Thaumaturgie mondialiste

Certes, je suis un paraphysique

Certes, je suis un nonsensique

Comme à Reykjavik

Cela devient pathologique

La surveillance policière

Est devenue une surveillance populaire

Où via des caméras, tout le monde

Peut se voir à la télévision

Cela devient même une source d'information

Où tout le monde

Observe sa voisine, son voisin

Et presque tout le monde

Trouve cela bien !

A l'origine, une chaîne télévision, de la police

De la population, fait les délices

Même pour draguer, y jouer un rôle

Se parler, y faire sa publicité

Puisque tout ou presque est filmé

Là où la liberté s'immole

Feu (1829-1884) Alfred Brehm

Un des pères de l'éthologie

Jamais, ne l'aurait imaginé

Même dans son anthropocentrisme décalé !

L'être humain

Sait produire des armes chimiques

Sait produire des armes bactériologiques

Sait produire l'arme nucléaire

Pour détruire l'être humain

Le cafard

Lui, ne produit rien de tout cela

Mais du temps, n'est pas avare

Sur la Terre depuis 300 à 400 millions d'années

Pour la présence, il est notre aîné

Et à notre échelle de taille, en vitesse de course

Avec 87 km/heure, il nous surpasserait

Et de son aspect, il nous ficherait la frousse !

L'être humain est bien petit

De se croire méchant ou gentil

De l'évolution, il n'est que le produit

Nos codes comportementaux en font partie

Dans le train, une femme vous dit

Voulez-vous des bonbons ?

Vous lui répondez que non

A cause de vos dents, c'est dit

Le code est cassé

Si vous espériez la tirlipoter

Il fallait répondre oui

Et ainsi peut-être entrer dans son intimité

Et petit à petit, pouvoir s'infiltrer

Tous les codes sont aliénés

Assujettis à toutes sortes de préjugés

Ils fabriquent des rencontres avortées

Car tout code social est une ambiguïté

Tout code social est une hypocrisie sociale

Cela produit du conformisme

Dont chaque code est un catéchisme

Dans le train ou ailleurs

Quand le sexe est en chaleur

La bonne question serait

Voulez-vous faire ma connaissance ?

Ce qui ne serait pas de l'indécence

Au contraire, de la grande pudeur

Et tout de suite, au fait !

Mais les riches avec les riches

Mais les pauvres avec les pauvres

Mais les ceci avec les ceci

Mais les cela avec les cela

Aucun code social n'est jamais gratuit

De quelque chose, tout est le produit

Nous vendons, nous achetons, nous échangeons

Codes sociaux dans lesquels nous nous perdons

De toutes nos vies possibles

Nous ratons le coche

En bicyclette ou en Porsche

La vie, jamais, n'a de possible

C'est pourquoi l'art

C'est pourquoi la croyance

C'est pourquoi la science

C'est pourquoi le cinéma

C'est pourquoi l'idéologie

C'est pourquoi la poésie

C'est pourquoi la télévision

C'est pourquoi la religion

C'est le pourquoi du pourquoi

Il faut bien tuer l'ennui

Avec ou sans vernis

Là où n'est pas la vie

Là où sera demain, une planète sans vie

La vie se désespère de nous

Nous lui avons tordu le cou

Nos mots la rétrécissent

Nos mots l'avilissent

Toutes nos actions la trahissent

Nos discours logiques la tissent

Pour la vie, encore un effort, ho hisse !

50 millions de déchets électroniques

Dans le monde, chaque année, l'impact écologique

En décharge, incinérés, ou en Afrique

A la recherche des métaux rares

Cette récupération devient un art

Nos ordinateurs, nos télévisions

Nous téléphonons, nous polluons

25 kg de déchets électroménagers

Par personne, en France, chaque année, c'est dément !

Oui quoi que l'on fasse

Et même à cela, la grimace

De gauche ou de droite

Du centre, de rien, et aussi de Mars

La technologie est une garce

Jupe plissée et porte-jarretelles

Elle sait s'y prendre, elle !

Avec elle, l'innocence est une farce

Personne ne peut-être ailleurs

Du système, nous sommes la chaleur !

La technologie de l'immatérialité est un leurre

Oui quoi que l'on fasse

De gauche ou de droite

Du centre, de rien, et aussi de Mars

La technologie est une garce

L'innocence est une farce

Comme le concentré de tomate

Cabanon, cela fait français, et nous mate

Mais c'est cent pour cent chinois

Comme deux asperges sur trois

C'est encore bien chinois

Est-ce ma faute à moi

Si les industriels n'ont aucune foi

Le fric, le profit, voilà leur seule loi !

Nos supermarchés sont chinois

Surgelés, plats préparés, le mensonge est roi

L'on se fiche de nous, de toi, de moi

Du renard, du rat, et voilà de l'agneau

La mondialisation c'est très rigolo !

Inde, Chine, Turquie

De l'industrie agroalimentaire, ô thaumaturgie

Nous ne prêchons

Qu'à des convaincus

Les staliniens

N'entendent et ne comprennent que le stalinien

Les fascistes

N'entendent et ne comprennent que le fasciste

Les gauchistes

N'entendent et ne comprennent que le gauchiste

Les capitalistes

N'entendent et ne comprennent que le capitaliste

Les ceci

N'entendent et ne comprennent que le ceci

Les cela

N'entendent et ne comprennent que le cela

Chaque langage de la séparation

Est la séparation du langage

Chaque religion est une langue

Chaque idéologie est une langue

Chaque croyance est une langue

Avec des sites informatiques

Mais cela n'est que de l'électronique

Le piège d'un petit clic

Insultes et louanges électroniques

Du vent, pure illusion égocentrique

Certes, je suis un paraphysique

Certes, je suis un nonsensique !

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Admittedly, I am paraphysique

Admittedly, I am nonsensique

As in Reykjavik

That becomes pathological

Police surveillance

Became a popular monitoring

Where via cameras, everyone

Can see itself on television

That becomes even an information source

Where everyone

Observe its neighbor, her neighbor

And almost everyone

Find that well!

At the origin, a chain television, of the police

Population, makes the delights

To even dredge, there "play a "part

To speak, there make its publicity

Since all or almost is filmed

Where freedom is immolated

Fire (1829-1884) Alfred Brehm

One of the fathers of the ethology

Never, would have imagined it

Even in its shifted anthropocentrism!

The human being

Can produce chemical weapons

Can produce bacteriological weapons

Can produce the nuclear weapon

To destroy the human being

The cockroach

He, does not produce anything of all that

But of time, is not miserly

On the Earth since 300 to 400 million years

For the presence, it is our elder

And on our scale size, of speed of race

With 87 km/h, it would exceed us

And of its aspect, it would drive us the fun!

The human being is quite small

To believe itself malicious or nice

Evolution, it is only the product

Our behavioral codes "are "part of it

In the train, a woman tells you

Do you want candies?

You answer him that not

Because of your teeth, it is known as

The code is broken

If you hope for the tirlipoter

It was necessary to answer yes

And to thus perhaps enter its intimacy

And gradually, power to infiltrate

All the codes are alienated

Taxable people with all kinds of prejudices

They manufacture fallen through meetings

Because any social code is an ambiguity

Any social code is a social hypocrisy

That produced of conformism

Whose each code is a catechism

In the train or elsewhere

When the sex is in heat

The good question would be

Do you want to make my knowledge?

What would not be indecency

On the contrary, of the great decency

And immediately, with the fact!

But rich person with the rich person

But the poor with the poor

But them this with this

But them that with that

No social code is never free

Of something, all is the product

We sell, we buy, we exchange

Social codes in which we lose ourselves

Of all our possible lives

We little rats notches it

In bicycle or Porsche

The life, never, does not have the possible one

This is why art

This is why belief

This is why science

This is why the cinema

This is why the ideology

This is why poetry

This is why television

This is why the religion

It is it why why

The trouble should well be killed

With or without varnish

Where is not the life

Where will be tomorrow, a planet without life

The life is in despair of us

We twisted the neck to him

Our words narrow it

Our words degrade it

All our actions betray it

Our logical speeches weave it

For the life, still an effort, Ho hoist!

50 million electronic waste

In the world, each year, the ecological impact

In discharge, incinerated, or in Africa

In search of rare metals

This recovery becomes an art

Our computers, our televisions

We telephone, we pollute

25 kg of waste household appliances

By anybody, in France, each year, it is lunatic!

Yes no matter what one does

And even with that, the grimace

Of left or right-hand side

Center, of nothing, and also of Mars

Technology is a bitchy girl

Pleated skirt and garter belt

It can there be caught, it!

With it, innocence is a joke

Nobody perhaps elsewhere

System, we are heat!

The technology of the immateriality is a lure

Yes no matter what one does

Of left or right-hand side

Center, of nothing, and also of Mars

Technology is a bitchy girl

Innocence is a joke

Like the tomato puree

Cottage, that done French, and subdue us

But it is hundred Chinese percent

Like two asparaguses out of three

They is still quite Chinese

This is my fault with me

If the industrialists do not have any faith

The money, profit, here is their only law!

Our supermarkets are Chinese

Frozen, flat prepared, the lie is king

Us are driven, of you, me

Fox, rat, and here is of the lamb

Globalization it is very funny!

India, China, Turkey

Agribusiness industry, ô thaumaturgy

We do not preach

That with convinced

The Stalinist ones

Do not hear and understand only the Stalinist one

Fascists

Do not hear and understand only the fascist

Leftists

Do not hear and understand only the leftist

Capitalists

Do not hear and understand only the capitalist

This

Do not hear and understand to only it this

That

Do not hear and understand to only it that

Each language of the separation

Is the separation of the language

Each religion is a language

Each ideology is a language

Each belief is a language

With computer sites

But that is only of electronics

The trap of a small click

Electronic insults and praises

Wind, pure illusion egocentric person

Admittedly, I am paraphysique

Admittedly, I am nonsensique!

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”