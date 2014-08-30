Elections 2017/PVV in power or not/Terror reign or freedom
DUTCH ELECTIONS 2017/PVV IN POWER OR NOT/TERROR REIGN OR FREEDOM
SEE ALSO
https://www.astridessed.nl/dutch-elections-2017pvv-in-power-or-notterror-reign-or-freedom/
PVV!PVV!PVV!
BIGGEST PARTY!
THE NETHERLANDS OURS AGAIN!
Pandemonium burst out!
Election results in favour of Wilders/PVV [Party for Freedom] [1]
The elections polls have spoken the truth! [2]
FEASTING AND FEAR
That's what's happening in this election night:
The PVV victory news goes international, national,
viral, European, wherever in the world.
Apart from some daring souls, the other Parties of the Netherlands react intimidated, warily, evasively.
A party, which tries to match with Wilders [PVV]
by ''Letter to all Nederlanders'' [3], opens the door
slowly to a government alliance with the PVV.
Despite their [false] promise that there is ''zero'' chance for a
coalition with Wilders. [4]
THE STATE, THE STREET, HORROR
And then the ''election night''
How scary!
THE ATTACKS:
While the PVV adherents are feasting in Duch
pubs and so on, hell is breaking out in the
Netherlands.
Attacks on Mosques and refugee shelters are set
on fire.
The government reacts ''shocked'', but doesn't take
special measures.
Politician say:
''It will pass by.''
''Vandalism''
''A few '''lunatics'.........''
The following weeks horror continues:
Innocent ''non-western' passers by are
being attacked on the streets, muslima's
wearing head scarfs insulted, coffeeshops and
shoarma restaurants are set in fire.....
DEPARTURES
The first non-western residents, mostly intellectuals,
who struggle against the PVV and held a Plan B
for long, but were called too ''suspicious'', pack their
bags, their laptops and some personal belongings.
A well known writer, medieval historian and progressive
political activist, let her readers and acquaintance known,
far from an island in the sea, that life in the Netherlands
has become unbearable, but that she continues the struggle.
She keeps her word.
An active student, often arrested during demonstrations
and threatened by neo nazi's during the election night
[at the last moment saved by two Surinamese daring souls]
[5], packs her bags.
Someone, who supports refugees, often threatened, receives
a bomb letter during the election night [to no avail,
he is chemist and knows how to handle bombs].
A squatter, known by neo-nazi's.
They all leave.
Also others, who are less of an ''activist'', but feel threatened anyway.
The leader of a political party, who once declared, to
become an ''asylumseeker'', when Wilders came to power.
[6]
A journalist, who repeatedly warned against the
danger of Wilders.
A TV presentator, who was a die hard opponent of
Wilders.
A chief editor of a paper, who loved freedom.
And in the weeks to come ''ordinary'' people
begin to pack their bags.
There is not yet a massal departure/flight of non westerners,
but flights to Paramaribo [capital city of
Suriname], Rabat, Akkra and Istanbul [for instance]
are sold frequently.
One way tickets!
BUT WHAT GOES BEYOND........
Even the Royal Family departs from the Netherlabds!
The King, accompanied by his wife, daughters and
mother [Princess Beatrix, former Queen, who had once\
spoken out against Wilders [7], following the
tradition of his great grandmother Wilhelmina,
as his grandmother Juliana [who left for
England and Canada during World War II] [8]
On Twitter [hoorray! wake up in the 21th century!],
and not by radio, like his greatgrandmother Wilhelmina,
the King declares, he not longer stands behind the State
of Affairs in the Netherlands [taking an oath on the
Constitution, securing equality], since equality prevails
and freedom of religion no longer exists.
But now I am getting ahead of the case, because the King
is only leaving afer the first Wilders measures, the abolishment of
article 1 of the Constitution [the ''non-discrimination article]
[9], the prohibition of the Koran, the closure of Mosques,
as, last but not least, the reintroduction of the death penalty!
And the death penalty, the King had declared nit to
undersign. [10]
Teaser:
Wonder, if the decision of the King was also motivated
by the fact, that, to appease the wishes of the
''angry white man'', the royal income the State provided, was reduced to zero.........
RESISTANCE!
THOSE WHO STAYED, THE TRUE HEROES
But luckily there are people, who stay behind, not because
they are forced to [not being famous or lacking the financial means to leave].
But people who stay voluntarily, to wage the battle
against the fascist Wilders regime.
The activist, persecuted and stalked by judicial authorities
for speaking out for freedom, can escape, but stays.
The international blogger, who considers it his duty
of solidarity to stay.
The leader of the union, who states, that not only ''white'' workers have rights.
The refugee activist, who doesn't want to abandon the
refugees.
THEY ARE STAYING!
THOSE ARE THE TRUE HEROES!
FASCIST MEASURES
Because the measures the new regime takes, are no
jokes!
Abolishment of all equality.
In the Constitution is now to be read, that
the ''Dutch'' and ''Western'' culture is the leading principle.
The abolishment of freedom of religion.
The Constitution speaks about the ''Jewish-Christian
identity [11], neglecting all the centuries of anti-semitism.
[12]
Mosques are closed, Korans forbidden, borders are
closed [besides for non-westerners, who want to leave
the Netherlands of course!], progressive papers and organisations forbidden, progressive activists
are persecuted.
And of course, the reintroduction of the death penalty!
The election program of the fascist is being executed. [13]
Like Nazi Germany of the ''Aryan race?''
Oh, not to forget:
The abolishment of the royal income after when
the King, his wife, daughters and mother leave
the country.
He has not to worry about his other relatives.
His one surviving brother [14] already lives abroad.
And the other members of his family will
folliow soon.
No loss, some people will say.
That may be, but the circumstances of their
departures are!
He doesn't have to worry about his other family members:
His one surviving brother [14] lives already abroad.
His other family members soon will follow
in exile.
OKAY, SO FAR THE FANTASY, THE ''HORROR''
STORY
BUT NOW:
REMEMBERED
THE PVV
WHERE IT STANDS FOR?
Did I exaggerate with my horror scenario?
Maybe.
Let's hope so.
But it will come to reality, sofar as the PVV is concerned.
Let's have a closer look to this xenophobic party:
PVV WILDERS/PARTY OF HATRED
From the beginning Wilders and his party waged a witch hunt
against muslims, non-western residents and refugees.[15]
And it became extremer and extremer.
An example:
Wilders garbage piece ''Enough is enough. Forbid the Koran'' [16]
Then there was the socalled ''Moroccan debate'' in parliament,
of course instigated by the PVV, by which all Moroccons
were considered as ''criminal'' [17]
Regular politicians, SHAME TO YOU, to have permitted
such a debate without any protest! [18]
You should have refused to even debate about this.
Moroccan problem?
Ir reminds me of ''Judenfrage''................ .[19]
Lots of examples can be given:
For instance the Wilders ''less Moroccans'' scandal [20]
which lead to many protests. [21]
And eventually a condemnation by the judge. [22]
But as a real fascist Wilders knows no measure:
The next step was the closure of Mosques, closures
of all Islamic schools and the prohibition of the
Koran! [23]
Hardcore religious persecution!
HORROR!
POLITICAL RELATIONS/
EXTREME RIGHT WING PARTIES/PEGIDA
And then the political connections of Wilders:
With the Pegida neo nazi'a [24], where he held
a speech on 13 april 2015, in Dresden. [25]
Relations with scary extreme right wing clubs as
Le Front National and co [26]
HATRED AGAINST REFUGEES
In 2015 Wilders began actively to spark hatred
against refugees, coming from war stricken
Syria.
He called them testosteronbombs and vehemently
pleaded for closing all borders, a notorious
PVV song. [27]
He also called the refugee crisis an ''Islamic invasion''
[28]
Not content yet, he stated, that all male refugees must
be locked up in asylumcamps for fear of a ''sexual Jihad''
[29]
Realize, dear Readers, that no crime was committed!
He called on the people to resist ''peacefully'' against
the coming of refugees in their town/village [30],
thus co responsible for outbursts of violence against
refugees, which took place. [31]
A FINE PIECE OF CAKE, THAT WILDERS!
AND AN ENEMY TO PARLIAMENTARY DEMOCRACY/
TO HIS OWN COLLEAGUES
Neither his own colleagues in parliament, or
the parliament itself, from which Wilders is a member, can rejoice in Wilders political friendship.
He called parliament a ''fake parliament [32]
not once, but several times.
And he is a direct threat to the formal democracy,
since he has predicted ''a revolt'' if the PVV is not
in the next coalition.......[33]
Wilders said [I quote Dutchnews]
‘My call is, was and remains that other political parties will have to work with the PVV,’ Wilders told Nos. ‘No one will be able to explain why if that does not happen. I think the public will rebel.’ [34]
And then he has the guts, to hope, that ''the revolt''
will be democratic and without violence. [35]
YEAH RIGHT........
EPILOGUE
A grandmother sits on the beach, in a far island,
watching the play of her grandchildren.
A student is finishing her study and thinks of her people
in her homeland.
A refugee activist works with refugees in a new land.
A squatter lives in a new living community, in another
land and tries to hack the institutions of a fascist regime.
Non westerners see their families again, in their land of
origin.
Exiles.
Exiles.
So futurologist Celente has right anyway..... [34]
Or not.
Is this the way it will be?
But don't underestimate those who stay.
THEY FIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!
Untill the fascist Beast is beaten.
It could happen like this.
UNLESS
We stop the fascist and cause his splendid election
defeat.
If not:
FIGHT, UNTILL THE EVIL IS BEATEN!
In the Netherlands, or somewhere else.
Astrid Essed
NOTES
[1]
WIKIPEDIA
PARTY FOR FREEDOM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Party_for_Freedom
https://www.geertwilders.nl/
[2]
VOANEWS
DUTCH ELECTIONS OVERTAKEN BY POPULIST, ANTI-ESTABLISHMENT
PARTIES
http://www.voanews.com/a/ dutch-elections-overtaken-by- populist-and-anti- establishment-parties/3688098. html
THE GUARDIAN
FAR-RIGHT PARTY STILL LEADING IN DUTCH POLLS, DESPITE
LEADER'S CRIMINAL GUILT
https://www.theguardian.com/ world/2016/dec/10/netherlands- geert-wilders-politics-far- right
SUNDAY EXPRESS
EU SET FOR ANOTHER HAMMERBLOW: GEERT WILDERS''
FREEDOM PARTY SOARS AHEAD IN POLLS
8 DECEMBER 2016
http://www.express.co.uk/news/ politics/741449/geert-wilders- freedom-party-election-polls- ahead-eu
[3]
''People who are not happy living in the Netherlands should leave, prime minister Mark Rutte says in an interview with Monday’s AD. ‘If you live in a country in which the ways of dealing with others annoys you, you have a choice,’ Rutte, who is leading the VVD‘s election campaign, told the paper. ‘Then leave, you don’t have to be here.’ The interview coincides with a page-size advert for the VVD in many daily papers in which Rutte calls for common decency and a return to ‘normal’ patterns of behaviour. The advert takes the form of an open letter to ‘all Netherlanders’
DUTCH NEWS.NL
GENERAL ELECTION
''GO AWAY IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT HERE'', SAYS DUTCH PM
23 JANUARY 2017
http://www.dutchnews.nl/news/a rchives/2017/01/general-electi on-go-away-if-you-dont-like-it -here-says-dutch-pm/
[4]
DUTCH NEWS.NL
VVD LEADER MARK RUTTE SAYS ''ZERO'' CHANCE COALITION
WITH GEERT WILDERS
16 JANUARY 2017
http://www.dutchnews.nl/news/ archives/2017/01/vvd-leader- mark-rutte-says-zero-chance- of-coalition-with-geert- wilders/
NLTIMES
POPULIST, ANTI-ISLAM PVV TO STAND ALONE AT THE ELECTIONS
16 JANUARY 2017
http://nltimes.nl/2017/01/16/ populist-anti-islam-pvv-stand- alone-elections
[5]
WIKIPEDIA
SURINAME
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Suriname
[6]
Alexander Pechtold, leader of left liberal political party
D'66, has stated in the
past, that he would become an asylumseeker, when
Wilders came into the government
WIKIPEDIA
DEMOCRATS 66
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Democrats_66
''Ideologically the social-liberal D66 is linked to People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), although VVD is considered a party of conservative liberalism. ''
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Democrats_66#Relationships_to_ other_parties
PECHTOLD SEEKS ASYLUM, WHEN PVV IS
IN THE DUTCH CABINET [GOVERNMENT]\
TELEGRAPH FROM 8 APRIL 2009
SEE DUTCH TRANSLATION:
TELEGRAAF
PECHTOLD ZOEKT ASIEL ALS PVV IN KABINET ZIT
8 APRIL 2009
http://www.telegraaf.nl/ binnenland/21077659/__PVV_ erin__Pechtold_eruit__.html
[7]
''PVV leader Geert Wilders says in a number of newspapers that queen Beatrix’s Christmas Day speech was ‘stuffed full of multi-cultural nonsense’ and was largely directed at his party. In her televised speech, the queen criticised the increase in intolerance and the way discussion is being replaced by hardened standpoints. ‘The PVV was not mentioned but everyone understands what she was driving at,’ Wilders says in the Telegraaf.''
DUTCH NEWS.NL
QUEEN OUT OF GOVERNMENT, SAYS WILDERS
27 DECEMBER 2007
http://www.dutchnews.nl/news/a rchives/2007/12/queen_out_of_g overnment_says_w/
THE CHRISTMAS MESSAGE 2007 FROM QUEEN BEATRIX, AVENGED
BY GEERT WILDERS
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF UNDERLYING DUTCH QUOTE:
ENGLISH:
''Today we see the inclination to sharpen oppositions. Rudeness in word
and deed erodes the tolerance. Discussions lead to hardened relations.
In a sphere like that people, as a group are being generalized and prejudices
are being taken as a truth.
That corrups good community living.''
DUTCH:
”Vandaag zien we een neiging tegenstellingen juist te verscherpen. Grofheid in woord en daad tast de verdraagzaamheid aan. Discussies ontaarden in verharde verhoudingen. In zo’n sfeer worden mensen al snel als groep over één kam geschoren en worden vooroordelen als waarheid aangenomen. Daarmee erodeert de gemeenschapszin.”
CHRISTMAS MESSAGE QUEEN BEATRIX
2007
KERSTTOESPRAAK KONINGIN BEATRIX
2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=eOxImeiOXz4
[8]
WIKIPEDIA
WORLD WAR II
[WILHELMINA OF THE NETHERLANDS]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Wilhelmina_of_the_Netherlands# World_War_II
DERIVED FROM SOURCE
WIKIPEDIA
WILHELMINA OF THE NETHERLANDS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Wilhelmina_of_the_Netherlands
WIKIPEDIA
[FROM JULIANA OF THE NETHERLANDS]
CANADIAN EXILE
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Juliana_of_the_Netherlands# Canadian_exile
DERIVED FROM SOURCE
WIKIPEDIA
JULIANA OF THE NETHERLANDS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Juliana_of_the_Netherlands
[9]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF UNDERLYING TEXT
OF ARTICLE 1 OF THE DUTCH CONSTITUTION
1 Equal treatment and prohibition on discrimination
''All, who are in the Netherlands, are treated equally in equal cases.
Discrimination because of religion, spiritual conviction of life, political
conviction, race, gender or or any other ground, is not permitted.''
DUTCH TEXT:
ARTIKEL 1, NEDERLANDSE GRONDWET
''
1.
Gelijke behandeling en discriminatieverbod
Allen die zich in Nederland bevinden, worden in gelijke gevallen gelijk behandeld. Discriminatie wegens godsdienst, levensovertuiging, politieke gezindheid, ras, geslacht of op welke grond dan ook, is niet toegestaan.
https://www.denederlandsegrond wet.nl/9353000/1/j9vvihlf299q0 sr/vgrnbac43qvy
[10]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION ÓF DUTCH TEXT
''Prince Willem Alexander is against death penalty. He therefore doesn't
exclude, that being a King, he will not undersign a law in favour of
reintroduction to the death penalty, because of moral objections.''
ENGLISH TRANSLATION ARTICLE
''AMBTENAATBLOG''
PRINCE WILLEM ALEXANDER AGAINST DEAT PENALTY
IN DUTCH:
”Prins Willem-Alexander is tegen de doodstraf. Hij sluit daarom niet uit dat hij als koning een wet voor invoering van de doodstraf vanwege morele bezwaren niet zal ondertekenen.”
AMBTEBAAR BLOG
PRINS WILLEM ALEXANDER TEGEN DE DOODSTRAF
25 FEBRUARI 2010
http://ambtenaar.blog.nl/ koninklijk-huis/2010/02/25/ prins-willem-alexander-tegen- de-doodstraf
[11]
WHAT WILDERS WANTS/ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF
DUTCH UNDERLYING TEXT
Wilders wants racism
"New article 1 of the constitution: Christian/jewish/humanist culture must remain dominant in The Netherlands."
Election flyer PVV for the Parliament Elections of 22 November 2006
http://www.watwilwilders.nl/ WilderswilracismeEN.html
DUTCH
WAT WIL WILDERS
Wilders wil racisme
"Nieuw artikel 1 van de grondwet: Christelijk / joods / humanistische cultuur moet in Nederland dominant blijven."
Verkiezingspamflet PVV voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen van 25 augustus 2006
http://www.watwilwilders.nl/ Wilderswilracisme.html
SEE ORIGINAL SOURCE
WAT WIL WILDERS
http://www.watwilwilders.nl/
[12]
WILDERS AND CO BOAST OF THE ''JEWISH-CHRISTIAN IDENTITY''
But if it's so ''Jewish-Christian'', it is striking why the Jews were
denied civil rights untill the influence of the French revolution
And why many governmental officials so easily worked with the
nazi government to give information about
the whereabouts of many Jews.
Okay, they didn't know about the concerntration camps and the Holocaust,
but they DID know about the Nazi persecution!
Only because of the influence of the French revolution, full civil
rights were given to the Jewish people
'' Nevertheless, the Revolution appreciably ameliorated the condition of the Jews; in 1799 their congregations received, like the Christian congregations, grants from the treasury. In 1798 Jonas Daniel Meijer interceded with the French minister of foreign affairs in behalf of the Jews of Germany; and on 22 Aug. 1802, the Dutch ambassador, Schimmelpenninck, delivered a note on the same subject to the French minister.''\
WIKIPEDIA
THE FRENCH REVOLUTION AND NAPOLEON
[HISTORY OF THE JEWS IN THE NETHERLANDS]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ History_of_the_Jews_in_the_Net herlands#The_French_Revolution _and_Napoleon
DERIVED FROM ORIGINAL SOURDE
WIKIPEDIA
HISTORY OF THE JEWS IN THE NETHERLANDS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ History_of_the_Jews_in_the_Net herlands
''Some 75% of the Dutch-Jewish population perished, an unusually high percentage compared with other occupied countries in western Europe''
......
......
''Also, the civil administration was advanced and offered the Nazi-German a full insight in not only the numbers of Jews, but also where they exactly lived.''
....
.....
WIKIPEDIA
THE HOLOCAUST
[HISTORY OF THE JEWS IN THE NETHERLANDS]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ History_of_the_Jews_in_the_ Netherlands#The_Holocaust
DERIVED FROM THE ORIGINAL SOURCE:
WIKIPEDIA
HISTORY OF THE JEWS IN THE NETHERLANDS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ History_of_the_Jews_in_the_ Netherlands
[13]
DUTCHNEWS.NL
THE NETHERLANDS UNDER WILDERS IS A DISMAL
PROJECT, AND NOT JUST FOR MUSLIMS
13 AUGUST 2016
http://www.dutchnews.nl/features/2016/08/the-netherlands-under-wilders-is-a-dismal-prospect-and-not-just-for-muslims/
PVV ELECTION PROGRAMME 2017/2021
THE NETHERLANDS OURS AGAIN"
Wilders wants to ''de-islamise'' the Netherlands
http://www.independent.co.uk/ news/world/europe/geert- wilders-netherlands-dutch- election-freedom-pvv-far- right-donald-trump-a7576456. html
Summary of Dutch text below
FASCIST STUFF:
Borders closed
No refugees/immigrants from muslim countries
All AZC's [refugee localities from the government] closed
Withdraw all residence permits of refugees
Closing of all Islamic schools, Mosques
Prohibition of the Koran
No headscarfs in public functions
More money for police and arny defence
FURTHER:
No money for development aid
The Netherlands out of the EU
TO CLAIM THE FAVOUR OF THE ''ANGRY WHITE MAN''
Lower rents [of houses]
Withdraw all cuts in health care
Abolish ''eigen risico'' [own risk, meaning
paying annual 385 for the costs of medicines]
PVV CONCEPT VERKIEZINGSPROGRAMMA 2017-2021
Conceptverkiezingsprogrammma 2017 2021
CONCEPT-VERKIEZINGSPROGRAMMA PVV 2017-2021
http://www.pvv.nl/index.php/ visie.html
[14]
KING WILLEM ALEXANDER LOST HIS BROTHER PRINCE
FRISO IN 2013 DUE TO A SKI ACCIDENT
WIKIPEDIA
PRINCE FRISO OF ORANGE-NASSAU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Prince_Friso_of_Orange-Nassau
[15]
A WARNING FROM 2007 AGAINST THE DUTCH POLITICIAN
''FUHRER'' WILDERS, WHO IS AN IMMINENT THREAT IN 2016!
ASTRID ESSED
20 OCTOBER 2016
https://www.astridessed.nl/a- warning-from-2007-against-the- dutch-politician-fuhrer-geert- wilders-who-is-an-imminent- threat-in-2016/
AND HERE MY ORIGINAL ARTICLE FROM 2007, IN WHICH I ALREADY
WARNED FOR A DANGER, WHICH IS IMMINENT NOW
SEE :
A TSUNAMI OF RACISM/POLITICAL VIEWS OF MR WILDERS
LINK
https://www.indymedia.org.uk/e n/regions/world/2007/04/369132 .html
[16]
ENGLISH TRANSLATION ARTICLE TITEL
DE VOLKSKRANT [DUTCH PAPER]
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: FORBID THE KORAN
LETTER OF WILDERS, PUBLISHED IN DE VOLKSKRANT
DUTCH
VOLKSKRANT
GENOEG IS GENOEG: VERBIED DE KORAN
8 AUGUSTUS 2007
http://www.volkskrant.nl/binne nland/-genoeg-is-genoeg-verbie d-de-koran~a870859/
[17]
ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS
DUTCH PARLIAMENT DEBATES ''MOROCCON PROBLEM''
12 APRIL 2013
http://www.israelnationalnews. com/News/News.aspx/167033
SPEAK TEXT OF JORAM VAN KLAVEREN [PVV]
DURING THE DEBATE ABOUT THE ''MOROCCON PROBLEM''
In this hatred speech, the ''criminality'' of Moroccons [as if other groups,
white Dutch people or other groups, have no criminality....] is
directly related to the Islam
DUTCH LINK
SPREEKTEKST JORAM VAN KLAVEREN BIJ MAROKKANENDEBAT
7 APRIL 2013
http://www.europa-nu.nl/id/vj8 lhgagsiy5/nieuws/spreektekst_j oram_van_klaveren_bij
[18]
ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS
DUTCH PARLIAMENT DEBATES ''MOROCCON PROBLEM''
12 APRIL 2013
http://www.israelnationalnews. com/News/News.aspx/167033
[19]
WIKIPEDIA
JEWISH QUESTION
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Jewish_question
WIKIPEDIA
ENDLOSUNG DER JUDENFRAGE
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Endl%C3%B6sung_der_Judenfrage
[20]
''Right-wing leader of anti-Islam PVV party tells supporters he would ensure there were "fewer Moroccans" in the Netherlands''
THE GUARDIAN
DUTCH POLITICIAN GEERT WILDERS TAKES
AIM AT MORROCANS AND SPARKS OUTRAGE
20 MARCH 2014
https://www.theguardian.com/ world/2014/mar/20/dutch- politician-geert-wilders- moroccans-outrage-pvv-party- anti-islam
YOUTUBE.COM
WILDERS PROMISES: LESS MORROCONS
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=gaRxCHXuoLA
[21]
''Right-wing leader of anti-Islam PVV party tells supporters he would ensure there were "fewer Moroccans" in the Netherlands''
THE GUARDIAN
DUTCH POLITICIAN GEERT WILDERS TAKES
AIM AT MORROCANS AND SPARKS OUTRAGE
20 MARCH 2014
https://www.theguardian.com/ world/2014/mar/20/dutch- politician-geert-wilders- moroccans-outrage-pvv-party- anti-islam
[22]
ALJAZEERA
GEERT WILDERS ON TRIAL FOR ''FEWER MOROCCANS''
COMMENT
31 OCTOBER 2016
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/ 2016/10/geert-wilders-trial-mo roccans-comment-16103109095795 3.html
BBC
NETHERLANDS TRIAL:
GEERT WILDERS GUILTY OF INCITEMENT
9 DECEMBER 2016
http://www.bbc.com/news/world- europe-38260377
[23]
''Josef Schuster, chairman of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, voiced his opposition to the group, saying that the possibility of an Islamic conquest of Germany would be as "absurd" as a resurrection of the Nazi regime. Schuster described Pegida as being "highly dangerous": “It starts with verbal assault and leads to actual attacks like the one on a planned refugee hostel in Bavaria". He referred to an arson attack on a home for asylum-seekers that was ready for occupation. After the attack, swastika graffiti was found at the scene. Schuster said that Pegida is a combination of "neo-Nazis, far-right parties and citizens who think they are finally allowed to show their racism and xenophobia openly". He condemned the movement, stating that the fear of Islamist terror was being exploited to disparage an entire religion.[137]''
WIKIPEDIA
[PEGIDA]
POLITICAL OPPONENTS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Pegida#Political_opponents
[24]
''Josef Schuster, chairman of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, voiced his opposition to the group, saying that the possibility of an Islamic conquest of Germany would be as "absurd" as a resurrection of the Nazi regime. Schuster described Pegida as being "highly dangerous": “It starts with verbal assault and leads to actual attacks like the one on a planned refugee hostel in Bavaria". He referred to an arson attack on a home for asylum-seekers that was ready for occupation. After the attack, swastika graffiti was found at the scene. Schuster said that Pegida is a combination of "neo-Nazis, far-right parties and citizens who think they are finally allowed to show their racism and xenophobia openly". He condemned the movement, stating that the fear of Islamist terror was being exploited to disparage an entire religion.[137]''
WIKIPEDIA
[PEGIDA]
POLITICAL OPPONENTS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Pegida#Political_opponents
DERIVED FROM
WIKIPEDIA
PEGIDA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Pegida
[25]
YOUTUBE.COM
PEGIDA SPEECH GEERT WILDERS, 13 APRIL 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=s6hLuwrXgMg
[26]
UNDER PHOTO IN THE ARTICLE
''AfD (Alternative for Germany) chairwoman Frauke Petry, right, Far-right leader and candidate for next spring presidential elections Marine le Pen from France, center, and Dutch populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders stand together after their speeches at a meeting of European Nationalists in Koblenz, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.''
VOANEWS
DUTCH ELECTIONS OVERTAKEN BY POPULIST, ANTI-ESTABLISHMENT
PARTIES
http://www.voanews.com/a/dutch -elections-overtaken-by-populi st-and-anti-establishment- parties/3688098.html
''Le Pen, the leader of France’s Front National, will share the stage with Frauke Petry, of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), Geert Wilders, of the Dutch anti-Islam Freedom party, and Matteo Salvini, of Italy’s anti-EU Northern League.''
THE GUARDIAN
MARINE LE PEN LEADS GATHERING OF
EU-FAR RIGHT LEADERS IN KOBLENZ
21 JANUARY 2017
https://www.theguardian.com/wo rld/2017/jan/21/marine-le-pen- leads-gathering-of-eu-far-righ t-leaders-in-koblenz
WIKIPEDIA
NATIONAL FRONT
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ National_Front_(France)
WIKIPEDIA
ALTERNATIVE FOR GERMANY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Alternative_for_Germany
WIKIPEDIA
LEGA NORD\
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Lega_Nord
[27]
ALJAZEERA
WILDERS: MIGRANT MEN ARE ISLAMIC ''TESTOSTERONEBOMBS''
23 JANUARY 2016
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/ 2016/01/wilders-migrant-men-is lamic-testosterone-bombs-16012 3142600813.html
THE DAILY MAIL
EUROPE'S BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED ACROSS
EUROPE TO HALT AN ''ISLAMIC INVASION'', SAYS FAR-RIGHT DUTCH
POLITICIAN GEERT WILDERS
13 NOVEMBER 2015
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new s/article-3317378/National-bor ders-closed-Europe-halt-Islami c-invasion-says-far-right- Dutch-politician-Geert-Wilders .html
[28]
THE DAILY MAIL
EUROPE'S BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED ACROSS
EUROPE TO HALT AN ''ISLAMIC INVASION'', SAYS FAR-RIGHT DUTCH
POLITICIAN GEERT WILDERS
13 NOVEMBER 2015
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new s/article-3317378/National-bor ders-closed-Europe-halt-Islami c-invasion-says-far-right- Dutch-politician-Geert-Wilders .html
REUTERS
WILDERS TELLS DUTCH PARLIAMENT REFUGEE CRISIS IS
''ISLAMIC INVASION''
10 SEPTEMBER 2015
http://www.reuters.com/ article/us-europe-migrants- netherlands- idUSKCN0RA0WY20150910
[29]
THE INDEPENDENT
FAR-RIGHT DUTCH POLITICIAN, GEERT WILDERS, SAYS MALE
REFUGEES MUST BE KEPT IN ''ASYLUM CAMPS'' TO STOP
''SEXUAL JIHAD''
23 JANUARY 2016
http://www.independent.co.uk/n ews/world/europe/far-right-dut ch-politician-geert-wilders- says-male-refugees-must-be- kept-in-asylum-camps-to-stop- a6828891.html
[30]
''Right-wing politician Geert Wilders has been described as “a threat to democracy and the rule of law” in the Netherlands after calling for “resistance” to the establishment of refugee centres to house migrants from Iraq and Syria.''
IRISHTIMES
RHETORIC AGAINST GEERT WILDERS RATCHES UP
IN THE NETHERLANDS
11 FEBRUARY 2016
http://www.irishtimes.com/ news/world/europe/rhetoric- against-geert-wilders- ratchets-up-in-the- netherlands-1.2531503
[31]
''Riot police have been used in a number of towns and villages to prevent angry protesters disrupting council meetings called to identify premises suitable for housing the refugee – some 200,000 of whom arrived in the country during 2015.
Mr Spekman said he was particularly concerned at the emergence of what he described as “militias”, groups of people dressed in similar informal uniform, whose aim appeared to be to shout down anyone attempting to voice their support for the migrants in public.''
IRISHTIMES
RHETORIC AGAINST GEERT WILDERS RATCHES UP
IN THE NETHERLANDS
11 FEBRUARY 2016
http://www.irishtimes.com/ news/world/europe/rhetoric- against-geert-wilders- ratchets-up-in-the- netherlands-1.2531503
[32]
CARNEGIE EUROPE
''He has also labeled the Dutch parliament, of which he is a member, a “fake parliament.”
CARNEGIE EUROPE
A DUTCH ELECTION IN A EUROPEAN
STORM
23 FEBRUARY 2017
http://carnegieeurope.eu/ strategiceurope/68092
[33]
DUTCHNEWS.NL
WILDERS PREDICTS A ''REVOLT'' IF PVV IS NOT
IN THE NEXT COALITION'
3 FEBRUARY 2016
http://www.dutchnews.nl/news/ archives/2016/02/84467-2/
[34]
MOSLIMS IN EUROPE, PACK YOUR BACKS AND RUN!”
GERALD CELENT SAYS ETHNIC CLEANSINGS WILL HAPPEN
http://constantinereport.com/m oslims-in-europe-pack-your-bag s-and-run-gerald-celente-says- ethnic-cleansing-will-happen/
TEXT
”
‘Moslims in Europe, pack your bags and run. You are not safe anymore! Soon ethnic cleansing will begin, the displacement of millions of people which none would have thought possible years ago.’
This predicts American futurologist Gerald Celente in Dutch newspaper De Pers. According to Celente the hostility against Islam can no longer be put to a halt and will be boosted up by ‘populist, new-right wing oriented governments’. These governments will be using double law standards: one for the indigenous people, and one for immigrants.
Celente is a wel known source in the United States who is quoted repeatedly by media such as The Economist, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Celente predicted among other things the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Credit Crunch.”
ENGLIS TRANSLATION OF ARTICLE BELOW
HP DE TIJD [PAPER]
EUROPE EXPELLS ITS MUSLIMS WITHIN SIX YEARS
HP DE TIJD
EUROPA VERDRIJFT ZIJN MOSLIMS BINNEN ZES JAAR
21 SEPTEMBER 2010
'Europa verdrijft zijn moslims binnen zes jaar' - HP/De Tijd
Add new comment