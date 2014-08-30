La société future, la société sans la relation

" Nous faisons la guerre et la révolution en même temps . Ce n ' est pas seulement à Barcelone que l ' on prend des mesures révolutionnaires , mais partout jusqu ' au front . Chaque village que nous conquérons commence à adopter une ligne de conduite révolutionnaire . "

Durruti dans le labyrinthe ( Miguel Amoros ) " Editions de l ' Encyclopédie des Nuisances , 2007 "

L ' aboutissement de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle semble se révéler au Japon où la plupart des couples sont des couples sexless , à savoir des couples sans la moindre relation sexuelle .

Et les gens qui sont au Japon , n ' ont d ' ailleurs plus aussi , aucune relation humaine .

Même la prostitution n ' est plus de la prostitution sexuelle , mais il s ' agit plutôt d ' une prostitution relationnelle .

L ' on va payer des femmes qui sont là uniquement pour vous écouter , avec éventuellement quelques chastes caresses ou attouchements .

La relation artificielle est déjà tarifée dans ce pays . Et l ' on peut aussi , dès à présent , y acheter des robots sexuels . Robots sexuels qui sont des femmes artificielles prêtes à assouvir tous les fantasmes érotiques de leurs propriétaires . Bientôt , ces robots sexuels pourront parler et dire à leurs possesseurs , les choses qu ' ils veulent entendre .

Le seul avantage , si l ' on peut dire , est que cette vie artificielle , n ' aura plus d ' enfants .

Et ce que l ' on pourrait prendre à tort , pour un aboutissement , n ' est en fait que le vrai début de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Le Japon , est en fait , en avance d ' un coup , voire de plusieurs , sur l ' échiquier du capitalisme moderne . Dans vingt ans , et même plus , la plupart des pays , en seront là où le Japon se trouvait en 2011 . En ce début 2017, tout ne fait que se confirmer !

Le Japon remplacera les animaux domestiques par des robots domestiques .

Robots sexuels femmes pour les hommes , robots sexuels hommes pour les femmes .

Bien sûr , seuls les gens fortunés pourront s ' offrir ces divers robots sexuels ou robots domestiques. En 2017, la conversation est morte, et même dans les manifestations, les gens se regardent avec méfiance ou se regardent mal ! le fascisme multiple est dans toutes les têtes ! donc, les robots au moins, qui sont et seront programmés pour " converser ", auront la faveur des gens qui sont eux-mêmes robotisés !

Mais , il y aura aussi des robots sexuels pour toutes les bourses . Petit à petit , le monde va se japoniser . L ' artilect prendra toutes les apparences , toutes les formes . La relation humaine deviendra obsolète . Les rapports sexuels non artificiels seront rares . Comme le monde des petites annonces de rencontres, avec toute une prostitution, avec toute une acculturation, et donc une fascisation, en 2017, cela n'est plus que cela !

" Car l ' homme ne reste humain qu ' en ménageant dans sa vie une large place à la simplicité , alors que la plupart des inventions modernes - notamment le cinéma , la radio et l ' avion - tendent à affaiblir sa conscience , à émousser sa curiosité et , de manière générale , à le faire régresser vers l ' animalité . "

George Orwell ( 1903 - 1950 ) " Essais , articles , lettres " volume 4 ( 1945 - 1950 ) Editions de l ' Encyclopédie des Nuisances , 2001 .

L ' industrie de la masturbation , et de la solitude , déjà très structurée au Japon , va se répandre , très progressivement sur l ' ensemble de la planète Terre .

Chacun sera complètement indifférent envers chacun .

Ou alors, voulant vendre sa soupe propagandiste, du fascisme brun au fascisme rouge.

" Homme d'Etat, salaud et imbécile. " Sur Léon Trotsky

( Insulté par l'ex-IS, Internationale Situationniste )

Chacune sera complètement indifférente envers chacune .

Tout sera fait , réalisé , étudié pour des plaisirs solitaires et donc pour des personnes seules .

C ' est déjà un peu le cas , un peu partout , en 2011 , et en 2017, et pas seulement au Japon .

Le Japon étant le miroir de cette société en devenir . Mais encore une fois , cela n ' est qu ' un début . Par exemple , aux Etats Unis d ' Amérique , si quelqu ' un tombe par terre dans la rue , personne ne lui viendra en aide . Pas étonnant si en 2017, le dictateur Trump a pris le pouvoir !

En effet , l ' on risque de gros ennuis , à vouloir simplement porter secours à une personne en difficulté , aux Etats Unis d ' Amérique . En effet , cette personne pourrait vous attaquer en justice , alors que vous auriez tout bonnement voulu l ' aider ...

Et cela n ' est pas une divagation de ma part , vous pouvez le croire .

Donc , la relation humaine commence à disparaître , et bientôt elle n ' existera plus du tout .

Et même au Japon , cela n ' est qu ' un début , c ' est la tendance manifeste de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Qui est en pleine réalisation , là où le terrain y était le plus favorable .

Cette mauvaise herbe est maintenant partout , et aucun herbicide ne peut plus s ' y opposer .

Car nous sommes tous et toutes cette mauvaise herbe .

Et ce ne sont pas nos idéologies surannées qui pourront y changer quoi que ce soit .

Car toutes les idéologies participent de cette mauvaise herbe , au même titre que les religions et les croyances . De même toutes les militances entretiennent cette mauvaise herbe .

Voilà pourquoi , elle repousse toujours , voilà pourquoi l ' on ne peut s ' en débarrasser .

Tout participe de la société de la relation morte .

" Allo l ' amour ?

Tonalité

Allo l ' amour ?

Silence blanc ...

( Voix d ' ordinateur ) ... L ' amour est absent . Au top sonore veuillez laisser un message

ainsi que votre numéro de téléphone . A son retour l ' amour prendra contact avec vous .

Bonjour l ' amour ! C ' est kérosène à l ' appareil ... As - tu reçu mon curriculum Vitae

ainsi que ma carte de confiance ... ? "

André Zurowski , poète d'Auvergne, d ' origine polonaise , né en 1960

Une relation intéressée , une relation d ' argent , une relation lucrative , sont des relations mortes . Elles sont tout sauf vivantes . La société du futur est une société sans la moindre relation . Sans la relation affective , sans la relation amicale , sans la relation sexuelle , sans la relation culturelle . Il y aura des centres ludiques de masturbation , et des centres ludiques pour la relation , des centres payants , sans la moindre relation authentique .

Il n ' est pas impossible que la famille qui usine encore un peu de la relation , finisse par s ' évaporer aussi , au fil des décennies de la propagation de l ' artilect . Voilà pourquoi le Japon est présentement le laboratoire des savants qui molécularisent et artilectisent la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Personne n ' aura plus besoin de personne . Les femmes n ' auront plus aucun besoin des hommes . Les hommes n ' auront plus aucun besoin des femmes . Et déjà les femmes n ' ont plus l ' usage des hommes pour pouvoir enfanter .

Elles n ' ont besoin que du sperme des hommes , c ' est tout . Et nous nous adaptons , petit à petit , à toutes sortes de monstruosités . Dans les grandes villes et mégapoles , le bruit est à la limite du supportable , avec le bruit de la circulation des voitures , des bus , des conversations mortes , du métropolitain , des tramways , etc ... Et cependant nous supportons l ' insupportable , comme la télévision dans les restaurants .

De même , tous les régimes politiques sont insupportables , et malgré tout , nous les supportons . Les nouvelles signalisations du capitalisme moderne sont indéchiffrables , il y a des robots partout , des machines sans âme , partout ... Il n ' y a qu ' à voir dans le métropolitain parisien ( le serpent à roulettes ) , où l ' on se perd , où l ' on se retrouve vite coincé par une machine défectueuse , où l ' on se sent surveillé , où le bruit est une torture gestapiste , tout ceci étant parfaitement insupportable , et néanmoins nous le supportons .

Au fond , nous supportons absolument tout .

" An deux du calendrier cosmique "

Premier janvier : 0 heure 01 seconde

( L ' humanité s ' installe dans l ' ensemble du système solaire : plus 500 ans )

Deux janvier :

( L ' humanité a rendu visite à tous les systèmes planétaires de la galaxie : plus 50

millions d ' années .

Premier avril : Le soleil devient une géante rouge . La Terre disparaît . Fin

du système solaire : plus de cinq milliards d ' années . "

Le temps cosmique comparé au temps psychologique

Nous sommes de braves bêtes , totalement soumises . Et à qui se plaindre ?

Tout étant partout et nulle part . Nulle part et partout . Voilà le secret si évident qu ' il en devient caché , de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

Tout est partout et tout est nulle part .

Veuillez adresser vos doléances à partout et nulle part . Veuillez adresser vos récriminations à partout et nulle part . Et comme je suis le seul à oser dire ce que je dis , je suis détesté par les gauchistes , par les staliniens , par les fascistes , par les capitalistes , par les anarchistes encartés . Et c ' est normal , car je pense que l ' on ne pourra plus faire une révolution digne de ce nom avec les éternels manichéismes , gauche , droite , bien , mal , qui ne sont en vérité qu ' une seule et même chose , un même mouvement .

Ce ne sont pas les boutiques politiques et leurs commerçants et commerçantes qui feront une révolution holiste , mais ceux et celles qui sont en dehors de toutes les boutiques politiques .

Et les boutiques politiques sont de tous les genres , anarchistes , gauchistes , situationnistes , fascistes , libéralistes , capitalistes , staliniennes , tout ce que vous voudrez , en fait .

Il faut être en dehors de toute boutique politique , en dehors de toute idéologie politique . Sinon , rien ne changera jamais . Et c ' est aussi pour cela , que rien n ' a jamais changé .

Des petites améliorations , de temps en temps , mais sans plus .

Un peu de pommade en attendant des coups de fouet supplémentaires . Et si vous ne vous censurez pas , l ' on se chargera de le faire pour vous . Je dois à ce propos , rendre hommage à Indymedia Bruxelles qui à toujours accepté mes articles , mais avec des commentaires inutiles , qui ne font qu ' appauvrir les articles en général .

De toutes façons , les commentaires , c ' est une forme habile de censure !

Mais les fascistes rouges et bruns sont pour la censure, la leur !

Je le maintiens . Si l ' on a quelque chose à dire , l ' on écrit un article , et puis c ' est tout .

Tout commentaire d ' article est une pollution .

" Il est trop tôt pour écrire l ' histoire de l ' insurrection qui a commencé au printemps 2001 en Algérie , mais il n ' est pas trop tard pour la défendre ; c ' est à dire pour s ' attaquer à l ' épaisse indifférence , bouffie d ' inconscience historique , dont elle est en France l ' objet . "

Jaime Semprun ( 1947 - 2010 ) " Apologie pour l ' insurrection algérienne " Editions de l ' Encyclopédie des Nuisances " , 2001 .

Encore une fois , je démontre , et ce en quelques lignes , ce qu ' est la séparation , et ce que n ' est pas la séparation .

Ce que j ' écris ne devrait déranger personne , et devrait être assez banal . C ' est du banal peu banal , que pourrait naître une nouvelle conception de la révolution holiste .

Tout est à commencer . Il n ' y a jamais eu de début . C ' est une supercherie . La société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle le sait , et ainsi , puisqu ' elle est seule à le savoir , et surtout à l ' avoir compris , elle peut se nourrir de toutes ses bourgeoisies . ( Lire mon anarticle " Précis des 64 bourgeoisies ou Précis du négatif ) Toutes les bourgeoisies se valent pour la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle .

L ' on pourrait dire que la bourgeoisie gauchiste est en avance d ' une bourgeoisie . L ' on pourrait dire que la bourgeoisie fasciste est en retard d ' une bourgeoisie . A ce propos , mes anarticles ne sont plus tolérés en France que sur les Indymedia Bruxelles et Indymedia Suisse, en 2017.

Feu le poète chanteur Léo Ferré ( 1916 - 1993 ) que j ' aimais beaucoup , malgré son faisage , chantait jadis le fameux " Il n ' y a plus rien " , et bien moi , je prétends qu ' il n ' y a jamais rien eu . Il faut tout revoir . Il faut tout repenser . Il y a toujours eu sur notre planète , la guerre. Et donc , pas la moindre relation .

La guerre étant le contraire de la relation . La relation étant le contraire de la guerre .

Voilà pourquoi , je suis victime de la calomnie stalinienne , souvent de la censure gauchiste et " anarchiste " , et j ' ai même vu dans le métropolitain parisien , un imitateur / plagiaire de l ' invité , ( Pat dit L' invité sur le site de mon cousin cinéaste GLK , Gilles Le Kvern , hiway.fr ) , imitateur si suffisant , si prétentieux , que j ' ai feint de l ' ignorer

Calomniez , calomniez , censurez , censurez , déformez , déformez , imitez , imitez , il en restera toujours quelque chose ! une tétralogie tout à fait logique , somme toute .

Et pourtant , je suis si quelconque , que je passe inaperçu .

" Les civilisations selon Nikolaï Kardashev ( né en 1932 ) , un radioastronome russe , ou l ' échelle de Kardashev , proposée en 1964 ."

Terre : Type : 0 , 7 ( Ne maîtrise pas l ' énergie totale de sa planète )

Type : 1 : MEP 10 puissance 16 W ( Maîtrise l ' énergie totale da sa planète )

Type : 2 : MESL 10 puissance 26 W ( Maîtrise l ' énergie de son système local )

Type : 3 : ME Gal 10 puissance 36 W ( Maîtrise l ' énergie de sa galaxie )

Type : 4 : ME Uni ? ( Maîtrise de l ' énergie de l ' Univers )

Nikolaï Kardashev ( 1964 ) , radioastronome russe

Cela n ' est pas moi qui risque de devenir une référence intellectuelle , et cela me convient tout à fait . Nous sommes des prétentieux et prétentieuses , nous les humains .

Moi , toi , lui , eux / elles . Car , nous avons la prétention d ' être des humains .

Tout le monde s ' évite , personne ne se cause , ou si peu . Mais à part cela , nous sommes des humains . Justement parce que nous sommes des inhumains , peut - être ...

Ainsi donc , beaucoup de gauchistes s ' enthousiasment pour les récents évènements de Tunisie . Des sociaux - démocrates aussi d ' ailleurs .

Des sociaux - démocrates qui sont l ' aile gauche du fascisme libéral . L ' extrême gauche étant l ' extrême gauche du fascisme libéral .

Je comprends ce qui peut - être révoltant dans tout ce que je dis , et ce pour tout le monde , y compris moi - même .

La vérité est toujours révoltante .

Par exemple , si quelqu ' un de connu dit quelque chose , nous le reprenons à notre compte , mais si c ' est un copain , un pauvre rien , donc , nous ne reprendrons pas ce qu ' il a dit à notre compte .

Cela n ' est pas une personnalité du spectacle , donc ce qu ' il dit est considéré comme sans valeur . Et nous allons protester contre cette affirmation ... comment ? nous sommes vraiment de mauvaise foi ! ( moi , toi , lui , eux / elles )

Oui , nous sommes le monde . Oui , nous sommes les injustices du monde . Oui , nous sommes les crimes du monde . Oui , nous sommes les inégalités du monde .

Oui , nous sommes le monde sans aucune relation . Et nous subissons donc , d ' une façon ou d ' une autre , toutes les inégalités , toutes les injustices , tous les crimes du monde .

Et que nous soyons riches ou pauvres , n ' y change rien . Et en Tunisie , des dominants et des dominantes , aux masques politiques divers , vont remplacer l ' ancienne domination .

" En 2006 , il y avait 6000 langues parlées sur la planète Terre , il n ' y en aura plus que 3000 en 2100 . 96 pour cent d ' entre elles ne sont employées que par 3 pour cent des terriens / terriennes . Voici les 6 langues les plus parlées en 2006 , chinois ( 1120 millions ) , anglais ( 480 millions , première ou deuxième langue ) , espagnol ( 320 millions ) , russe ( 285 millions ) , français ( 265 millions ) , arabe ( 221 millions ) , sans oublier les diverses langues parlées en Inde . "

Informations linguistiques

Cela est indispensable à l ' aération économique de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle . Le faux changement qui n ' est que le changement du faux , est nécessaire à la société sans aucune relation humaine , pour qu ' elle reste paradoxalement et justement , une société sans relation aucune . Car , qui dit , relation humaine , car qui dit , relation , dit simplement révolution globale .

Mais , bien sûr , il n ' y a déjà plus , nulle part , comme présentement au Japon , la moindre relation . Il n ' y a que des échanges économiques entre les individus comme entre les entreprises .

Mais c ' est un rien qui vous le dit ... il est vrai !

Une société de la relation , est une société à construire . C ' est une société sans aucune idéologie , sans aucune religion , sans aucune croyance , sans aucune célébrité , sans aucune représentation , sans aucune image , sans aucune théorie , sans aucune politique , sans aucun chef , sans aucun gourou .

Elle nous fait peur , c ' est compréhensible , ce qui explique que nous préférons rester dans la société sans aucune relation .

Et nous le réaffirmons , toutes nos relations présentes , ne sont que des relations économiques , qui s ' expriment parfois dans les créations aliénées , comme l ' écriture , la peinture , la poésie , le cinéma , le théâtre , etc ... tout un mal être !

La véritable création est à faire . La création d ' un monde nouveau , où la seule création sera la relation . Toute création en dehors de la relation , étant tout , sauf une relation , étant tout , sauf une création . Comme la politique qui est une maladie , dont il faudrait se débarrasser , la création aliénée est une fausse création dont il faudrait se débarrasser .

C ' est l ' ennui et l ' absence de la relation authentique , qui enfantent les créations aliénées , ainsi que la politique .

Nous pouvons remplacer avantageusement le terme d ' ennui par celui cher à feu le grand savant français Henri Laborit ( 1914 - 1995 ) , ( voir le site " Eloge de la suite ) d ' inhibition de l ' action . L ' inhibition de l ' action produit les créations aliénées , les créations représentées et figées , la politique aliénée avec tous ses courants et toutes ses bourgeoisies , toutes les maladies physiques et mentales . Ou nous prendrons conscience de tout cela , ou nous irons vers une société dépourvue de toute empathie , dépourvue de la relation , comme caricaturalement au Japon, et un peu partout , et donc bientôt , sur toute la surface de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle . Car il n ' y a effectivement , aucune relation , dans le spectacle , dans la marchandise , dans la technologie , dans l ' industrialisation .

Tout est dans le meilleur livre de feu Sigmund Freud ( 1856 - 1939 ) " Inhibition , symptôme et angoisse " qui date de 1926 . Ouvrage méconnu , hélas .

Patrice Faubert ( 2011/2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“We make the war and the revolution at the same time. It is not only in Barcelona that one takes revolutionary measures, but everywhere until the face. Each village that we conquer starts to adopt a revolutionary policy. ”

Durruti in the labyrinth (Miguel Amoros) “Editions of the Encyclopaedia of the Nuisances, 2007”

The result of the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial seems to appear in Japan where most couples are couples sexless, namely of the couples without the least sexual relationship.

And people who are in Japan, have besides also any more, no human relation.

Even the prostitution is not any more sexual prostitution, but it is rather about a relational prostitution.

One will pay women who are there only to listen to you, with possibly some pure caresses or contacts.

The artificial relation is already tariffed in this country. And one can also, as of now, to buy sexual robots there. Sexual robots which are artificial women ready to appease all the erotic phantasms their owners. Soon, these sexual robots will be able to speak and say to their owners, the things which they want to hear.

The only advantage, if one can say, is that this artificial life, will not have any more children.

And what one could take wrongly, for a result, is in fact only the true beginning of the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial.

Japan, is in fact, in advance at a stretch, even of several, on the chess-board of modern capitalism. In twenty years, and even more, most country, will be where Japan was in 2011. In this beginning 2017, all nothing but does be confirmed!

Japan will replace the pets by domestic robots.

Sexual robots women for the sexual men, robots men for the women.

Of course, only fortunate people will be able to offer these various sexual robots or domestic robots. In 2017, the conversation died, and even in the demonstrations, people look themselves with mistrust or look at themselves badly! multiple Fascism is in all the heads! therefore, the robots at least, which are and will be programmed “to converse”, will have the favour of people who themselves are robotized!

But, there will be also sexual robots for all the purses. Gradually, the world goes japoniser. The artilect will take all appearances, all the forms. The human relation will become obsolete. The nonartificial sexual intercourses will be rare. How the world of the classified ads of meetings, with a whole prostitution, a whole acculturation, and thus a fascisation, in 2017, that is nothing any more but that!

“Because the man remains human only by sparing in his life a broad place with simplicity, whereas most modern inventions - in particular the cinema, the radio and the plane - tend to weaken its conscience, to blunt its curiosity and, in a general way, to make it regress towards the animality. ”

George Orwell (1903 - 1950) “Tests, articles, letters” volume 4 (1945 - 1950) Editions of the Encyclopaedia of the Nuisances, 2001.

The industry of the masturbation, and the loneliness, already very structured in Japan, will be spread, very gradually on the whole of planet Is in hiding.

Each one will be completely indifferent towards each one.

Or then, wanting to sell its soup propagandist, of brown Fascism to red Fascism.

“Bastard, statesman and imbecile. ” On Léon Trotsky

(Insulted by the ex-IS, International Situationniste)

Each one will be completely indifferent towards each one.

All made, will be carried out, studied for solitary pleasures and thus for people alone.

It is already a little the case, a little everywhere, in 2011, and in 2017, and not only in Japan.

Japan being the mirror of this company in becoming. But once again, that is only one beginning. For example, in the United States of America, if somebody fall by ground in the street, nobody will come to him to the rescue. Not astonishing so in 2017, the Trump dictator came to power!

Indeed, one risks large troubles, to simply want to carry help to a person in difficulty, in the United States of America. Indeed, this person could attack you in justice, whereas you would simply have liked to help it…

And that is not a divagation of my share, you can believe it.

Therefore, the human relation starts to disappear, and soon it will not exist any more.

And even in Japan, that is only one beginning, it is the manifest trend of the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial.

Who is in full realization, where the ground was most favorable there.

These weeds are now everywhere, and no herbicide can be opposed to it more.

Because we all are and all these weeds.

And these are not the out of date ideologies which will be able to change anything there.

Because all the ideologies take part of these weeds, as well as the religions and the beliefs. In the same way all the militances maintain these weeds.

For this reason, it pushes back always, for this reason one cannot get rid some.

Any participle of the company of the dead relation.

“Hello love?

Tonality

Hello love?

White silence…

(Voice of computer)… the love is absent. In top form sound please leave a message

like your phone number. On its return the love will get in touch with you.

Hello love! It is kerosene with the device… Ace - you received my curriculum vitae

like my map of confidence…? “

André Zurowski, poet of Auvergne, Polish extraction, born in 1960

An interested relation, money a relation, a lucrative relation, are dead relations. They are very safe alive. The company of the future is a company without the least relation. Without the emotional relation, the friendly relation, the sexual relationship, the cultural relation. There will be ludic centers of masturbation, and ludic centers for the relation, of the paying centers, without the least authentic relation.

It is not impossible only the family which still machines a little relation, ends up also evaporating, with the wire of the decades of the propagation of the artilect. For this reason Japan is at present the laboratory of the scientists who molécularisent and artilectisent the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial.

Nobody will need more anybody. The women will not have more no need for the men. The men will not have more no need for the women. And already the women do not have any more the use of the men to be able to give birth to.

They need only the sperm of the men, it is all. And we adapt, gradually, with all kinds of monstrosities. In the big cities and megalopoles, the noise is in extreme cases of bearable, with the sound traffic of the cars, the buses, the died conversations, the subway, the trams, etc… And however we support the unbearable one, like television in the restaurants.

In the same way, all the political regimes are unbearable, and despite everything, we support them. New indications of modern capitalism are indecipherable, there are robots everywhere, machines without heart, everywhere… It has there to only see in the Parisian subway (the snake with casters), where one loses oneself, where one finds oneself quickly wedged by a defective machine, where one feels supervised, where the noise is a torture gestapist, all this being perfectly unbearable, and nevertheless support we it.

At the bottom, we support absolutely all.

“Year two of the cosmic calendar”

January first: 0 hour 01 second

(Humanity settles in the whole of the solar system: more 500 years)

January two:

(Humanity visited all the planetary systems of the galaxy: more 50

million years.

April first: The sun becomes a red giantess. The Earth disappears. End

solar system: more than five billion years. “

Cosmic time compared to psychological time

We are good-natured sorts, completely subjected. And with which to complain?

All being everywhere and nowhere. Nowhere and everywhere. Here is the secrecy so obvious that it becomes hidden about it, of the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial.

All is everywhere and all is nowhere.

Please address your complaints to everywhere and nowhere. Please address your recriminations to everywhere and nowhere. And as I am the only one to dare to say what I say, I am hated by the leftists, the Stalinist ones, the fascists, the capitalists, the inserted anarchists. And it is normal, because I think that one will not be able to make any more one revolution worthy of this name with the eternal Manicheisms, left, right-hand side, well, badly, which are in truth only one and even thing, the same movement.

They are not the political shops and their tradesmen and commercial who will make a revolution holist, but those and those which are apart from all the political shops.

And the political shops are of all the kinds, anarchists, leftists, situationnists, fascists, liberalists, capitalists, Stalinist, all that you will want, in fact.

It is necessary to be apart from any political shop, apart from any political ideology. If not, nothing will never change. And it is as for that, as nothing never changed.

Small improvements, from time to time, but without more.

A little pomade while waiting for additional whiplashes. And if you do not censure yourselves, one will undertake to do it for you. I on this subject must, to pay homage to Indymedia Brussels which with always accepted my articles, but with useless comments, which do nothing but in general impoverish the articles.

In any case, the comments, it is a skilful form of censure!

But the red and brown fascists are for the censure, theirs!

I it maintenances. If there is something to say, an article is written, and then it is all.

Any comment of article is a pollution.

“It is too early to write the history of the insurrection which started in spring 2001 in Algeria, but it is not too late to defend it; i.e. to attack the thick indifference, puffed up of historical unconsciousness, of which it is in France the object. ”

Jaime Semprun (1947 - 2010) “Apology for the Algerian insurrection” Editions for the Encyclopaedia for the Nuisances “, 2001.

Once again, I show, and this in some lines, which is the separation, and what is not the separation.

What I write should not disturb anybody, and should be rather banal. It is banal the not very banal one, which could be born a new design from the revolution holist.

All is to be started. There never was beginning. It is a trickery. The commercial spectacular company techno - industrial knows it, and thus, since it is alone to know it, and especially to have understood it, it can be nourished of all its bourgeoisies. (To read my Precise anarticle “of the 64 bourgeoisies or Precis of negative) All the bourgeoisies apply to the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial.

One could say that the left middle-class is in advance of a middle-class. One could say that the fascistic middle-class is late of a middle-class. On this subject, my anarticles is tolerated more in France only on Indymedia Brussels and Swiss Indymedia, in 2017.

Fire the poet singer Léo Ferré (1916 - 1993) whom I loved much, in spite of its faisage, sang formerly the famous one “It does not have there more nothing”, and well me, I claim that there never was nothing. It is necessary all to re-examine. It is necessary all to reconsider. There always was on our planet, the war. And thus, not the least relation.

The war being opposite of the relation. The relation being opposite of the war.

For this reason, I am victim of Stalinist calumny, often of the left and “anarchistic” censure, and I even saw in the Parisian subway, an imitator/plagiarist of the guest, (Stalemate says the guest on the site of my cousin scenario writer GLK, Gilles Le Kvern, hiway.fr), so sufficient imitator, if pretentious, that I have pretends to be unaware of it

Calumniate, calumniate, censure, censure, deform, deform, imitate, imitate, it will remain about it always something! a completely logical tetralogy, altogether.

And yet, I am so unspecified, that I pass unperceived.

“Civilisations according to Nikolaï Kardashev (born in 1932), a Russian radioastronomer, or the scale of Kardashev, proposed in 1964.”

Ground: Type: 0, 7 (the total energy of its planet does not control)

Type: 1: MEP 10 power 16 W (Control total energy da its planet)

Type: 2: MESL 10 power 26 W (Control the energy of its local system)

Type: 3: ME Gal 10 power 36 W (Control the energy of its galaxy)

Type: 4: ME Uni? (Control of the energy of the Universe)

Nikolaï Kardashev (1964), Russian radioastronomer

That is not me which is likely to become a intellectual reference, and that is appropriate to me completely. We are pretentious and pretentious, us them human.

Me, you, him, them/they. Because, we claim to be the human ones.

Everyone is prevented, nobody causes himself, or if little. But except for that, we are the human ones. Precisely because we are the inhuman ones, perhaps…

Thus, much of leftists are filled with enthusiasm for the recent events of Tunisia. Social democrats also besides.

Social democrats who are the left wing of liberal Fascism. The far left being the far left of liberal Fascism.

I understand what perhaps revolting in all that I say, and this for everyone, including myself.

The truth is always revolting.

For example, if somebody of known said something, we take it again on our account, but if it is a buddy, poor nothing, therefore, we will take again what he said on our account.

That is not a personality of the show, therefore what he says is regarded as without value. And will we protest against this assertion… how? we are really insincerely! (me, you, him, them/they)

Yes, we are the world. Yes, we are the injustices of the world. Yes, we are the crimes of the world. Yes, we are the inequalities of the world.

Yes, we are the world without any relation. And we thus undergo, in a way or of another, all the inequalities, all the injustices, all the crimes of the world.

And that we are rich or poor, nothing changes there. And in Tunisia, from dominant and dominant, to the various political masks, will replace the old domination.

“In 2006, there were not 6000 spoken languages on planet Is in hiding, it will not be any more but 3000 of them in 2100. 96 percent of them are employed only by 3 percent of land/land. Here 6 the most spoken languages in 2006, Chinese (1120 million), English (480 million, first or second language), Spanish (320 million), Russian (285 million), French (265 million), Arabic (221 million), without forgetting the various spoken languages in India. ”

Linguistic information

That is essential to the economic ventilation of the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial. The false change which is only the change of the forgery, is necessary to the company without any human relation, so that it remains paradoxically and precisely, a company without relation none. Because, which says, human relation, because which says, relation, known as simply total revolution.

But, of course, there is not already more, nowhere, like at present in Japan, the least relation. There are only economic exchanges between the individuals as between the companies.

But it is one nothing which tells it to you… it is true!

A company of the relation, is a company to be built. It is a company without any ideology, any religion, any belief, any celebrity, any representation, any image, any theory, any policy, any chief, any guru.

She frightens us, it is comprehensible, which explains why we prefer to remain in the company without any relation.

And let us reaffirm we it, all our relations present, are only economic relations, which are sometimes expressed in alienated creations, like the writing, painting, poetry, the cinema, the theatre, etc… a whole evil being!

True creation is to be made. The creation of a new world, where only creation will be the relation. Any creation apart from the relation, being all, except a relation, being all, except a creation. As the policy which is a disease, of which it would be necessary to get rid, alienated creation is a false creation of which it would be necessary to get rid.

It is the trouble and the absence of the authentic relation, which give birth to alienated creations, as well as the policy.

We can expensive replace advantageously the term of trouble by that with fire the large French scientist Henri Laborit (1914 - 1995), (see the site “Praise of the continuation) of inhibition of the action. The inhibition of the action produces alienated creations, creations represented and solidified, the policy alienated with all its currents and all its bourgeoisies, all the physical and mental diseases. Or we will become aware of all that, or we will go towards a company deprived of any empathy, deprived of the relation, like caricaturalement in Japan, and a little everywhere, and thus soon, on all the surface of the commercial spectacular company techno - industrial. Because there is indeed, no relation, in the show, the goods, technology, the industrialisation.

All is in the best book of fire Sigmund Freud (1856 - 1939) “Inhibition, symptom and distresses” which goes back to 1926. Ignored work, alas.

Patrice Faubert (2011/2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”