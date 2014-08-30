Planète Terre
Asphyxie
Pollution psychologique
Toutes les chaînes de télévision
Pollution atmosphérique
Cinquante mille décès par an
Dans notre beau pays de France
Pollution bureaucratique
Six cent mille personnes
Dépendantes aux jeux d'argent
Dans notre beau pays de France
Pollution atmosphérique
Par des microparticules inhérentes
Principalement aux moteurs Diesel
Cent quatre vingt mille décès par an
Dans notre Europe si belle
Pollution psychologique
Tous les hommes politiques
Toutes les femmes politiques
Pollution bureaucratique
Du vin qui contient et ouais
Trois mille huit cent fois
Plus de pesticide que l'eau du robinet
Pollution atmosphérique
Vingt mille tonnes par an de pesticide
Déversé rien que sur la vigne
Pollution bureaucratique
Avec présentes dans le corps
Du bébé qui naît mutagène
Quatre cent substances chimiques cancérigènes
Pollution dans nos têtes
Pollution dans nos corps
Pollution dans nos sociétés
Pollution psychologique
Tous les hommes politiques
Toutes les femmes politiques
Asphyxie
Patrice Faubert ( 2011 ) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Asphyxia
Psychological pollution
All TV channels
Atmospheric pollution
Fifty thousand deaths a year
In our beautiful country of France
Bureaucratic pollution
Six hundred thousand people
Dependent on gambling
In our beautiful country of France
Atmospheric pollution
By inherent microparticles
Mainly to Diesel engines
One hundred and eighty thousand deaths a year
In our beautiful Europe
Psychological pollution
All politicians
All women politicians
Bureaucratic pollution
Wine that contains and yeast
Three thousand eight hundred times
More pesticide than tap water
Atmospheric pollution
Twenty thousand tons per year of pesticide
Spilled only on the vine
Bureaucratic pollution
With present in the body
From the mutagenic baby
Four hundred carcinogenic chemicals
Pollution in our heads
Pollution in our bodies
Pollution in our societies
Psychological pollution
All politicians
All women politicians
Asphyxia
Pat Patrice Faubert (2011) puise, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien (Patrice the guest on "hiway.fr"
