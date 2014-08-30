Anamorphose métonymique
" Cependant à des stades plus tardifs, la sélection est opérée par les hommes,
désormais en mesure de choisir les femmes les plus attirantes pour eux. Le fait que,
dans l'espèce humaine, la femme est " plus brillamment décorée " que le mâle suggère
que ce n'est plus la femelle mais le mâle qui imprime son choix d'une partenaire. "
Claudine Cohen ( Femmes de la préhistoire, ED : Belin )
C'est donc l'environnement
Qui code pour l'expression des gènes
Ce ne sont donc pas les gènes
Qui codent l'environnement
Et comme tout s'apprend
Tout pourrait être différent
Par exemple
Dans la bonne société bourgeoise
Et la culture dominante est bourgeoise
Toutes les classes sociales sont touchées
Toutes les classes sociales doivent s'y conformer
Comme dans la démarche sexuelle
C'est l'homme qui doit faire le premier pas
L'on se demande bien pourquoi
De la sécurité contre des faveurs sexuelles
Comme s'il s'agissait d'un rituel
Pour la femme, au moins un avantage
Attendre d'être séduite par un page
L'homme, lui, doit draguer, donc ramper
S'il veut un jour sexer
Les besoins sexuels sont pourtant les mêmes
Mais c'est l'éducation qui n'est pas la même
Les hommes timorés ou timides
Sont donc souvent seuls, c'est limpide
Les hommes culottés ou pas timides
Eux ne sont jamais seuls !
Place aux grandes gueules
Qui sont souvent bien veules
Mais, hélas, bien des femmes en veulent
L'anar, partout, est recalé, et je suis viré de poétikart
Encore un site qui déteste les anars
Le comble, j'y étais invité
Le comble, je n'avais rien demandé
Avec la société, je n'aime pas débattre
Avec la société, je n'aime que combattre
Car, il faut dominer
Pour être aimé
Être aimé et dominer, c'est être aimé
Pour la femme, la sécurité avant tout
Cela gâche toute vraie rencontre, c'est fou
L'argent est le grand régulateur
Le climat des faux bonheurs
Et en ce qui concerne le climat du temps qu'il fait
C'est le principal déterminisme, constat qui déplaît
Et là aussi
L'on pourrait dire ainsi
Que c'est le climat qui code l'expression des gènes
Que toute façon de vivre, il l'amène
Pour l'habitat, les vêtements, la nourriture
Le climat conditionne tout futur
C'est lui qui nous fait
C'est lui qui nous défait
De l'individu aux grands empires
L'Histoire, toujours, s'en inspire
De la fin de quelque chose
Du climat, nous ne sommes que des pauses
Comme les pantins de diverses anamorphoses
De tous temps, des réfugiés climatiques
De la variabilité des causes, d'une métonymie cynique !
Climat psychologique
Climat artistique
Climat politique
Climat scientifique
Climat géographique
Climat philosophique
Ce par quoi nous sommes codés
Ce par quoi nous sommes programmés
Nous sommes des conditionnés et des engrammés
Il n'y a donc aucune liberté
Toute la niche environnementale plombée
Avec toute une soumission généralisée
Aux lois du moment, aux lois du marché
Nous perdons nos vies à les gagner
Le capital est expert des experts pour nous manipuler
Et faire de tout esclavage salarié ou pas, une liberté
Se soumettre ou disparaître dans le séparé
Où seules les diverses misères peuvent se rencontrer
Que d'autres, certaines sont plus dorées
Elles peuvent plus facilement s'oublier
Et donc, c'est la femme qui fait son nid
Elle doit avoir des petits
On le lui a dit
" Les témoignages ethnographiques indiquent cependant que les chasseurs-cueilleurs
actuels, loin de favoriser la fécondité des femmes, s'efforcent plutôt de la limiter et
d'espacer les naissances. "
Claudine Cohen ( Femmes de la préhistoire, ED : Belin )
Et donc, c'est l'homme qui part à la chasse
Pour gagner sa classe
Certes, il y a un certain mélange
Mais l'on tombe rarement dans l'étrange
Du mariage comme prostitution institutionnalisée
Dans la sélection sexuelle, tout est codifié
Dans la sélection sexuelle, la femme est maintenant chosifiée !
Mais la femme, si elle le veut
Pour trouver un mec, c'est mieux
Pas forcément simplement de la queue
Et c'est du jour au lendemain
Sinon, le portefeuille bien garni peut faire le malin
La femme n'a pas besoin de lever la main
C'est l'homme qui doit faire son baratin
Le mâle dragueur, la femelle draguée
L'homme menteur, la femme bluffée
Finalement, cela semble bien marcher
Le blabla fait toujours recette
Pour le sexe, pour la politique, comme une sucette
Partout le mensonge triomphe
On peut l'entendre qui ronfle
Et la crétinerie qui s'étale partout
De la radio, de la télévision, des journaux, c'est fou
Même plus un anarchiste sur dix mille
Et encore je suis bonne fille
Je suis un libertaire dinosaure
Toutes les conneries me dévorent
Du gauchisme au fascisme
Gauche, droite, centre, extrême gauche, extrême droite, l'horreur capitaliste
Au moins la femme peut vendre son cul
Quoique, c'est surtout du mas-tu-vu
Et on vend ce que l'on peut
Pas ce que l'on veut
Ses muscles, son cul, sa queue, son savoir
Ses nichons, son ventre, son cerveau, son sens du devoir
Car au fond nous nous utilisons
Certes, je suis un misanthrope
Tout me déteste, tant mieux, et hop, c'est mon drop
Je ne tiens pas à dominer
Je ne tiens pas à être aimé
C'est le contraire qui est la même chose
Et cela ne sent pas la rose !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“However at later stages, the selection is operated by the men,
from now on able to choose the women more attracting for them. The fact that,
in the mankind, the woman “is brilliantly decorated” than the male suggests
that it is not any more the female but the male which prints its choice of a partner. “
Claudine Cohen (Women of prehistory, ED: Belin)
It is thus the environment
Who codes for the form of genes
They are thus not the genes
Who code the environment
And as very learns itself
All could be different
For example
In the middle-class good company
And the dominant culture is middle-class
All the social classes are touched
All the social classes must conform to it
As in the sexual approach
It is the man who must take the first step
One wonders well why
Security against sexual favours
As if it were about a ritual
For the woman, at least an advantage
To wait to be allured by a page
The man, must dredge to him, therefore to crawl
If he wants one sexer day
The sexual needs are however the same ones
But it is the education which is not the same one
Timorous or timid men
Is thus often only, it is limpid
Men seasoned or not timid
They are never alone!
Place aux large mouths
Who are often quite weak
But, alas, many women want some
The anarchist, everywhere, is readjusted, and I am transferred of poétikart
Still a site which hates the anarchists
The roof, I was invited there
The roof, I had not asked anything
With the company, I do not like to discuss
With the company, I like only to fight
Because, it is necessary to dominate
To be liked
To be liked and dominate, it is to be liked
For the woman, the security above all
That wastes very true meeting, it is insane
The money is the large regulator
Climate of false happinesses
And with regard to the climate of time that it makes
It is the principal determinism, report which displeases
And there too
One could say thus
That it is the climate which codes the form of genes
That any way of living, it brings it
For the habitat, clothing, food
The climate conditions any future
It is him who makes us
It is him who demolishes us
Of the individual to the great empires
The History, always, is inspired some
End of something
Climate, we are only pauses
Like the puppets of various anamorphoses
At all times, climatic refugees
Variability of the causes, a cynical metonymy!
Psychological climate
Artistic climate
Political climate
Scientific climate
Geographical climate
Philosophical climate
It by what we are coded
It by what we are programmed
We are conditioned and engrammés
There is thus no freedom
All the sealed environmental niche
With a whole generalized tender
With the laws of the moment, the laws of the market
We lose our lives to gain them
The capital is expert of the experts to handle us
And to make of any paid slavery or not, a freedom
To subject themselves or disappear in the separate one
Where only various miseries can meet
That others, some are gilded
They can be more easily forgotten
And thus, it is the woman who makes her nest
It must have the small ones
It was told to him
“Ethnographic testimonies state however that the hunters-gatherers
current, far from supporting the fertility of the women, rather endeavour to limit it and
to space the births. “
Claudine Cohen (Women of prehistory, ED: Belin)
And thus, it is the man who leaves to hunting
To gain its class
Admittedly, there is a certain mixture
But one seldom falls into the strange one
Marriage like institutionalized prostitution
In the sexual selection, all is codified
In the sexual selection, the woman is now reified!
But the woman, if she wants it
To find a guy, it is better
Not inevitably simply of the tail
And it is at once
If not, the well furnished wallet can make the malignant one
The woman does not need to raise the hand
It is the man who must make his sweet talk
The male dredger, the picked up female
The lying man, the bluffed woman
Finally, that seems well to go
The blah always is a great success
For the sex, the policy, like a lollipop
Everywhere the lie triumphs
One can hear it who whirrs
And the idiocy which is spread out everywhere
Radio, television, newspapers, it is insane
Even more one anarchist out of ten thousand
And still I am good girl
I am a libertarian dinosaur
All stupidities devour me
Leftism with Fascism
Left, right-hand side, center, far left, far right, capitalist horror
At least the woman can sell her bottom
Though, it is especially farmhouse-you-considering
And one sells what one can
Not what one wants
Its muscles, its bottom, its tail, its knowledge
Its tits, its belly, its brain, its direction of the duty
Because at the bottom we are used
Admittedly, I am a misanthropist
All hates me, so much better, and hop, it is my drop
I do not make a point of dominating
I do not make a point of being liked
It is the opposite which is the same thing
And that does not feel the pink!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
