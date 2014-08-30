The Shortwave Report 03/10/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Radio Japan.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed Dr Daniel Briggs on the fate of politics in Spain. He says that global capitalism is creating crises that have resulted in the rise of right-wing politics. The socialist political party in Spain, Podemos, has lost nearly half its supporters in the past year. This loss may be a result of voters fearing too radical a change, including the separation of Catalonia from the rest of Spain and not having a viable alternative to capitalism.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the wars in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. She relays Patrick Cockburn's report on the shifting alliances in Syria and Iraq, and the role of the US and Russia in the war on Islamic State. Fighting in Mosul has resulted in more civilian deaths. The US involvement in the war in Yemen has had controversial results. 10,000 Yemenis have died in the Saudi-led war and 3 million civilians have been displaced. An escalation in ship attacks is leading to famine in Yemen, where 90% of the food is brought in by ships.

From CUBA- The Venezuelan government is asking the US to reveal its covert media wars in Latin America. Mexico is gravely concerned over a US proposal to separate migrant families crossing the border. Palestinian President Abbas said his country is sticking to the two-state solution and British Secretary of State Boris Johnson agreed.

From JAPAN- At a disarmament conference speakers condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, while North Korea condemned the current US South Korean military exercises. China joined in criticizing the huge military exercise which the US claims maintains stability on the Korean Peninsula. Six years have passed since the Fukushima nuclear meltdown which killed more than 18,000 people- 123,000 citizens remain evacuees.

"I'm worried that students will take their obedient place in society and look to become successful cogs in the wheel - let the wheel spin them around as it wants without taking a look at what they're doing. I'm concerned that students not become passive acceptors of the official doctrine that's handed down to them from the White House, the media, textbooks, teachers and preachers."

-Howard Zinn

