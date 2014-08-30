DUTCH ELECTIONS 2017/PVV IN POWER OR NOT/TERROR REIGN OR FREEDOM

PVV!PVV!PVV!

BIGGEST PARTY!

THE NETHERLANDS OURS AGAIN!

Pandemonium burst out!

Election results in favour of Wilders/PVV [Party for Freedom] [1]

The elections polls have spoken the truth! [2]

FEASTING AND FEAR

That's what's happening in this election night:

The PVV victory news goes international, national,

viral, European, wherever in the world.

Apart from some daring souls, the other Parties of the Netherlands react intimidated, warily, evasively.

A party, which tries to match with Wilders [PVV]

by ''Letter to all Nederlanders'' [3], opens the door

slowly to a government alliance with the PVV.

Despite their [false] promise that there is ''zero'' chance for a

coalition with Wilders. [4]

THE STATE, THE STREET, HORROR

And then the ''election night''

How scary!

THE ATTACKS:

While the PVV adherents are feasting in Duch

pubs and so on, hell is breaking out in the

Netherlands.

Attacks on Mosques and refugee shelters are set

on fire.

The government reacts ''shocked'', but doesn't take

special measures.

Politician say:

''It will pass by.''

''Vandalism''

''A few '''lunatics'.........''

The following weeks horror continues:

Innocent ''non-western' passers by are

being attacked on the streets, muslima's

wearing head scarfs insulted, coffeeshops and

shoarma restaurants are set in fire.....

DEPARTURES

The first non-western residents, mostly intellectuals,

who struggle against the PVV and held a Plan B

for long, but were called too ''suspicious'', pack their

bags, their laptops and some personal belongings.

A well known writer, medieval historian and progressive

political activist, let her readers and acquaintance known,

far from an island in the sea, that life in the Netherlands

has become unbearable, but that she continues the struggle.

She keeps her word.

An active student, often arrested during demonstrations

and threatened by neo nazi's during the election night

[at the last moment saved by two Surinamese daring souls]

[5], packs her bags.

Someone, who supports refugees, often threatened, receives

a bomb letter during the election night [to no avail,

he is chemist and knows how to handle bombs].

A squatter, known by neo-nazi's.

They all leave.

Also others, who are less of an ''activist'', but feel threatened anyway.

The leader of a political party, who once declared, to

become an ''asylumseeker'', when Wilders came to power.

[6]

A journalist, who repeatedly warned against the

danger of Wilders.

A TV presentator, who was a die hard opponent of

Wilders.

A chief editor of a paper, who loved freedom.

And in the weeks to come ''ordinary'' people

begin to pack their bags.

There is not yet a massal departure/flight of non westerners,

but flights to Paramaribo [capital city of

Suriname], Rabat, Akkra and Istanbul [for instance]

are sold frequently.

One way tickets!

BUT WHAT GOES BEYOND........

Even the Royal Family departs from the Netherlabds!

The King, accompanied by his wife, daughters and

mother [Princess Beatrix, former Queen, who had once\

spoken out against Wilders [7], following the

tradition of his great grandmother Wilhelmina,

as his grandmother Juliana [who left for

England and Canada during World War II] [8]

On Twitter [hoorray! wake up in the 21th century!],

and not by radio, like his greatgrandmother Wilhelmina,

the King declares, he not longer stands behind the State

of Affairs in the Netherlands [taking an oath on the

Constitution, securing equality], since equality prevails

and freedom of religion no longer exists.

But now I am getting ahead of the case, because the King

is only leaving afer the first Wilders measures, the abolishment of

article 1 of the Constitution [the ''non-discrimination article]

[9], the prohibition of the Koran, the closure of Mosques,

as, last but not least, the reintroduction of the death penalty!

And the death penalty, the King had declared nit to

undersign. [10]

Teaser:

Wonder, if the decision of the King was also motivated

by the fact, that, to appease the wishes of the

''angry white man'', the royal income the State provided, was reduced to zero.........

RESISTANCE!

THOSE WHO STAYED, THE TRUE HEROES

But luckily there are people, who stay behind, not because

they are forced to [not being famous or lacking the financial means to leave].

But people who stay voluntarily, to wage the battle

against the fascist Wilders regime.

The activist, persecuted and stalked by judicial authorities

for speaking out for freedom, can escape, but stays.

The international blogger, who considers it his duty

of solidarity to stay.

The leader of the union, who states, that not only ''white'' workers have rights.

The refugee activist, who doesn't want to abandon the

refugees.

THEY ARE STAYING!

THOSE ARE THE TRUE HEROES!

FASCIST MEASURES

Because the measures the new regime takes, are no

jokes!

Abolishment of all equality.

In the Constitution is now to be read, that

the ''Dutch'' and ''Western'' culture is the leading principle.

The abolishment of freedom of religion.

The Constitution speaks about the ''Jewish-Christian

identity [11], neglecting all the centuries of anti-semitism.

[12]

Mosques are closed, Korans forbidden, borders are

closed [besides for non-westerners, who want to leave

the Netherlands of course!], progressive papers and organisations forbidden, progressive activists

are persecuted.

And of course, the reintroduction of the death penalty!

The election program of the fascist is being executed. [13]

Like Nazi Germany of the ''Aryan race?''

Oh, not to forget:

The abolishment of the royal income after when

the King, his wife, daughters and mother leave

the country.

He has not to worry about his other relatives.

His one surviving brother [14] already lives abroad.

And the other members of his family will

folliow soon.

No loss, some people will say.

That may be, but the circumstances of their

departures are!

He doesn't have to worry about his other family members:

His one surviving brother [14] lives already abroad.

His other family members soon will follow

in exile.

OKAY, SO FAR THE FANTASY, THE ''HORROR''

STORY

BUT NOW:

REMEMBERED

THE PVV

WHERE IT STANDS FOR?

Did I exaggerate with my horror scenario?

Maybe.

Let's hope so.

But it will come to reality, sofar as the PVV is concerned.

Let's have a closer look to this xenophobic party:

PVV WILDERS/PARTY OF HATRED

From the beginning Wilders and his party waged a witch hunt

against muslims, non-western residents and refugees.[15]

And it became extremer and extremer.

An example:

Wilders garbage piece ''Enough is enough. Forbid the Koran'' [16]

Then there was the socalled ''Moroccan debate'' in parliament,

of course instigated by the PVV, by which all Moroccons

were considered as ''criminal'' [17]

Regular politicians, SHAME TO YOU, to have permitted

such a debate without any protest! [18]

You should have refused to even debate about this.

Moroccan problem?

Ir reminds me of ''Judenfrage''................ .[19]

Lots of examples can be given:

For instance the Wilders ''less Moroccans'' scandal [20]

which lead to many protests. [21]

And eventually a condemnation by the judge. [22]

But as a real fascist Wilders knows no measure:

The next step was the closure of Mosques, closures

of all Islamic schools and the prohibition of the

Koran! [23]

Hardcore religious persecution!

HORROR!

POLITICAL RELATIONS/

EXTREME RIGHT WING PARTIES/PEGIDA

And then the political connections of Wilders:

With the Pegida neo nazi'a [24], where he held

a speech on 13 april 2015, in Dresden. [25]

Relations with scary extreme right wing clubs as

Le Front National and co [26]

HATRED AGAINST REFUGEES

In 2015 Wilders began actively to spark hatred

against refugees, coming from war stricken

Syria.

He called them testosteronbombs and vehemently

pleaded for closing all borders, a notorious

PVV song. [27]

He also called the refugee crisis an ''Islamic invasion''

[28]

Not content yet, he stated, that all male refugees must

be locked up in asylumcamps for fear of a ''sexual Jihad''

[29]

Realize, dear Readers, that no crime was committed!

He called on the people to resist ''peacefully'' against

the coming of refugees in their town/village [30],

thus co responsible for outbursts of violence against

refugees, which took place. [31]

A FINE PIECE OF CAKE, THAT WILDERS!

AND AN ENEMY TO PARLIAMENTARY DEMOCRACY/

TO HIS OWN COLLEAGUES

Neither his own colleagues in parliament, or

the parliament itself, from which Wilders is a member, can rejoice in Wilders political friendship.

He called parliament a ''fake parliament [32]

not once, but several times.

And he is a direct threat to the formal democracy,

since he has predicted ''a revolt'' if the PVV is not

in the next coalition.......[33]

Wilders said [I quote Dutchnews]

‘My call is, was and remains that other political parties will have to work with the PVV,’ Wilders told Nos. ‘No one will be able to explain why if that does not happen. I think the public will rebel.’ [34]

And then he has the guts, to hope, that ''the revolt''

will be democratic and without violence. [35]

YEAH RIGHT........

EPILOGUE

A grandmother sits on the beach, in a far island,

watching the play of her grandchildren.

A student is finishing her study and thinks of her people

in her homeland.

A refugee activist works with refugees in a new land.

A squatter lives in a new living community, in another

land and tries to hack the institutions of a fascist regime.

Non westerners see their families again, in their land of

origin.

Exiles.

Exiles.

So futurologist Celente has right anyway..... [34]

Or not.

Is this the way it will be?

But don't underestimate those who stay.

THEY FIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!

Untill the fascist Beast is beaten.

It could happen like this.

UNLESS

We stop the fascist and cause his splendid election

defeat.

If not:

FIGHT, UNTILL THE EVIL IS BEATEN!

In the Netherlands, or somewhere else.

Astrid Essed

