Scriptura continua de fausse conscience
Il y eut
Huit millions de membres au parti nazi
Et toute une administration suiviste, c'est ainsi
De gré ou de force, l'on en fait partie
En ce domaine aucune quelconquerie
Le moindre acte y est participatif
Sauf si l'on y est totalement inactif
Mais de près ou de loin
Car chaque matin l'on a faim
Il faut bien se vêtir
Il faut bien se nourrir
Et donc consommer de l'économie
Et donc produire de l'ignominie
De la société, fortifier la structure
Sans pour autant être une ordure
Pas seulement la société nazie
Car toute société étatique est une hiérarchie
Et puis parfois, le monde à l'envers
Des loufiats, que leurs maîtres, plus réactionnaires
Il y eut
La guerre civile en Irlande du Nord
1968/1998, pour l'instant, elle dort
3524 victimes, victimes civiles pour la plupart
Protestantisme militarisé
Qui des colons anglais fut l'allié
Toute une clique de salopards
Et les catholiques
Ne furent pas cette fois, les plus cyniques !
Il y a Sofia
C'est en Bulgarie, c'est bien cela
Deux millions de personnes
Seulement treize ambulances, cela détonne
Quand les mafias locales
Empochent l'aide internationale
La misère prospère, c'est fatal
Il y a les quartiers
Comme en France, avec des préjugés
Pourtant, dans certains quartiers, beaucoup de solidarité
Ce qui n'empêche pas la bonne société
De vouloir les discriminer
Et à force, l'on finit par se djihadiser
Et à force, l'on finit par se fanatiser
Mais la plupart de ces gens sont bien gentils
Avec de l'exclusion, de l'humiliation, et du stress infini
Mais
La France toujours réactionnaire
Mais
La France toujours retardataire
En effet, dans certains pays
Avec une politique moins nazie
Là où les immigrés sont mieux accueillis
Les immigrés sont vite intégrés
Participant à la vie de la cité
Devenant, c'est le paradoxe, des bourgeois
Avec un compte en banque bien garni, parfois !
Et toujours l'oubli de l'Histoire
Sachant se travestir, c'est à ne pas croire
Le " Front National " français, parti fasciste
Comme tout parti qui se veut nationaliste
Et d'ailleurs, cela date de quelques jours
Voulant parader à Nantes, ce parti fit un four
Avec une manifestation antifasciste pour l'en chasser
Grande détermination et des policiers blessés
N'étant plus sur Nantes, je n'ai pu, hélas, y participer
Et de temps en temps, mon père étant décédé
De ma mère, en banlieue parisienne, je dois m'occuper
La misère rend vraiment l'individu désespéré
Pour de ses déboires ainsi se venger
Et pour le fascisme populiste, ainsi voter
Il n'y a que l'anarchie pour une autre société
Il n'y a que l'anarchie pour enfin pouvoir s'aimer
Tout y serait socialisé, collectivisé
Tout y deviendrait de la gratuité
Disparition de la propriété
Avec tout un partage généralisé
Disparition du travail salarié
Et surtout l'apparition d'une autre mentalité
Tous les transports devenant gratuits
La fin de toute hiérarchie, petit à petit
Plus aucun divorce, plus aucun mariage
En toute sexualité, plus aucune cage
Et avec la disparition de tous les préjugés
Tout le monde ne pourrait que s'apprécier
Tant dans les idées que dans les sexualités
Des banalités de base
Le monde entier serait en phase
Ainsi, tout le genre humain pourrait s'accorder
Boire, manger, copuler, s'amuser, penser
Toute une pensée unifiée dans la vraie diversité !
Et plus ce besoin
Tout besoin névrotique étant malsain
Du syndrome de Münchhausen par procuration pour se faire valoir
Syndrome par procuration pour seul avoir
Des enfants tyrannisés par leurs mères
Avec des traumatismes dont on ne peut plus se défaire
Il y eut
L'Etat Nation de la Yougoslavie
En autostop, jadis, le tour, je fis
J'étais jeune et belle caboche
Maintenant, je suis vieux, je suis moche
De la nationalité, et donc tôt ou tard, des conflits
Puis la guerre déclarée à la vie
Sans les virgules, sans la ponctuation
Scriptura continua de la réaction
Comme les premiers écrits
Aucun espace entre les mots, entre les lignes, et oui
Un autre temps pour d'autres vies
Il y eut
Le Deutsche Mark, une monnaie inventée
Je vous le donne en mille, par les alliés
Comme souvent, l'arroseur devient l'arrosé
Reconstruction de l'Allemagne
URSS, France, USA, Angleterre, la dénazification qui gagne
En fait, c'était la nazification en nouveau pagne
Certes, c'était l'après-guerre
Celle de 1939/1945, mais c'est toujours la guerre
Dans un endroit, dans un pays, sur la planète Terre
Entre les individus, entre les couples, et entre militaires
Ce sont les mentalités qu'il faut changer
Si l'on aspire à vouloir tout transformer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
There was
Eight million members of the Nazi Party
And a whole follow-up administration is
Whether or not we are part of it
In this field none
The smallest act is participatory
Unless you are totally inactive
But near or far
Every morning we are hungry
Clothes
Eating well
And thus consume the economy
And thus produce ignominy
From society, strengthen the structure
Without being a garbage
Not just Nazi society
For every state society is a hierarchy
And then sometimes the world upside down
Wolves, their masters, more reactionary
There was
Civil war in Northern Ireland
1968/1998, for the moment she sleeps
3524 victims, most of them civilian casualties
Militarized Protestantism
Who of the English settlers was the ally
A whole clique of bastards
And Catholics
Not this time, the most cynical!
There is Sofia
It is in Bulgaria
Two million people
Only thirteen ambulances
When the local mafias
Push international aid
Prosperous poverty is fatal
There are the neighborhoods
As in France, with prejudices
However, in some neighborhoods, a lot of solidarity
This does not prevent good society
To discriminate against them
And by force, one ends up jihadizing
And by force, one ends up fanatical
But most of these people are nice
With exclusion, humiliation, and infinite stress
But
France always reactionary
But
France still lagging behind
Indeed, in some countries
With a less Nazi policy
Where immigrants are better received
Immigrants are quickly integrated
Participating in the life of the city
Becoming, it is the paradox, of the bourgeois
With a well-stocked bank account, sometimes!
And always the forgetting of History
Knowing how to disguise, is not to believe
French National Front, fascist party
Like any party that claims to be nationalist
And it's a matter of a few days
Wanting to parade in Nantes, this party made a furnace
With an anti-fascist demonstration to drive it out
Great determination and injured police officers
Not being on Nantes, I could not, unfortunately, participate
And from time to time, my father having died
From my mother, in the Paris suburbs, I have to take care of myself
Poverty really makes the individual desperate
For his disappointments thus revenge
And for populist fascism, so voting
There is only anarchy for another society
There is only anarchy to finally be able to love
Everything would be socialized, collectivized
Everything would become free of charge
Disappearance of property
With a widespread sharing
Disappearance of salaried work
And above all the appearance of another mentality
All transport becoming free
The end of every hierarchy, little by little
No more divorce, no marriage
In all sexuality, no more cages
And with the disappearance of all prejudices
Everyone could only appreciate
Both in ideas and in sexualities
Basic banalities
The world would be in phase
Thus, the whole human race could
Drink, eat, copulate, have fun, think
A whole unified thought in true diversity!
And the more this need
Any neurotic need being unhealthy
Münchhausen syndrome by proxy
Syndrome by proxy only to have
Children tyrannized by their mothers
With trauma that can no longer be discarded
There was
The State of Yugoslavia
In autostop, in the past, I made
I was young and beautiful caboche
Now I'm old, I'm ugly
From nationality, and therefore sooner or later, conflicts
Then the declared war on life
Without commas, without punctuation
Scriptura continued the reaction
As the first writings
No spaces between words, between lines, and yes
Another time for other lives
There was
The Deutsche Mark, an invented currency
I give you in thousand, by the allies
As often, the sprinkler becomes the watered
Reconstruction of Germany
USSR, France, USA, England, the denazification that wins
In fact, it was the nazification in new cloth
Certainly, it was the post-war period
That of 1939/1945, but it is still the war
In a place, in a country, on planet Earth
Between individuals, between couples, and between military
It is the mentalities that must be changed
If we aspire to want to transform everything!
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
