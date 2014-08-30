Thaumaturgie mondialiste
Certes, je suis un paraphysique
Certes, je suis un nonsensique
Comme à Reykjavik
Cela devient pathologique
La surveillance policière
Est devenue une surveillance populaire
Où via des caméras, tout le monde
Peut se voir à la télévision
Cela devient même une source d'information
Où tout le monde
Observe sa voisine, son voisin
Et presque tout le monde
Trouve cela bien !
A l'origine, une chaîne télévision, de la police
De la population, fait les délices
Même pour draguer, y jouer un rôle
Se parler, y faire sa publicité
Puisque tout ou presque est filmé
Là où la liberté s'immole
Feu (1829-1884) Alfred Brehm
Un des pères de l'éthologie
Jamais, ne l'aurait imaginé
Même dans son anthropocentrisme décalé !
L'être humain
Sait produire des armes chimiques
Sait produire des armes bactériologiques
Sait produire l'arme nucléaire
Pour détruire l'être humain
Le cafard
Lui, ne produit rien de tout cela
Mais du temps, n'est pas avare
Sur la Terre depuis 300 à 400 millions d'années
Pour la présence, il est notre aîné
Et à notre échelle de taille, en vitesse de course
Avec 87 km/heure, il nous surpasserait
Et de son aspect, il nous ficherait la frousse !
L'être humain est bien petit
De se croire méchant ou gentil
De l'évolution, il n'est que le produit
Nos codes comportementaux en font partie
Dans le train, une femme vous dit
Voulez-vous des bonbons ?
Vous lui répondez que non
A cause de vos dents, c'est dit
Le code est cassé
Si vous espériez la tirlipoter
Il fallait répondre oui
Et ainsi peut-être entrer dans son intimité
Et petit à petit, pouvoir s'infiltrer
Tous les codes sont aliénés
Assujettis à toutes sortes de préjugés
Ils fabriquent des rencontres avortées
Car tout code social est une ambiguïté
Tout code social est une hypocrisie sociale
Cela produit du conformisme
Dont chaque code est un catéchisme
Dans le train ou ailleurs
Quand le sexe est en chaleur
La bonne question serait
Voulez-vous faire ma connaissance ?
Ce qui ne serait pas de l'indécence
Au contraire, de la grande pudeur
Et tout de suite, au fait !
Mais les riches avec les riches
Mais les pauvres avec les pauvres
Mais les ceci avec les ceci
Mais les cela avec les cela
Aucun code social n'est jamais gratuit
De quelque chose, tout est le produit
Nous vendons, nous achetons, nous échangeons
Codes sociaux dans lesquels nous nous perdons
De toutes nos vies possibles
Nous ratons le coche
En bicyclette ou en Porsche
La vie, jamais, n'a de possible
C'est pourquoi l'art
C'est pourquoi la croyance
C'est pourquoi la science
C'est pourquoi le cinéma
C'est pourquoi l'idéologie
C'est pourquoi la poésie
C'est pourquoi la télévision
C'est pourquoi la religion
C'est le pourquoi du pourquoi
Il faut bien tuer l'ennui
Avec ou sans vernis
Là où n'est pas la vie
Là où sera demain, une planète sans vie
La vie se désespère de nous
Nous lui avons tordu le cou
Nos mots la rétrécissent
Nos mots l'avilissent
Toutes nos actions la trahissent
Nos discours logiques la tissent
Pour la vie, encore un effort, ho hisse !
50 millions de déchets électroniques
Dans le monde, chaque année, l'impact écologique
En décharge, incinérés, ou en Afrique
A la recherche des métaux rares
Cette récupération devient un art
Nos ordinateurs, nos télévisions
Nous téléphonons, nous polluons
25 kg de déchets électroménagers
Par personne, en France, chaque année, c'est dément !
Oui quoi que l'on fasse
Et même à cela, la grimace
De gauche ou de droite
Du centre, de rien, et aussi de Mars
La technologie est une garce
Jupe plissée et porte-jarretelles
Elle sait s'y prendre, elle !
Avec elle, l'innocence est une farce
Personne ne peut-être ailleurs
Du système, nous sommes la chaleur !
La technologie de l'immatérialité est un leurre
Oui quoi que l'on fasse
De gauche ou de droite
Du centre, de rien, et aussi de Mars
La technologie est une garce
L'innocence est une farce
Comme le concentré de tomate
Cabanon, cela fait français, et nous mate
Mais c'est cent pour cent chinois
Comme deux asperges sur trois
C'est encore bien chinois
Est-ce ma faute à moi
Si les industriels n'ont aucune foi
Le fric, le profit, voilà leur seule loi !
Nos supermarchés sont chinois
Surgelés, plats préparés, le mensonge est roi
L'on se fiche de nous, de toi, de moi
Du renard, du rat, et voilà de l'agneau
La mondialisation c'est très rigolo !
Inde, Chine, Turquie
De l'industrie agroalimentaire, ô thaumaturgie
Nous ne prêchons
Qu'à des convaincus
Les staliniens
N'entendent et ne comprennent que le stalinien
Les fascistes
N'entendent et ne comprennent que le fasciste
Les gauchistes
N'entendent et ne comprennent que le gauchiste
Les capitalistes
N'entendent et ne comprennent que le capitaliste
Les ceci
N'entendent et ne comprennent que le ceci
Les cela
N'entendent et ne comprennent que le cela
Chaque langage de la séparation
Est la séparation du langage
Chaque religion est une langue
Chaque idéologie est une langue
Chaque croyance est une langue
Avec des sites informatiques
Mais cela n'est que de l'électronique
Le piège d'un petit clic
Insultes et louanges électroniques
Du vent, pure illusion égocentrique
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Admittedly, I am paraphysique
Admittedly, I am nonsensique
As in Reykjavik
That becomes pathological
Police surveillance
Became a popular monitoring
Where via cameras, everyone
Can see itself on television
That becomes even an information source
Where everyone
Observe its neighbor, her neighbor
And almost everyone
Find that well!
At the origin, a chain television, of the police
Population, makes the delights
To even dredge, there "play a "part
To speak, there make its publicity
Since all or almost is filmed
Where freedom is immolated
Fire (1829-1884) Alfred Brehm
One of the fathers of the ethology
Never, would have imagined it
Even in its shifted anthropocentrism!
The human being
Can produce chemical weapons
Can produce bacteriological weapons
Can produce the nuclear weapon
To destroy the human being
The cockroach
He, does not produce anything of all that
But of time, is not miserly
On the Earth since 300 to 400 million years
For the presence, it is our elder
And on our scale size, of speed of race
With 87 km/h, it would exceed us
And of its aspect, it would drive us the fun!
The human being is quite small
To believe itself malicious or nice
Evolution, it is only the product
Our behavioral codes "are "part of it
In the train, a woman tells you
Do you want candies?
You answer him that not
Because of your teeth, it is known as
The code is broken
If you hope for the tirlipoter
It was necessary to answer yes
And to thus perhaps enter its intimacy
And gradually, power to infiltrate
All the codes are alienated
Taxable people with all kinds of prejudices
They manufacture fallen through meetings
Because any social code is an ambiguity
Any social code is a social hypocrisy
That produced of conformism
Whose each code is a catechism
In the train or elsewhere
When the sex is in heat
The good question would be
Do you want to make my knowledge?
What would not be indecency
On the contrary, of the great decency
And immediately, with the fact!
But rich person with the rich person
But the poor with the poor
But them this with this
But them that with that
No social code is never free
Of something, all is the product
We sell, we buy, we exchange
Social codes in which we lose ourselves
Of all our possible lives
We little rats notches it
In bicycle or Porsche
The life, never, does not have the possible one
This is why art
This is why belief
This is why science
This is why the cinema
This is why the ideology
This is why poetry
This is why television
This is why the religion
It is it why why
The trouble should well be killed
With or without varnish
Where is not the life
Where will be tomorrow, a planet without life
The life is in despair of us
We twisted the neck to him
Our words narrow it
Our words degrade it
All our actions betray it
Our logical speeches weave it
For the life, still an effort, Ho hoist!
50 million electronic waste
In the world, each year, the ecological impact
In discharge, incinerated, or in Africa
In search of rare metals
This recovery becomes an art
Our computers, our televisions
We telephone, we pollute
25 kg of waste household appliances
By anybody, in France, each year, it is lunatic!
Yes no matter what one does
And even with that, the grimace
Of left or right-hand side
Center, of nothing, and also of Mars
Technology is a bitchy girl
Pleated skirt and garter belt
It can there be caught, it!
With it, innocence is a joke
Nobody perhaps elsewhere
System, we are heat!
The technology of the immateriality is a lure
Yes no matter what one does
Of left or right-hand side
Center, of nothing, and also of Mars
Technology is a bitchy girl
Innocence is a joke
Like the tomato puree
Cottage, that done French, and subdue us
But it is hundred Chinese percent
Like two asparaguses out of three
They is still quite Chinese
This is my fault with me
If the industrialists do not have any faith
The money, profit, here is their only law!
Our supermarkets are Chinese
Frozen, flat prepared, the lie is king
Us are driven, of you, me
Fox, rat, and here is of the lamb
Globalization it is very funny!
India, China, Turkey
Agribusiness industry, ô thaumaturgy
We do not preach
That with convinced
The Stalinist ones
Do not hear and understand only the Stalinist one
Fascists
Do not hear and understand only the fascist
Leftists
Do not hear and understand only the leftist
Capitalists
Do not hear and understand only the capitalist
This
Do not hear and understand to only it this
That
Do not hear and understand to only it that
Each language of the separation
Is the separation of the language
Each religion is a language
Each ideology is a language
Each belief is a language
With computer sites
But that is only of electronics
The trap of a small click
Electronic insults and praises
Wind, pure illusion egocentric person
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
