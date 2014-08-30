The Shortwave Report 03/03/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (March 3) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- The Japanese government is going to maintain control over TEPCO, the operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant- thus taking on responsibility for the estimated $188 billion clean up. The US and South Korean militaries have begun a 2 month exercise to prepare for possible war with North Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea has acquired land to install an advanced US missile defense system called THAD. In Ukraine fighting has escalated between government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east.

From RUSSIA- On to George Galloway's show called Sputnik Radio. George interviews journalist Neil Clark about the political turmoil and violence in Ukraine. There is much discussion of the current rise of the far-right in Europe, by the same people who ignored the fascist neo-nazis who created a coup in Ukraine in 2014. They say the coup was partly organized by NATO governments, with the assistance of John McCain and American neo-cons. The Ukraine government is currently bombing the east and western media makes it appear to be Russian aggression. McCain's call for "lethal defensive aid" has been supported by people, like Michael Moore, usually associated with anti-war movements.

From CUBA- A new investigation by the Guardian UK has revealed that the assassination of Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres was by military members who were trained by US Special Forces in the US. Thousands of Brazilians used the Carnivale to protest the coup that ousted Dilma Rousseff from the Presidency. President Trump gave his first address to a joint session of Congress. The UK has advised colleges to stifle anti-war and pro-Palestinian activism.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the war in Iraq, where US backed Iraqi forces are driving Daesh out of villages near Mosul- the jihadists destination upon leaving will likely be Syria. At UN peace talks in Geneva, ceasefire efforts in Syria were praised, but fighting continues. President Trump said that spending more money on wars will lead to victory, while others suggest that diplomacy is essential.

There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves

I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://radio.mediageek.net

All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >

I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr170303.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_03_03_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_03_03_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"There is no crime, absolutely none, that cannot be condoned when 'our' side commits it."

-George Orwell

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net