KLM refuses seven passengers following Trump's muslim ban/KLM accomplice to discrimination

KLM REFUSES SEVEN PASSENGERS FOLLOWING

TRUMP'S MUSLIM COUNTRY BAN/KLM COMPLICITY

WITH TRUMP'S DISCRIMINATION POLICY

INTRODUCTION

Airline company KLM is accomplice to discrimination, Islamophobia and deportation

of refugees. Concerning discrimination and Islamophobia, it is one of the executioners

of Trump's policy, by refusing passengers from the seven banned muslim countries. It's

complicity with deportation of refugees consists of flying deported refugees for the Dutch

government. Both are crimes and KLM's full responsibility, because they have a choice to refuse.''

SEE ALSO

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm-refuses-seven-passengers-following-trumps-muslim-country-banklm-complicity-with-trumps-discriminatory-policy/

Underlying letter is the English translation of a letter

I wrote to KLM to protest their

collaboration with the discriminatory and Islamophobic Trump

travel ban:

Text of my letter:

"KLM weigert VS reizigers vanwege Trump/KLM medeplichtigheid aan uitsluitingsbeleid"

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm-weigert-vs-reizigers-vanwege-trumpklm-medeplichtigheid-aan-uitsluitingsbeleid/

See the KLM statement under note 1

Although the muslimban is temporarily cancelled by the Federal Judge [2],

reason why KLM gave in [3], my letter about

the complicity and co responsibility of KLM with Trump's discriminatory and

Islamophobic policy is still valid.

See under the notes my letter to KLM

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

NOTES

[1]

NEWS KLM

UPDATE: TRAVELLING TO THE US

http://news.klm.com/update-travelling-to-the-us/

30January2017

Update: Travelling to the US

On 28 January 2017, President Trump of the United States of America signed an executive order that has immediate consequences for passengers from seven countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen. As a result, KLM was compelled to inform seven passengers on Saturday that they would not be able to fly to the USA.

Like all other airlines, KLM has to comply with the entrance requirements that countries set for travellers. Airlines are not permitted to carry passengers who do not meet those entrance requirements. In this, KLM complies with the aviation authorities’ international agreements.

KLM regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers who were confronted with this sudden change of circumstances. Although the fact that these passengers were unable to fly to the USA lies entirely outside KLM’s sphere of influence, we decided to offer these passengers a voucher equivalent in value to the flight they were unable to take to the USA. KLM thereby hopes to alleviate to some degree the inconvenience caused by the decision taken by the American authorities.

KLM now informs affected passengers prior to departure. Passengers who were already on their way to Schiphol have been offered a free flight back to where they departed from. No KLM passenger has got stuck anywhere.

KLM recommends you refer to the American authorities to find out the exact requirements for entry into the USA.

Please read here the IATA statement about travelling to the US. Read here the statement of the US Embassy.

[2]

THE WASHINGTON POST

FEDERAL JUDGE TEMPORARILY BLOCKS TRUMP'S

ENTRY ORDER NATIONWIDE

https://www.washingtonpost. com/world/national-security/ federal-judge-temporarily- blocks-trumps-immigration- order-nationwide/2017/02/03/ 9b734e1c-ea54-11e6-bf6f- 301b6b443624_story.html?utm_ term=.fd393ecca364

[3]

04 February 2017

Travel ban US on hold

Owing to the fact that a federal court in the United States has temporarily lifted the travel ban, KLM is pleased to announce that the US immigration authorities have notified airlines that passengers who are citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen will be granted access to the United States once more. ''

NEWS KLM

TRAVEL BAN US ON HOLD

http://news.klm.com/travel-ban -us-on-hold/

MY LETTER TO THE KLM

TO

KLM

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MANAGEMENT

Subject:

Your refusal of seven passengers to the USA

My demand:

Stop hiding yourself behind the back of Trump,

make your own choices and be no longer

accomplice with discrimination and Islamophobia!

Dear Board of Directors,

Dear Management,

Last week, again, you backed the wrong horse!

Why I write ''again'', you will be aware, reading this letter.

But first this serious business, reason for writing this letter

to you.

At least twice [maybe more, but as so far my information],

you have refused to fly passengers to the USA, who possessed

visa for that country. [1]

Background:

The Trump US travel ban for seven countries, Iraq, Iran, Jemen, Sudan,

Libya, Somalia en Syria. [2]

To say it otherwise:

The muslimban [3], because the referred countries are

muslimcountries.

Hopefully I don't have to tell you, that the Trump ban is discriminatory

and in contrary with the freedom of movement.

Yet you have the guts to cooperate with this shameful measure,

from, nota bene, a foreign head of State with who you have

nothing to do!

What makes that you?

Accesory to discrimination, harming travellers and the violation

of your duty to fly passengers, who have booked a ticket.\

People have paid for their travel [you are not cheap, besides]

and it's your duty to fly them, regardless descent, religion and/or

country of origin!

That's obviously not what you are doing, what is a shame.

Still greater shame are your worthless excuses.

I quote ''Elsevier'' [the newspaper]

''We can't do anything about it'' a spokesman of the airline company says to

newsagency ANP.

''And when we fly passengers from the seven countries (Iran, Irak, Libië, Syrië, Somalië, Sudan en Jemen), that means, that KLM must fly them

back again''

''So it makes no sense to take them on the flight'' according the airline company.

Besides, airline companies risk a fine, when they don't cooperate with

the new US rules'' [4]

The Metro [Dutch newspaper] wrote:

''The Re-entry ban, which the USA has decided for people from

seven countries is a fait accompli, with which airline companies like the

KLM must cooperate. That can mean, that passengers become victims of those rules'' explained a KLM spokeswoman last monday'' [5]

Board of Directors and Management, this is the same trick you always play,

when you collaborate with dirty business.

Hiding yourself behind the back of a ''State policy'', ''rules are

rules''

Don't you be ashamed of yourself?

Obviously not, because then you wouldn't do it!

Therefore I took my pen to wash your ears!

By hiding behind Trump's policy, you want to acquit yoirself

from your own responsibility.

By referring to the Trump policy you want to acquit yourself of your responsibilty.

But of course that's nonsense, it is your own choice, to help

Trump to execute his discriminatory, Islamophobic policy.

There were protests in the Netherlands and international

[and will continue] against this scandalous ban, from

demonstrators, EU leaders, the Dutch prime minister Rutte

and the Dutch minister of foreign Affairs, Koenders, even

the American business world take their measures. [6]

A Federal Judge has temporarily blocked the Trump ban. [7]

But that seems to make no impression on you.

No, your5 airplane company continues with its felony.

AND NOT FOR THE FIRST TIME!

That's precisely the reason why I wrote at the beginning of my letter

''Last week, again, you backed the wrong horse''

In the past I washed your ears several times because of your

collaboration with the deportation policy of the Dutch government and

the disastrous consequences for the deported refugees. [8]

Then you came with the same excuse:

to be ''merely'' the executive'' of the government policy.

Then, as in this letter, I washed your ears untill they were red! [9]

CLOSURE!

Your hiding behind ''the State'', ''the government''

and ''the rules'', whether it concerns the Dutch deportation policy or the discriminatory policy of a foreign Head of State, is criminal and cowardly!

You are an accomplice with human rights violations!

Because it is your own choice to collaborate or not!

Your responsibility stays!

Your attitude ''Befehl ist Befehl'' is not valid anymore since the

Nurmberg trials! [10]

That's why I slam you in your face and DEMAND from you:

STOP COLLABORATION WITH TRUMP'S DISCRIMINATION

AND ISLAMOPHOBIA AND TRANSPORT PASSENGERS

REGARDLESS OF DESCENT, RELIGION OR COUNTRY

OF ORIGIN!

Or else you will end up on the garbage dump of history.

In fact, you are already running for the election !

Kind greetings

Astrid Essed

Amsterdam

The Netherlands

NOTES

[1]

IN DUTCH:

ELSEVIER [newspaper]

AGAIN, KLM REFUSES PASSENGERS FOR THE USA

29 JANUARY 2017

ELSEVIER

WEER REIZIGERS NAAR VS GEWEERD DOOR KLM

29 JANUARI 2017

http://www.elsevier.nl/nederla nd/anp/2017/01/weer-reizigers- naar-vs-geweerd-door-klm-29011 7084ANP/

NOTE 1 FROM MY ORININAL [DUTCH] LETTER TO THE KLM

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- weigert-vs-reizigers-vanwege-t rumpklm-medeplichtigheid-aan-u itsluitingsbeleid/

[2]

[3]

MUSLIMBAN

WIKIPEDIA

EXECUTIVE ORDER 13769

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Executive_Order_13769

[4]

THE DUTCH NESPAPER ELSEVIER WROTE:

''”We kunnen er niet zoveel aan doen, zegt een woordvoerder van de luchtvaartmaatschappij tegen persbureau ANP. En als we passagiers meenemen uit deze zeven landen (Iran, Irak, Libië, Syrië, Somalië, Sudan en Jemen), dan betekent dat dat KLM hen ook weer mee moet terugnemen. Het heeft dus weinig zin om deze mensen te vervoeren, aldus de luchtvaartmaatschappij. Ook riskeren luchtvaartmaatschappijen een boete als ze zich niet houden aan de nieuwe regels in de Verenigde Staten.”

ELSEVIER

KLM ABOUT REFUSING PASSENGERS:

''WE CAN'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT''

ELSEVIER

KLM OVER ”WEIGEREN” PASSAGIERS: WE KUNNEN

NIET ANDERS

http://www.elsevier.nl/ nederland/achtergrond/2017/01/ klm-over-weigeren-passagiers- we-kunnen-niet-anders-443605/

[5]

THE DUTCH NESPAPER THE METRO WROTE:

''”Het inreisverbod dat de Verenigde Staten voor mensen uit zeven landen hebben ingesteld, is een voldongen feit waar luchtvaartmaatschappijen zoals KLM zich „aan moeten houden. Dat kan betekenen dat passagiers de dupe worden van die regels”, zo legde een woordvoerster van KLM maandag uit.''

METRO

KLM REACTS ON THE COMMOTION"RULES ARE RULES

30 JANUARY 2017

METRO

KLM REAGEERT OP OPHEF: REGELS ZIJN REGELS

30 JANUARI 2017

http://www.metronieuws.nl/nieu ws/binnenland/2017/01/klm-reag eert-op-ophef-regels-zijn-rege ls

[6]

AL JAZEERA

US PROTESTS GROW AGAINST DONALD TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION

BAN

30 JANUARY 2017

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/ 2017/01/protests-grow-trump-im migrant-ban-order-170129194912 379.html

THE GUARDIAN

THOUSANDS PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP TRAVEL BAN IN CITIES

AND AIRPORTS NATIONWIDE

https://www.theguardian.com/us -news/2017/jan/29/protest-trum p-travel-ban-muslims-airports

MIDDLE EAST EYE

EU NATIONS EXPRESS ALARM AFTER TRUMP CLOSES

DOOR ON REFUGEES

http://www.middleeasteye.net/n ews/eu-nations-alarmed-after-t rump-closes-door-refugees-1236 324723

DUTCH NEWS.NL

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER REGRETS AND REJECTS TRUMP'S

MUSLIM COUNTRY ENTRY BAN

29 JANUARY 2017

http://www.dutchnews.nl/news/a rchives/2017/01/dutch-prime-mi nister-regrets-and-rejects-tru mps-muslim-country-entry-ban/

DUTCH NEWS.NL

US ENTRY BAN IS ''DISCRIMINATORY'', SAYS DUTCH PRIME

MINISTER

2 FEBRUARY 2017

http://www.dutchnews.nl/news/a rchives/2017/02/us-entry-ban-i s-discriminatory-on-paper-says -dutch-prime-minister/

ELSEVIER

KOENDERS TAKES MEASURES AGAINST AMERICA AFTER

''MUSLIMBAN''

SEE ELSEVIER NEWS MESSAGE:

ELSEVIER

KOENDERS NEEMT MAATREGELEN TEGEN AMERIKA

NA ”MOSLIMBAN”

http://www.elsevier.nl/nederla nd/achtergrond/2017/01/koender s-neemt-maatregelen-tegen-vs-n a-moslimban-444529/

THE TRIBUNE.COM

THE WORLD'S BIGGEST COMPANIES HAVE UNITED TO

SUE TRUMP OVER MUSLIM BAN

6 FEBRUARY 2017

https://tribune.com.pk/story/ 1318553/worlds-biggest- companies-united-sue-trump- muslim-ban/

[7]

THE WASHINGTON POST

FEDERAL JUDGE TEMPORARILY BLOCKS TRUMP'S

ENTRY ORDER NATIONWIDE

https://www.washingtonpost. com/world/national-security/ federal-judge-temporarily- blocks-trumps-immigration- order-nationwide/2017/02/03/ 9b734e1c-ea54-11e6-bf6f- 301b6b443624_story.html?utm_ term=.fd393ecca364

[8]

FORMER LETTERS TO KLM

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- complicity-with-the- deportation-of-mr-f-m-amiri- to-unsafe-afghanistanletter- to-klm/

http://www.astridessed.nl/ reaction-to-klm-facebookyour- complicity-with-the- deportation-of-an-afghan- family-to-unsafe-and- dangerous-afghanistan/

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- complicity-with-the- deportation-of-an-afghan- family-to-unsafe-and- dangerous-afghanistanletter- to-the-klm/

http://www.astridessed.nl/?s= KLM

[9]

SLAP IN THE FACE OF KLM

In your reaction on an earlier letter of me, you

pointed out, that it is not ´´unusual´´

to deport refugees, since you act ´´at order

of the authorities´´ (7)

Well, dear Mr or Mrs, ´´at order of the authorities´´

is no excuse at all.

With all respect

UTTER NONSENSE

It´s your own company policy and choice, to cooperate

with the government policy of deportations or not and

so you are co responsible, might the refugee be harmed

after deportation, as I let you know before. (8)

IN NOTE 7 OF THE UNDERLYING LETTER, THE

KLM REACTION IS TO BE READ, SEE NOTE 7,

UNDER THIS LETTER

KLM COMPLICITY WITH THE DEPORTATION OF

MR F.M. AMIRI TO UNSAFE AFGHANISTAN/LETTER TO

KLM

ASTRID ESSED

4 JANUARI 2015

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- complicity-with-the-deportatio n-of-mr-f-m-amiri-to-unsafe- afghanistanletter-to-klm/

NOTE 7

REACTION OF KLM

(TRANSLATION IN ENGLISH

REACTION KLM

Dear Mrs Essed,

Thank you very much for your message.

We appreciate your concern. Out of privacy and security reasons

we can´t confirm, whether this person is travelling with us.

However, it´s not unusual, that aircraft companies transport

passengers at order of the authorities.

KLM forms no execption.

For questions and remarks concerning government policy

we refer to the authorities.

Further I will not react on the content of your mail.

I trust to have informed you rightly.

Kind greetings

PASSENGER BUSINESS

Mw. T.van der Linde

Customer Care

KLM Nederland

THIS REACTION IS ORIGINALLY FROM THIS LETTER

KLM COMPLICITY WITH THE DEPORTATION OF A REFUGEE TO

UNSAFE SOMALIA/REACTION ON LETTER KLM)

KLM MEDEPLICHTIGHEID AAN UITZETTING VLUCHTELING NAAR ONVEILIG

SOMALIE/REACTIE OP BRIEF KLM

http://www.astridessed.nl/klm- medeplichtigheid-aan- uitzetting-somalische- vluchtelingreactie-op-brief- klm-2/

[10]

PRINCIPLE IV

””The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him”.

WIKIPEDIA

THE NUREMBERG PRINCIPLES

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Nuremberg_principles