Kucinich Warns of Deep State's Plans for War Post-Trump Impeachment

The military-industrial complex despises Trump due to his unpredictability and general non-interventionist approach. If the military weapons contractors, deep state intelligence agencies and the neocons/neoliberal warmongers find Trump too difficult to control they will try to unseat him by undemocratic means. Pence will be much, much worse than Trump on nearly every issue.

"People should listen to Dennis Kucinich and fight the Deep State push toward a new Cold War with tooth and claw."

by Caitlin Johnstone

"It’s heartening to see former Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich in the news so much lately. I’m not sure how this isn’t intensely, screamingly obvious to most Americans, but the anti-war politicians are the good guys. They’re the ones you can trust. War is the single most insane, illogical, evil and unsustainable thing that human beings do, and anyone who’s fighting to minimize its existence in the world is very clearly and obviously working in the highest interest. The people who are fighting for increased military aggression with Russia and Syria on one side, and with Iran and China on the other, are the liars, crooks and killers we need to watch out for.

I can’t think of even a full handful of high-level politicians who are aggressively fighting against America’s politically ubiquitous policy of corporatist military interventionism, but Dennis Kucinich (who because of his progressive presidential runs I might be tempted to call a kind of proto-Bernie if his foreign policy positions weren’t vastly more sane than Sanders’) is definitely one of them. His appearance on FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria in which he warned that a faction within the US intelligence community is seeking to “reignite the Cold War” was a bucket of cold water on the insipid national dialogue that’s arisen in the wake of Michael Flynn’s resignation, and, since he is clearly one of the good guys, we should all be paying attention.

Watching Kucinich’s interview is a visceral experience; the urgency in his message feels like being grabbed and shaken awake by a loved one as an imminent threat approaches. He speaks in a way that’s clearly designed to grab the attention of casual viewers using terms they can understand, speaking of unelected Deep State operatives “playing games” with America’s security, describing their covert maneuvers as “like something out of a spy novel” and “Spy vs. Spy stuff” to help reify the high-level manipulations that are happening behind the scenes, making it difficult if not impossible to determine what’s true or false.

“Whether you’re for Trump or against Trump,” Kucinich said, “the White House is under attack from elements inside the intelligence community, which are trying to elevate tensions between Russia and the US. At the bottom of that is money and an agenda to cash in on conflict. There’s a game going on inside the intelligence community where there are those who want to separate the US from Russia in a way that would re-ignite the cold war... Wake up America!”

As the brilliant Chris Hedges has rightly pointed out in an essay titled “The Real Purpose of the U.S. Government’s Report on Alleged Hacking by Russia,” expanding NATO would make a tremendous amount of money for the military industrial complex. “War is a racket,” he writes, and Kucinich’s warning points out how a new Cold War would bring us right there: “There are people trying to separate the U.S. and Russia so that this military industrial intel axis can cash in.”

A new Cold War would indeed be immensely profitable. The NATO expansionism, arms race, and military escalations in strategic locations all around the world would be a great way to justify hemorrhaging billions upon billions of dollars of taxpayer money into the gears of the military industrial complex. Americans could be leveraged into pouring the money they get from their real time and real labor into a fake, manufactured arms race based on lies instead of buying real food and real clothing for their children. If the Russian oligarchs play along, they can do the same to their citizens as well.

There’s been growing support for a new Cold War among the neocons and neoliberals. A handful of Russians might even secretly want a Cold war for themselves, who knows. This could make a lot of money for a few lucky oligarchs. It can also wipe out every living thing on Planet Earth.

As we’ve discussed before, the last Cold War brought us within a hair’s breadth of nuclear annihilation on more than one occasion. In 1962, a series of miscommunications and unpredictable coincidences led to a Soviet nuclear submarine nearly deploying a nuclear torpedo while it was being pummeled with mild explosives by the US Navy, who didn’t know it had nukes. Two of the ship’s commanders were about to deploy the "special weapon", and it was only the level-headedness of a third who refused to honor the orders of the ship’s captain that saved the world from a full-scale nuclear holocaust at the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1983, a technical glitch nearly caused an officer from the Soviet Air Defense Forces to deploy the USSR’s nuclear arsenal in retaliation for what launch detection technology mistook for a US intercontinental ballistic missile attack. Both of these cases were caused by unforeseeable breakdowns that could easily happen any number of times should Cold War tensions be renewed, and there’s no reason to believe that we’ll get lucky again.

A 2014 report published in the journal Earth’s Future found that it would only take the detonation of 100 nuclear warheads to throw 5 teragrams of black soot into the earth’s stratosphere for decades, blocking out the sun and making the photosynthesis of plants impossible, starving every terrestrial organism to death. The United States and Russia currently have about 7,000 nuclear warheads apiece that we know of. During the Cold War, each had tens of thousands.

A new Cold War wouldn’t just rob the American people of money and security, it would risk the life of every single living thing. There are far too many things that can go wrong, far too many moving parts. If you are willing to enter into Cold War tensions again, for any reason, you are making yourself an enemy of your species, your planet, and indeed everything that lives here. We must all reject this insanity with one voice—Russian, American, and everyone else— and refuse to let these unelected psychopaths drag us down this path of evil."

Additional commentary by Green Liberty Party 2020 Presidential candidate Mark Paul Miller;

Trump may be a narcissistic egomaniac, but Mike Pence is a cold-hearted psychopathic religious dogmatic warmonger. Nearly every issue would be worse under Pence than under Trump. As Kucinich said, Pence is more of a military interventionist than Trump by far.

It could be theorized that Trump chose Pence as an insurance policy against impeachment. Only neocons like McCain/Graham and their military weapons contractor lobbyists would benefit under Pres. Pence.

We should also remind ourselves that Trump's "pussy-grabbing" comment that inspires such rage was made in private with Billy Bush of the infamous Bush dynasty. Billy Bush is the nephew of GW Bush, the same man responsible for war crimes following the illegal U.S. invasion of Iraq. He himself set up this "man talk" personal conversation on a bus and then secretly recorded it. Could there be any interest on the part of Billy Bush to sabotage Trump in order to protect his uncle's war crimes in Iraq?

Sure this comment by Trump reveals some disturbing lack of respect towards women when spoken without knowledge of being recorded. Though if everyone was held accountable for everything they've ever said in private out of inappropriate humor or anger we would have a list of grievances miles long for every human on Earth!

Our priorities should be saving human lives from needless military conflicts and deep state attempts at toppling foreign leaders like Pres. Bashar Al-Assad of Syria. As if GW Bush and Obama didn't help ISIS enough by funding Syrian rebels. That resulted in prolonging the CIA deep state ISIS boogeymen while weakening Al-Assad in preparation for destabilization of Syria. With one arm Al-Assad fights ISIS while with the other arm he fights U.S. backed rebels. Then to top it off the U.S. funded rebels end up either joining ISIS or selling them their weapons. Brilliant strategy if never-ending war to benefit the military weapons contractors is their actual goal.

If Trump is impeached Pence will easily be encouraged into war with Syria and/or Russia by his neocon peers. That would be the classic "from the frying pan into the fire" scenario. When protesting Trump for his "pussy-grabbing" comment we must remember that some of our fellow haters of Trump are warmonger neocons and neoliberals.

Regular deportations and travel bans nearly exactly as under Obama and border walls are secondary issues when compared to warfare and destabilizing foreign governments with fake coups as in Syria. Why didn't Soros fund protesters against Obama as he had travel bans from the same Middle Eastern nations? If Soros cares so much for the rights of immigrants why didn't he fund protesters of Obama who was nicknamed "Deporter in Chief"?

Of course protests are always needed, but there are other tools in the toolbox that could be used more effectively. If all Trump hears from the left is that they hate him, his narcissism will turn his ears deaf to their complaints. Then all Trump will hear are the warmongers who will praise him for bombing Yemen or fighting with Putin over Crimea.

Maybe the deep state and military-industrial complex is just too powerful for any human to fight without severe consequences. What happened to JFK can also occur today with Trump if the deep state military-industrial complex doesn't get it's way. It still remains odd and questionable that anti-war journalist Gary Webb shot himself twice in his head and was labeled as a suicide.

President Eisenhower had the foresight to warn people of the coming military-industrial complex, his words were proven true as today we all remain hostages of war profiteers, even the once mighty Trump.