Radio Libertaire ou Persona non grata

C'était le copain Frédo

Qui sur Radio Libertaire, animait, "au bistro "

Il voulait m'y inviter

Afin que lors de son émission, je puisse pérorer

Mais d'abord, il fallait passer un test

Devant un chefaillon, cette peste

C'était lui le dominant

De la bande, le moins avenant

Une sorte de stalinien

Un surveillant pas malin

Nous faillîmes en venir aux mains

J'avais décidé de tout dire

Mais avant, il voulait me lire

Une grande tension, je sentis

Dans le studio, qui encore, en frémit

Ce commissaire du peuple

Me prenait pour un illuminé

Qu'il fallait surveiller et censurer

Et je fus à moitié saboté

Mais de parler, personne ne put m'empêcher

Je fis un appel immédiat

A la révolution sans aucun blabla

Pas demain, mais tout de suite

Surprendre l'ennemi, il faut faire vite

Je n'avais rien à perdre, tout à gagner

Juste passer le temps et m'amuser

Et les têtes de ces libertaires, décomposées

La peur de perdre leur émission

Des copains pourraient en témoigner

Pas de langue de bois et c'est l'éviction

Mais je dis aux copains

Deux ou trois étaient bien

Censure pour censure

Restons sur des positions dures

Et au moins, nous aurons dit

Ce qu'est ce monde pourri

Certes, cela buvait de la bière

Certes, cela fumait, pour planer dans les airs

Avec quelques femmes

Mais il manquait de dames

A moi, toujours philogyne

Pour en direct, lutiner une coquine

Pour que le scandale fut complet

Car sous les jupes, je me plais

Et donc, je partis, sans aucun regret

Radio Libertaire

Bon chic, bon genre, mémère

Il faut avoir un certificat

De bonne moralité, sinon, pugilat

Ou alors, vous êtes un malfrat

Oui, j'étais persona non grata

Mais moi, je suis un vampire

Un pauvre, cela va sans dire

Pourchassé par vos noblesses

Qui tiennent tout en laisse

Je ne puis sortir que la nuit

Pour pouvoir sauver ma vie

De vos religions, de vos idéologies

Mais un ami

Avait entendu mon appel

Qui l'amusa beaucoup, lui aussi

Car il savait cette piqure de rappel

Pas inutile, tout à fait nécessaire

A cette anarchie embourgeoisée, cette Radio Libertaire

Mais moi, je suis un vampire

Un pauvre, cela va sans dire

Malgré un défaut de crocs

Je puis mordre et sucer vos cous

Y insuffler mes mots

Dans toutes les faussetés, surtout

Patrice Faubert ( 1994 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

It was the boyfriend Frédo

Who on Radio Libertaire, animated, "in the bistro"

He wanted to invite me

So that during its emission, I can perorate

But first, we had to pass a test

In front of a chefaillon, this plague

He was the dominant

From the band, the least addictive

A kind of Stalinist

A supervisor not smart

We came to the hands

I had decided to tell everything

But before he wanted to read me

A great tension, I felt

In the studio, who still shudders

This commissar of the people

Took me for an illuminated

That it was necessary to monitor and censor

And I was half sabotaged

But to speak, nobody could stop me

I made an immediate appeal

A revolution without blabla

Not tomorrow, but right away

Surprise the enemy

I had nothing to lose, everything to gain

Just spend time and have fun

And the heads of these libertarians, decomposed

Fear of losing their show

Some buddies could testify

No wooden tongue and it's foreclosure

But I say to the buddies

Two or three were

Censorship for censorship

Let's stay on hard positions

And at least we will have said

What is this rotten world

Certainly, it was drinking beer

Certainly, it smoked, to hover in the air

With some women

But there was a lack of women

To me, always philogyne

To live, to seduce a naughty

For the scandal was complete

Because under the skirts, I like

And so I left, without any regret

Radio Freedom

Good chic, good kind, meme

You must have a certificate

Good morality, if not, pugilat

Or, you're a gang

Yes, I was persona non grata

But I'm a vampire

A poor man goes without saying

Chased by your nobles

Who hold everything on leash

I can only go out at night

To save my life

Of your religions, your ideologies

But a friend

Heard my call

Who amused him too much, too

Because he knew this booster bite

Not useless, quite necessary

To this bourgeois anarchy, this Radio Libertaire

But I'm a vampire

A poor man goes without saying

Despite a defect of crocs

I can bite and suck your necks

Inspire my words

In all falsehoods, especially

Pat Patrice Faubert (1994) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (Patrice Faubert) is the author of "hiway.fr"