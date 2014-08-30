Scriptura continua de fausse conscience

Il y eut

Huit millions de membres au parti nazi

Et toute une administration suiviste, c'est ainsi

De gré ou de force, l'on en fait partie

En ce domaine aucune quelconquerie

Le moindre acte y est participatif

Sauf si l'on y est totalement inactif

Mais de près ou de loin

Car chaque matin l'on a faim

Il faut bien se vêtir

Il faut bien se nourrir

Et donc consommer de l'économie

Et donc produire de l'ignominie

De la société, fortifier la structure

Sans pour autant être une ordure

Pas seulement la société nazie

Car toute société étatique est une hiérarchie

Et puis parfois, le monde à l'envers

Des loufiats, que leurs maîtres, plus réactionnaires

Il y eut

La guerre civile en Irlande du Nord

1968/1998, pour l'instant, elle dort

3524 victimes, victimes civiles pour la plupart

Protestantisme militarisé

Qui des colons anglais fut l'allié

Toute une clique de salopards

Et les catholiques

Ne furent pas cette fois, les plus cyniques !

Il y a Sofia

C'est en Bulgarie, c'est bien cela

Deux millions de personnes

Seulement treize ambulances, cela détonne

Quand les mafias locales

Empochent l'aide internationale

La misère prospère, c'est fatal

Il y a les quartiers

Comme en France, avec des préjugés

Pourtant, dans certains quartiers, beaucoup de solidarité

Ce qui n'empêche pas la bonne société

De vouloir les discriminer

Et à force, l'on finit par se djihadiser

Et à force, l'on finit par se fanatiser

Mais la plupart de ces gens sont bien gentils

Avec de l'exclusion, de l'humiliation, et du stress infini

Mais

La France toujours réactionnaire

Mais

La France toujours retardataire

En effet, dans certains pays

Avec une politique moins nazie

Là où les immigrés sont mieux accueillis

Les immigrés sont vite intégrés

Participant à la vie de la cité

Devenant, c'est le paradoxe, des bourgeois

Avec un compte en banque bien garni, parfois !

Et toujours l'oubli de l'Histoire

Sachant se travestir, c'est à ne pas croire

Le " Front National " français, parti fasciste

Comme tout parti qui se veut nationaliste

Et d'ailleurs, cela date de quelques jours

Voulant parader à Nantes, ce parti fit un four

Avec une manifestation antifasciste pour l'en chasser

Grande détermination et des policiers blessés

N'étant plus sur Nantes, je n'ai pu, hélas, y participer

Et de temps en temps, mon père étant décédé

De ma mère, en banlieue parisienne, je dois m'occuper

La misère rend vraiment l'individu désespéré

Pour de ses déboires ainsi se venger

Et pour le fascisme populiste, ainsi voter

Il n'y a que l'anarchie pour une autre société

Il n'y a que l'anarchie pour enfin pouvoir s'aimer

Tout y serait socialisé, collectivisé

Tout y deviendrait de la gratuité

Disparition de la propriété

Avec tout un partage généralisé

Disparition du travail salarié

Et surtout l'apparition d'une autre mentalité

Tous les transports devenant gratuits

La fin de toute hiérarchie, petit à petit

Plus aucun divorce, plus aucun mariage

En toute sexualité, plus aucune cage

Et avec la disparition de tous les préjugés

Tout le monde ne pourrait que s'apprécier

Tant dans les idées que dans les sexualités

Des banalités de base

Le monde entier serait en phase

Ainsi, tout le genre humain pourrait s'accorder

Boire, manger, copuler, s'amuser, penser

Toute une pensée unifiée dans la vraie diversité !

Et plus ce besoin

Tout besoin névrotique étant malsain

Du syndrome de Münchhausen par procuration pour se faire valoir

Syndrome par procuration pour seul avoir

Des enfants tyrannisés par leurs mères

Avec des traumatismes dont on ne peut plus se défaire

Il y eut

L'Etat Nation de la Yougoslavie

En autostop, jadis, le tour, je fis

J'étais jeune et belle caboche

Maintenant, je suis vieux, je suis moche

De la nationalité, et donc tôt ou tard, des conflits

Puis la guerre déclarée à la vie

Sans les virgules, sans la ponctuation

Scriptura continua de la réaction

Comme les premiers écrits

Aucun espace entre les mots, entre les lignes, et oui

Un autre temps pour d'autres vies

Il y eut

Le Deutsche Mark, une monnaie inventée

Je vous le donne en mille, par les alliés

Comme souvent, l'arroseur devient l'arrosé

Reconstruction de l'Allemagne

URSS, France, USA, Angleterre, la dénazification qui gagne

En fait, c'était la nazification en nouveau pagne

Certes, c'était l'après-guerre

Celle de 1939/1945, mais c'est toujours la guerre

Dans un endroit, dans un pays, sur la planète Terre

Entre les individus, entre les couples, et entre militaires

Ce sont les mentalités qu'il faut changer

Si l'on aspire à vouloir tout transformer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

There was

Eight million members of the Nazi Party

And a whole follow-up administration is

Whether or not we are part of it

In this field none

The smallest act is participatory

Unless you are totally inactive

But near or far

Every morning we are hungry

Clothes

Eating well

And thus consume the economy

And thus produce ignominy

From society, strengthen the structure

Without being a garbage

Not just Nazi society

For every state society is a hierarchy

And then sometimes the world upside down

Wolves, their masters, more reactionary

There was

Civil war in Northern Ireland

1968/1998, for the moment she sleeps

3524 victims, most of them civilian casualties

Militarized Protestantism

Who of the English settlers was the ally

A whole clique of bastards

And Catholics

Not this time, the most cynical!

There is Sofia

It is in Bulgaria

Two million people

Only thirteen ambulances

When the local mafias

Push international aid

Prosperous poverty is fatal

There are the neighborhoods

As in France, with prejudices

However, in some neighborhoods, a lot of solidarity

This does not prevent good society

To discriminate against them

And by force, one ends up jihadizing

And by force, one ends up fanatical

But most of these people are nice

With exclusion, humiliation, and infinite stress

But

France always reactionary

But

France still lagging behind

Indeed, in some countries

With a less Nazi policy

Where immigrants are better received

Immigrants are quickly integrated

Participating in the life of the city

Becoming, it is the paradox, of the bourgeois

With a well-stocked bank account, sometimes!

And always the forgetting of History

Knowing how to disguise, is not to believe

French National Front, fascist party

Like any party that claims to be nationalist

And it's a matter of a few days

Wanting to parade in Nantes, this party made a furnace

With an anti-fascist demonstration to drive it out

Great determination and injured police officers

Not being on Nantes, I could not, unfortunately, participate

And from time to time, my father having died

From my mother, in the Paris suburbs, I have to take care of myself

Poverty really makes the individual desperate

For his disappointments thus revenge

And for populist fascism, so voting

There is only anarchy for another society

There is only anarchy to finally be able to love

Everything would be socialized, collectivized

Everything would become free of charge

Disappearance of property

With a widespread sharing

Disappearance of salaried work

And above all the appearance of another mentality

All transport becoming free

The end of every hierarchy, little by little

No more divorce, no marriage

In all sexuality, no more cages

And with the disappearance of all prejudices

Everyone could only appreciate

Both in ideas and in sexualities

Basic banalities

The world would be in phase

Thus, the whole human race could

Drink, eat, copulate, have fun, think

A whole unified thought in true diversity!

And the more this need

Any neurotic need being unhealthy

Münchhausen syndrome by proxy

Syndrome by proxy only to have

Children tyrannized by their mothers

With trauma that can no longer be discarded

There was

The State of Yugoslavia

In autostop, in the past, I made

I was young and beautiful caboche

Now I'm old, I'm ugly

From nationality, and therefore sooner or later, conflicts

Then the declared war on life

Without commas, without punctuation

Scriptura continued the reaction

As the first writings

No spaces between words, between lines, and yes

Another time for other lives

There was

The Deutsche Mark, an invented currency

I give you in thousand, by the allies

As often, the sprinkler becomes the watered

Reconstruction of Germany

USSR, France, USA, England, the denazification that wins

In fact, it was the nazification in new cloth

Certainly, it was the post-war period

That of 1939/1945, but it is still the war

In a place, in a country, on planet Earth

Between individuals, between couples, and between military

It is the mentalities that must be changed

If we aspire to want to transform everything!

Patrice Faubert (2017)