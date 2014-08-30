Paraphysique de l'emprise
" Mais l'intense activité du cerveau des internautes montre aussi pourquoi ils ont plus de mal à lire en profondeur et à se concentrer durablement quand ils sont en ligne. La nécessité d'évaluer des liens et d'effectuer des choix de navigation en conséquence, tout en traitant un tas de stimuli sensoriels fugaces, exige en permanence une coordination mentale et des prises de décision, ce qui empêche le cerveau de chercher à comprendre le texte ou toute autre information "
Nicholas Carr ( Internet rend-il bête ) Ed : Robert Laffont
Le phénomène de l'emprise
L'emprise du phénomène
Tout le monde sous une emprise
Sous l'emprise d'une passion
Sous l'emprise d'une religion
Sous l'emprise d'une éducation
Sous l'emprise d'une obsession
Sous l'emprise d'une déception
Sous l'emprise d'une organisation
Sous l'emprise d'une association
Sous l'emprise d'une idée
Sous l'emprise du répété
Sous l'emprise d'une culpabilité
Sous l'emprise de nos regrets
Sous l'emprise de nos méfaits
Sous l'emprise d'une croyance
Sous l'emprise d'une démence
Sous l'emprise d'une secte
Sous l'emprise d'une relation infecte
Sous l'emprise de la calomnie
Pensant toujours à vous, la femme ennemie ou l'homme ennemi
Et surtout, sous l'emprise, forcément
De tous nos conditionnements
Sous l'emprise d'un homme
Sous l'emprise d'une femme
Sous l'emprise d'un groupe
Pour chacun et chacune, sa soupe
Difficile de se défaire d'une emprise
Même avec la lutte qui pratique toutes les prises
Et même en cas de maltraitance
L'on veut néanmoins payer la redevance
C'est ainsi qu'à son bourreau
L'on finit par s'attacher, c'est idiot
Malgré le mépris, malgré les gros mots !
L'emprise du couple
Quand l'autre vous casse
Sans cesse des reproches
Sans cesse des réflexions
Sans cesse des humiliations
Et puis de guerre lasse
C'est à autre chose que l'on passe
Cela peut, nonobstant, durer des années
Pour ma part, hélas, je puis en parler
Et un jour l'on fint par exploser
Devant l'injustice, devant l'incommunicabilité
De la violence physique, de la violence verbale
Toute accumulation produit son fatal
Moi, ma faiblesse, c'est l'injure, la violence verbale
Il faut pourtant mettre ma patience à mal
Mais c'est la logique du capital
De plus en plus de réactionnaires
De moins en moins de libertaires
Pas d'amour mais de la sexualité
Et comme il n'y a plus aucune gratuité
D'une façon l'autre, comme pour tout, il faut payer
De la rivalité et pas de l'amitié
Cela du couple jusqu'à la collectivité
Chaque personne étant persuadée d'avoir raison
Chaque collectivité étant persuadée d'avoir raison
Et cela est vrai d'une certaine façon
Nos expériences nous menant à la baguette
Nos expériences nous rendant méchants, méchantes, gentils, gentilles, ou bêtes
Moi, toi, ils, elles, eux, souvent dans l'infect ou l'inepte !
Sous l'emprise d'un parti
Et l'on est ainsi de parti pris
Sous l'emprise d'une organisation
Ainsi, on lui donne toujours raison
Ainsi, l'on perd toute raison
Sous l'emprise de la télévision
Lobotomisation et soumission
" En règle générale, le fait d'être exposés à des contenus audiovisuels violents amenait les enfants à ignorer les signaux précurseurs de l'agression physique et à n'agir qu'après la survenue de cette dernière "
Michel Desmurget ( TV Lobotomie, Ed : J'ai lu )
L'emprise du cinéma
Reproduisant les mêmes schémas
Des comportements de domination
Des comportements de soumission
Des comportements de répétition
L'emprise de la radio
Même si cela paraît moins sot
Avec là aussi des invités sur mesure, à la maison
Ou alors l'expert ou l'experte en fausse contestation
L'emprise de l'Internet
Avec le virtuel si inepte
De la prétendue communication
Et surtout de la vraie réaction
Et surtout de la vraie prostitution
L'emprise de la connerie
Comme ce Luc anonyme et son mépris
Qui sur mon site et par message
Comme tant d'autres dans diverses cages
Un flic, un fasciste, un gauchiste, un démocrate, un stalinien
Les cinq en même temps, peut-être bien !
Non, je n'en ai pas marre
De vous emmerder bien profond
En poussant ma gueulante d'anar
Jamais marre de faire chier les connes et les cons
Finalement
Cela m'a inspiré quelques lignes
Contre toutes les stupidités, il faut rester digne
Chaque chrononyme ayant sa dîme
Que ne peut entamer aucune lime
Avec des covariables sociodémographiques
Avec des covariables psychologiques
Avec des covariables idiosyncrasiques
Ainsi l'algorithme est un territoire
Ainsi le programme c'est la carte
C'est de la recette de cuisine
Y rajouter un peu de bibine
Et forcément aussi, dans un monde
Qui est pour le moins immonde
L'on est toujours le gentil ou la gentille d'une autre personne
L'on est toujours le méchant ou la méchante d'une autre personne
L'on est toujours le con ou la conne d'une autre personne
L'on est toujours l'ordure d'une autre personne
L'on est toujours l'injure d'une autre personne
L'on est toujours le ceci ou le cela d'une autre personne
L'emprise des puissances d'argent
Qui de tous les journaux sont le financement
Et de cette puissance d'argent sont donc les affidés
Sauf les publications libertaires et " Le Canard Enchaîné "
Être inconnu
Et oser écrire sans l'ambage
Cela devient de l'outrage
Et voilà qui met la bêtise en rage
Vite un ring, que pour le moins
L'on s'explique aux poings
Et donc l'emprise des mots
Les mots qui déstructurent, mots vrais, mots faux
Tout est donc emprise
La noradrénaline est notre entreprise
L'emprise de l'église
Qui sur toute modernité, mise
C'était l'aumônier pour que tout se dise
Et ce jusque dans les tranchées
Pour avant de crever, pouvoir se confesser
Certes, c'était pendant la guerre
Mais c'est comme si c'était hier
L'emprise de la spoliation
Les biens juifs pendant l'occupation
L'emprise de l'exclusion
La faim au ventre et sans maison
L'emprise de la frustration
Pas seulement sexuelle, mais toutes options
L'emprise des hormones sexuelles
Et toute une misère bien réelle
Sauf dans les journaux ou à la télévision
L'emprise de l'enfance
L'emprise de l'adolescence
L'emprise de la jeunesse
L'emprise de la vieillesse
Chaque emprise avec sa spécificité
Chaque emprise pour nous aliéner
Avec toute une organisation du cerveau
Qui changeant à chaque fois, tombe dans l'eau
Mais pas de libre arbitre, mais un étau
L'emprise des marqueurs physiologiques
Phasage de la réponse émotionnelle
Où il n'y a aucune cautèle
Avec cent milliards de neurones
Avec cent milliards de cellules gliales
Avec un million de milliards de synapses
Tout est emprise sous le capital
Toutes les emprises se retrouvent à son bal !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
" But the intense activity of the brain of the Net surfers also shows why they have more difficulty reading in-depth and concentrating durably when they are online. The need for evaluating links and for carrying out choices of navigation consequently, while treating a lot of fugacious stimuli sensory, permanently requires a mental coordination and decision makings, which prevented the brain from seeking to understand the text or any other information”
Nicholas Carr (Internet makes it stupid) ED: Robert Laffont
The phenomenon of the influence
The influence of the phenomenon
Everyone under an influence
Under the influence of a passion
Under the influence of a religion
Under the influence of an education
Under the influence of an obsession
Under the influence of a disappointment
Under the influence of an organization
Under the influence of an association
Under the influence of an idea
Under the influence of repeated
Under the influence of a culpability
Under the influence of our regrets
Under the influence of our misdeeds
Under the influence of a belief
Under the influence of an insanity
Under the influence of a sect
Under the influence of a repugnant relation
Under the influence of calumny
Always thinking of you, the enemy woman or the enemy man
And especially, under the influence, inevitably
Of all our conditionings
Under the influence of a man
Under the influence of a woman
Under the influence of a group
For each one and each one, its soup
Difficult to demolish itself of an influence
Even with the fight which practises all the catches
And even in the event of ill-treatment
One wants nevertheless to pay the royalty
Thus with its torturer
One ends up sticking, it is idiotic
In spite of the contempt, the swearwords!
The influence of the couple
When the other breaks you
Unceasingly reproaches
Unceasingly reflections
Unceasingly humiliations
And then of tired war
It is with other thing that one passes
That can, notwithstanding, to last of the years
For my part, alas, I can speak about it
And a day one fint by exploding
In front of the injustice, incommunicability
Physical violence, verbal violence
Any accumulation produces its fatal
Me, my weakness, it is the insult, verbal violence
It is however necessary to put my patience at evil
But it is the logic of the capital
More and more of reactionaries
Less and less of libertarians
Pas d' love but of sexuality
And as there is no more no exemption from payment
In a way the other, as for all, it is necessary to pay
Competition and not of the friendship
That of the couple until the community
Each person being persuaded to be right
Each community being persuaded to be right
And that is true in a certain way
Our experiments leading us to the rod
Our experiments returning to us malicious, malicious, nice, nice, or animals
Me, you, they, they, them, often in the repugnant one or the inept one!
Under the influence of a party
And one is thus of bias
Under the influence of an organization
Thus, one always agrees to him
Thus, any reason is lost
Under the influence of television
Lobotomisation and tender
“In general, the fact of being exposed with audio-visual contents violent one led the children to be unaware of the precursory signals of the physical aggression and to act only after occurred of the latter”
Michel Desmurget (TV Lobotomy, ED: I read)
The influence of the cinema
Reproducing the same diagrams
Behaviors of domination
Behaviors of tender
Behaviors of repetition
The influence of the radio
Even if that appears less stupid
With there too of the custom-tailored guests, at the house
Or then the expert or the expert one in false dispute
The influence of the Internet
With virtual the so inept one
Alleged communication
And especially of the true reaction
And especially of the true prostitution
The influence of stupidity
Like this anonymous Luc and his contempt
Who on my site and by message
Like so much of others in various cages
A cop, a fascist, a leftist, a democrat, Stalinist
Five at the same time, perhaps well!
Not, I do not have any enjoys
To bug you quite deep
By pushing my gueulante of anarchist
Never enjoys to make shit the bitches and the idiots
Finally
That inspired some lines to me
Against all stupidities, there is necessary to remain worthy
Each chrononyme having its tithe
That cannot start any file
With sociodemographic covariables
With psychological covariables
With idiosyncrasic covariables
Thus the algorithm is a territory
Thus the program it is the map
It is cooking recipe
Y to add a little plonk
And inevitably also, in a world
Who is at the very least unclean
One is always the nice one or the nice one of another person
One is always the malicious one or the malicious one of another person
One is always the idiot or the bitch of another person
One is always the refuse of another person
One is always the insult of another person
One is always it this or it that of another person
The influence of the forces of money
Who of all the newspapers are the financing
And of this force of money are thus the trustworthy ones
Except the libertarian publications and “Canard Enchaîné”
To be unknown
And to dare to write without the ambage
That becomes insult
And here are which puts the silly thing in rage
Quickly a boxing ring, that at the very least
One is explained to the fists
And thus the influence of the words
The words which remove the structure from, true words, false words
All is thus influence
Noradrenalin is our company
The influence of the church
Who on any modernity, setting
It was the chaplain so that all is said
And this until in the trenches
For before bursting, being able to confess itself
Admittedly, it was during the war
But it is as if it were yesterday
The influence of spoliation
Jewish goods during the occupation
The influence of exclusion
Hunger with the belly and without house
The influence of frustration
Not only sexual, but all options
The influence of the sex hormones
And a whole quite real misery
Except in the newspapers or on television
The influence of childhood
The influence of adolescence
The influence of youth
The influence of old age
Each influence with its specificity
Each influence to alienate us
With a whole organization of the brain
Who changing each time, fall into water
But not of free will, but a vice
The influence of the physiological markers
Phasage of the emotional answer
Where there is no cunning
With hundred billion neurons
With hundred billion cells gliales
With a million billion synapses
All is influence under the capital
All the influences are found with its ball!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
