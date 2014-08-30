The Shortwave Report 03/17/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Spanish National Radio, NHK World Radio Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- In the Netherlands many feared that far-right candidate Geert Wilders would come in first in elections this week, increasing momentum for an anti-immigrant trend in Europe. The center-right Prime Minister Rutte came in first to the relief of many across Europe who wish to maintain the EU.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports that in the lead up to the Dutch election, Turkey and the Netherlands got into a row over banning Turkish officials from entering the country to promote a Turkish vote on changing its constitution. The European Court of Justice ruled that companies can ban employees from wearing religious symbols including the Islamic headscarf. Syrian President Assad commented on the additional 400 US ground troops recently deployed to his country without permission. The US has intensified its bombing campaign in Yemen this month, mostly using drones- these attacks are increasing the severity of the civilian starvation.

From JAPAN- The US military has begun taking steps to permanently deploy attack drones in South Korea along with THAAD, the missile defense system. Then an Insight on the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi interviewed Indian politician Shashi Tharoor, author of "Inglorious Empire: What the British did to India." Most of the atrocities the British committed against the people of India are absent in western history books. There is a tendency to romanticize that England brought India into the modern world in a gesture of common wealth. This former UN diplomat wants to set the record straight.

"Politics is the art of making the people believe that they are in power, when in fact, they have none."

-Mumia Abu-Jamal

