Planète Terre

Asphyxie

Pollution psychologique

Toutes les chaînes de télévision

Pollution atmosphérique

Cinquante mille décès par an

Dans notre beau pays de France

Pollution bureaucratique

Six cent mille personnes

Dépendantes aux jeux d'argent

Dans notre beau pays de France

Pollution atmosphérique

Par des microparticules inhérentes

Principalement aux moteurs Diesel

Cent quatre vingt mille décès par an

Dans notre Europe si belle

Pollution psychologique

Tous les hommes politiques

Toutes les femmes politiques

Pollution bureaucratique

Du vin qui contient et ouais

Trois mille huit cent fois

Plus de pesticide que l'eau du robinet

Pollution atmosphérique

Vingt mille tonnes par an de pesticide

Déversé rien que sur la vigne

Pollution bureaucratique

Avec présentes dans le corps

Du bébé qui naît mutagène

Quatre cent substances chimiques cancérigènes

Pollution dans nos têtes

Pollution dans nos corps

Pollution dans nos sociétés

Pollution psychologique

Tous les hommes politiques

Toutes les femmes politiques

Asphyxie

Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Asphyxia

Psychological pollution

All TV channels

Atmospheric pollution

Fifty thousand deaths a year

In our beautiful country of France

Bureaucratic pollution

Six hundred thousand people

Dependent on gambling

In our beautiful country of France

Atmospheric pollution

By inherent microparticles

Mainly to Diesel engines

One hundred and eighty thousand deaths a year

In our beautiful Europe

Psychological pollution

All politicians

All women politicians

Bureaucratic pollution

Wine that contains and yeast

Three thousand eight hundred times

More pesticide than tap water

Atmospheric pollution

Twenty thousand tons per year of pesticide

Spilled only on the vine

Bureaucratic pollution

With present in the body

From the mutagenic baby

Four hundred carcinogenic chemicals

Pollution in our heads

Pollution in our bodies

Pollution in our societies

Psychological pollution

All politicians

All women politicians

Asphyxia

Pat Patrice Faubert (2011) puise, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien (Patrice the guest on "hiway.fr"