Anamorphose métonymique

" Cependant à des stades plus tardifs, la sélection est opérée par les hommes,

désormais en mesure de choisir les femmes les plus attirantes pour eux. Le fait que,

dans l'espèce humaine, la femme est " plus brillamment décorée " que le mâle suggère

que ce n'est plus la femelle mais le mâle qui imprime son choix d'une partenaire. "

Claudine Cohen ( Femmes de la préhistoire, ED : Belin )

C'est donc l'environnement

Qui code pour l'expression des gènes

Ce ne sont donc pas les gènes

Qui codent l'environnement

Et comme tout s'apprend

Tout pourrait être différent

Par exemple

Dans la bonne société bourgeoise

Et la culture dominante est bourgeoise

Toutes les classes sociales sont touchées

Toutes les classes sociales doivent s'y conformer

Comme dans la démarche sexuelle

C'est l'homme qui doit faire le premier pas

L'on se demande bien pourquoi

De la sécurité contre des faveurs sexuelles

Comme s'il s'agissait d'un rituel

Pour la femme, au moins un avantage

Attendre d'être séduite par un page

L'homme, lui, doit draguer, donc ramper

S'il veut un jour sexer

Les besoins sexuels sont pourtant les mêmes

Mais c'est l'éducation qui n'est pas la même

Les hommes timorés ou timides

Sont donc souvent seuls, c'est limpide

Les hommes culottés ou pas timides

Eux ne sont jamais seuls !

Place aux grandes gueules

Qui sont souvent bien veules

Mais, hélas, bien des femmes en veulent

L'anar, partout, est recalé, et je suis viré de poétikart

Encore un site qui déteste les anars

Le comble, j'y étais invité

Le comble, je n'avais rien demandé

Avec la société, je n'aime pas débattre

Avec la société, je n'aime que combattre

Car, il faut dominer

Pour être aimé

Être aimé et dominer, c'est être aimé

Pour la femme, la sécurité avant tout

Cela gâche toute vraie rencontre, c'est fou

L'argent est le grand régulateur

Le climat des faux bonheurs

Et en ce qui concerne le climat du temps qu'il fait

C'est le principal déterminisme, constat qui déplaît

Et là aussi

L'on pourrait dire ainsi

Que c'est le climat qui code l'expression des gènes

Que toute façon de vivre, il l'amène

Pour l'habitat, les vêtements, la nourriture

Le climat conditionne tout futur

C'est lui qui nous fait

C'est lui qui nous défait

De l'individu aux grands empires

L'Histoire, toujours, s'en inspire

De la fin de quelque chose

Du climat, nous ne sommes que des pauses

Comme les pantins de diverses anamorphoses

De tous temps, des réfugiés climatiques

De la variabilité des causes, d'une métonymie cynique !

Climat psychologique

Climat artistique

Climat politique

Climat scientifique

Climat géographique

Climat philosophique

Ce par quoi nous sommes codés

Ce par quoi nous sommes programmés

Nous sommes des conditionnés et des engrammés

Il n'y a donc aucune liberté

Toute la niche environnementale plombée

Avec toute une soumission généralisée

Aux lois du moment, aux lois du marché

Nous perdons nos vies à les gagner

Le capital est expert des experts pour nous manipuler

Et faire de tout esclavage salarié ou pas, une liberté

Se soumettre ou disparaître dans le séparé

Où seules les diverses misères peuvent se rencontrer

Que d'autres, certaines sont plus dorées

Elles peuvent plus facilement s'oublier

Et donc, c'est la femme qui fait son nid

Elle doit avoir des petits

On le lui a dit

" Les témoignages ethnographiques indiquent cependant que les chasseurs-cueilleurs

actuels, loin de favoriser la fécondité des femmes, s'efforcent plutôt de la limiter et

d'espacer les naissances. "

Claudine Cohen ( Femmes de la préhistoire, ED : Belin )

Et donc, c'est l'homme qui part à la chasse

Pour gagner sa classe

Certes, il y a un certain mélange

Mais l'on tombe rarement dans l'étrange

Du mariage comme prostitution institutionnalisée

Dans la sélection sexuelle, tout est codifié

Dans la sélection sexuelle, la femme est maintenant chosifiée !

Mais la femme, si elle le veut

Pour trouver un mec, c'est mieux

Pas forcément simplement de la queue

Et c'est du jour au lendemain

Sinon, le portefeuille bien garni peut faire le malin

La femme n'a pas besoin de lever la main

C'est l'homme qui doit faire son baratin

Le mâle dragueur, la femelle draguée

L'homme menteur, la femme bluffée

Finalement, cela semble bien marcher

Le blabla fait toujours recette

Pour le sexe, pour la politique, comme une sucette

Partout le mensonge triomphe

On peut l'entendre qui ronfle

Et la crétinerie qui s'étale partout

De la radio, de la télévision, des journaux, c'est fou

Même plus un anarchiste sur dix mille

Et encore je suis bonne fille

Je suis un libertaire dinosaure

Toutes les conneries me dévorent

Du gauchisme au fascisme

Gauche, droite, centre, extrême gauche, extrême droite, l'horreur capitaliste

Au moins la femme peut vendre son cul

Quoique, c'est surtout du mas-tu-vu

Et on vend ce que l'on peut

Pas ce que l'on veut

Ses muscles, son cul, sa queue, son savoir

Ses nichons, son ventre, son cerveau, son sens du devoir

Car au fond nous nous utilisons

Certes, je suis un misanthrope

Tout me déteste, tant mieux, et hop, c'est mon drop

Je ne tiens pas à dominer

Je ne tiens pas à être aimé

C'est le contraire qui est la même chose

Et cela ne sent pas la rose !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“However at later stages, the selection is operated by the men,

from now on able to choose the women more attracting for them. The fact that,

in the mankind, the woman “is brilliantly decorated” than the male suggests

that it is not any more the female but the male which prints its choice of a partner. “

Claudine Cohen (Women of prehistory, ED: Belin)

It is thus the environment

Who codes for the form of genes

They are thus not the genes

Who code the environment

And as very learns itself

All could be different

For example

In the middle-class good company

And the dominant culture is middle-class

All the social classes are touched

All the social classes must conform to it

As in the sexual approach

It is the man who must take the first step

One wonders well why

Security against sexual favours

As if it were about a ritual

For the woman, at least an advantage

To wait to be allured by a page

The man, must dredge to him, therefore to crawl

If he wants one sexer day

The sexual needs are however the same ones

But it is the education which is not the same one

Timorous or timid men

Is thus often only, it is limpid

Men seasoned or not timid

They are never alone!

Place aux large mouths

Who are often quite weak

But, alas, many women want some

The anarchist, everywhere, is readjusted, and I am transferred of poétikart

Still a site which hates the anarchists

The roof, I was invited there

The roof, I had not asked anything

With the company, I do not like to discuss

With the company, I like only to fight

Because, it is necessary to dominate

To be liked

To be liked and dominate, it is to be liked

For the woman, the security above all

That wastes very true meeting, it is insane

The money is the large regulator

Climate of false happinesses

And with regard to the climate of time that it makes

It is the principal determinism, report which displeases

And there too

One could say thus

That it is the climate which codes the form of genes

That any way of living, it brings it

For the habitat, clothing, food

The climate conditions any future

It is him who makes us

It is him who demolishes us

Of the individual to the great empires

The History, always, is inspired some

End of something

Climate, we are only pauses

Like the puppets of various anamorphoses

At all times, climatic refugees

Variability of the causes, a cynical metonymy!

Psychological climate

Artistic climate

Political climate

Scientific climate

Geographical climate

Philosophical climate

It by what we are coded

It by what we are programmed

We are conditioned and engrammés

There is thus no freedom

All the sealed environmental niche

With a whole generalized tender

With the laws of the moment, the laws of the market

We lose our lives to gain them

The capital is expert of the experts to handle us

And to make of any paid slavery or not, a freedom

To subject themselves or disappear in the separate one

Where only various miseries can meet

That others, some are gilded

They can be more easily forgotten

And thus, it is the woman who makes her nest

It must have the small ones

It was told to him

“Ethnographic testimonies state however that the hunters-gatherers

current, far from supporting the fertility of the women, rather endeavour to limit it and

to space the births. “

Claudine Cohen (Women of prehistory, ED: Belin)

And thus, it is the man who leaves to hunting

To gain its class

Admittedly, there is a certain mixture

But one seldom falls into the strange one

Marriage like institutionalized prostitution

In the sexual selection, all is codified

In the sexual selection, the woman is now reified!

But the woman, if she wants it

To find a guy, it is better

Not inevitably simply of the tail

And it is at once

If not, the well furnished wallet can make the malignant one

The woman does not need to raise the hand

It is the man who must make his sweet talk

The male dredger, the picked up female

The lying man, the bluffed woman

Finally, that seems well to go

The blah always is a great success

For the sex, the policy, like a lollipop

Everywhere the lie triumphs

One can hear it who whirrs

And the idiocy which is spread out everywhere

Radio, television, newspapers, it is insane

Even more one anarchist out of ten thousand

And still I am good girl

I am a libertarian dinosaur

All stupidities devour me

Leftism with Fascism

Left, right-hand side, center, far left, far right, capitalist horror

At least the woman can sell her bottom

Though, it is especially farmhouse-you-considering

And one sells what one can

Not what one wants

Its muscles, its bottom, its tail, its knowledge

Its tits, its belly, its brain, its direction of the duty

Because at the bottom we are used

Admittedly, I am a misanthropist

All hates me, so much better, and hop, it is my drop

I do not make a point of dominating

I do not make a point of being liked

It is the opposite which is the same thing

And that does not feel the pink!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”