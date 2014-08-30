Paraphysique de l'emprise

" Mais l'intense activité du cerveau des internautes montre aussi pourquoi ils ont plus de mal à lire en profondeur et à se concentrer durablement quand ils sont en ligne. La nécessité d'évaluer des liens et d'effectuer des choix de navigation en conséquence, tout en traitant un tas de stimuli sensoriels fugaces, exige en permanence une coordination mentale et des prises de décision, ce qui empêche le cerveau de chercher à comprendre le texte ou toute autre information "

Nicholas Carr ( Internet rend-il bête ) Ed : Robert Laffont

Le phénomène de l'emprise

L'emprise du phénomène

Tout le monde sous une emprise

Sous l'emprise d'une passion

Sous l'emprise d'une religion

Sous l'emprise d'une éducation

Sous l'emprise d'une obsession

Sous l'emprise d'une déception

Sous l'emprise d'une organisation

Sous l'emprise d'une association

Sous l'emprise d'une idée

Sous l'emprise du répété

Sous l'emprise d'une culpabilité

Sous l'emprise de nos regrets

Sous l'emprise de nos méfaits

Sous l'emprise d'une croyance

Sous l'emprise d'une démence

Sous l'emprise d'une secte

Sous l'emprise d'une relation infecte

Sous l'emprise de la calomnie

Pensant toujours à vous, la femme ennemie ou l'homme ennemi

Et surtout, sous l'emprise, forcément

De tous nos conditionnements

Sous l'emprise d'un homme

Sous l'emprise d'une femme

Sous l'emprise d'un groupe

Pour chacun et chacune, sa soupe

Difficile de se défaire d'une emprise

Même avec la lutte qui pratique toutes les prises

Et même en cas de maltraitance

L'on veut néanmoins payer la redevance

C'est ainsi qu'à son bourreau

L'on finit par s'attacher, c'est idiot

Malgré le mépris, malgré les gros mots !

L'emprise du couple

Quand l'autre vous casse

Sans cesse des reproches

Sans cesse des réflexions

Sans cesse des humiliations

Et puis de guerre lasse

C'est à autre chose que l'on passe

Cela peut, nonobstant, durer des années

Pour ma part, hélas, je puis en parler

Et un jour l'on fint par exploser

Devant l'injustice, devant l'incommunicabilité

De la violence physique, de la violence verbale

Toute accumulation produit son fatal

Moi, ma faiblesse, c'est l'injure, la violence verbale

Il faut pourtant mettre ma patience à mal

Mais c'est la logique du capital

De plus en plus de réactionnaires

De moins en moins de libertaires

Pas d'amour mais de la sexualité

Et comme il n'y a plus aucune gratuité

D'une façon l'autre, comme pour tout, il faut payer

De la rivalité et pas de l'amitié

Cela du couple jusqu'à la collectivité

Chaque personne étant persuadée d'avoir raison

Chaque collectivité étant persuadée d'avoir raison

Et cela est vrai d'une certaine façon

Nos expériences nous menant à la baguette

Nos expériences nous rendant méchants, méchantes, gentils, gentilles, ou bêtes

Moi, toi, ils, elles, eux, souvent dans l'infect ou l'inepte !

Sous l'emprise d'un parti

Et l'on est ainsi de parti pris

Sous l'emprise d'une organisation

Ainsi, on lui donne toujours raison

Ainsi, l'on perd toute raison

Sous l'emprise de la télévision

Lobotomisation et soumission

" En règle générale, le fait d'être exposés à des contenus audiovisuels violents amenait les enfants à ignorer les signaux précurseurs de l'agression physique et à n'agir qu'après la survenue de cette dernière "

Michel Desmurget ( TV Lobotomie, Ed : J'ai lu )

L'emprise du cinéma

Reproduisant les mêmes schémas

Des comportements de domination

Des comportements de soumission

Des comportements de répétition

L'emprise de la radio

Même si cela paraît moins sot

Avec là aussi des invités sur mesure, à la maison

Ou alors l'expert ou l'experte en fausse contestation

L'emprise de l'Internet

Avec le virtuel si inepte

De la prétendue communication

Et surtout de la vraie réaction

Et surtout de la vraie prostitution

L'emprise de la connerie

Comme ce Luc anonyme et son mépris

Qui sur mon site et par message

Comme tant d'autres dans diverses cages

Un flic, un fasciste, un gauchiste, un démocrate, un stalinien

Les cinq en même temps, peut-être bien !

Non, je n'en ai pas marre

De vous emmerder bien profond

En poussant ma gueulante d'anar

Jamais marre de faire chier les connes et les cons

Finalement

Cela m'a inspiré quelques lignes

Contre toutes les stupidités, il faut rester digne

Chaque chrononyme ayant sa dîme

Que ne peut entamer aucune lime

Avec des covariables sociodémographiques

Avec des covariables psychologiques

Avec des covariables idiosyncrasiques

Ainsi l'algorithme est un territoire

Ainsi le programme c'est la carte

C'est de la recette de cuisine

Y rajouter un peu de bibine

Et forcément aussi, dans un monde

Qui est pour le moins immonde

L'on est toujours le gentil ou la gentille d'une autre personne

L'on est toujours le méchant ou la méchante d'une autre personne

L'on est toujours le con ou la conne d'une autre personne

L'on est toujours l'ordure d'une autre personne

L'on est toujours l'injure d'une autre personne

L'on est toujours le ceci ou le cela d'une autre personne

L'emprise des puissances d'argent

Qui de tous les journaux sont le financement

Et de cette puissance d'argent sont donc les affidés

Sauf les publications libertaires et " Le Canard Enchaîné "

Être inconnu

Et oser écrire sans l'ambage

Cela devient de l'outrage

Et voilà qui met la bêtise en rage

Vite un ring, que pour le moins

L'on s'explique aux poings

Et donc l'emprise des mots

Les mots qui déstructurent, mots vrais, mots faux

Tout est donc emprise

La noradrénaline est notre entreprise

L'emprise de l'église

Qui sur toute modernité, mise

C'était l'aumônier pour que tout se dise

Et ce jusque dans les tranchées

Pour avant de crever, pouvoir se confesser

Certes, c'était pendant la guerre

Mais c'est comme si c'était hier

L'emprise de la spoliation

Les biens juifs pendant l'occupation

L'emprise de l'exclusion

La faim au ventre et sans maison

L'emprise de la frustration

Pas seulement sexuelle, mais toutes options

L'emprise des hormones sexuelles

Et toute une misère bien réelle

Sauf dans les journaux ou à la télévision

L'emprise de l'enfance

L'emprise de l'adolescence

L'emprise de la jeunesse

L'emprise de la vieillesse

Chaque emprise avec sa spécificité

Chaque emprise pour nous aliéner

Avec toute une organisation du cerveau

Qui changeant à chaque fois, tombe dans l'eau

Mais pas de libre arbitre, mais un étau

L'emprise des marqueurs physiologiques

Phasage de la réponse émotionnelle

Où il n'y a aucune cautèle

Avec cent milliards de neurones

Avec cent milliards de cellules gliales

Avec un million de milliards de synapses

Tout est emprise sous le capital

Toutes les emprises se retrouvent à son bal !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

" But the intense activity of the brain of the Net surfers also shows why they have more difficulty reading in-depth and concentrating durably when they are online. The need for evaluating links and for carrying out choices of navigation consequently, while treating a lot of fugacious stimuli sensory, permanently requires a mental coordination and decision makings, which prevented the brain from seeking to understand the text or any other information”

Nicholas Carr (Internet makes it stupid) ED: Robert Laffont

The phenomenon of the influence

The influence of the phenomenon

Everyone under an influence

Under the influence of a passion

Under the influence of a religion

Under the influence of an education

Under the influence of an obsession

Under the influence of a disappointment

Under the influence of an organization

Under the influence of an association

Under the influence of an idea

Under the influence of repeated

Under the influence of a culpability

Under the influence of our regrets

Under the influence of our misdeeds

Under the influence of a belief

Under the influence of an insanity

Under the influence of a sect

Under the influence of a repugnant relation

Under the influence of calumny

Always thinking of you, the enemy woman or the enemy man

And especially, under the influence, inevitably

Of all our conditionings

Under the influence of a man

Under the influence of a woman

Under the influence of a group

For each one and each one, its soup

Difficult to demolish itself of an influence

Even with the fight which practises all the catches

And even in the event of ill-treatment

One wants nevertheless to pay the royalty

Thus with its torturer

One ends up sticking, it is idiotic

In spite of the contempt, the swearwords!

The influence of the couple

When the other breaks you

Unceasingly reproaches

Unceasingly reflections

Unceasingly humiliations

And then of tired war

It is with other thing that one passes

That can, notwithstanding, to last of the years

For my part, alas, I can speak about it

And a day one fint by exploding

In front of the injustice, incommunicability

Physical violence, verbal violence

Any accumulation produces its fatal

Me, my weakness, it is the insult, verbal violence

It is however necessary to put my patience at evil

But it is the logic of the capital

More and more of reactionaries

Less and less of libertarians

Pas d' love but of sexuality

And as there is no more no exemption from payment

In a way the other, as for all, it is necessary to pay

Competition and not of the friendship

That of the couple until the community

Each person being persuaded to be right

Each community being persuaded to be right

And that is true in a certain way

Our experiments leading us to the rod

Our experiments returning to us malicious, malicious, nice, nice, or animals

Me, you, they, they, them, often in the repugnant one or the inept one!

Under the influence of a party

And one is thus of bias

Under the influence of an organization

Thus, one always agrees to him

Thus, any reason is lost

Under the influence of television

Lobotomisation and tender

“In general, the fact of being exposed with audio-visual contents violent one led the children to be unaware of the precursory signals of the physical aggression and to act only after occurred of the latter”

Michel Desmurget (TV Lobotomy, ED: I read)

The influence of the cinema

Reproducing the same diagrams

Behaviors of domination

Behaviors of tender

Behaviors of repetition

The influence of the radio

Even if that appears less stupid

With there too of the custom-tailored guests, at the house

Or then the expert or the expert one in false dispute

The influence of the Internet

With virtual the so inept one

Alleged communication

And especially of the true reaction

And especially of the true prostitution

The influence of stupidity

Like this anonymous Luc and his contempt

Who on my site and by message

Like so much of others in various cages

A cop, a fascist, a leftist, a democrat, Stalinist

Five at the same time, perhaps well!

Not, I do not have any enjoys

To bug you quite deep

By pushing my gueulante of anarchist

Never enjoys to make shit the bitches and the idiots

Finally

That inspired some lines to me

Against all stupidities, there is necessary to remain worthy

Each chrononyme having its tithe

That cannot start any file

With sociodemographic covariables

With psychological covariables

With idiosyncrasic covariables

Thus the algorithm is a territory

Thus the program it is the map

It is cooking recipe

Y to add a little plonk

And inevitably also, in a world

Who is at the very least unclean

One is always the nice one or the nice one of another person

One is always the malicious one or the malicious one of another person

One is always the idiot or the bitch of another person

One is always the refuse of another person

One is always the insult of another person

One is always it this or it that of another person

The influence of the forces of money

Who of all the newspapers are the financing

And of this force of money are thus the trustworthy ones

Except the libertarian publications and “Canard Enchaîné”

To be unknown

And to dare to write without the ambage

That becomes insult

And here are which puts the silly thing in rage

Quickly a boxing ring, that at the very least

One is explained to the fists

And thus the influence of the words

The words which remove the structure from, true words, false words

All is thus influence

Noradrenalin is our company

The influence of the church

Who on any modernity, setting

It was the chaplain so that all is said

And this until in the trenches

For before bursting, being able to confess itself

Admittedly, it was during the war

But it is as if it were yesterday

The influence of spoliation

Jewish goods during the occupation

The influence of exclusion

Hunger with the belly and without house

The influence of frustration

Not only sexual, but all options

The influence of the sex hormones

And a whole quite real misery

Except in the newspapers or on television

The influence of childhood

The influence of adolescence

The influence of youth

The influence of old age

Each influence with its specificity

Each influence to alienate us

With a whole organization of the brain

Who changing each time, fall into water

But not of free will, but a vice

The influence of the physiological markers

Phasage of the emotional answer

Where there is no cunning

With hundred billion neurons

With hundred billion cells gliales

With a million billion synapses

All is influence under the capital

All the influences are found with its ball!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”