons que la surpêche, par exemple, va entraîner la disparition des poissons dans nos assiettes d'ici une quarantaine d'années, avec aussi la pollution des coraux, là où pondent justement les poissons ... Mais, c'est comme si nous ne le savions pas, puisque nous ne faisons rien pour contrecarrer ce fait inéluctable. Les feuilletons de télévision sont le plus souvent des contes de fées pour adultes infantilisés. Par contre les documentaires de télévision annoncent sans complexe la catastrophe qui est déjà là .

Mais nous ne percevons pas cette catastrophe écologique dans laquelle nous sommes déjà, ou alors nous l'appréhendons comme une fiction, comme un spectacle de télévision ou de cinéma, parmi d'autres.

Tout ceci étant conçu par des intellectuels / intellectuelles, ce qui n'est jamais que la compréhension des intellectuels / intellectuelles . C'est à dire, peu de choses.

Et cela n'est toujours que l' intellectualité de la perception, qui est hors la vie.

Une vie assassinée, il est vrai. Toutes les théories ne sont que des mots qui se fracassent sur le mur de la réalité.

Une réalité théorie, théorie réalité, qui n'a aucunement le besoin d'un théoricien ou d'une théoricienne.

Et toute théorie a ses défenseurs et ses adversaires. Des gens qui se traînent dans la boue, à qui mieux mieux.

" A l'oeil nu, le nombre total d'étoiles visibles de la surface de la Terre est à peu près de 6000 dans les meilleures conditions de visibilité. Depuis un point donné, ce nombre tombe à environ 2000 - moins de la moitié, car nous ne voyons au plus que la moitié du ciel et nous ne pouvons distinguer les étoiles les plus faibles situées au voisinage de l'horizon. Avec des jumelles, le nombre d'étoiles observées d'un endroit donné passe à 50 000, voire davantage, et s'élève à 300 000 avec un télescope de cinq centimètres d'ouverture."

Edward Harrison , astrophysicien , ( 1919 - 2007 )

Et qui apprendraient à feu Marx ce qu'est le marxisme, à feu Bakounine ce qu ' est l' anarchisme, à feu Debord ce qu ' est la société du spectacle, à feu Staline ce qu ' est le stalinisme, à un chirurgien comment opérer, à feu Mussolini ce qu ' est le fascisme, à feu Einstein ce qu'est la relativité tant restreinte que générale, à Jean - Pierre Luminet ce que sont les trous noirs, à Sarkozy ce qu'est le sarkozysme, à moi - même ce qu'est le faubertisme, à Trotsky ce qu'est le trotskysme, à un maçon ce qu'est la maçonnerie, à un électricien ce qu'est l ' électricité, etc. Sans compter tous / toutes les spécialistes autoproclamés / autoproclamées de tel ou tel théoricien ou écrivain, et qui se considèrent comme propriétaires d'une théorie ou d'un style d'écriture. Et tous ces gens si distingués, croyant dur comme fer, détenir la vérité avec grand V, veulent l'imposer aux autres, sans le moindre doute ... Et nous en faisons partie, il s'agit bien de nous, les animaux humains.

Et si nous nous trompions sur toute la ligne?

La révolution se fera simplement ou ne se fera pas. Et les intellectuels / intellectuelles, comme les universitaires, ne sont pas les amis / amies de la révolution. La pensée intellectuelle est une abomination. Elle est là pour transformer toute chose simple en problème insoluble.

Et puis, une révolution aboutie n'aurait plus aucun besoin des intellectuels / intellectuelles.

Que deviendraient - ils / elles? Et nous sommes tous et toutes, hélas, dans une certaine mesure, des intellectuels / intellectuelles.

Le monde des idées politiques a donc ses propriétaires ou du moins ceux et celles qui s'en croient les gardiens / gardiennes du temple, comme toute propriété immobilière est défendue par son ou sa propriétaire. Avec des mots et parfois avec le fusil. Le monde des idées politiques, philosophiques, religieuses, spirituelles, est le monde qui rassure les gens.

Cela empêche d'avoir des angoisses ou à défaut, cela peut atténuer les angoisses, surtout l'angoisse proprement humaine, l'angoisse de la mort ...

" Cependant, à côté du marché, certains proposent d'autres fictions, plus théoriques ou politiques, pour " donner " à rêver sur l'écroulement d'un monde. Ces spéculations sur la catastrophe salvatrice ont leur version douce chez les idéologues de la " décroissance " qui parlent de " pédagogie des catastrophes. "

René Riesel / Jaime Semprun " Catastrophisme, administration du désastre et soumission durable ". Editions de l'encyclopédie des nuisances, 2008.

Ce sont des médicaments comme la religion,l'idéologie, le militantisme, la spiritualité, la " création ", la " révolution ", le sport, la télévision, les anxiolytiques, les psychotropes, et chacun / chacune va trouver dans tous ces médicaments psychologiques qui aident à vivre, son propre médicament psychologique apaisant. Nous devrons donc faire des révolutions dans la révolution pour ne pas retomber très vite dans des médicaments psychologiques.

Et un médicament en vaut un autre.

Quand l'on ose dire ce que nous disons ( tous / toutes les autres qui sont en moi ) sur les médicaments psychologiques, ce ne sont pas les gens qui utilisent ces médicament qui vont nous abhorrer, mais les médicaments qui les possèdent.

Médicaments psychologiques et médicaments organiques, sont donc indispensables pour la bonne continuation de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle.

Les médicaments du corps et de l'esprit nous sont devenus vitaux.

Et, il n 'y a aucun rescapé, aucune rescapée, dans le monde des médicaments psychologiques et organiques. Nous pensons tous et toutes avoir le bon médicament contre l'angoisse profonde qu'est la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle, elle - même. C'est une société de l'angoisse et de la terreur. Et nous sommes tous et toutes dans les filets de cette angoisse et de cette terreur. Des terrorisés / terrorisées de nous - mêmes et des autres. La fragmentation des idées engendrant un mépris, une condescendance, une haine, des je sais tout qui ne savent rien, des propriétaires en tous genres, et nous ne rêvons qu'à nous entretuer les uns / unes les autres. Nous ne rêvons plus qu'à nous anéantir. La preuve? L'état dans lequel la planète se trouve!

Et de fait, les animaux non humains sont la seule forme de vie, non exterminatrice, sur la planète Terre.

Les clichés nous aveuglent. Deux hommes ensemble, donc deux uranistes , deux femmes ensemble, donc deux saphistes, un homme et une femme ensemble, donc un couple, et tout est à l'avenant. Comme c'est absurde et lamentable! Et pourtant, c'est dans la ville de Clermont - Ferrand que l'on peut ressentir cela d'une façon assez frappante, même si ce phénomène de psychologie sociale, peut aussi se constater ailleurs.

" Le purisme des argotiers est sociologique, et non linguistique. Le mot d'argot ne s'use que sorti de son royaume. Tant qu'il reste réservé, il garde toute sa pureté, et pour cause : c'est un langage secret, signe de connivence qui n'a d'intérêt que pur. Ce ne sont pas les malfaiteurs qui se sont tenus à l'écart des gitans, mais c'est bien évidemment l'inverse. Les gitans sont en quelque sorte des affranchis parmi les affranchis. "

Alice Becker - Ho ( née en 1941 ) " Les princes du jargon " Ed : folio / Gallimard

Patrice Faubert (2010) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

