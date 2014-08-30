What happened to the closed school in your neighborhood?

Submitted by Anonymous on Wed, 2017-02-22 08:48
Author: 
Chicago Reporter

The Chicago Reporter is tracking the status of the public schools that were shuttered four years ago in the largest mass school closure in U.S. history. Most of the empty buildings are located in poor, African-American neighborhoods on Chicago’s South and West sides and have yet to be reused.

We will continue to update this map as schools are sold and repurposed. This project is part of The Reporter’s ongoing series, “Empty schools, empty promises,” which explores the aftermath of the school closures.

http://chicagoreporter.com/what-happened-to-the-closed-school-in-your-neighborhood/

