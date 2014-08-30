La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle est une société de la séparation des êtres et des choses , où tout s ' affirme dans la guerre , les rivalités et les jalousies , alors que personne n ' est ni à envier , ni à jalouser , puisque il n ' y a aucune forme d ' " épanouissement " possible et " réel " , dans une telle organisation de la vie , qui est la plus grande des folies .La plus grande des folies est l ' organisation présente de la vie .

" Varlin , hélas , ne devait pas s ' échapper . Le dimanche 28 , place Cadet , il fut reconnu par un prêtre qui courut chercher un officier . Le lieutenant Sicre saisit Varlin , lui lia les mains derrière le dos et l ' achemina vers les buttes où se tenait le général de Laveaucoupet . Sous la grêle des coups , sa jeune tête méditative qui n ' avait eu que des pensées fraternelles , devint un hachis de chair , l ' oeil pendant hors de l ' orbite . On l ' assit pour le fusiller .Les soldats crevèrent son cadavre à coups de crosse . Sicre vola sa montre et s ' en fit une parure . "

" Extrait de l ' assassinat d ' Eugène Varlin ( 1839-1871 ) dont toute la vie fut un exemple , dans " Histoire de la commune de 1871 " par Prosper -Olivier Lissagaray . Et Nathalie Lemel ( 1826-1921 ) la Bretonne anarchiste féministe fut l ' amie d ' Eugène Varlin . "

La société du spectacle surgit avec netteté dès la fin des années 1920 . Elle donnera naissance à deux tendances principales du spectaculaire . Une première tendance propre aux sociétés totalitaires de type stalinien ( faussement appelée " communiste " ) que feu Guy Ernest Debord ( 1931-1994 ) son théoricien , appellera le spectaculaire concentré . Une deuxième tendance propre aux sociétés totalitaires de type capitalisme privé que feu Debord appellera le spectaculaire diffus . En fin une troisième tendance , parachevant les deux premières , émergera dès les années 1980 , que feu Debord nommera le spectaculaire intégré , tendance articulée dans son ouvrage de la fin des années 1980 , à savoir les " commentaires sur la société du spectacle . " L ' on ne saurait comprendre ce qu ' est la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle , ( terme que j ' ai forgé ) , sans ce court résumé sur sa genèse . Et c ' est d ' ailleurs , une genèse ignorée par beaucoup de gens . Car trop de gens se réclament de feu Guy Debord , sans l ' avoir jamais réellement compris ... l ' ont-ils seulement lu ?

" Le spectacle se soumet les hommes vivants dans la mesure où l ' économie les a totalement soumis . Il n ' est rien que l ' économie se développant pour elle-même . Il est le reflet fidèle de la production des choses , et l ' objectivation des producteurs . "

G.E .Debord ( 1931 - 1994 )

Il nous suffit de sortir dans une rue , pour nous rendre compte des hommes et femmes machines , des hommes et femmes prothèses . Et de cette utopie néotechnologique ( comme l ' écrit Jean-Marc Mandosio ) , où toute marchandise est si mal fabriquée , qu ' il a fallu inventer le concept de service après-vente ! rien n ' est plus réparable , tout se jette , tout se change . L ' on fabrique de la merde en grande quantité ! tout magasin devrait s ' appeler de nos jours sans vie , " service après vente " . Et à l ' achat d ' un produit , vous avez une probabilité sur deux ou trois , d ' avoir entre les mains , un produit défectueux ou inutilisable . Et puis , il sera fabriqué et usiné de sorte qu ' il dure le moins longtemps possible . Il faut bien consommer , n ' est-ce pas ? la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle est donc parfaitement invivable au plus grand nombre , même si une infime minorité croit y trouver son compte ... et j ' ai donc rattaché le spectaculaire marchand au complexe techno-industriel , car c ' est une seule et même entité .

Mais , il y aura toujours des gens contre vous , et des gens pour vous , tant que régnera la pensée séparée et le spectaculaire intégré , c ' est la même chose ! et j ' emmerde mes détracteurs comme ils m ' emmerdent , c ' est toujours réciproque ces machins là ... pas vrai ? il ne faut pas de tout pour faire un monde , il faut de tout pour défaire un monde . Si tout le monde pensait la même chose , ce serait l ' horreur . C ' est justement l ' horreur économique parce que tout le monde ne pense pas la même chose ! l ' on ne tue pas les gens qui sont d ' accord avec vous . C ' est à cause des désaccords politiques qu ' il y a des guerres . Et quand on voit ce que l ' " ordre " a donné , l ' on ne peut avoir qu ' une envie , c ' est de crier " vive le désordre " .

Nous sommes contre la propriété privée , mais si l ' on veut nous voler ce " qui nous appartient " , nous crions au voleur . Nous sommes contre la peine de mort et la prison , mais si l ' on assassine l ' un(e) de nos proches , nous voulons nous venger . Nous sommes pour la tolérance , la nôtre , pas celle des autres . La tolérance , il y a des maisons pour ça , aurait dit le réactionnaire catholique feu Paul Claudel ( 1868 - 1955 ) . Nous imitons la machine bien plus que la machine ne nous imite . Comme nous essayons d ' imiter la nature en toutes choses . Et qu ' en est-il de nos détestations ? de nos " amours " ? savons-nous pourquoi nous détestons et pourquoi nous " aimons " ? et sans nous voiler la face ?

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle n ' a pas besoin de rapports humains , ils ne lui sont pas vitaux . Elle n ' a besoin que que de machines diverses sophistiquées , entretenues par son personnel humain . Dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle , seules les machines sont aimées , car les humains , simplement utiles pour l ' entretien des machines , eux , sont détestés et se détestent entre eux/elles . Ils / elles apprennent dès la naissance à se détester et à se faire la guerre , car , ils/elles croient avoir " librement " choisi la " vérité " et les autres ont choisi " librement " l ' erreur ...

" La nature n ' est ni morale , ni immorale , elle est radieusement , glorieusement , amorale . "

Théodore Monod ( 1902-2000 ) savant et érudit Français

Ainsi même la douleur , avec laquelle , aucun dialogue n ' est possible , selon le penseur d ' origine roumaine feu Emile Cioran ( 1911-1995 ) , serait-elle aussi une production socioculturelle , dans les possibilités de son expression et des jugements de valeurs qui lui sont rattachés . Et selon les temps et les lieux , la douleur peut s ' afficher comme bienséante , ou la douleur doit se taire et faire preuve de discrétion .

Voir à ce sujet le livre du sociologue et anthropologue du corps David Le Breton née en 1953 , " Expériences de la douleur . Entre destruction et renaissance . " ( éd : Métailié ) . Et ce n ' est pas parce que l ' on cite une personne ou un journal , que l ' on adhère forcément aux idées ou aux pratiques de cette personne ou de ce journal ( c ' est du détournement ) mais à cheval donné , l ' on ne regarde pas la bride , comme l ' écrivit feu G.E.Debord ( 1931-1994 ) .

Et s ' il y a des guerres partout et tout le temps , c ' est encore une fois et toujours en rapport à la recherche inconsciente de la dominance . On ne le redira jamais assez . Il s ' agit d ' un apprentissage comme un autre , bien entendu . Nous devons redire que toutes les critiques que nous adressons aux autres , nous nous les adressons à nous - mêmes , cela va sans dire ! chacun et chacune devra faire sa révolution psychologique , si nous voulons vraiment un jour , une société radicalement différente , où les mots , liberté , égalité , fraternité , soient réellement l ' expression de leur signification .

" Le véritable remède contre le chômage est qu ' il n ' y ait plus de travail pour personne , mais pour chacun une place dans la société . "

Albert Jacquard ( généticien des populations , né en 1925 )

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète , puète , peuète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

