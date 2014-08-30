Geral Sosbee Presents

I have proven that the fbi engages in the following crimes regularly:

Torture by DEW, attempted murder by chemically induced kidney stone and strategically placed bacterial infection near brain, extreme psychological assaults and provocations as a method to arrest the Target (or to force final exits), repeatedly & for decades pump toxic gas into the residence of Targets, turn some cops into assassins and turn cops at every level into thugs who fraudulently threaten the Target with arrest, send infected operatives to spread communicable diseases to others (My own medical clearances are available online);

and evidence continues to mount that fbi threatens and achieves the following crimes against selected Targets: castration, blindness, deafness, etc., turn average citizens into thugs and potential killers at will & en queue .

For more data see my sworn Affidavit 2007 and 2014, my writ and my thousands of reports online.

Thus, one who studies my documentaries may reasonably conclude:

The police state USA is the biggest human rights offenders in the world due to an aggressive fbi/cia led coup of USA and a simultaneous threat to control other countries.

All controlled media are accomplices to fbi/cia crimes and atrocities globally. Recently, even so-called 'indymedia' groups such as those at Indybay, Barcelona & Ireland trash my submissions.

The fbi is made up of torturers, serial killers, professional assassins, psychopaths and criminals who are paid to commit a wide range of felonies against fbi's Targets. All other fbi employees are cowards who dare not expose such atrocities by their fellow fbi associates.

Congress and SCOTUS are complicit in fbi atrocities , as are all federal magistrate judges; , the fbi's crime spree which I describe are unprecedented in human affairs.

No remedy is apparent and no Target may escape the fbi/cia/USPI,etc. mafia type macabre offenses. See my post at

http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/dilemmafacingciv.html

My efforts will continue until the end

http://www.sosbeevfbi.com/fbiciade-mystifi.html

and I expect that no one, except my superb friend BARBARA HARTWELL,

http://barbarahartwellvscia.blogspot.com/2012/03/must-prosecute-fbicia-assassins-for.html?m=1

and a few others will speak out on behalf of victims of very dirty and inhumane crimes by the USA's intelligence community.

The above represents a summary and is further detailed in my sites at SOSBEE v fbi, http://Academia.edu and other sites.

I am a former fbi agent and Adjunct Professional Instructor of Law:

https://www.gangstalking.eu/GeralSosbee.htm

Thank you and...

May Providence give aid, comfort and blessings to all who suffer under the filthy actions and thoughts of fbi everywhere.

