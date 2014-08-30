L'instinct sexuel n'existe pas

" Le spectacle de la contestation n ' est pas la contestation du spectacle . "

Un bombage parmi d ' autres , sur un mur en 1968 , dont le roi fut l ' ex-situationniste Christian Sébastiani , qui démissionnera de feu l' internationale situationniste, pour insuffisance théorique en Décembre 1970 . Et nous savons aujourd'hui que les " modernismes " s ' habillent à Pompéi . Donc les femmes sont conditionnées / engrammées par la socioculture , à faire des enfants , en leur faisant croire à " l ' instinct maternel " , qui n ' existe pas .

En effet , les trois seuls véritables instincts sont boire , manger , copuler , et encore sont-ils des mémoires , la mémoire des espèces , ... mais l ' idéologie de l ' enfantement , est tellement martelée , que beaucoup de femmes , ne se croiraient pas vraiment femmes à part entière , si elles n ' avaient pas d ' enfants . Rappelons que feu Henri Laborit n ' aimait pas le terme de conditionnement , ( qui lui faisait penser à des boîtes de conserve ) et il lui préférait celui d ' engrammation socioculturelle .Saluons aussi l ' écrivaine Elisabeth Badinter , qui est l ' une des rares féministes des diverses bourgeoisies à dénoncer le prétendu " instinct maternel " Car bien des études entreprises sur ce sujet tabou , confirment que cet " instinct maternel " , n ' est en fait qu ' un intense conditionnement socioculturel et absolument rien de plus .

Mais les Etats et les armées ont besoin de chair à canon , et de chair à profit , pour faire fonctionner leurs inhumaines et démentes sociétés politiciennes . Il est temps pour les femmes de faire la grève du ventre , la grève des ventres , de devenir néo-malthusiennes , et de ne plus procréer . Faîtes l ' amour , mais ne faîtes plus d ' enfants ! Grève de la procréation. Il y a plein d ' enfants , sans parents , qui ne demanderaient qu ' à se faire adopter . Mais l ' on fait tout , pour rendre les adoptions impossibles ou difficiles , du fait du parcours administratif du type 14/18 , en France et ailleurs . L ' on devrait pourtant encourager , avant tout , la contraception , l ' avortement , l ' adoption , et le refus de procréer . Et la vasectomie cela existe aussi pour les hommes , même si là aussi , tout est fait pour vous/nous en dissuader . Et puis naître , c ' est être condamné à mort , car condamné à mourir . Voir le livre du penseur/philosophe E.M. Cioran ( 1911-1995 ) " De l ' inconvénient d ' être né . "( 1973 ) .

Tous les comportements humains sont automatisés et ce à au moins 95 pour cent . Ainsi faire croire aux petites filles , dès l ' école maternelle , à " l ' instinct maternel " , et à une féminité " innée " , les confortera dans ces illusions , plus tard , par un apprentissage qui deviendra un codage nerveux , une fois qu ' elles seront devenues adultes et femmes . C ' est étudié pour , comme l ' aurait dit , feu l ' humoriste Fernand Raynaud . Et elles prendront cet apprentissage , codage social/codage nerveux , pour un " instinct " ... Toutes les armées ont besoin de soldats et l ' Etat a aussi besoin de serviteurs , et cette propagande en faveur de " l ' instinct maternel " , est leur fonds de commerce , avec toute sa chair à canon et toute sa chair à profit .

Faîtes l'amour mais ne procréez plus. Si nous prenons un bocal , et que nous y mettons des poissons rouges en surnombre , ceux-ci se laisseront mourir non par manque d ' oxygène ou de faim , mais par surpopulation , par manque d ' espace . Et ceci n ' est pas de l ' eugénisme , de l ' élitisme , ni même de l ' économicisme , puisque l ' on pourrait partager équitablement toutes les ressources de la planète Terre , avec 15 milliards d ' habitant (es) , dans une société de type anarchiste/communiste . Mais réfléchissons à tout ceci .

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) puète , pouète , peuète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

"The spectacle of protest is not the protest of the show."

A bombing amongst others, on a wall in 1968, of which the king was the ex - situationist Christian Sebastiani, who resigned from the fire situationist international, for theoretical insufficiency in December 1970. And we know today that "modernism" is dressed in Pompeii. So women are conditioned / engrammed by socioculture, to make children, by making them believe "maternal instinct", which does not exist.

Indeed, the only three true instincts are drinking, eating, copulating, and yet they are memories, the memory of species ... but the ideology of childbirth is so hammered that many women do not Would not believe themselves to be full - fledged women if they had no children. Let us recall that the late Henri Laborit did not like the term conditioning, which made him think of tin cans, and preferred that of sociocultural engrammation. Let us also write the writer Elisabeth Badinter, who is one of the few Feminists of the various bourgeoisies to denounce the so-called "maternal instinct" because many studies undertaken on this taboo subject confirm that this "maternal instinct" is in fact only an intense sociocultural conditioning and absolutely nothing more.

But states and armies need cannon fodder, and flesh for profit, to make their inhuman and mad political societies work. It is time for women to strike the belly, strike bellies, become neo-Malthusian, and no longer procreate. Make love, but do not make any more children! Strike of procreation. There are plenty of children, without parents, who would only ask to be adopted. But we do everything to make adoptions impossible or difficult, because of the administrative route of type 14/18, in France and elsewhere. Above all, we should encourage contraception, abortion, adoption and the refusal to procreate. And vasectomy also exists for men, even if here too, everything is made for you / we dissuade. And then to be born, it is to be condemned to death, for condemned to die. See the book of the thinker / philosopher E.M. Cioran (1911-1995) "From the inconvenience of being born" (1973).

All human behavior is automated and at least 95 percent. Thus, to make girls believe, from the nursery school, to the "maternal instinct", and to an "innate" femininity, will reinforce them in these illusions, later, by an apprenticeship which will become a nervous coding, once They will have become adults and women. This is studied for, as would have been said, the late comedian Fernand Raynaud. And they will take this learning, social coding / nervous coding, for an "instinct" ... All armies need soldiers and the state also needs servants, and this propaganda in favor of "maternal instinct" Is their business, with all its flesh to cannon and all its flesh to profit.

Make love but do not procrastinate. If we take a jar and we put red fish in surplus, they will die for lack of oxygen or hunger, but overcrowding, lack of space. And this is not eugenics, elitism, or even economics, since one could equitably share all the resources of planet Earth with 15 billion inhabitants in one Society of the anarchist / communist type. But let's think about all this.

Pat Patrice Faubert (2010) Pat puette, poète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"