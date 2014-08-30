Radio Libertaire ou Persona non grata
C'était le copain Frédo
Qui sur Radio Libertaire, animait, "au bistro "
Il voulait m'y inviter
Afin que lors de son émission, je puisse pérorer
Mais d'abord, il fallait passer un test
Devant un chefaillon, cette peste
C'était lui le dominant
De la bande, le moins avenant
Une sorte de stalinien
Un surveillant pas malin
Nous faillîmes en venir aux mains
J'avais décidé de tout dire
Mais avant, il voulait me lire
Une grande tension, je sentis
Dans le studio, qui encore, en frémit
Ce commissaire du peuple
Me prenait pour un illuminé
Qu'il fallait surveiller et censurer
Et je fus à moitié saboté
Mais de parler, personne ne put m'empêcher
Je fis un appel immédiat
A la révolution sans aucun blabla
Pas demain, mais tout de suite
Surprendre l'ennemi, il faut faire vite
Je n'avais rien à perdre, tout à gagner
Juste passer le temps et m'amuser
Et les têtes de ces libertaires, décomposées
La peur de perdre leur émission
Des copains pourraient en témoigner
Pas de langue de bois et c'est l'éviction
Mais je dis aux copains
Deux ou trois étaient bien
Censure pour censure
Restons sur des positions dures
Et au moins, nous aurons dit
Ce qu'est ce monde pourri
Certes, cela buvait de la bière
Certes, cela fumait, pour planer dans les airs
Avec quelques femmes
Mais il manquait de dames
A moi, toujours philogyne
Pour en direct, lutiner une coquine
Pour que le scandale fut complet
Car sous les jupes, je me plais
Et donc, je partis, sans aucun regret
Radio Libertaire
Bon chic, bon genre, mémère
Il faut avoir un certificat
De bonne moralité, sinon, pugilat
Ou alors, vous êtes un malfrat
Oui, j'étais persona non grata
Mais moi, je suis un vampire
Un pauvre, cela va sans dire
Pourchassé par vos noblesses
Qui tiennent tout en laisse
Je ne puis sortir que la nuit
Pour pouvoir sauver ma vie
De vos religions, de vos idéologies
Mais un ami
Avait entendu mon appel
Qui l'amusa beaucoup, lui aussi
Car il savait cette piqure de rappel
Pas inutile, tout à fait nécessaire
A cette anarchie embourgeoisée, cette Radio Libertaire
Mais moi, je suis un vampire
Un pauvre, cela va sans dire
Malgré un défaut de crocs
Je puis mordre et sucer vos cous
Y insuffler mes mots
Dans toutes les faussetés, surtout
Patrice Faubert ( 1994 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
It was the boyfriend Frédo
Who on Radio Libertaire, animated, "in the bistro"
He wanted to invite me
So that during its emission, I can perorate
But first, we had to pass a test
In front of a chefaillon, this plague
He was the dominant
From the band, the least addictive
A kind of Stalinist
A supervisor not smart
We came to the hands
I had decided to tell everything
But before he wanted to read me
A great tension, I felt
In the studio, who still shudders
This commissar of the people
Took me for an illuminated
That it was necessary to monitor and censor
And I was half sabotaged
But to speak, nobody could stop me
I made an immediate appeal
A revolution without blabla
Not tomorrow, but right away
Surprise the enemy
I had nothing to lose, everything to gain
Just spend time and have fun
And the heads of these libertarians, decomposed
Fear of losing their show
Some buddies could testify
No wooden tongue and it's foreclosure
But I say to the buddies
Two or three were
Censorship for censorship
Let's stay on hard positions
And at least we will have said
What is this rotten world
Certainly, it was drinking beer
Certainly, it smoked, to hover in the air
With some women
But there was a lack of women
To me, always philogyne
To live, to seduce a naughty
For the scandal was complete
Because under the skirts, I like
And so I left, without any regret
Radio Freedom
Good chic, good kind, meme
You must have a certificate
Good morality, if not, pugilat
Or, you're a gang
Yes, I was persona non grata
But I'm a vampire
A poor man goes without saying
Chased by your nobles
Who hold everything on leash
I can only go out at night
To save my life
Of your religions, your ideologies
But a friend
Heard my call
Who amused him too much, too
Because he knew this booster bite
Not useless, quite necessary
To this bourgeois anarchy, this Radio Libertaire
But I'm a vampire
A poor man goes without saying
Despite a defect of crocs
I can bite and suck your necks
Inspire my words
In all falsehoods, especially
Pat Patrice Faubert (1994) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (Patrice Faubert) is the author of "hiway.fr"
Add new comment